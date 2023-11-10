This Week in Seattle Food News: West African Food, Cake, and Sticky Ribs

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt

Owner Charlie Dunmire's popular cake bakery reopened in its new location in the former Lowercase Brewery space last Saturday. The spot features a cake pickup window (!) and sit-down dining.

Georgetown

Pickup, dine-in



Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen

Tina Fahnbulleh started her Liberian and Ghanaian pop-up Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen in 2017 after being unable to find the West African flavors she loved in Seattle. On Tuesday, she officially launched a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former space of Little Neon Tac o (where she DIYed many of the renovations herself). The menu features hearty, comforting dishes like grilled whole branzino and waakyé (rice and black-eyed peas), as well as drinks like a prekese-infused Old Fashioned and a "milotini" (an espresso martini with the malty chocolate drink Milo).

First Hill

Pickup, dine-in



The Ivy

Owner Eric El and Barkada chef Brian Madayag opened this restaurant and bar with an "East meets West restaurant concept" on the ground floor of the Vitality apartment building in Ballard yesterday, with a menu of bites like crispy lumpia, Dungeness crab cakes, and tamarind-glazed pork sticky ribs. Bartender Victor Dunbar is behind the cocktail program, with a selection of espresso martinis and drinks made with house-infused spirits.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

CLOSURES

Crumble & Flake

Capitol Hill's longtime pastry staple is bidding adieu to the neighborhood: The business will have its last day of service on Sunday before opening a new location in Issaquah.

Capitol Hill



Jerk Shack

After struggling to stay open for months, Trey Lamont has closed the Belltown location of his beloved Caribbean restaurant. Luckily, the recently opened Central District outpost remains open.

Central District

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Seattle restaurants come together to support Palestine with fundraiser

Yalla owner Taylor Cheney, who's received a barrage of hate after running fundraisers for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, has organized a fundraiser with dozens of restaurants across Seattle, and some of the city's hottest places to eat are participating: Musang , Kilig , Mamnoon , Pancita , Homer , Paper Cake Shop , and many more. Cheney is also hosting a pop-up fundraiser at Yalla on Sunday, with a menu of dishes inspired by a trip to the Middle East in September.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

7 Year Anniversary Party

The West Seattle taproom Ounces is toasting to seven years of business with a free bash that includes an appearance from the Dick's Drive-In truck, a wandering magician, live music, giveaways, and free gummy treats (not the THC kind) for kids and adults. Show up early and reap the benefits: The first 70 people in line for the food truck will receive free Dick's cheeseburgers, and the first 70 people in line for beer (or anyone sporting Ounces swag) will get a free pint glass.

Ounces, 2-9 pm

Soup Club: In Person

I gotta focus, I'm shifting into soup mode. Cookbook author and "soup lady" Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling cozy, soul-soothing goodness inspired by her cookbook, Soup Club. (She's also currently running a Kickstarter campaign for the follow-up, Seconds: More Plant-Based, No-Broth Soup and Stew Recipes from One Soup Cook to Another, which will be printed at the local woman-owned print shop Girlie Press and stocked exclusively at Book Larder.) All proceeds benefit the National Brain Tumor Society, the largest nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to the brain tumor community.

Book Larder, 11 am-2 pm

Otherworld + Amone Pop-Up

Scarf down Lao-American snacks at this pop-up from local chef Boby Pradachith, who's appeared on Zagat's 30 Under 30 list and Eater’s Young Guns list, among other accolades. The menu includes bites like jaew poo (crab rangoon dip with puffed rice crackers) and tam gai (chicken liver mousse with winter squash bread and dates), all complemented by natural wines from Otherworld.

Otherworld Wine Bar, 5 pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Author Talk and Book Signing: Fuchsia Dunlop, Invitation to a Banquet

The legendary James Beard Award-winning food writer and chef Fuchsia Dunlop was the first Westerner to train as a chef at the Sichuan Institute of Higher Cuisine in Chengdu and has dedicated the last three decades of her life to traveling across China and researching and cooking Chinese cuisine. Her latest release, Invitation to a Banquet, delves into the history and techniques of Chinese cooking, with conversations with experts and deep dives into classic dishes like mapo tofu and knife-scraped noodles. Unfortunately, her talk with J. Kenji López-Alt is sold out, but the book signing afterward is open to the public.

Book Larder, 6:30-8:15 pm

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

National Pickle Day

Calling all pickle girls: L'Oursin's new next-door sibling Bar Bayonne invites you to a briny bash in honor of National Pickle Day. Indulge your deep-seated cravings for tangy cukes with charcuterie spreads, adorably teeny French pickles, cornichon-garnished martinis, and oozy melted raclette. Plus, proudly display your love of pickles with "swag très chic" available for sale.

Bar Bayonne, 1-3 pm

Author Talk: Janani Elavazhagan, The Effortless Baker

I love the idea of transforming my kitchen into a de facto bakery, and Portland-based food photographer and recipe developer Janani Elavazhagan, creator of the blog Skillet to Plate, aims to help you to create professional-level baked goods at home with her debut cookbook, The Effortless Baker. Her unique recipes, including ricotta rasmalai tres leches, jaggery gingerbread townhouse cookies, and strawberry lassi coconut layer cake, draw inspiration from her Indian heritage and are worthy of a spot on your autumn baking bucket list. She'll give a talk and a cooking demonstration, followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

THROUGH DECEMBER 4

Li'l Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. First up is the Jack in the Box-esque Sourdough Woody (November 7-13), with mayo, sliced tomatoes, Hills bacon, Swiss cheese, grass-fed beef, and ketchup on sourdough. (Curly fries are also available that week for the full experience.) Next is the fry-sauce-laden McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (November 14-20). The Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap (November 21-27) comes after that, followed by the In-N-Out-inspired Woody's Style (November 28-December 4).

Li'l Woody's

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

Rob Roy

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

The queer-owned doughnut shop's current special flavors include cranberry orange, Mexican mocha, and cinnamon roll (a fan favorite).

Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Puffy Pandy

This White Center sweet shop's weekly "cream puffy" flavor lineup features White Rabbit, Nutella, wildberry, pumpkin cheesecake, mango, and pandan.

White Center

Pickup, delivery



Reuben's Brews

The award-winning craft brewery has a few new releases up its sleeve this weekend, including Winter Mornings (a double brown ale with Kuma coffee and cinnamon, "inspired by those quiet mornings when you wake up before sunrise and shuffle into the kitchen for a cup of joe and a bite of something sweet"), Fresh! Cranberry Orange (a heavily fruited sour ale), and Puffs (a hazy IPA with Mosaic and Azacca hops as well as a new experimental variety from the Hop Breeding Company).

Ballard, Fremont

Pickup, dine-in