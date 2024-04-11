EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Missy Elliott, Aerosmith, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Fuerza Regida and More Event News and Updates for April 11
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
April 11, 2024
|
Like
Missy Elliott will embark on her first headline tour this summer with a stop at Climate Pledge. (Missy Elliott via Facebook)
Go, get ur freak on—Missy Elliott will embark on her first-ever headline tour this summer with Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland. Aerosmith will also walk this way on their Farewell tour and you won’t want to miss a thing! Plus, California-based regional Mexican quintet Fuerza Regida have dropped dates for their Pero No Te Enamores tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 12

MUSIC

49 Winchester Remind List
The Showbox (Wed July 31)

Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 24)

Air Supply Remind List
Marymoor Park (Sun July 14)

The Airborne Toxic Event Remind List
The Showbox (Oct 11-12)

Alec Benjamin: 12 Notes Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 19)

Amen Dunes: Death Jokes Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Aug 14)

The Aquabats! Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed July 31)

The Dip Remind List
The Showbox (Nov 16-17)

An Evening with Goose Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Sat Sept 21)

Fuerza Regida: Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024 Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun June 30)

The Greeting Committee Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Aug 8)

Marc Broussard - Carencro 20th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 8)

Missy Elliott - OUT OF THIS WORLD - THE EXPERIENCE Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat July 6)

Paul Weller Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 19)

Quasi - Featuring "Birds" Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri July 12)

Red Fang Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs July 11)

Sam Hunt: Locked Up Tour 2024 Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 29)

The Struts Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Aug 24)

Sub-Radio - The Sunrise City Tour Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Thurs Sept 26)

Switchfoot / Blue October / Matt Nathanson – Help From My Friends Tour 2024 Remind List
Marymoor Park (Sat Sept 7)

Toad the Wet Sprocket Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues July 23)

Travis Thompson Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed June 5)
On sale at 9 am

The Volunteers Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon July 1)
On sale at 7 am

The Wailers Remind List
Marymoor Park (Sat June 8)

COMEDY

Comedy Bang! Bang! Live! - The Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour 2024 Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 17)

Hannah Gadsby: Woof! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri June 7)

Phil Hanley Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 6)

SPORTS

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 13)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Brijean Remind List
Neumos (Wed Aug 7)

Citizens Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed Nov 6)

Crissy P Remind List
Neumos (Sun May 5)

Ducks Ltd. Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Thurs July 18)

​​Gioli & Assia Remind List
Neumos (Fri Sept 27)

Glass Animals: Tour of Earth Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 7)

KEXP Presents: Cracker w/ Buffalo Jones - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show Remind List
Tractor Tavern (July 19-20)

Los Yonics Remind List
Rialto Theater (Fri May 17)

The LOX Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Nov 9)

MxPx Remind List
Admiral Theatre (June 28-29)

Myles Smith - Slightly Less Lonely Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed Sept 18)

Pedro The Lion Remind List
Neumos (Fri July 26)

The Scarlet Opera Remind List
Neumos (Mon May 20)

Slift Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 13)

Tori Kelly Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 21)

FOOD & DRINK

Bacon Eggs & Kegs Remind List
Lumen Field (June 1-2))

Bothell Block Party & BrewFest Remind List
Downtown Bothell (Sat June 1)

PERFORMANCE

GrindHaus Remind List
Neumos (Fri May 3)

PODCASTS 

Old Gods of Appalachia Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 13)

Paul Giamatti's CHINWAG Remind List
Town Hall Seattle (Fri May 17)

SPORTS

Champions of Change Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri June 28)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Ben Platt: The Honeymind Tour Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Sat July 27)
On sale Thurs Apr 18

Don Omar "Back to Reggaeton" Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Aug 10)
On sale Wed Apr 17

Jon Batiste: Uneasy Tour Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed June 5)
On sale Fri Apr 19

Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)
On sale Fri Apr 26

Whitey Morgan & The 78's Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat June 15)
On sale Fri Apr 19

SPORTS

Seattle Storm 2024 Home Games Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 14-Sept 17)
Single game tickets on sale Mon Apr 15

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

The Kid LAROI Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs May 23)
Second show added

