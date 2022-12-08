Ticket Alert: Sarah Silverman, Ben Schwartz, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Margaret Cho and More Event Updates for December 8

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

MUSIC

American Authors: Best Night Of My Life Tour

Neumos (March 12, 2023)

Chiiild: Better Luck In The Next Life Tour

Neumos (April 6, 2023)

City Morgue

Showbox SoDo (April 24, 2023)

Dopapod with YakAttack

Neumos (March 11, 2023)

Emotional Oranges

Showbox SoDo (March 25, 2023)

Enumclaw with Nitefire

Neumos (April 8, 2023)

Epik High: All Time High Tour

Showbox SoDo (April 5, 2023)

Death Grips

Showbox SoDo (May 6, 2023)

Gipsy Kings: Renaissance Tour

WaMu Theater (April 26, 2023)

Goose

Paramount Theatre (April 22-23, 2023)

half•alive: Conditions Of A Punk Tour

Showbox SoDo (May 15, 2023)

The Home Team

Neumos (April 27, 2023)

On sale at 9 am

Infected Mushroom

The Showbox (Feb 11, 2023)

The Irish Tenors: 25th Anniversary Tour

Benaroya Hall (March 3, 2023)

On sale at 11 am

Key Glock: Glockoma Tour

Showbox SoDo (April 6, 2023)

Masego: You Never Visit Me Tour

Showbox SoDo (March 16, 2023)

NAV

Paramount Theatre (March 14, 2023)

Queensrÿche: The Digital Noise Alliance Tour

Neptune Theatre (March 22, 2023)

Seattle Pops Orchestra: Performing the Music of John Williams

Paramount Theatre (March 25, 2023)

Seven Lions

Tacoma Dome (April 1, 2023)

SIDEPIECE

Showbox SoDo (March 10, 2023)

SubDocta: Bass Science Tour

Neumos (Feb 16, 2023)

Yeat

WaMu Theater (April 4, 2023)

COMEDY

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Paramount Theatre (March 19, 2023)

John Early

Neptune Theatre (Feb 14, 2023)

Kountry Wayne: Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour

Moore Theatre (Feb 24, 2023)

Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID!

Neptune Theatre (June 4, 2023)

Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips

Paramount Theatre (Feb 24, 2023)

Shane Gillis

Neptune Theatre (April 15, 2023)

READINGS & TALKS

Jay Shetty World Tour: Love Rules

Moore Theatre (March 4, 2023)

PODCAST

RedHanded

Neptune Theatre (March 14, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Benise: Fiesta!

Neptune Theatre (Aug 5, 2023)

Black Flag

The Crocodile (April 4, 2023)

Intergalactic Road Trip: Wild Party, King Youngblood, Blue Rain Boots, and More

Neptune Theatre (Jan 7, 2023)

COMEDY

A Night of Good Comedy with The Nudge

Neptune Theatre (Dec 10, 2022)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Dear Evan Hansen

Paramount Theatre (March 7-12, 2023)

On sale Mon Dec 12

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

pH-1

Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (rescheduled to Feb 9 from Feb 7)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Climate Pledge Arena has announced its first-ever public tours program, which will offer participants a behind-the-scenes peek at the arena’s “off-limits areas,” more information on its storied history, and unique photo opportunities. Tickets will be available in early January.

The 18th Annual HUMP! Film Festival will return to On the Boards beginning February 23, 2023 with an all-new roundup of sex-positive smut. Discounted tickets are available until December 31, and filmmakers, submit your kinky flicks now—the deadline for submissions is December 9.