Ticket Alert: Jhené Aiko, The Kid LAROI, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 29
MUSIC
Aventura - Cerrando Ciclos
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed July 17)
On sale at noon
Can't Swim + Belmont
El Corazón (Sat June 15)
Cornelius - 30th Anniversary Dream in Dream Tour 2024
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 29)
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones
Tractor Tavern (July 12-13)
Drive-By Truckers
Neptune Theatre (Tues July 2)
Flatland Cavalry
Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 9)
Gatecreeper
The Crocodile (Sun June 2)
The Hip Abduction + Satsang
Neumos (Fri Aug 23)
Jhené Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 13)
Juana Molina
Triple Door (Sun June 23)
julie
Neumos (Sun Aug 18)
Kaleo
Remlinger Farms (Wed June 26)
The Kid LAROI
Showbox SoDo (Wed May 22)
Korn
Tacoma Dome (Thurs Oct 10)
Krooked Kings
Neumos (Sun June 9)
On sale at noon
La Santa Grifa
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 17)
Nation of Language
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 13)
Reggae on the Way Music and Arts Festival 2024
Haub Family Field (Sun July 21)
Sleeping With Sirens
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 16)
Steel Pole Bath Tub
El Corazón (Sat June 8)
Wavedash
Neumos (Sat June 1)
Yellow Claw B2B Flosstradamus
Showbox SoDo (Sat June 1)
PERFORMANCE
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Paramount Theatre (Thurs May 23)
World Ballet Company: Swan Lake
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 12)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Belltown Bloom 2024
The Crocodile Complex (May 4-5)
Single day tickets on sale now
Chateau Ste. Michelle Summer Concert Series 2024
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Jun 1-Sept 28)
Diplo's Run Club
Gas Works Park (Sat Sept 14)
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
The Showbox (Sun Aug 11)
ionnalee | iamamiwhoami
The Crocodile (Thurs June 6)
Iration and Pepper - Daytrippin in Paradise Summer Tour 2024
Dune Peninsula Park (Sun Sept 1)
Massive Monkees Day
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 26)
Salt Cathedral
Madame Lou’s (Mon May 6)
Tomorrow X Together World Tour 'act : Promise'
Tacoma Dome (Tues May 14)
COMEDY
Dinosaur Improv
Neptune Theatre (Fri May 31)
Dusty Slay: The Night Shift Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 9)
Late show added
Laura Ramoso: Sit Up Straight Tour
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 3)
Mike Birbiglia - Please Stop the Ride
Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 22)
PODCASTS
Shameless Sex Podcast
The Crocodile (Thurs Aug 1)
READINGS & TALKS
Nicholas D. Kristof with Timothy Egan
Town Hall (Thurs May 30)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Twenty One Pilots - The Clancy World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 22)
On sale Fri Apr 5
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Repertory Theatre has announced its 2024-25 season, which includes "participatory, community-engaged" productions of The Skin of Our Teeth, Primary Trust, and Laughs in Spanish.