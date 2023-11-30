Ticket Alert: The Rolling Stones, Lainey Wilson, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1
MUSIC
50 Years of Music & Ideas of KBCS! Ft. Black Belt Eagle Scout
Tractor Tavern (Wed Dec 20)
Blind Guardian
The Showbox (May 1, 2024)
Bryce Vine
Showbox SoDo (Feb 18, 2024)
Grace Potter
The Showbox (Mar 1, 2024)
KMFDM
The Crocodile (Mar 28, 2024)
Lainey Wilson: Country's Cool Again Tour
White River Amphitheatre (Sep 27, 2024)
Loving
Tractor Tavern (Feb 23, 2024)
Lukas Nelson + POTR
The Showbox (Feb 20, 2024)
Mariah the Scientist
Neptune Theatre (Mar 6, 2024)
Militarie Gun
Neumos (Mar 9, 2024)
Nora En Pure
Showbox SoDo (Feb 2, 2024)
October London
The Showbox (Jan 25, 2024)
Pink Sweat$
The Showbox (Feb 24, 2024)
Real Estate
The Showbox (Mar 2, 2024)
Rolling Stones
Lumen Field (May 15, 2024)
Set It Off: The Deathless Tour
The Showbox (April 12, 2024)
SOJA
Neptune Theatre (Feb 6, 2024)
Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons
Benaroya Hall Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall (Mar 2-3, 2024)
The Staves
Tractor Tavern (Apr 19, 2024)
Sultan + Shepard
The Showbox (April 6, 2024)
COMEDY
Nate Jackson: Super Funny World Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 24, 2024)
Sebastian Maniscalco
Climate Pledge Arena (Oct 25, 2024)
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Midnight on the High Seas: Canlis NYE 2023
Canlis (Sun Dec 31)
PERFORMANCE
PAW Patrol Live: Heroes Unite
McCaw Hall (Apr 16-17, 2024)
SPORTS & RECREATION
PBR Unleash The Beast
Tacoma Dome (Apr 20-21, 2024)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Avery Cochrane
Neumos (Jan 4, 2024)
Beyond Wonderland
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 22-23, 2024)
Capitol Hill Block Party 2024
Capitol Hill (July 19-21, 2024)
Damien Jurado
Fremont Abbey Arts Center (Jan 11-13, 2024)
Neko Case
Edmonds Center for the Arts (Mar 24, 2024)
COMEDY
Steve Treviño: GOOD LIFE TOUR
Neptune Theatre (May 3, 2024)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
IDLES
Paramount Theatre (May 7, 2024)
On sale Fri Dec 8 at 9 am