Event News

Ticket Alert: Kid Cudi, Weezer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, THING and More Event Updates for March 14
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
March 14, 2024
|
Like
Ready to go insano with Kid Cudi?
Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi is coming to town to support his new album, INSANO, alongside Pusha T and EARTHGANG. Say it ain’t so—Weezer has announced their Voyage To The Blue Planet tour with a local stop this fall. Plus, this year’s THING festival will bring headliners St. Vincent, Toro y Moi, and Black Pumas to Remlinger Farms. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 15

MUSIC

311 with AWOLNATION, Neon Trees Remind List
Marymoor Park (Sat Aug 31)

Anjunadeep Open Air Seattle Remind List
Gas Works Park (Sat Aug 24)

Arrows In Action Remind List
El Corazón (Wed June 12)
On sale at 9 am

Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Special Guest Daughtry Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Tues Oct 8)

Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Thurs June 6)

Dweezil Zappa - The Rox(Postroph)y Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 8)

Edición Especial Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat May 25)

Fallujah - “The Flesh Prevails 10th Anniversary Tour” Remind List
El Corazón (Fri July 19)
On sale at 9 am

GRLwood Remind List
Neumos (Wed June 12)
On sale at 11 am

Hot Tuna - Acoustic Duo Remind List
Tacoma Rialto Theater (Fri Sept 20)

James McMurtry - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Thurs June 20)

John Vincent III Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 20)

Kid Cudi: Insano World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Aug 25)

Lee Brice Remind List
Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 2)

L'Impératrice Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 22)

Mystery Skulls - "Forever" 10th Anniversary Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues June 18)

Nothing But Thieves Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 26)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 10)
Second show added

Róisín Murphy Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 2)

Russ: "It Was You All Along" North American Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri May 31)

SLASH - S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Remind List
Marymoor Park (Mon July 8)

The String Cheese Incident Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Sun July 28)

THING 2024 Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Aug 9-11)

Tokyo Police Club - The Final Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Sept 20)

Wallows - Model Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Thurs Aug 8)

Weezer: Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour 2024 Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 4)

COMEDY

Morgan Jay Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 25)

READINGS & TALKS

Alison Roman Gives Solicited Advice (Live) Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 5)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri July 26)

Kyle: Smyle Live Again Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri May 10)

PERFORMANCE

Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 5 Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues June 18)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Hans Zimmer Live Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 5)
On sale Fri Mar 22

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for this year’s THING Remind List festival has dropped with highlights like St. Vincent, Toro y Moi, Black Pumas, Spoon, Killer Mike, Ethel Cain, and Earl Sweatshirt. Presale tickets are available until 10 pm Thursday.

Reservations for this year’s Field To Table Remind List chef dinners are now open. From April 8–14, some of Seattle’s hottest chefs, including Kristi Brown (Communion), Maximilian Petty (Eden Hill), and Matt Lewis (Where Ya At Matt), will prepare a four-course prix fixe that guests will enjoy at Lumen Field.

