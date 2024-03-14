Ticket Alert: Kid Cudi, Weezer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, THING and More Event Updates for March 14

Plus, THING and More Event Updates for March 14



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 15

MUSIC

311 with AWOLNATION, Neon Trees

Marymoor Park (Sat Aug 31)

Anjunadeep Open Air Seattle

Gas Works Park (Sat Aug 24)

Arrows In Action

El Corazón (Wed June 12)

On sale at 9 am

Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Special Guest Daughtry

White River Amphitheatre (Tues Oct 8)

Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

Remlinger Farms (Thurs June 6)

Dweezil Zappa - The Rox(Postroph)y Tour

Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 8)

Edición Especial

Moore Theatre (Sat May 25)

Fallujah - “The Flesh Prevails 10th Anniversary Tour”

El Corazón (Fri July 19)

On sale at 9 am

GRLwood

Neumos (Wed June 12)

On sale at 11 am

Hot Tuna - Acoustic Duo

Tacoma Rialto Theater (Fri Sept 20)

James McMurtry - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show

Tractor Tavern (Thurs June 20)

John Vincent III

Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 20)

Kid Cudi: Insano World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Aug 25)

Lee Brice

Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 2)

L'Impératrice

Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 22)

Mystery Skulls - "Forever" 10th Anniversary Tour

The Crocodile (Tues June 18)

Nothing But Thieves

Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 26)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 10)

Second show added

Róisín Murphy

Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 2)

Russ: "It Was You All Along" North American Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri May 31)

SLASH - S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

Marymoor Park (Mon July 8)

The String Cheese Incident

Remlinger Farms (Sun July 28)

THING 2024

Remlinger Farms (Aug 9-11)

Tokyo Police Club - The Final Tour

The Crocodile (Fri Sept 20)

Wallows - Model Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs Aug 8)

Weezer: Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour 2024

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 4)

COMEDY

Morgan Jay

Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 25)

READINGS & TALKS

Alison Roman Gives Solicited Advice (Live)

Neptune Theatre (Sun May 5)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri July 26)

Kyle: Smyle Live Again

The Crocodile (Fri May 10)

PERFORMANCE

Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 5

Moore Theatre (Tues June 18)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Hans Zimmer Live

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 5)

On sale Fri Mar 22

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for this year’s THING festival has dropped with highlights like St. Vincent, Toro y Moi, Black Pumas, Spoon, Killer Mike, Ethel Cain, and Earl Sweatshirt. Presale tickets are available until 10 pm Thursday.

Reservations for this year’s Field To Table chef dinners are now open. From April 8–14, some of Seattle’s hottest chefs, including Kristi Brown (Communion), Maximilian Petty (Eden Hill), and Matt Lewis (Where Ya At Matt), will prepare a four-course prix fixe that guests will enjoy at Lumen Field.