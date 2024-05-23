EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: A Boogie wit da Hoodie, YG, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, the Chainsmokers and More Event Updates for May 23
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
May 23, 2024
Get ready to boogie with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. (A Boogie wit Da Hoodie via Facebook)
Billboard-charting hip-hop phenom A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will stop by Seattle to support his latest album, Better Off Alone. Compton-born rapper YG has announced dates for his Just Re’d Up tour. Plus, EDM pop duo the Chainsmokers won’t let you down on their Party Never Ends tour, which will kick off at Myrtle Edwards Park this August. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 24

MUSIC

Bay Ledges
Neumos (Tues Aug 20)

Holo Holo Festival
Tacoma Dome (Nov 9-10)

Jazmin Bean
The Showbox (Mon Sept 9)

Jeezy: Playlist Concert
Neptune Theatre (Sun July 28)

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 4)

Sky Ferreira
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 24)

The The
Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 2)

YG - The JUST RE'D UP Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri July 12)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Better Off Alone Tour
WaMu Theater (Mon Sept 23)

Artemas
Neumos (Mon Oct 28) 

Anjunabeats After Dark
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 28)

The Chainsmokers: The Party Never Ends
Myrtle Edwards Park (Sat Aug 10)

Conway The Machine
Neumos (Sat Aug 3)

Junior Brown - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show
Tractor Tavern (Tues Aug 20)

Rapsody
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 17)

Sawyer Hill
Neumos (Tues July 23)

Senses Fail / Saves The Day
The Showbox (Mon Dec 2)

Soul Asylum: Slowly But Shirley Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 6)

Travis Japan
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 10)

COMEDY

Anubhav Singh Bassi Live
McCaw Hall (Sun Nov 17)

Nick Swardson: Toilet Head
Pantages Theater (Fri Oct 25)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Royel Otis
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 21)
Moved from Neptune Theatre

Wild Rivers: Everywhere We Go Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 6)
Moved from The Showbox

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Bumbershoot 's much-anticipated music lineup dropped earlier this week, with highlights like Pavement, James Blake, Cypress Hill, Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon, and plenty more. Tickets are on sale now.

Seattle Public Theater has announced its 2024-25 season of programming, which will include productions of funny faves TITANISH and A Very Die Hard Christmas .

