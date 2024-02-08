Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10
MUSIC
1964 The Tribute
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 9)
Blitzen Trapper - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show
Tractor Tavern (Say May 18)
Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That...Tour 2024
Paramount Theatre (Oct 4–5)
The Church & The Afghan Whigs
The Showbox (Fri July 5)
Death To All
The Crocodile (June 15-16)
Eliminate
Neumos (Fri Apr 19)
Flight Facilities (DJ Set)
The Showbox (Thurs Apr 18)
Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls
Showbox SoDo (Fri June 7)
Hunter Hayes
The Showbox (Thurs May 9)
The Infamous Stringdusters / Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 2)
INIKO - The Awakening Tour
Neumos (Thurs Apr 25)
Iron & Wine
Paramount Theatre (Thurs June 20)
Lamb Of God & Mastodon
accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Aug 17)
Layne Staley Tribute 2024
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 24)
Lords Of Acid
The Showbox (Sat June 1)
Marca MP
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 28)
Microwave
Showbox SoDo (Mon May 20)
ONEUS
Moore Theatre (Sat Mar 16)
Portugal. The Man with Bomba Estereo
Remlinger Farms (Fri May 24)
Re-TROS
The Showbox (Sun Apr 7)
The Red Clay Strays
The Showbox (Fri July 26)
Stick Figure - Sacred Sands Summer Tour
Haub Family Field (Sat July 20)
Thunderpussy with the Seattle Symphony
Benaroya Hall (Fri May 10)
Tigercub
Neumos (Thurs May 16)
On sale at 9 am
Tinariwen
The Showbox (Fri Aug 9)
Tribal Seeds
The Showbox (Wed May 22)
Xavi
Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 5)
Xavier Rudd
The Crocodile (Sun May 19)
Zingara
Neumos (Fri Mar 29)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Belltown Bloom 2024
The Crocodile Complex (May 4–5)
Dustin Kensrue
Neumos (Tues May 14)
Queer/Pride Festival
Capitol Hill (June 28–30)
Spite + Bodysnatcher
The Crocodile (Tues June 4)
COMEDY
Two Dykes and a Mic - Topping Your Best Friend Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 1)
Zakir Khan Live
Moore Theatre (Sun Mar 24)
Early show added
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
ENHYPEN World Tour 'Fate Plus'
Tacoma Dome (Sun Apr 28)
On sale Feb 14 at 4 pm
Marcus King
Moore Theatre (Mon May 6)
On sale Fri Feb 16
PERFORMANCE
Company
Paramount Theatre (July 23–28)
On sale Tues Feb 13
SPORTS
Monster Jam
Lumen Field (Sat Mar 30)
On sale Tues Feb 13
EVENT UPDATES
COMEDY
Hasan Minhaj
Paramount Theatre (Fri Apr 19)
Rescheduled from March 8
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Queer/Pride Festival Remind Like List has unveiled the lineup for their fourth annual festival with musicians including Rico Nasty, Tegan and Sara, Santigold, and drag superstars Shea Couleé, Alaska Thunderfuck, Roxxxy Andrews, and Detox.
The Crocodile has also announced the lineup for this year’s Belltown Bloom Remind Like List festival with highlights like dance pop star Aluna, hip-hop producer/DJ TOKiMONSTA, viral rap sensation BbyMutha, and Canadian Americana gem Cat Clyde.
Single-match tickets are now on sale for the Seattle Sounders’ 2024 season Remind Like List , which marks the 50th anniversary of the club. The season will be kicked off with a home opener against Austin FC on Saturday, March 2.
Global football will come to Seattle in summer 2026 as the city hosts four group-stage matches and two knockout matches of the FIFA World Cup Remind Like List . The USA Group Stage match scheduled for Juneteenth will include the US Men’s National Team.
Broadway at the Paramount’s 2024/25 season of programming has been announced, and the lineup is stacked with productions of Peter Pan Remind Like List , Funny Girl Remind Like List , Wicked Remind Like List , Back to the Future Remind Like List , Hamilton Remind Like List , Riverdance Remind Like List , Mamma Mia! Remind Like List and more.