Event News

Ticket Alert: Queer/Pride Festival, Iron & Wine, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bonnie Raitt and More Event Updates for February 8
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
February 8, 2024
|
Like
Sugar trap ambassador Rico Nasty is one of this year's Queer/Pride Festival headliners. (Rico Nasty via Facebook)
Queer/Pride Festival is back to slay the house down boots this summer with headliners Rico Nasty, Tegan and Sara, and Santigold. Folk troubadour Iron & Wine is coming to town to support his seventh studio album. Plus, blues rock legend Bonnie Raitt has announced her Just Like That tour with a local stop this fall. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

MUSIC

1964 The Tribute Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 9)

Blitzen Trapper - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Say May 18)

Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That...Tour 2024 Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 4–5)

The Church & The Afghan Whigs Remind List
The Showbox (Fri July 5)

Death To All Remind List
The Crocodile (June 15-16)

Eliminate Remind List
Neumos (Fri Apr 19)

Flight Facilities (DJ Set) Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Apr 18)

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri June 7)

Hunter Hayes Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs May 9)

The Infamous Stringdusters / Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 2)

INIKO - The Awakening Tour Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Apr 25)

Iron & Wine Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs June 20)

Lamb Of God & Mastodon Remind List
accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Aug 17) 

Layne Staley Tribute 2024 Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 24)

Lords Of Acid Remind List
The Showbox (Sat June 1)

Marca MP Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 28)

Microwave Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mon May 20)

ONEUS Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Mar 16)

Portugal. The Man with Bomba Estereo Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Fri May 24)

Re-TROS Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Apr 7)

The Red Clay Strays Remind List
The Showbox (Fri July 26)

Stick Figure - Sacred Sands Summer Tour Remind List
Haub Family Field (Sat July 20) 

Thunderpussy with the Seattle Symphony Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Fri May 10)

Tigercub Remind List
Neumos (Thurs May 16)
On sale at 9 am

Tinariwen Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Aug 9)

Tribal Seeds Remind List
The Showbox (Wed May 22)

Xavi Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 5)

Xavier Rudd Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun May 19)

Zingara Remind List
Neumos (Fri Mar 29)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Belltown Bloom 2024 Remind List
The Crocodile Complex (May 4–5)

Dustin Kensrue Remind List
Neumos (Tues May 14)

Queer/Pride Festival Remind List
Capitol Hill (June 28–30)

Spite + Bodysnatcher Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues June 4)

COMEDY

Two Dykes and a Mic - Topping Your Best Friend Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 1)

Zakir Khan Live Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Mar 24)
Early show added

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

ENHYPEN World Tour 'Fate Plus' Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Sun Apr 28)
On sale Feb 14 at 4 pm

Marcus King Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon May 6)
On sale Fri Feb 16

PERFORMANCE

Company Remind List
Paramount Theatre (July 23–28)
On sale Tues Feb 13

SPORTS

Monster Jam Remind List
Lumen Field (Sat Mar 30)
On sale Tues Feb 13

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Hasan Minhaj Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Apr 19)
Rescheduled from March 8

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Queer/Pride Festival Remind List has unveiled the lineup for their fourth annual festival with musicians including Rico Nasty, Tegan and Sara, Santigold, and drag superstars Shea Couleé, Alaska Thunderfuck, Roxxxy Andrews, and Detox.

The Crocodile has also announced the lineup for this year’s Belltown Bloom Remind List festival with highlights like dance pop star Aluna, hip-hop producer/DJ TOKiMONSTA, viral rap sensation BbyMutha, and Canadian Americana gem Cat Clyde.

Single-match tickets are now on sale for the Seattle Sounders’ 2024 season Remind List , which marks the 50th anniversary of the club. The season will be kicked off with a home opener against Austin FC on Saturday, March 2. 

Global football will come to Seattle in summer 2026 as the city hosts four group-stage matches and two knockout matches of the FIFA World Cup Remind List . The USA Group Stage match scheduled for Juneteenth will include the US Men’s National Team. 

Broadway at the Paramount’s 2024/25 season of programming has been announced, and the lineup is stacked with productions of Peter Pan Remind List , Funny Girl Remind List , Wicked Remind List , Back to the Future Remind List , Hamilton Remind List , Riverdance Remind List , Mamma Mia! Remind List  and more.

