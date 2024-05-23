Ticket Alert: A Boogie wit da Hoodie, YG, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 24
MUSIC
Bay Ledges
Neumos (Tues Aug 20)
Holo Holo Festival
Tacoma Dome (Nov 9-10)
Jazmin Bean
The Showbox (Mon Sept 9)
Jeezy: Playlist Concert
Neptune Theatre (Sun July 28)
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 4)
Sky Ferreira
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 24)
The The
Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 2)
YG - The JUST RE'D UP Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri July 12)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Better Off Alone Tour
WaMu Theater (Mon Sept 23)
Artemas
Neumos (Mon Oct 28)
Anjunabeats After Dark
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 28)
The Chainsmokers: The Party Never Ends
Myrtle Edwards Park (Sat Aug 10)
Conway The Machine
Neumos (Sat Aug 3)
Junior Brown - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show
Tractor Tavern (Tues Aug 20)
Rapsody
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 17)
Sawyer Hill
Neumos (Tues July 23)
Senses Fail / Saves The Day
The Showbox (Mon Dec 2)
Soul Asylum: Slowly But Shirley Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 6)
Travis Japan
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 10)
COMEDY
Anubhav Singh Bassi Live
McCaw Hall (Sun Nov 17)
Nick Swardson: Toilet Head
Pantages Theater (Fri Oct 25)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Royel Otis
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 21)
Moved from Neptune Theatre
Wild Rivers: Everywhere We Go Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 6)
Moved from The Showbox
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Bumbershoot's much-anticipated music lineup dropped earlier this week, with highlights like Pavement, James Blake, Cypress Hill, Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon, and plenty more. Tickets are on sale now.
Seattle Public Theater has announced its 2024-25 season of programming, which will include productions of funny faves TITANISH and A Very Die Hard Christmas.