Ticket Alert: Kid Cudi, Weezer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 15
MUSIC
311 with AWOLNATION, Neon Trees
Remind
Like
List
Marymoor Park (Sat Aug 31)
Anjunadeep Open Air Seattle
Remind
Like
List
Gas Works Park (Sat Aug 24)
Arrows In Action
Remind
Like
List
El Corazón (Wed June 12)
On sale at 9 am
Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Special Guest Daughtry
Remind
Like
List
White River Amphitheatre (Tues Oct 8)
Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton
Remind
Like
List
Remlinger Farms (Thurs June 6)
Dweezil Zappa - The Rox(Postroph)y Tour
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 8)
Edición Especial
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sat May 25)
Fallujah - “The Flesh Prevails 10th Anniversary Tour”
Remind
Like
List
El Corazón (Fri July 19)
On sale at 9 am
GRLwood
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Wed June 12)
On sale at 11 am
Hot Tuna - Acoustic Duo
Remind
Like
List
Tacoma Rialto Theater (Fri Sept 20)
James McMurtry - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show
Remind
Like
List
Tractor Tavern (Thurs June 20)
John Vincent III
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 20)
Kid Cudi: Insano World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Aug 25)
Lee Brice
Remind
Like
List
Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 2)
L'Impératrice
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 22)
Mystery Skulls - "Forever" 10th Anniversary Tour
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Tues June 18)
Nothing But Thieves
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 26)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 10)
Second show added
Róisín Murphy
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 2)
Russ: "It Was You All Along" North American Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri May 31)
SLASH - S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival
Remind
Like
List
Marymoor Park (Mon July 8)
The String Cheese Incident
Remind
Like
List
Remlinger Farms (Sun July 28)
THING 2024
Remind
Like
List
Remlinger Farms (Aug 9-11)
Tokyo Police Club - The Final Tour
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Fri Sept 20)
Wallows - Model Tour
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Thurs Aug 8)
Weezer: Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 4)
COMEDY
Morgan Jay
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 25)
READINGS & TALKS
Alison Roman Gives Solicited Advice (Live)
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 5)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri July 26)
Kyle: Smyle Live Again
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Fri May 10)
PERFORMANCE
Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 5
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Tues June 18)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Hans Zimmer Live
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 5)
On sale Fri Mar 22
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The lineup for this year’s THING Remind Like List festival has dropped with highlights like St. Vincent, Toro y Moi, Black Pumas, Spoon, Killer Mike, Ethel Cain, and Earl Sweatshirt. Presale tickets are available until 10 pm Thursday.
Reservations for this year’s Field To Table Remind Like List chef dinners are now open. From April 8–14, some of Seattle’s hottest chefs, including Kristi Brown (Communion), Maximilian Petty (Eden Hill), and Matt Lewis (Where Ya At Matt), will prepare a four-course prix fixe that guests will enjoy at Lumen Field.