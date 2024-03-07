EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Kacey Musgraves, Cigarettes After Sex, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bumbershoot and More Event Updates for March 7
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
March 7, 2024
Kacey Musgraves is diving into a deeper well for her next era.
Kacey Musgraves will embark on her Deeper Well tour this fall with support from Father John Misty. Dreamy rock trio Cigarettes After Sex has also announced a stop in Seattle this September. Plus, early-bird tickets for Bumbershoot have dropped, although a lineup has not. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 8

MUSIC

Aaron May Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 9)

Air Play Moon Safari Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Fri Sept 27)

Barbie The Movie: In Concert Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sun July 21)

Blondie Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Fri Aug 23)

Bumbershoot 2024 Remind List
Seattle Center (Aug 31-Sept 1)

Cage The Elephant: Neon Pill Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat June 22)

Chayanne Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Aug 23)

Cigarettes After Sex Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Sept 28)

​​Conan Gray: Found Heaven On Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 15)

Donny Osmond - Direct From Vegas Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Aug 10)

Faye Webster Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 1)

I Am The Avalanche Remind List
El Corazón (Sun May 5)

James Vincent McMorrow Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri July 19)

Joyner Lucas - Not Now, I'm Busy Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Fri June 14)

Kacey Musgraves Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 20)

Kamasi Washington Remind List
The Showbox (Fri May 31)

La Luz Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs May 30)

Lil Wayne Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Fri May 17)

The Longest Johns Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Sept 28)

Mat Kearney Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri June 14)

Moenia - Pixel Tour USA Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 11)

Motion City Soundtrack - I Am The Movie 20th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 14)

Reik - Panorama Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sun June 30)

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 17)

STARS - Set Yourself on Fire: The 20th Anniversary Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 24)

Two Door Cinema Club Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 14)

Zheani Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 12)

COMEDY

Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal Save The World Comedy Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat June 1)

PERFORMANCE

Life Be Lifin' Starring Monét X Change Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Apr 30)

PODCASTS

Last Podcast On The Left Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat June 8)

Reality Gays - The "If You Can Dream It" Tour Remind List
The Triple Door (Thurs June 20)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Cloud Nothings Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Wed May 29)

Cosmic Psychos Remind List
Neumos (Tues June 4)

Dehd Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 6)

Ice Cube Remind List
Angel of the Winds Arena (Thurs July 18)

of Montreal Remind List
Neumos (Sun June 16)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert Remind List
Benaroya Hall (July 12-14)

COMEDY

Craig Robinson Remind List
Tacoma Comedy Club (July 11-13)

Leah Rudick Remind List
Here-After (Fri June 14)

Omid Djalili - Namaste Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 3)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Anjunadeep Open Air Seattle Remind List
Gas Works Park (Sat Aug 24)
On sale Fri Mar 15

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri July 26)
On sale Mon Mar 11

Kid Cudi: Insano World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Aug 25)
On sale Fri Mar 15

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

This year, the music and arts festival THING announced that it will change venues, moving from Port Townsend’s Fort Worden State Park to Remlinger Farms in Carnation. The 2024 festival will take place August 9–11.

The lineup for Capitol Hill Block Party has been announced, with highlights including Kaytranada, Kim Petras, Chappell Roan, and Cannons. Presale tickets are available now.

The Timber! Outdoor Music Festival lineup has also dropped, featuring headliners Ty Segall, Deer Tick, Y La Bamba, Margo Clicker, and Dean Johnson. Tickets are on sale now. 

One of Seattle’s longest-running watering holes, Conor Byrne Pub, is closing at the end of the month. You can see the venue’s remaining events here.

The 5th Avenue Theatre's 2024/25 season will include productions of Waitress, set to a Sara Bareilles pop-rock score, and the jazzy Harlem Renaissance tale After Midnight.

The Seattle Symphony has announced its 2024/25 season with a star-studded lineup of classical music icons including Yo-Yo Ma, Midori, Hilary Hahn, and Khatia Buniatishvili.

