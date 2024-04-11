Ticket Alert: Missy Elliott, Aerosmith, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 12
MUSIC
49 Winchester
The Showbox (Wed July 31)
Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 24)
Air Supply
Marymoor Park (Sun July 14)
The Airborne Toxic Event
The Showbox (Oct 11-12)
Alec Benjamin: 12 Notes Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 19)
Amen Dunes: Death Jokes Tour
The Showbox (Wed Aug 14)
The Aquabats!
Showbox SoDo (Wed July 31)
The Dip
The Showbox (Nov 16-17)
An Evening with Goose
Remlinger Farms (Sat Sept 21)
Fuerza Regida: Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun June 30)
The Greeting Committee
Neumos (Thurs Aug 8)
Marc Broussard - Carencro 20th Anniversary Tour
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 8)
Missy Elliott - OUT OF THIS WORLD - THE EXPERIENCE
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat July 6)
Paul Weller
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 19)
Quasi - Featuring "Birds" Tour
The Crocodile (Fri July 12)
Red Fang
The Showbox (Thurs July 11)
Sam Hunt: Locked Up Tour 2024
White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 29)
The Struts
Showbox SoDo (Sat Aug 24)
Sub-Radio - The Sunrise City Tour
Madame Lou’s (Thurs Sept 26)
Switchfoot / Blue October / Matt Nathanson – Help From My Friends Tour 2024
Marymoor Park (Sat Sept 7)
Toad the Wet Sprocket
Neptune Theatre (Tues July 23)
Travis Thompson
The Crocodile (Wed June 5)
On sale at 9 am
The Volunteers
Neptune Theatre (Mon July 1)
On sale at 7 am
The Wailers
Marymoor Park (Sat June 8)
COMEDY
Comedy Bang! Bang! Live! - The Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour 2024
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 17)
Hannah Gadsby: Woof!
Moore Theatre (Fri June 7)
Phil Hanley
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 6)
SPORTS
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 13)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Brijean
Neumos (Wed Aug 7)
Citizens
The Crocodile (Wed Nov 6)
Crissy P
Neumos (Sun May 5)
Ducks Ltd.
Madame Lou’s (Thurs July 18)
Gioli & Assia
Neumos (Fri Sept 27)
Glass Animals: Tour of Earth
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 7)
KEXP Presents: Cracker w/ Buffalo Jones - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show
Tractor Tavern (July 19-20)
Los Yonics
Rialto Theater (Fri May 17)
The LOX
The Crocodile (Sat Nov 9)
MxPx
Admiral Theatre (June 28-29)
Myles Smith - Slightly Less Lonely Tour
The Crocodile (Wed Sept 18)
Pedro The Lion
Neumos (Fri July 26)
The Scarlet Opera
Neumos (Mon May 20)
Slift
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 13)
Tori Kelly
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 21)
FOOD & DRINK
Bacon Eggs & Kegs
Lumen Field (June 1-2))
Bothell Block Party & BrewFest
Downtown Bothell (Sat June 1)
PERFORMANCE
GrindHaus
Neumos (Fri May 3)
PODCASTS
Old Gods of Appalachia
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 13)
Paul Giamatti's CHINWAG
Town Hall Seattle (Fri May 17)
SPORTS
Champions of Change
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri June 28)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Ben Platt: The Honeymind Tour
Benaroya Hall (Sat July 27)
On sale Thurs Apr 18
Don Omar "Back to Reggaeton" Tour
WaMu Theater (Sat Aug 10)
On sale Wed Apr 17
Jon Batiste: Uneasy Tour
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed June 5)
On sale Fri Apr 19
Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)
On sale Fri Apr 26
Whitey Morgan & The 78's
Showbox SoDo (Sat June 15)
On sale Fri Apr 19
SPORTS
Seattle Storm 2024 Home Games
Climate Pledge Arena (May 14-Sept 17)
Single game tickets on sale Mon Apr 15
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
The Kid LAROI
Showbox SoDo (Thurs May 23)
Second show added