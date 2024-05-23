Ticket Alert: A Boogie wit da Hoodie, YG, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, the Chainsmokers and More Event Updates for May 23

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 24

MUSIC

Bay Ledges

Neumos (Tues Aug 20)

Holo Holo Festival

Tacoma Dome (Nov 9-10)

Jazmin Bean

The Showbox (Mon Sept 9)

Jeezy: Playlist Concert

Neptune Theatre (Sun July 28)

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 4)

Sky Ferreira

Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 24)

The The

Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 2)

YG - The JUST RE'D UP Tour

Showbox SoDo (Fri July 12)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Better Off Alone Tour

WaMu Theater (Mon Sept 23)

Artemas

Neumos (Mon Oct 28)

Anjunabeats After Dark

Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 28)

The Chainsmokers: The Party Never Ends

Myrtle Edwards Park (Sat Aug 10)

Conway The Machine

Neumos (Sat Aug 3)

Junior Brown - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show

Tractor Tavern (Tues Aug 20)

Rapsody

The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 17)

Sawyer Hill

Neumos (Tues July 23)

Senses Fail / Saves The Day

The Showbox (Mon Dec 2)

Soul Asylum: Slowly But Shirley Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 6)

Travis Japan

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 10)

COMEDY

Anubhav Singh Bassi Live

McCaw Hall (Sun Nov 17)

Nick Swardson: Toilet Head

Pantages Theater (Fri Oct 25)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Royel Otis

Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 21)

Moved from Neptune Theatre

Wild Rivers: Everywhere We Go Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 6)

Moved from The Showbox

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Bumbershoot ’s much-anticipated music lineup dropped earlier this week, with highlights like Pavement, James Blake, Cypress Hill, Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon, and plenty more. Tickets are on sale now.

Seattle Public Theater has announced its 2024-25 season of programming, which will include productions of funny faves TITANISH and A Very Die Hard Christmas .