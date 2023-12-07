Ticket Alert: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ilana Glazer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for December 7

Plus, More Event Updates for December 7



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

MUSIC

Adam Ant

Neptune Theatre (May 2, 2024)

Alexandra Savior

Neumos (Mar 16, 2024)

Attila & Born of Osiris

The Showbox (May 15, 2024)

Austin Millz

The Showbox (May 17, 2024)

Bakar

The Showbox (Feb 25, 2024)

On sale at noon

Barclay Crenshaw

Showbox SoDo (Apr 19, 2024)

Battle Beast - Circus Of Doom Over North America

Neptune Theatre (May 20, 2024)

Danny Brown - Quaranta '24 Tour

The Showbox (Mar 30, 2024)

Destin Conrad

Neptune Theatre (Mar 24, 2024)

Echo & The Bunnymen

Showbox SoDo (June 3, 2024)

The Frights

The Crocodile (Feb 27, 2024)

Hippie Sabotage

Showbox SoDo (Apr 3, 2024)

Hollow Coves

The Crocodile (June 27, 2024)

Hot Water Music 30th Anniversary Tour

The Showbox (June 28, 2024)

IDLES

Paramount Theatre (May 7-8, 2024)

On sale at 9 am

Imminence - Live In The US 2024

Neptune Theatre (May 1, 2024)

INZO

Showbox SoDo (May 11, 2024)

Jake Scott

The Showbox (Mar 20, 2024)

Keller Williams

The Crocodile (Apr 6, 2024)

Kiltro

Tractor Tavern (Apr 25, 2024)

Laufey

Paramount Theatre (Apr 9, 2024)

Lil Skies

The Showbox (Feb 4, 2024)

Los Huracanes del Norte

Neptune Theatre (Mar 22, 2024)

Loserville 2024: Limp Bizkit, Bones, N8Noface, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff

White River Amphitheatre (Aug 20, 2024)

Lúnasa

Neptune Theatre (Mar 17, 2024)

Mr. Joe Jackson Presents: Joe Jackson Solo and The Music of Max Champion

Moore Theatre (July 1, 2024)

Night Lovell

The Showbox (Feb 6, 2024)

Panchiko

The Showbox (Apr 21, 2024)

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (May 31, 2024)

Ryan Caraveo - Trouble in Paradise Tour

Neumos (Mar 22, 2024)

Sampha

The Showbox (Apr 13, 2024)

Taking Back Sunday

Showbox SoDo (June 5, 2024)

Tkay Maidza

Neumos (Feb 8, 2024)

Tyla

The Showbox (Apr 24, 2024)

Yellow Days

The Crocodile (May 7, 2024)

COMEDY

Daniel Sloss: Can't

Pantages Theater (May 7, 2024)

Felipe Esparza

Neptune Theatre (Apr 12, 2024)

Ilana Glazer Live!

Moore Theatre (Feb 8, 2024)

Jim Gaffigan

Paramount Theatre (Apr 14, 2024)

Fourth show added

The Mountain Goats (Solo)

Neptune Theatre (Mar 2, 2024)

Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour

Paramount Theatre (June 21, 2024)

Late show added

Trae Crowder

Neptune Theatre (Apr 20, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Car, the Garden

The Crocodile (Jan 29, 2024)

Dave Barnes

The Crocodile (May 17, 2024)

Esther Povitsky

Neptune Theatre (Jan 26, 2024)

Freakout Weekender

The Crocodile Venues & Belltown Yacht Club (Mar 2-3, 2024)

Hamdi

The Showbox (Mar 29, 2024)

Jack & Jack

The Crocodile (May 1, 2024)

Marc Anthony

Climate Pledge Arena (Feb 23, 2024)

No Vacation

Neumos (Apr 18, 2024)

Noize MC

The Showbox (Apr 1, 2024)

Say Anything - Is A Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour

Showbox SoDo (June 17, 2024)

Veeze

Neptune Theatre (Mar 14, 2024)

COMEDY

Alexperience - A Musical Comedy Show

Moore Theatre (Mar 3, 2024)

Christina P.

Neptune Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)

Early show added

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Brazilian Carnaval 2024

The Crocodile (Feb 10, 2024)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Def Leppard / Journey: The Summer Stadium Tour 2024

T-Mobile Park (Sept 4, 2024)

Presale registration open now; registration on sale Tues Dec 12

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Pink: The Trustfall Tour

Tacoma Dome (Sept 3-4, 2024)

Rescheduled from Oct 17-18, 2023

PERFORMANCE

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Alaska...a Christmas Show

Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 30)

Rescheduled from Dec 6

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Lumen Field (Mon Dec 18)

Rescheduled from Sun Dec 17

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Rep is collecting menstruation products through December 17 (during the run of Little Women ) to help the nonprofit Seattle T2P2 fight period poverty. Drive donations will be given to YWCA Working Wardrobe for Women. The theater is also partnering with WashMasks to collect books through February 11, 2024—the donations will go to the children and youth of farmworkers in the Lower Yakima Valley, Skagit Valley, and Whatcom.

Calling all horny people: Discounted early bird tickets to the 2024 HUMP! Film Festival are now available.