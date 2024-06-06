EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Cyndi Lauper, Gracie Abrams, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bob the Drag Queen and More Event Updates for June 6
by Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
June 6, 2024
|
Like
If you're lost, you can look and you will find Cyndi Lauper.
Flamboyant singer and cultural icon Cyndi Lauper’s first tour in a decade will also be her final. Nepo baby Gracie Abrams is set to hit the road following the release of her soon-to-be-released second album The Secret of Us. Plus, get ready for Bob The Drag Queen to walk into the Moore Theatre purse first. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 7

MUSIC

ALLEYCVT Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 4)

An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth Remind List
Pantages Theater (Sat Oct 5)

An Unfunny Evening With Tim Minchin and His Piano Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Aug 7)

Bear Hands Remind List
Neumos (Sat Nov 16)

Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band: Shooting Star Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 25)

Billy Bragg: The Roaring Forty USA Tour 2024 Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 21)

Bowling for Soup - A Hangover You Don't Deserve 20th Anniversary Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Oct 19)

Calum Scott - The Songbook So Far Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 14)

Cyndi Lauper: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Dec 1)

Duff McKagan: Lighthouse Tour ’24 Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Nov 20)

Fenix TX & Mest Remind List
El Corazón (Fri Sept 20)
On sale at noon

Forest Blakk Remind List
Madame Lou's (Fri Oct 25)

Ghostland Observatory Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Aug 27)

Gracie Abrams: The Secret of US Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Fri Sept 6)

Homixide Gang Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Aug 5)

HyunA Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Aug 20)

The Jesus Lizard Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 10, 2025)

Louis The Child - A Day In The Sun Tour Remind List
Lumen Field - Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza (Sat Sept 7)

NERO with Pocket Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 1)

Nia Archives: Junglists Worldwide Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 1)

Protest the Hero: 10 Year Anniversary of Volition Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Aug 6)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Love Hate Music Box Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Nov 23)

Sasha Alex Sloan Remind List
Neumos (Sun Oct 20)

Sepultura with Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrophobia Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Sept 23)

Set It Off: The Deathless Tour Part 2 Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 9)

The Sheepdogs Remind List
Neumos (Fri Sept 20)

Shovels & Rope Remind List
Neumos (Tues Dec 10)

Silverada Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 26)

Vince Staples with Baby Rose Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 2)

COMEDY

Tommy Tiernan - tommedian Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 10)

PERFORMANCE

Bob The Drag Queen: This Is Wild World Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 27)

A Drag Queen Christmas Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 8)

PODCAST

Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 16)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

6arelyhuman Remind List
El Corazón (Sat Oct 5)

Beabadoobee: This Is How Tomorrow Moves Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Tues Sept 24)

Black & Loud Fest Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Sept 14)

Blastfest Remind List
Seattle Center (Sat July 27)

BOO Seattle Remind List
WaMu Theater (Oct 25-26)

BossMan Dlow Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri July 5)

Carnifex Remind List
El Corazón (Wed Oct 9)

Charly Bliss Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Sept 24)

Worra + Westend Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Aug 16)

Kokoroko Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed Oct 23)

Lucki: Gemini Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Aug 17)

Manatee Commune - Album Release Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Aug 29)

Mike Love & The Full Circle Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Oct 4)

Pigs on the Wing: Echoes of Pink Floyd Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 18)

Super American, Sydney Sprague, Summerbruise Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Sun Sept 8)

Thrice and Manchester Orchestra Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 8)

COMEDY

Ellen's Last Stand...Up Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Tues July 23)
Second show added

John Bishop Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues July 30)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Andy Grammer - Greater Than: A One Man Show Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 9)
On sale Fri June 14

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 7)
On sale Fri June 14

G-Eazy Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Nov 26-27)
On sale Fri June 14

Gorgon City - Enter The REALM Seattle Remind List
Occidental Square (Fri July 26)
On sale Fri June 14

Matteo Bocelli - A Night with Matteo Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 15)
On sale Fri June 14

Odie Leigh Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Dec 13)
On sale Fri June 14

Omar Apollo - God Said No Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 1)
On sale Fri June 14

An Evening with Sturgill Simpson - Why Not? Tour Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 20)
On sale Fri June 14

Zedd Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Oct 5)
On sale Fri June 14

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

November Ultra Remind List
Neumos (Sun July 14)
Canceled

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Pacific Northwest Ballet has announced its 2024-25 season Remind List , which will include twists on classic productions like The Sleeping Beauty Remind List , Bruce Wells' Beauty & The Beast Remind List , and Roméo et Juliette Remind List .

