Ticket Alert: Pearl Jam, Vampire Weekend, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, BECU ZooTunes and More Event Updates for February 22

Plus, BECU ZooTunes and More Event Updates for February 22



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

MUSIC

Alvvays with The Beths

Woodland Park Zoo (Mon Aug 19)

The Brad "Scarface" Jordan: Behind The Desk Experience

The Showbox (Wed Mar 27)

Built to Spill performing "There's Nothing Wrong with Love"/ Yo La Tengo

Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 15)

Car Seat Headrest

Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs June 20)

Darius

Neumos (Sat Apr 20)

The Decemberists

Woodland Park Zoo (July 21-Aug 1)

Elle King

Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Aug 21)

GUNNA: The Bittersweet Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs May 16)

ISOKNOCK 4

WaMu Theater (May 3-4)

The Japanese House

Woodland Park Zoo (Mon Aug 12)

Lizzy McAlpine: The Older Tour

WaMu Theater (Sat May 11)

Norah Jones

Woodland Park Zoo (Mon July 29)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 12)

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton

Remlinger Farms (Sat June 15)

Pearl Jam

Climate Pledge Arena (May 28 & 30)

Peso Pluma: Exodo Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Aug 16)

On sale at noon

Primus and Coheed and Cambria

Marymoor Park (Thurs July 18)

The Roots

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun July 21)

Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 11)

Teenage Fanclub

The Crocodile (Sat May 11)

Vampire Weekend

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs June 20)

Violent Femmes

Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs July 25)

Waxahatchee with Woods

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 18)

Xana

Neumos (Sun June 2)

On sale at 9 am

COMEDY

Joe Pera: The PERAs Tour

Moore Theatre (Sun July 21)

La India Yuridia - Por Que Asi Soy

Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 19)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

División Minúscula & Jumbo

Neptune Theatre (Wed July 31)

Joan Osborne

Triple Door (Tues July 23)

Madaraka Festival

Neptune Theatre (Mon June 17)

Survive Said The Prophet

Neumos (Tues Apr 2)

WITCHZ - Life Tour 2024

The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 31)

COMEDY

Brincos Dieras: Irreverente Tour with Kevyn Contreras

Paramount Theatre (Sun June 2)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Jelly Roll

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 31)

On sale Fri Mar 1 at 10 am

Kings of Leon

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 29)

On sale Fri Mar 1 at 10 am

COMEDY

Jeff Dunham

Muckleshoot Casino (Sun Aug 4)

On sale Sat Feb 24 at 10 am

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Angie McMahon

The Crocodile (Mon Mar 11)

Moved from Madame Lou’s

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for the Seattle Center’s Day In Day Out festival has dropped — this year’s headliners are the Head and the Heart, Bleachers, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

This year’s Lusio Lights Festival has been canceled due to lack of funding.

Celebrate the return of Mariners baseball with $10 tickets to Opening Week Warm-Up for a behind-the-scenes look at T-Mobile Park and meet-and-greets with players.