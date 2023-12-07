Ticket Alert: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ilana Glazer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8
MUSIC
Adam Ant
Neptune Theatre (May 2, 2024)
Alexandra Savior
Neumos (Mar 16, 2024)
Attila & Born of Osiris
The Showbox (May 15, 2024)
Austin Millz
The Showbox (May 17, 2024)
Bakar
The Showbox (Feb 25, 2024)
On sale at noon
Barclay Crenshaw
Showbox SoDo (Apr 19, 2024)
Battle Beast - Circus Of Doom Over North America
Neptune Theatre (May 20, 2024)
Danny Brown - Quaranta '24 Tour
The Showbox (Mar 30, 2024)
Destin Conrad
Neptune Theatre (Mar 24, 2024)
Echo & The Bunnymen
Showbox SoDo (June 3, 2024)
The Frights
The Crocodile (Feb 27, 2024)
Hippie Sabotage
Showbox SoDo (Apr 3, 2024)
Hollow Coves
The Crocodile (June 27, 2024)
Hot Water Music 30th Anniversary Tour
The Showbox (June 28, 2024)
IDLES
Paramount Theatre (May 7-8, 2024)
On sale at 9 am
Imminence - Live In The US 2024
Neptune Theatre (May 1, 2024)
INZO
Showbox SoDo (May 11, 2024)
Jake Scott
The Showbox (Mar 20, 2024)
Keller Williams
The Crocodile (Apr 6, 2024)
Kiltro
Tractor Tavern (Apr 25, 2024)
Laufey
Paramount Theatre (Apr 9, 2024)
Lil Skies
The Showbox (Feb 4, 2024)
Los Huracanes del Norte
Neptune Theatre (Mar 22, 2024)
Loserville 2024: Limp Bizkit, Bones, N8Noface, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff
White River Amphitheatre (Aug 20, 2024)
Lúnasa
Neptune Theatre (Mar 17, 2024)
Mr. Joe Jackson Presents: Joe Jackson Solo and The Music of Max Champion
Moore Theatre (July 1, 2024)
Night Lovell
The Showbox (Feb 6, 2024)
Panchiko
The Showbox (Apr 21, 2024)
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love Tour
Gorge Amphitheatre (May 31, 2024)
Ryan Caraveo - Trouble in Paradise Tour
Neumos (Mar 22, 2024)
Sampha
The Showbox (Apr 13, 2024)
Taking Back Sunday
Showbox SoDo (June 5, 2024)
Tkay Maidza
Neumos (Feb 8, 2024)
Tyla
The Showbox (Apr 24, 2024)
Yellow Days
The Crocodile (May 7, 2024)
COMEDY
Daniel Sloss: Can't
Pantages Theater (May 7, 2024)
Felipe Esparza
Neptune Theatre (Apr 12, 2024)
Ilana Glazer Live!
Moore Theatre (Feb 8, 2024)
Jim Gaffigan
Paramount Theatre (Apr 14, 2024)
Fourth show added
The Mountain Goats (Solo)
Neptune Theatre (Mar 2, 2024)
Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour
Paramount Theatre (June 21, 2024)
Late show added
Trae Crowder
Neptune Theatre (Apr 20, 2024)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Car, the Garden
The Crocodile (Jan 29, 2024)
Dave Barnes
The Crocodile (May 17, 2024)
Esther Povitsky
Neptune Theatre (Jan 26, 2024)
Freakout Weekender
The Crocodile Venues & Belltown Yacht Club (Mar 2-3, 2024)
Hamdi
The Showbox (Mar 29, 2024)
Jack & Jack
The Crocodile (May 1, 2024)
Marc Anthony
Climate Pledge Arena (Feb 23, 2024)
No Vacation
Neumos (Apr 18, 2024)
Noize MC
The Showbox (Apr 1, 2024)
Say Anything - Is A Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour
Showbox SoDo (June 17, 2024)
Veeze
Neptune Theatre (Mar 14, 2024)
COMEDY
Alexperience - A Musical Comedy Show
Moore Theatre (Mar 3, 2024)
Christina P.
Neptune Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)
Early show added
PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
Brazilian Carnaval 2024
The Crocodile (Feb 10, 2024)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Def Leppard / Journey: The Summer Stadium Tour 2024
T-Mobile Park (Sept 4, 2024)
Presale registration open now; registration on sale Tues Dec 12
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Pink: The Trustfall Tour
Tacoma Dome (Sept 3-4, 2024)
Rescheduled from Oct 17-18, 2023
PERFORMANCE
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Alaska...a Christmas Show
Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 30)
Rescheduled from Dec 6
SPORTS & RECREATION
Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Lumen Field (Mon Dec 18)
Rescheduled from Sun Dec 17
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Rep is collecting menstruation products through December 17 (during the run of Little Women) to help the nonprofit Seattle T2P2 fight period poverty. Drive donations will be given to YWCA Working Wardrobe for Women. The theater is also partnering with WashMasks to collect books through February 11, 2024—the donations will go to the children and youth of farmworkers in the Lower Yakima Valley, Skagit Valley, and Whatcom.
Calling all horny people: Discounted early bird tickets to the 2024 HUMP! Film Festival are now available.