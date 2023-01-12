EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Sam Smith, M83, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Rauw Alejandro and More Event Updates for January 12
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
January 12, 2023
Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot at the Sam Smith show, doing something unholy. (Sam Smith via Facebook)
Vocal powerhouse Sam Smith will bring their Gloria tour to Seattle supporting their upcoming album of the same name. French electronic experts M83 have also announced a tour stop this coming spring. Reggaeton royalty Rauw Alejandro will fly in with his futuristic Saturno tour. Or, if you’re looking for a good cry, melancholic pop gem Gracie Abrams has penned in a local stop on her Good Riddance tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

MUSIC

Bonnie "Prince" Billy Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat May 13)

Cradle of Filth + DevilDriver: Double Trouble Live Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues March 14)

Daily Bread: Invisible Cinema Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Fri March 24)

Gracie Abrams: The Good Riddance Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri April 7)

Hank Williams Jr. Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat July 8)

M83 Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed May 10)

MUNA Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mon April 17)

Nothing More Add to a List
Neptune Theater (Thurs April 27)

Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues May 9)

Sam Smith: Gloria The Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Aug 23)
On sale at 9 am

Whiskey Myers Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Wed June 21)

Young Nudy Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed March 8)

COMEDY

Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Feb 17)

Brad Williams Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 22)

Maria Bamford Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 25)

PODCASTS

Small Town Murder Add to a List *second show added*
Neptune Theatre (Thurs March 23) 

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

JUSTHIS + Don Malik: U.S. Takeover Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Tues March 14)

JJ Lin Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat March 11)

More Music @ The Moore Student Matinee Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri March 24)

Okean Elzy Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun May 7)

Papa Roach: Rockzilla Tour Add to a List
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sun March 5)

COMEDY

Creed Bratton Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri March 31)

Jessica Kirson Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat April 1)

John Early Add to a List *late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Tues Feb 14)

Kenny Sebastian Add to a List *late and early shows*
Neptune Theatre (Fri April 14)

Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri June 16)

PERFORMANCE

DANCE This Student Matinee Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri July 14)

Hairspray Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (April 4-9)

PODCASTS

Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed April 5)

Watch What Crappens - The Cheater Brand Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs March 30)

READINGS & TALKS

Aubrey Gordon with Lindy West: You Just Need to Lose Weight Add to a List
Town Hall (Wed Feb 1)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

ATLiens Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Sat April 1)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Climate Pledge Arena Add to a List announced that attendees of every publicly ticketed event at the venue—including concerts, family shows, comedy shows, and other events—will receive a free public transit pass, which will be accessible through the Seattle Kraken app once it’s linked to a Ticketmaster account. Transit passes are valid up to two hours before doors open and two hours after event conclusion; the public transit benefit currently applies to the King County Metro Bus and Water Taxi, the Sound Transit Bus and Lightrail, and the Seattle Streetcar and Monorail. 

The Northwest African American Museum has announced its long-awaited reopening. On January 16, the historic museum will host a family-friendly Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration Add to a List with live music, civil rights film screenings, and motivational social justice speakers.

Translations: Seattle Trans Film Festival Add to a List will return in a hybrid format again for 2023, with diverse film programming and special events planned May 4-7.

