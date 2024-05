Ticket Alert: Childish Gambino, Aurora, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Live and More Event Updates for May 16

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 17

MUSIC

Acid Mothers Temple

Tractor Tavern (Thurs Oct 3)

Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail: All My Friends Tour

Tractor Tavern (Wed Sept 25)

On sale at 9 am

Aurora

WaMu Theater (Tues Nov 26)

Badflower - No Place Like Home Tour 2024

Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 7)

The Band Camino

Showbox SoDo (Mon July 8)

Bktherula

Neumos (Thurs June 27)

The Blood Brothers

The Showbox (Nov 14-15)

Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 3)

BUNT.

Neumos (Thurs Nov 7)

Childish Gambino - The New World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 25)

Cloud Cult

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 12)

Danny Ocean

Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 13)

David Kushner

Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 11)

Empress Of

The Showbox (Tues Oct 1)

Grupo Frontera: Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada

Tacoma Dome (Sun Sept 15)

Hayes & The Heathens

The Crocodile (Tues Sept 17)

Inhaler

Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 9)

Joywave: Permanent Pleasure North America 2024

The Showbox (Mon Sept 23)

Jungle

Remlinger Farms (Fri Sept 20)

Kate Nash

The Crocodile (Sun Oct 27)

Kishi Bashi

The Crocodile (Wed Sept 11)

Lamp

The Showbox (Mon Oct 7)

Miss May I: Apologies Tour

El Corazón (Fri Oct 11)

Nada Surf

The Crocodile (Tues Oct 15)

On sale at 11 am

NIKI

WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 18)

Nilüfer Yanya

The Crocodile (Sat Oct 19)

The Pineapple Thief

Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 11)

On sale at noon

Porches

Barboza (Sat Nov 2)

Rise Against

Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 17)

slenderbodies with Tim Atlas

The Showbox (Fri Sept 27)

Snow Tha Product

Showbox SoDo (Wed Sept 18)

Something Corporate - Out Of Office Tour 2024

Marymoor Park (Sat July 20)

Sueco – Attempted Lover Tour

The Showbox (Thurs Oct 3)

TEMS with Lekan

Showbox SoDo (Wed Sept 18)

Wilderado

The Crocodile (Mon Oct 7)

Yung Gravy

WaMu Theater (Sun Aug 25)

COMEDY

Ali Siddiq - I Got A Story To Tell

Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 11)

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

WaMu Theater (Fri Aug 23)

Late show added

PERFORMANCE

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars LIVE

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Aug 8)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

ACTORS, Nox Novacula

The Crocodile (Apr 4, 2025)

Christian Nodal

WaMu Theater (Wed Sept 11)

Hinds

The Crocodile (Fri Oct 18)

Los Cafres

The Crocodile (Sun Aug 4)

Mickey Avalon

The Crocodile (Fri Aug 9)

Peter Cat Recording Co.

Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 5)

Pianos Become the Teeth

El Corazón (Tues Oct 8)

Purple Kiss 2024 BXX Tour

Washington Hall (Fri June 14)

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Neumos (Sun Nov 24)

Second night added

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, and Bridgerton

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 21)

Wild Powwers x Constant Lovers

Neumos (Sat July 6)

COMMUNITY

Impalas Washington Lowrider Super Show

Tacoma Dome (Sat June 22)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Anjunabeats After Dark

Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 28)

On sale Tues May 21

Travis Japan

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 10)

On sale Mon May 20

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seahawks released their schedule for the 2024 season , which includes nine home games. The team's week one game is slated for September 8 against the Denver Broncos (who released quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year).