Event News

Ticket Alert: Taylor Swift, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Shania Twain and More Event Updates for Nov 3
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
November 3, 2022
Like
Share
Are you ready for it?? Taylor Swift will take Seattle on a tour through her numerous eras.
The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s going on tour! Taylor Swift will celebrate her storied career by performing highlights from her prolific catalog on the Eras tour. Country-pop icon Shania Twain is also coming to town on her Queen of Me tour...let's go, girls. 'Tis the season as Snoop Dogg lights up the Tacoma Dome with Holidaze of Blaze, a holiday concert featuring T-Pain, Warren G, and more. And, if you’re looking for a good laugh, iconic (and controversial) comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will stop by on their joint stand-up tour next month. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

MUSIC

Anthrax & Black Label Society Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 18, 2023)

Digable Planets Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 30)

Elderbrook: Little Love Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 24, 2023)

George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town Add to a List
Lumen Field (Jun 17, 2023)

Holidaze of Blaze: Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, and More Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Fri Dec 16)

International Anime Music Festival Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 8, 2023)

Kevin Kaarl: Paris Texas Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 26, 2023)

Kimbra Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 15, 2023)

The Klezmatics Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 22)

Lainey Wilson Add to a List
The Showbox (Jan 5, 2023)

Lil Darkie Add to a List
The Showbox (Mar 1, 2023)

Mykki Blanco Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 29, 2023)

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 29, 2023)

Sierra Ferrell: Long Time Going Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (May 7, 2023)

Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 15-16)

Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 14, 2023)

COMEDY

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 16)

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas? Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Dec 13)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Show Me The Body Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 7, 2023)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Add to a List
Lumen Field (July 22, 2023)
Presale starts Tues Nov 15

PERFORMANCE

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
 Add to a List Paramount Theatre (Jan 24-Feb 5, 2023)
Presale starts Mon Nov 7

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Sound Theatre Company has announced its 2023 season Add to a List , which includes performances of Pulitzer-winning Broadway play Cost of Living, world premiere works, and works in development by the company’s playwright-in-residence.

