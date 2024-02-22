Ticket Alert: Pearl Jam, Vampire Weekend, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23
MUSIC
Alvvays with The Beths
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon Aug 19)
The Brad "Scarface" Jordan: Behind The Desk Experience
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Wed Mar 27)
Built to Spill performing "There's Nothing Wrong with Love"/ Yo La Tengo
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 15)
Car Seat Headrest
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs June 20)
Darius
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Sat Apr 20)
The Decemberists
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (July 21-Aug 1)
Elle King
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Aug 21)
GUNNA: The Bittersweet Tour
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Thurs May 16)
ISOKNOCK 4
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (May 3-4)
The Japanese House
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon Aug 12)
Lizzy McAlpine: The Older Tour
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Sat May 11)
Norah Jones
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon July 29)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 12)
Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton
Remind
Like
List
Remlinger Farms (Sat June 15)
Pearl Jam
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 28 & 30)
Peso Pluma: Exodo Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Aug 16)
On sale at noon
Primus and Coheed and Cambria
Remind
Like
List
Marymoor Park (Thurs July 18)
The Roots
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun July 21)
Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 11)
Teenage Fanclub
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sat May 11)
Vampire Weekend
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs June 20)
Violent Femmes
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs July 25)
Waxahatchee with Woods
Remind
Like
List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 18)
Xana
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Sun June 2)
On sale at 9 am
COMEDY
Joe Pera: The PERAs Tour
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sun July 21)
La India Yuridia - Por Que Asi Soy
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 19)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
División Minúscula & Jumbo
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Wed July 31)
Joan Osborne
Remind
Like
List
Triple Door (Tues July 23)
Madaraka Festival
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Mon June 17)
Survive Said The Prophet
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Tues Apr 2)
WITCHZ - Life Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 31)
COMEDY
Brincos Dieras: Irreverente Tour with Kevyn Contreras
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Sun June 2)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Jelly Roll
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 31)
On sale Fri Mar 1 at 10 am
Kings of Leon
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 29)
On sale Fri Mar 1 at 10 am
COMEDY
Jeff Dunham
Remind
Like
List
Muckleshoot Casino (Sun Aug 4)
On sale Sat Feb 24 at 10 am
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Angie McMahon
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Mon Mar 11)
Moved from Madame Lou’s
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The lineup for the Seattle Center’s Day In Day Out Remind Like List festival has dropped — this year’s headliners are the Head and the Heart, Bleachers, and Carly Rae Jepsen.
This year’s Lusio Lights Festival has been canceled due to lack of funding.
Celebrate the return of Mariners baseball with $10 tickets to Opening Week Warm-Up Remind Like List for a behind-the-scenes look at T-Mobile Park and meet-and-greets with players.