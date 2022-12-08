Ticket Alert: Sarah Silverman, Ben Schwartz, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
MUSIC
American Authors: Best Night Of My Life Tour
Neumos (March 12, 2023)
Chiiild: Better Luck In The Next Life Tour
Neumos (April 6, 2023)
City Morgue
Showbox SoDo (April 24, 2023)
Dopapod with YakAttack
Neumos (March 11, 2023)
Emotional Oranges
Showbox SoDo (March 25, 2023)
Enumclaw with Nitefire
Neumos (April 8, 2023)
Epik High: All Time High Tour
Showbox SoDo (April 5, 2023)
Death Grips
Showbox SoDo (May 6, 2023)
Gipsy Kings: Renaissance Tour
WaMu Theater (April 26, 2023)
Goose
Paramount Theatre (April 22-23, 2023)
half•alive: Conditions Of A Punk Tour
Showbox SoDo (May 15, 2023)
The Home Team
Neumos (April 27, 2023)
On sale at 9 am
Infected Mushroom
The Showbox (Feb 11, 2023)
The Irish Tenors: 25th Anniversary Tour
Benaroya Hall (March 3, 2023)
On sale at 11 am
Key Glock: Glockoma Tour
Showbox SoDo (April 6, 2023)
Masego: You Never Visit Me Tour
Showbox SoDo (March 16, 2023)
NAV
Paramount Theatre (March 14, 2023)
Queensrÿche: The Digital Noise Alliance Tour
Neptune Theatre (March 22, 2023)
Seattle Pops Orchestra: Performing the Music of John Williams
Paramount Theatre (March 25, 2023)
Seven Lions
Tacoma Dome (April 1, 2023)
SIDEPIECE
Showbox SoDo (March 10, 2023)
SubDocta: Bass Science Tour
Neumos (Feb 16, 2023)
Yeat
WaMu Theater (April 4, 2023)
COMEDY
Ben Schwartz & Friends
Paramount Theatre (March 19, 2023)
John Early
Neptune Theatre (Feb 14, 2023)
Kountry Wayne: Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 24, 2023)
Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID!
Neptune Theatre (June 4, 2023)
Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips
Paramount Theatre (Feb 24, 2023)
Shane Gillis
Neptune Theatre (April 15, 2023)
READINGS & TALKS
Jay Shetty World Tour: Love Rules
Moore Theatre (March 4, 2023)
PODCAST
RedHanded
Neptune Theatre (March 14, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Benise: Fiesta!
Neptune Theatre (Aug 5, 2023)
Black Flag
The Crocodile (April 4, 2023)
Intergalactic Road Trip: Wild Party, King Youngblood, Blue Rain Boots, and More
Neptune Theatre (Jan 7, 2023)
COMEDY
A Night of Good Comedy with The Nudge
Neptune Theatre (Dec 10, 2022)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
PERFORMANCE
Dear Evan Hansen
Paramount Theatre (March 7-12, 2023)
On sale Mon Dec 12
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
pH-1
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (rescheduled to Feb 9 from Feb 7)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Climate Pledge Arena has announced its first-ever public tours program, which will offer participants a behind-the-scenes peek at the arena’s “off-limits areas,” more information on its storied history, and unique photo opportunities. Tickets will be available in early January.
The 18th Annual HUMP! Film Festival will return to On the Boards beginning February 23, 2023 with an all-new roundup of sex-positive smut. Discounted tickets are available until December 31, and filmmakers, submit your kinky flicks now—the deadline for submissions is December 9.