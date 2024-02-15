Ticket Alert: Usher, girl in red, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16
MUSIC
Avi Kaplan - Feel Alright Tour
The Crocodile (Tues May 28)
Ben Howard
Moore Theatre (Wed Aug 14)
Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro
Marymoor Park (Sat July 13)
Boeckner
The Crocodile (Mon Apr 29)
Brit Floyd
Marymoor Park (Wed June 19)
Caloncho
Neumos (Wed Aug 21)
Dave Matthews Band
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 30-Sept 1)
Flamingosis
Neumos (Tues May 21)
girl in red
Paramount Theatre (May 20–21)
Hanabie
The Crocodile (Wed May 29)
Helmet
Neumos (Sun Apr 21)
Intocable - Treinta Aniversario Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat June 15)
JAUZ - Wise vs Wicked 2024 Tour
The Showbox (Apr 26-27)
On sale at 9 am
Jessica Pratt
Neumos (Wed June 26)
John Legend
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 20-21)
La Femme
The Showbox (Sat Nov 23)
The Magnetic Fields
Neptune Theatre (Nov 1-2)
Marcus King
Moore Theatre (Mon May 6)
Melt-Banana
The Crocodile (Thurs May 23)
Middle Kids
Neumos (Tues June 18)
Mk.gee
Neumos (Wed May 1)
Mon Laferte - Autopoiética Tour 2024
Paramount Theatre (Fri May 31)
November Ultra
Neumos (Sun July 14)
Pokey LaFarge
The Crocodile (Wed June 12)
Pretty Girls Make Graves
The Showbox (Sept 20–21)
Ride
The Showbox (Sat May 25)
Santana and Counting Crows: Oneness Tour 2024
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 24)
Shordie Shordie - Memory Lane Tour
The Showbox (Mon Apr 29)
On sale at 9 am
Usher
Climate Pledge Arena (Nov 10-11)
Warpaint
The Crocodile (Mon May 13)
Ziggy Alberts
Neumos (Thurs June 20)
COMEDY
Jim Gaffigan
Moore Theatre (Sun Apr 14)
Sixth show added
Mark Normand
Moore Theatre (Fri June 21)
PERFORMANCE
Michael Carbonaro - Lies on Stage
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 22)
READINGS & TALKS
An Evening With Phil Rosenthal Of "Somebody Feed Phil"
Moore Theatre (Fri May 17)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Autograf
Q Nightclub (Fri Mar 1)
Bass Canyon
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 16-18)
Benny The Butcher
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 19)
Chromeo & The Midnight
Remlinger Farms (Fri Sept 6)
Ekkstacy
Neumos (Thurs May 23)
ENHYPEN World Tour 'Fate Plus'
Tacoma Dome (Sun Apr 28)
METZ
Neumos (Tues May 7)
The Nook: Rainbow Rhapsody
Neptune Theatre (Sat Apr 6)
Owen
Madame Lou’s (Tues Aug 6)
KEXP Presents: Warren Dunes Release Party - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show
Tractor Tavern (Sat May 11)
COMEDY
Abhishek Upmanyu
Moore Theatre (Sun Apr 14)
Early show added
Anna Akana - It Gets Darker
The Crocodile (Thurs Apr 25)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Pearl Jam
Climate Pledge Arena (May 28 & 30)
Presale registration open now until Sun Feb 18; registration onsale Fri Feb 23
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Royel Otis PRATTS & PAIN - North America Tour 2024 w/ Girl and Girl
Neptune Theatre (Wed May 22)
Moved from Tractor Tavern
Smokey Robinson
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 3)
Rescheduled from March 30
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
LUSIO and the Downtown Seattle Association have announced the dates for Shine On Seattle, a public light art installation. From March 1 to April 30, visitors can take a walking tour of "dazzling exhibits that will illuminate window storefronts, parks, and other outdoor spaces" in Pioneer Square.
Day In Day Out will return to the Seattle Center from July 12-14. Stay tuned for the lineup announcement and ticket drops.
The full list of this year's Record Store Day exclusive vinyl releases has dropped. Peep the website for participating stores.
Ballard FC has announced its schedule for the 2024 season, with seven matches taking place at Memorial Stadium.