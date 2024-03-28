EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Jhené Aiko, The Kid LAROI, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Korn and More Event Updates for March 28
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
March 28, 2024
|
Like
Grammy-nominated R&B gem Jhené Aiko has dropped dates for the Magic Hour tour—her first headlining tour in five years. (Jhené Aiko via Facebook)
Grammy-nominated R&B gem Jhené Aiko has dropped dates for the Magic Hour tour—her first headlining tour in five years. Aussie rap phenom The Kid LAROI has also added a Seattle stop to his First Time tour this spring. Plus, who let these freaks off their leash!? Korn is coming to the Tacoma Dome in October. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 29

MUSIC

Aventura - Cerrando Ciclos Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed July 17)
On sale at noon

Can't Swim + Belmont Remind List
El Corazón (Sat June 15)

Cornelius - 30th Anniversary Dream in Dream Tour 2024 Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 29)

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones Remind List
Tractor Tavern (July 12-13)

Drive-By Truckers Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues July 2)

Flatland Cavalry Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 9)

Gatecreeper Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun June 2)

The Hip Abduction + Satsang Remind List
Neumos (Fri Aug 23)

Jhené Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 13)

Juana Molina Remind List
Triple Door (Sun June 23)

julie Remind List
Neumos (Sun Aug 18)

Kaleo Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Wed June 26)

The Kid LAROI Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed May 22)

Korn Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Thurs Oct 10)

Krooked Kings Remind List
Neumos (Sun June 9)
On sale at noon

La Santa Grifa Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 17)

Nation of Language Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 13)

Reggae on the Way Music and Arts Festival 2024 Remind List
Haub Family Field (Sun July 21)

Sleeping With Sirens Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 16)

Steel Pole Bath Tub Remind List
El Corazón (Sat June 8)

Wavedash Remind List
Neumos (Sat June 1)

Yellow Claw B2B Flosstradamus Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat June 1)

PERFORMANCE

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs May 23)

World Ballet Company: Swan Lake Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 12)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Belltown Bloom 2024 Remind List
The Crocodile Complex (May 4-5)
Single day tickets on sale now

Chateau Ste. Michelle Summer Concert Series 2024 Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Jun 1-Sept 28) 

Diplo's Run Club Remind List
Gas Works Park (Sat Sept 14)

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Aug 11)

ionnalee | iamamiwhoami Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs June 6)

Iration and Pepper - Daytrippin in Paradise Summer Tour 2024 Remind List
Dune Peninsula Park (Sun Sept 1)

Massive Monkees Day Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 26)

Salt Cathedral Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Mon May 6)

Tomorrow X Together World Tour 'act : Promise' Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Tues May 14)

COMEDY

Dinosaur Improv Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri May 31)

Dusty Slay: The Night Shift Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 9)
Late show added

Laura Ramoso: Sit Up Straight Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 3)

Mike Birbiglia - Please Stop the Ride Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 22)

PODCASTS

Shameless Sex Podcast Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Aug 1)

READINGS & TALKS

Nicholas D. Kristof with Timothy Egan Remind List
Town Hall (Thurs May 30)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Twenty One Pilots - The Clancy World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 22)
On sale Fri Apr 5

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Repertory Theatre has announced its 2024-25 season Remind List , which includes “participatory, community-engaged” productions of The Skin of Our Teeth Remind List , Primary Trust, Remind List and Laughs in Spanish Remind List .

