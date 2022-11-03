Ticket Alert: Taylor Swift, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4
MUSIC
Anthrax & Black Label Society
Paramount Theatre (Jan 18, 2023)
Digable Planets
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 30)
Elderbrook: Little Love Tour
Showbox SoDo (Feb 24, 2023)
George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town
Lumen Field (Jun 17, 2023)
Holidaze of Blaze: Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, and More
Tacoma Dome (Fri Dec 16)
International Anime Music Festival
Paramount Theatre (Feb 8, 2023)
Kevin Kaarl: Paris Texas Tour
The Showbox (Feb 26, 2023)
Kimbra
Neptune Theatre (Mar 15, 2023)
The Klezmatics
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 22)
Lainey Wilson
The Showbox (Jan 5, 2023)
Lil Darkie
The Showbox (Mar 1, 2023)
Mykki Blanco
Neumos (Mar 29, 2023)
Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 29, 2023)
Sierra Ferrell: Long Time Going Tour
Neptune Theatre (May 7, 2023)
Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World
Neptune Theatre (Feb 15-16)
Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways
Paramount Theatre (Apr 14, 2023)
COMEDY
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 16)
Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?
Neptune Theatre (Tues Dec 13)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Show Me The Body
Neumos (Mar 7, 2023)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Lumen Field (July 22, 2023)
Presale starts Tues Nov 15
PERFORMANCE
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
Paramount Theatre (Jan 24-Feb 5, 2023)
Presale starts Mon Nov 7
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Sound Theatre Company has announced its 2023 season, which includes performances of Pulitzer-winning Broadway play Cost of Living, world premiere works, and works in development by the company's playwright-in-residence.