Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Pearl Jam, Vampire Weekend, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, BECU ZooTunes and More Event Updates for February 22
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
February 22, 2024
|
Like
Pearl Jam will delve into some dark matter. (Danny Clinch)
Seattle-born grunge icons Pearl Jam have announced hometown shows to support their forthcoming new album, Dark Matter. Indie rock outfit Vampire Weekend will stop by Climate Pledge Arena this summer on their Only God Was Above Us tour. Plus, BECU ZooTunes will bring acts including the Roots, Norah Jones, and Violent Femmes to the Woodland Park Zoo this summer. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

MUSIC

Alvvays with The Beths Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon Aug 19)

The Brad "Scarface" Jordan: Behind The Desk Experience Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Mar 27)

Built to Spill performing "There's Nothing Wrong with Love"/ Yo La Tengo Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 15)

Car Seat Headrest Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs June 20)

Darius Remind List
Neumos (Sat Apr 20)

The Decemberists Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (July 21-Aug 1)

Elle King Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Aug 21)

GUNNA: The Bittersweet Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Thurs May 16)

ISOKNOCK 4 Remind List
WaMu Theater (May 3-4)

The Japanese House Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon Aug 12)

Lizzy McAlpine: The Older Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat May 11)

Norah Jones Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon July 29)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 12)

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Sat June 15)

Pearl Jam Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 28 & 30)

Peso Pluma: Exodo Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Aug 16)
On sale at noon

Primus and Coheed and Cambria Remind List
Marymoor Park (Thurs July 18)

The Roots Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun July 21)

Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 11)

Teenage Fanclub Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat May 11)

Vampire Weekend Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs June 20)

Violent Femmes Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs July 25)

Waxahatchee with Woods Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 18)

Xana Remind List
Neumos (Sun June 2)
On sale at 9 am

COMEDY

Joe Pera: The PERAs Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun July 21)

La India Yuridia - Por Que Asi Soy Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 19)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

División Minúscula & Jumbo Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed July 31)

Joan Osborne Remind List
Triple Door (Tues July 23)

Madaraka Festival Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon June 17)

Survive Said The Prophet Remind List
Neumos (Tues Apr 2)

WITCHZ - Life Tour 2024 Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 31)

COMEDY

Brincos Dieras: Irreverente Tour with Kevyn Contreras Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sun June 2)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Jelly Roll Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 31)
On sale Fri Mar 1 at 10 am

Kings of Leon Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 29)
On sale Fri Mar 1 at 10 am

COMEDY

Jeff Dunham Remind List
Muckleshoot Casino (Sun Aug 4)
On sale Sat Feb 24 at 10 am

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Angie McMahon Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Mar 11)
Moved from Madame Lou’s

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for the Seattle Center’s Day In Day Out Remind List festival has dropped — this year’s headliners are the Head and the Heart, Bleachers, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

This year’s Lusio Lights Festival has been canceled due to lack of funding.

Celebrate the return of Mariners baseball with $10 tickets to Opening Week Warm-Up Remind List for a behind-the-scenes look at T-Mobile Park and meet-and-greets with players.

