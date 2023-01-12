Ticket Alert: Sam Smith, M83, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Rauw Alejandro and More Event Updates for January 12

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

MUSIC

Bonnie "Prince" Billy

Neptune Theatre (Sat May 13)

Cradle of Filth + DevilDriver: Double Trouble Live Tour

The Showbox (Tues March 14)

Daily Bread: Invisible Cinema Tour

Neumos (Fri March 24)

Gracie Abrams: The Good Riddance Tour

The Showbox (Fri April 7)

Hank Williams Jr.

White River Amphitheatre (Sat July 8)

M83

Showbox SoDo (Wed May 10)

MUNA

Showbox SoDo (Mon April 17)

Nothing More

Neptune Theater (Thurs April 27)

Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues May 9)

Sam Smith: Gloria The Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Aug 23)

On sale at 9 am

Whiskey Myers

Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Wed June 21)

Young Nudy

The Showbox (Wed March 8)

COMEDY

Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour

Neptune Theatre (Fri Feb 17)

Brad Williams

Neptune Theatre (Sat July 22)

Maria Bamford

Neptune Theatre (Sun June 25)

PODCASTS

Small Town Murder *second show added*

Neptune Theatre (Thurs March 23)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

JUSTHIS + Don Malik: U.S. Takeover Tour

Neumos (Tues March 14)

JJ Lin

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat March 11)

More Music @ The Moore Student Matinee

Moore Theatre (Fri March 24)

Okean Elzy

Showbox SoDo (Sun May 7)

Papa Roach: Rockzilla Tour

Angel of the Winds Arena (Sun March 5)

COMEDY

Creed Bratton

Neptune Theatre (Fri March 31)

Jessica Kirson

Neptune Theatre (Sat April 1)

John Early *late show added*

Neptune Theatre (Tues Feb 14)

Kenny Sebastian *late and early shows*

Neptune Theatre (Fri April 14)

Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman

Moore Theatre (Fri June 16)

PERFORMANCE

DANCE This Student Matinee

Moore Theatre (Fri July 14)

Hairspray

Paramount Theatre (April 4-9)

PODCASTS

Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino

Neptune Theatre (Wed April 5)

Watch What Crappens - The Cheater Brand Tour

Neptune Theatre (Thurs March 30)

READINGS & TALKS

Aubrey Gordon with Lindy West: You Just Need to Lose Weight

Town Hall (Wed Feb 1)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

ATLiens

Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Sat April 1)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Climate Pledge Arena announced that attendees of every publicly ticketed event at the venue—including concerts, family shows, comedy shows, and other events—will receive a free public transit pass, which will be accessible through the Seattle Kraken app once it’s linked to a Ticketmaster account. Transit passes are valid up to two hours before doors open and two hours after event conclusion; the public transit benefit currently applies to the King County Metro Bus and Water Taxi, the Sound Transit Bus and Lightrail, and the Seattle Streetcar and Monorail.

The Northwest African American Museum has announced its long-awaited reopening. On January 16, the historic museum will host a family-friendly Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration with live music, civil rights film screenings, and motivational social justice speakers.

Translations: Seattle Trans Film Festival will return in a hybrid format again for 2023, with diverse film programming and special events planned May 4-7.