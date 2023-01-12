Ticket Alert: Sam Smith, M83, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 13
MUSIC
Bonnie "Prince" Billy
Neptune Theatre (Sat May 13)
Cradle of Filth + DevilDriver: Double Trouble Live Tour
The Showbox (Tues March 14)
Daily Bread: Invisible Cinema Tour
Neumos (Fri March 24)
Gracie Abrams: The Good Riddance Tour
The Showbox (Fri April 7)
Hank Williams Jr.
White River Amphitheatre (Sat July 8)
M83
Showbox SoDo (Wed May 10)
MUNA
Showbox SoDo (Mon April 17)
Nothing More
Neptune Theater (Thurs April 27)
Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues May 9)
Sam Smith: Gloria The Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Aug 23)
On sale at 9 am
Whiskey Myers
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Wed June 21)
Young Nudy
The Showbox (Wed March 8)
COMEDY
Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour
Neptune Theatre (Fri Feb 17)
Brad Williams
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 22)
Maria Bamford
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 25)
PODCASTS
Small Town Murder
*second show added*
Neptune Theatre (Thurs March 23)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
JUSTHIS + Don Malik: U.S. Takeover Tour
Neumos (Tues March 14)
JJ Lin
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat March 11)
More Music @ The Moore Student Matinee
Moore Theatre (Fri March 24)
Okean Elzy
Showbox SoDo (Sun May 7)
Papa Roach: Rockzilla Tour
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sun March 5)
COMEDY
Creed Bratton
Neptune Theatre (Fri March 31)
Jessica Kirson
Neptune Theatre (Sat April 1)
John Early
*late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Tues Feb 14)
Kenny Sebastian
*late and early shows*
Neptune Theatre (Fri April 14)
Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman
Moore Theatre (Fri June 16)
PERFORMANCE
DANCE This Student Matinee
Moore Theatre (Fri July 14)
Hairspray
Paramount Theatre (April 4-9)
PODCASTS
Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino
Neptune Theatre (Wed April 5)
Watch What Crappens - The Cheater Brand Tour
Neptune Theatre (Thurs March 30)
READINGS & TALKS
Aubrey Gordon with Lindy West: You Just Need to Lose Weight
Town Hall (Wed Feb 1)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
ATLiens
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Sat April 1)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Climate Pledge Arena announced that attendees of every publicly ticketed event at the venue—including concerts, family shows, comedy shows, and other events—will receive a free public transit pass, which will be accessible through the Seattle Kraken app once it's linked to a Ticketmaster account. Transit passes are valid up to two hours before doors open and two hours after event conclusion; the public transit benefit currently applies to the King County Metro Bus and Water Taxi, the Sound Transit Bus and Lightrail, and the Seattle Streetcar and Monorail.
The Northwest African American Museum has announced its long-awaited reopening. On January 16, the historic museum will host a family-friendly Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration with live music, civil rights film screenings, and motivational social justice speakers.
Translations: Seattle Trans Film Festival will return in a hybrid format again for 2023, with diverse film programming and special events planned May 4-7.