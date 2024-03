Ticket Alert: Jeff Lynne's ELO, A Day To Remember, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Hans Zimmer and More Event Updates for March 21

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 22

MUSIC

A Day To Remember - The Least Anticipated Album Tour

WaMu Theater (Mon July 15)

The Antlers & Okkervil River

Tractor Tavern (Fri June 21)

BashfortheWorld - "From Dallas With Love" Tour

Neumos (Fri Apr 26)

Bôa

Neumos (Wed Sept 18)

Buckethead

The Showbox (Wed June 5)

Celtic Thunder: Odyssey

Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 24)

The Gaslight Anthem

Showbox SoDo (Tues July 30)

Grupo Firme

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Sept 21)

Hans Zimmer Live

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 5)

Hatebreed - 30th Anniversary Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 20)

Hiatus Kaiyote

Remlinger Farms (Wed July 17)

Jeff Lynne’s ELO

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 27)

Lindsey Stirling - The Duality Tour

WaMu Theater (Tues Sept 3)

Man Man

Neumos (Tues July 16)

Northlane

Neptune Theatre (Fri June 21)

Ocie Elliott

The Showbox (Sat Oct 26)

The Queef Jerky Countrywide World Tour

Barboza (Tues June 25)

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Showbox SoDo (Oct 11-12)

Walker Hayes

Washington State Fair (Thurs Sept 12)

Ziggy Marley

Marymoor Park (Thurs July 11)

COMEDY

Dusty Slay: The Night Shift Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 9)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

24kGoldn

Chop Suey (Thurs May 9)

Allan Rayman

Madame Lou’s (Thurs May 23)

CG5 - Under The Spotlight Tour

The Crocodile (Fri Aug 16)

Cortex

Neptune Theatre (Fri July 5)

Cyrille Aimée

Triple Door (Fri Apr 12)

DOORS: Seattle Theatre Group’s Annual Fundraiser with Cory Wong

Paramount Theatre (Sat May 4)

Emmet Cohen Trio

Jazz Alley (May 30-June 2)

The Hold Steady

The Crocodile Complex (May 30-June 1)

Roc Marciano

The Crocodile (Fri May 24)

Sabertooth 2024

Elks Temple (May 31-June 1)

Songs Of Black Folk 2024

Paramount Theatre (Sun June 16)

Trophy Eyes

El Corazón (Sun May 12)

Unforgettable 90's - Kumar Sanu & Sadhana Sargam

Paramount Theatre (Fri May 24)

COMEDY

Anna Akana - It Gets Darker

The Crocodile (Thurs Apr 25)

Late show added

Irene Tu

Laughs Comedy Club (July 12-13)

Joe List

The Crocodile (Thurs July 25)

Ralph Barbosa

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Apr 25)

Fourth show added

PERFORMANCE

ALOK

Neptune Theatre (Wed May 15)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle Summer Concert Series 2024

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Jun 1–Sept 28)

On sale Mon Mar 25

Diplo's Run Club

Gas Works Park (Sat Sept 14)

On sale Tues Mar 26

Drive-By Truckers

Neptune Theatre (Tues July 2)

On sale Fri Mar 28

ionnalee | iamamiwhoami

The Crocodile (Thurs June 6)

On sale Wed Mar 27

Tomorrow X Together World Tour 'act : Promise'

Tacoma Dome (Tues May 14)

On sale Thurs Mar 28 at 4 pm

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Asking Alexandria: All My Friends North American Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sun May 12)

Moved from The Showbox

Livingston - A Hometown Odyssey Tour

Neumos (Fri June 7)

Moved from Madame Lou’s

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Moore Theatre (Mon Sept 9)

Rescheduled from Tues Sept 10

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced its summer concert series with highlights like Beck with Symphony Orchestra , Indigo Girls & Amos Lee , Maren Morris , Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo , and Wynonna Judd . Tickets go on sale Monday, March 25 at 10 am.

The National Women’s Soccer League and LIGA MX Femenil, Mexico’s women’s soccer league, are launching the Summer Cup this year. From July 19–August 2, the tournament will take place at 15 stadiums across the US. The Seattle Reign will host two games at Lumen Field , on Friday, July 19 against the Utah Royals and on Sunday, July 28 against Club Tijuana.