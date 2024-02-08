Ticket Alert: Queer/Pride Festival, Iron & Wine, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bonnie Raitt and More Event Updates for February 8

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

MUSIC

1964 The Tribute

Neptune Theatre (Sun June 9)

Blitzen Trapper - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show

Tractor Tavern (Say May 18)

Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That...Tour 2024

Paramount Theatre (Oct 4–5)

The Church & The Afghan Whigs

The Showbox (Fri July 5)

Death To All

The Crocodile (June 15-16)

Eliminate

Neumos (Fri Apr 19)

Flight Facilities (DJ Set)

The Showbox (Thurs Apr 18)

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

Showbox SoDo (Fri June 7)

Hunter Hayes

The Showbox (Thurs May 9)

The Infamous Stringdusters / Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 2)

INIKO - The Awakening Tour

Neumos (Thurs Apr 25)

Iron & Wine

Paramount Theatre (Thurs June 20)

Lamb Of God & Mastodon

accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Aug 17)

Layne Staley Tribute 2024

Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 24)

Lords Of Acid

The Showbox (Sat June 1)

Marca MP

Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 28)

Microwave

Showbox SoDo (Mon May 20)

ONEUS

Moore Theatre (Sat Mar 16)

Portugal. The Man with Bomba Estereo

Remlinger Farms (Fri May 24)

Re-TROS

The Showbox (Sun Apr 7)

The Red Clay Strays

The Showbox (Fri July 26)

Stick Figure - Sacred Sands Summer Tour

Haub Family Field (Sat July 20)

Thunderpussy with the Seattle Symphony

Benaroya Hall (Fri May 10)

Tigercub

Neumos (Thurs May 16)

On sale at 9 am

Tinariwen

The Showbox (Fri Aug 9)

Tribal Seeds

The Showbox (Wed May 22)

Xavi

Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 5)

Xavier Rudd

The Crocodile (Sun May 19)

Zingara

Neumos (Fri Mar 29)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Belltown Bloom 2024

The Crocodile Complex (May 4–5)

Dustin Kensrue

Neumos (Tues May 14)

Queer/Pride Festival

Capitol Hill (June 28–30)

Spite + Bodysnatcher

The Crocodile (Tues June 4)

COMEDY

Two Dykes and a Mic - Topping Your Best Friend Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat June 1)

Zakir Khan Live

Moore Theatre (Sun Mar 24)

Early show added

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

ENHYPEN World Tour 'Fate Plus'

Tacoma Dome (Sun Apr 28)

On sale Feb 14 at 4 pm

Marcus King

Moore Theatre (Mon May 6)

On sale Fri Feb 16

PERFORMANCE

Company

Paramount Theatre (July 23–28)

On sale Tues Feb 13

SPORTS

Monster Jam

Lumen Field (Sat Mar 30)

On sale Tues Feb 13

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Hasan Minhaj

Paramount Theatre (Fri Apr 19)

Rescheduled from March 8

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Queer/Pride Festival has unveiled the lineup for their fourth annual festival with musicians including Rico Nasty, Tegan and Sara, Santigold, and drag superstars Shea Couleé, Alaska Thunderfuck, Roxxxy Andrews, and Detox.

The Crocodile has also announced the lineup for this year’s Belltown Bloom festival with highlights like dance pop star Aluna, hip-hop producer/DJ TOKiMONSTA, viral rap sensation BbyMutha, and Canadian Americana gem Cat Clyde.

Single-match tickets are now on sale for the Seattle Sounders’ 2024 season , which marks the 50th anniversary of the club. The season will be kicked off with a home opener against Austin FC on Saturday, March 2.

Global football will come to Seattle in summer 2026 as the city hosts four group-stage matches and two knockout matches of the FIFA World Cup . The USA Group Stage match scheduled for Juneteenth will include the US Men’s National Team.

Broadway at the Paramount’s 2024/25 season of programming has been announced, and the lineup is stacked with productions of Peter Pan , Funny Girl , Wicked , Back to the Future , Hamilton , Riverdance , Mamma Mia! and more.