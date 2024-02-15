EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
❄️ February Events
🐉 Lunar New Year
💘 Valentine's Day
👀 2024 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Usher, girl in red, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Dave Matthews Band and More Event Updates for February 15
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
February 15, 2024
|
Like
Don't miss the opportunity to experience Usher's smooth vocals, and even smoother moves, in person. (Usher via Facebook)
Fresh off his Super Bowl performance and Vegas residency, R&B icon Usher is bringing his Past, Present, Future tour to Seattle. Norwegian indie-pop gem girl in red has announced a local stop this spring. Plus, the Dave Matthews Band will return to the Gorge for their annual Labor Day weekend gig. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

MUSIC

Avi Kaplan - Feel Alright Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues May 28)

Ben Howard Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Aug 14)

Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro Remind List
Marymoor Park (Sat July 13)

Boeckner Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Apr 29)

Brit Floyd Remind List
Marymoor Park (Wed June 19)

Caloncho Remind List
Neumos (Wed Aug 21)

Dave Matthews Band Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 30-Sept 1)

Flamingosis Remind List
Neumos (Tues May 21)

girl in red Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 20–21)

Hanabie Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed May 29)

Helmet Remind List
Neumos (Sun Apr 21)

Intocable - Treinta Aniversario Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat June 15)

JAUZ - Wise vs Wicked 2024 Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 26-27)
On sale at 9 am

Jessica Pratt Remind List
Neumos (Wed June 26)

John Legend Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 20-21)

La Femme Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 23)

The Magnetic Fields Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Nov 1-2)

Marcus King Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon May 6)

Melt-Banana Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs May 23)

Middle Kids Remind List
Neumos (Tues June 18)

Mk.gee Remind List
Neumos (Wed May 1)

Mon Laferte - Autopoiética Tour 2024 Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Fri May 31)

November Ultra Remind List
Neumos (Sun July 14)

Pokey LaFarge Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed June 12)

Pretty Girls Make Graves Remind List
The Showbox (Sept 20–21)

Ride Remind List
The Showbox (Sat May 25)

Santana and Counting Crows: Oneness Tour 2024 Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 24)

Shordie Shordie - Memory Lane Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Apr 29)
On sale at 9 am

Usher Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Nov 10-11)

Warpaint Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon May 13)

Ziggy Alberts Remind List
Neumos (Thurs June 20)

COMEDY

Jim Gaffigan Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Apr 14)
Sixth show added

Mark Normand Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri June 21)

PERFORMANCE

Michael Carbonaro - Lies on Stage Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 22) 

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening With Phil Rosenthal Of "Somebody Feed Phil" Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri May 17)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Autograf Remind List
Q Nightclub (Fri Mar 1)

Bass Canyon Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 16-18)

Benny The Butcher Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 19)

Chromeo & The Midnight Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Fri Sept 6)

Ekkstacy Remind List
Neumos (Thurs May 23)

ENHYPEN World Tour 'Fate Plus' Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Sun Apr 28)

METZ Remind List
Neumos (Tues May 7)

The Nook: Rainbow Rhapsody Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Apr 6)

Owen Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Tues Aug 6)

KEXP Presents: Warren Dunes Release Party - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Sat May 11)

COMEDY

Abhishek Upmanyu Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Apr 14)
Early show added

Anna Akana - It Gets Darker Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Apr 25)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Pearl Jam Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 28 & 30)
Presale registration open now until Sun Feb 18; registration onsale Fri Feb 23

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Royel Otis PRATTS & PAIN - North America Tour 2024 w/ Girl and Girl Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed May 22)
Moved from Tractor Tavern

Smokey Robinson Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 3)
Rescheduled from March 30

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

LUSIO and the Downtown Seattle Association have announced the dates for Shine On Seattle Remind List , a public light art installation. From March 1 to April 30, visitors can take a walking tour of “dazzling exhibits that will illuminate window storefronts, parks, and other outdoor spaces” in Pioneer Square.

Day In Day Out Remind List will return to the Seattle Center from July 12-14. Stay tuned for the lineup announcement and ticket drops. 

The full list of this year’s Record Store Day Remind List exclusive vinyl releases has dropped. Peep the website for participating stores.

Ballard FC Remind List has announced its schedule for the 2024 season, with seven matches taking place at Memorial Stadium.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Usher, girl in red, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Dave Matthews Band and More Event Updates for February 15
The Top 47 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 12–18, 2024
Madonna, Jon Batiste, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 9–11, 2024
Petit Troll Parade, Lunar New Year Night Market, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: La Dive Expands to Queen Anne, Howdy Bagel Reopens, and Machiavelli Says Goodbye
February 9, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: Queer/Pride Festival, Iron & Wine, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Bonnie Raitt and More Event Updates for February 8
Where to Eat for Valentine's Day 2024 in Seattle
From Pastries to French Bread Pizza

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me