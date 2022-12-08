EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Ticket Alert: Sarah Silverman, Ben Schwartz, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Margaret Cho and More Event Updates for December 8
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
December 8, 2022
In early 2023, Sarah Silverman will guest host The Daily Show and kick off her Grow Some Lips standup tour.
Comedy show tickets make great gifts, and luckily for you, comedians Sarah Silverman, Ben Schwartz, and Margaret Cho will all bring laughs to Seattle next year. If concerts are more your jam, trap prodigy Yeat, Canadian hip-hop artist NAV, Memphis-born rapper Key Glock, and experimental rap duo Death Grips have also announced local tour dates, making it a great week for hip-hop fans. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

MUSIC

American Authors: Best Night Of My Life Tour Add to a List
Neumos (March 12, 2023)

Chiiild: Better Luck In The Next Life Tour Add to a List
Neumos (April 6, 2023)

City Morgue Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (April 24, 2023)

Dopapod with YakAttack Add to a List
Neumos (March 11, 2023)

Emotional Oranges Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (March 25, 2023)

Enumclaw with Nitefire Add to a List
Neumos (April 8, 2023)

Epik High: All Time High Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (April 5, 2023)

Death Grips Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (May 6, 2023)

Gipsy Kings: Renaissance Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (April 26, 2023)

Goose Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (April 22-23, 2023)

half•alive: Conditions Of A Punk Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (May 15, 2023)

The Home Team Add to a List
Neumos (April 27, 2023)
On sale at 9 am

Infected Mushroom Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 11, 2023)

The Irish Tenors: 25th Anniversary Tour Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (March 3, 2023)
On sale at 11 am

Key Glock: Glockoma Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (April 6, 2023)

Masego: You Never Visit Me Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (March 16, 2023)

NAV Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (March 14, 2023)

Queensrÿche: The Digital Noise Alliance Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (March 22, 2023)

Seattle Pops Orchestra: Performing the Music of John Williams Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (March 25, 2023)

Seven Lions Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (April 1, 2023)

SIDEPIECE Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (March 10, 2023)

SubDocta: Bass Science Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 16, 2023)

Yeat Add to a List
WaMu Theater (April 4, 2023)

COMEDY

Ben Schwartz & Friends
 Add to a List Paramount Theatre (March 19, 2023)

John Early Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 14, 2023)

Kountry Wayne: Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 24, 2023)

Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID! Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (June 4, 2023)

Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 24, 2023)

Shane Gillis Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (April 15, 2023)

READINGS & TALKS

Jay Shetty World Tour: Love Rules Add to a List
Moore Theatre (March 4, 2023)

PODCAST

RedHanded Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (March 14, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Benise: Fiesta! Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Aug 5, 2023)

Black Flag Add to a List
The Crocodile (April 4, 2023)

Intergalactic Road Trip: Wild Party, King Youngblood, Blue Rain Boots, and More Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 7, 2023)

COMEDY

A Night of Good Comedy with The Nudge Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Dec 10, 2022)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Dear Evan Hansen Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (March 7-12, 2023)
On sale Mon Dec 12

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

pH-1 Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (rescheduled to Feb 9 from Feb 7)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Climate Pledge Arena has announced its first-ever public tours program, which will offer participants a behind-the-scenes peek at the arena’s “off-limits areas,” more information on its storied history, and unique photo opportunities. Tickets will be available in early January.

The 18th Annual HUMP! Film Festival Add to a List will return to On the Boards beginning February 23, 2023 with an all-new roundup of sex-positive smut. Discounted tickets are available until December 31, and filmmakers, submit your kinky flicks now—the deadline for submissions is December 9.

