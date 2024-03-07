Ticket Alert: Kacey Musgraves, Cigarettes After Sex, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 8
MUSIC
Aaron May
Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 9)
Air Play Moon Safari
Benaroya Hall (Fri Sept 27)
Barbie The Movie: In Concert
White River Amphitheatre (Sun July 21)
Blondie
Remlinger Farms (Fri Aug 23)
Bumbershoot 2024
Seattle Center (Aug 31-Sept 1)
Cage The Elephant: Neon Pill Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat June 22)
Chayanne
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Aug 23)
Cigarettes After Sex
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Sept 28)
Conan Gray: Found Heaven On Tour
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 15)
Donny Osmond - Direct From Vegas
Paramount Theatre (Sat Aug 10)
Faye Webster
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 1)
I Am The Avalanche
El Corazón (Sun May 5)
James Vincent McMorrow
The Crocodile (Fri July 19)
Joyner Lucas - Not Now, I'm Busy Tour
Paramount Theatre (Fri June 14)
Kacey Musgraves
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 20)
Kamasi Washington
The Showbox (Fri May 31)
La Luz
The Crocodile (Thurs May 30)
Lil Wayne
Tacoma Dome (Fri May 17)
The Longest Johns
The Crocodile (Sat Sept 28)
Mat Kearney
Moore Theatre (Fri June 14)
Moenia - Pixel Tour USA
Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 11)
Motion City Soundtrack - I Am The Movie 20th Anniversary Tour
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 14)
Reik - Panorama Tour
WaMu Theater (Sun June 30)
Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 17)
STARS - Set Yourself on Fire: The 20th Anniversary Tour
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 24)
Two Door Cinema Club
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 14)
Zheani
The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 12)
COMEDY
Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal Save The World Comedy Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat June 1)
PERFORMANCE
Life Be Lifin' Starring Monét X Change
Neptune Theatre (Tues Apr 30)
PODCASTS
Last Podcast On The Left
Paramount Theatre (Sat June 8)
Reality Gays - The "If You Can Dream It" Tour
The Triple Door (Thurs June 20)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Cloud Nothings
Tractor Tavern (Wed May 29)
Cosmic Psychos
Neumos (Tues June 4)
Dehd
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 6)
Ice Cube
Angel of the Winds Arena (Thurs July 18)
of Montreal
Neumos (Sun June 16)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert
Benaroya Hall (July 12-14)
COMEDY
Craig Robinson
Tacoma Comedy Club (July 11-13)
Leah Rudick
Here-After (Fri June 14)
Omid Djalili - Namaste
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 3)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Anjunadeep Open Air Seattle
Gas Works Park (Sat Aug 24)
On sale Fri Mar 15
Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri July 26)
On sale Mon Mar 11
Kid Cudi: Insano World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Aug 25)
On sale Fri Mar 15
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The lineup for Capitol Hill Block Party has been announced, with highlights including Kaytranada, Kim Petras, Chappell Roan, and Cannons. Presale tickets are available now.
The Timber! Outdoor Music Festival lineup has also dropped, featuring headliners Ty Segall, Deer Tick, Y La Bamba, Margo Clicker, and Dean Johnson. Tickets are on sale now.
One of Seattle’s longest-running watering holes, Conor Byrne Pub, is closing at the end of the month. You can see the venue’s remaining events here.
The 5th Avenue Theatre's 2024/25 season will include productions of Waitress, set to a Sara Bareilles pop-rock score, and the jazzy Harlem Renaissance tale After Midnight.
The Seattle Symphony has announced its 2024/25 season with a star-studded lineup of classical music icons including Yo-Yo Ma, Midori, Hilary Hahn, and Khatia Buniatishvili.