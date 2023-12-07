EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ilana Glazer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for December 7
by Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
December 7, 2023
|
Like
LA rockers the Red Hot Chili Peppers are supporting the two albums they released in 2022 on their Unlimited Love tour. (Red Hot Chili Peppers via Facebook)
Head to the Gorge next spring to watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers show their fans unlimited love. Or let out some belly laughs as comical broad Ilana Glazer brings her quick quips to the Moore Theatre stage. Plus, we’re faithfully bringing you an early warning that tickets for Def Leppard and Journey’s 2024 summer stadium tour go on sale next week. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

MUSIC

Adam Ant Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 2, 2024)

Alexandra Savior Remind List
Neumos (Mar 16, 2024)

Attila & Born of Osiris Remind List
The Showbox (May 15, 2024)

Austin Millz Remind List
The Showbox (May 17, 2024)

Bakar Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 25, 2024)
On sale at noon

Barclay Crenshaw Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 19, 2024)

Battle Beast - Circus Of Doom Over North America Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 20, 2024)

Danny Brown - Quaranta '24 Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 30, 2024)

Destin Conrad Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 24, 2024)

Echo & The Bunnymen Remind List
Showbox SoDo (June 3, 2024) 

The Frights Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 27, 2024)

Hippie Sabotage Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 3, 2024)

Hollow Coves Remind List
The Crocodile (June 27, 2024) 

Hot Water Music 30th Anniversary Tour Remind List
The Showbox (June 28, 2024)

IDLES Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 7-8, 2024)
On sale at 9 am

Imminence - Live In The US 2024 Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 1, 2024)

INZO Remind List
Showbox SoDo (May 11, 2024)

Jake Scott Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 20, 2024) 

Keller Williams Remind List
The Crocodile (Apr 6, 2024)

Kiltro Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Apr 25, 2024) 

Laufey Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 9, 2024)

Lil Skies Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 4, 2024)

Los Huracanes del Norte Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 22, 2024)

Loserville 2024: Limp Bizkit, Bones, N8Noface, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Aug 20, 2024)

Lúnasa Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 17, 2024) 

Mr. Joe Jackson Presents: Joe Jackson Solo and The Music of Max Champion Remind List
Moore Theatre (July 1, 2024)

Night Lovell Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 6, 2024)

Panchiko Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 21, 2024)

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love Tour Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (May 31, 2024)

Ryan Caraveo - Trouble in Paradise Tour Remind List
Neumos (Mar 22, 2024) 

Sampha Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 13, 2024)

Taking Back Sunday Remind List
Showbox SoDo (June 5, 2024)

Tkay Maidza Remind List
Neumos (Feb 8, 2024)

Tyla Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 24, 2024) 

Yellow Days Remind List
The Crocodile (May 7, 2024)

COMEDY

Daniel Sloss: Can't Remind List
Pantages Theater (May 7, 2024)

Felipe Esparza Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 12, 2024) 

Ilana Glazer Live! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 8, 2024)

Jim Gaffigan Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 14, 2024)
Fourth show added

The Mountain Goats (Solo) Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 2, 2024)

Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (June 21, 2024)
Late show added

Trae Crowder Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 20, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Car, the Garden Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 29, 2024) 

Dave Barnes Remind List
The Crocodile (May 17, 2024)

Esther Povitsky Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 26, 2024)

Freakout Weekender Remind List
The Crocodile Venues & Belltown Yacht Club (Mar 2-3, 2024)

Hamdi Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 29, 2024)

Jack & Jack Remind List
The Crocodile (May 1, 2024) 

Marc Anthony Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Feb 23, 2024) 

No Vacation Remind List
Neumos (Apr 18, 2024)

Noize MC Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 1, 2024) 

Say Anything - Is A Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (June 17, 2024)

Veeze Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 14, 2024)

COMEDY

Alexperience - A Musical Comedy Show Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 3, 2024)

Christina P. Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)
Early show added

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Brazilian Carnaval 2024 Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 10, 2024) 

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Def Leppard / Journey: The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Sept 4, 2024)
Presale registration open now; registration on sale Tues Dec 12

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Pink: The Trustfall Tour Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Sept 3-4, 2024)
Rescheduled from Oct 17-18, 2023

PERFORMANCE

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Alaska...a Christmas Show Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 30)
Rescheduled from Dec 6

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Remind List
Lumen Field (Mon Dec 18)
Rescheduled from Sun Dec 17

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Rep is collecting menstruation products through December 17 (during the run of Little Women Remind List ) to help the nonprofit Seattle T2P2 fight period poverty. Drive donations will be given to YWCA Working Wardrobe for Women. The theater is also partnering with WashMasks to collect books through February 11, 2024—the donations will go to the children and youth of farmworkers in the Lower Yakima Valley, Skagit Valley, and Whatcom.

Calling all horny people: Discounted early bird tickets to the 2024 HUMP! Film Festival Remind List are now available.

