Ticket Alert: Cyndi Lauper, Gracie Abrams, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 7
MUSIC
ALLEYCVT
The Showbox (Fri Oct 4)
An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth
Pantages Theater (Sat Oct 5)
An Unfunny Evening With Tim Minchin and His Piano
Moore Theatre (Wed Aug 7)
Bear Hands
Neumos (Sat Nov 16)
Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band: Shooting Star Tour
The Showbox (Fri Oct 25)
Billy Bragg: The Roaring Forty USA Tour 2024
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 21)
Bowling for Soup - A Hangover You Don't Deserve 20th Anniversary Tour
The Showbox (Sat Oct 19)
Calum Scott - The Songbook So Far
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 14)
Cyndi Lauper: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Dec 1)
Duff McKagan: Lighthouse Tour ’24
The Showbox (Wed Nov 20)
Fenix TX & Mest
El Corazón (Fri Sept 20)
On sale at noon
Forest Blakk
Madame Lou's (Fri Oct 25)
Ghostland Observatory
The Crocodile (Tues Aug 27)
Gracie Abrams: The Secret of US Tour
WaMu Theater (Fri Sept 6)
Homixide Gang
The Showbox (Mon Aug 5)
HyunA
Showbox SoDo (Tues Aug 20)
The Jesus Lizard
Neptune Theatre (May 10, 2025)
Louis The Child - A Day In The Sun Tour
Lumen Field - Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza (Sat Sept 7)
NERO with Pocket
The Showbox (Fri Nov 1)
Nia Archives: Junglists Worldwide Tour
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 1)
Protest the Hero: 10 Year Anniversary of Volition
The Crocodile (Tues Aug 6)
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Love Hate Music Box Tour
WaMu Theater (Sat Nov 23)
Sasha Alex Sloan
Neumos (Sun Oct 20)
Sepultura with Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrophobia
Showbox SoDo (Mon Sept 23)
Set It Off: The Deathless Tour Part 2
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 9)
The Sheepdogs
Neumos (Fri Sept 20)
Shovels & Rope
Neumos (Tues Dec 10)
Silverada
The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 26)
Vince Staples with Baby Rose
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 2)
COMEDY
Tommy Tiernan - tommedian
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 10)
PERFORMANCE
Bob The Drag Queen: This Is Wild World Tour
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 27)
A Drag Queen Christmas
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 8)
PODCAST
Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Tour
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 16)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
6arelyhuman
El Corazón (Sat Oct 5)
Beabadoobee: This Is How Tomorrow Moves
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Tues Sept 24)
Black & Loud Fest
The Crocodile (Sat Sept 14)
Blastfest
Seattle Center (Sat July 27)
BOO Seattle
WaMu Theater (Oct 25-26)
BossMan Dlow
Showbox SoDo (Fri July 5)
Carnifex
El Corazón (Wed Oct 9)
Charly Bliss
The Crocodile (Tues Sept 24)
Worra + Westend
The Showbox (Fri Aug 16)
Kokoroko
The Crocodile (Wed Oct 23)
Lucki: Gemini Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sat Aug 17)
Manatee Commune - Album Release
Neumos (Thurs Aug 29)
Mike Love & The Full Circle
The Crocodile (Fri Oct 4)
Pigs on the Wing: Echoes of Pink Floyd
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 18)
Super American, Sydney Sprague, Summerbruise
Madame Lou’s (Sun Sept 8)
Thrice and Manchester Orchestra
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 8)
COMEDY
Ellen's Last Stand...Up
Benaroya Hall (Tues July 23)
Second show added
John Bishop
Neptune Theatre (Tues July 30)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Andy Grammer - Greater Than: A One Man Show
Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 9)
On sale Fri June 14
ANOHNI and the Johnsons
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 7)
On sale Fri June 14
G-Eazy
Showbox SoDo (Nov 26-27)
On sale Fri June 14
Gorgon City - Enter The REALM Seattle
Occidental Square (Fri July 26)
On sale Fri June 14
Matteo Bocelli - A Night with Matteo
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 15)
On sale Fri June 14
Odie Leigh
The Crocodile (Fri Dec 13)
On sale Fri June 14
Omar Apollo - God Said No Tour
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 1)
On sale Fri June 14
An Evening with Sturgill Simpson - Why Not? Tour
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 20)
On sale Fri June 14
Zedd
WaMu Theater (Sat Oct 5)
On sale Fri June 14
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
November Ultra
Neumos (Sun July 14)
Canceled
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Pacific Northwest Ballet has announced its 2024-25 season, which will include twists on classic productions like The Sleeping Beauty, Bruce Wells' Beauty & The Beast, and Roméo et Juliette.