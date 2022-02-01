What to Do in Seattle This Month: The Biggest February 2022 Events to Have On Your Radar



What are you looking forward to this month? Like your favorite events below to save them for later, or make your own list! We may even feature it in an upcoming EverOut newsletter if you choose to make it public.

Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

Descriptions in quotes were provided by event organizers.

MUSIC

WAR

Iconic soul group WAR has a way of creating songs that evoke the warmth of laying out in the grass on a hot summer day. You may know their classic hits like "Low Rider" and "Why Can't We Be Friends," but as you dig deeper, you will continue to find carefree and politically driven songs that remain relevant in today's world. The legendary seven-piece band hasn't stopped since the '70s, working with contemporary frontrunners through the years such as Tupac, Janet Jackson, and Kendrick Lamar, and earning a spot on Barack Obama's summer playlist.

(Thurs Feb 3, Jazz Alley)

Earl Sweatshirt & Action Bronson

Earl Sweatshirt, who just announced his forthcoming project Sick!, is back in Seattle for the first time since the pandemic, coheadlining with fellow rapper Action Bronson. Joining them on the killer lineup will be The Alchemist and Boldy James.

(Sat Feb 5, Paramount Theatre)

Sir Mix-A-Lot

You know, there's something special about a man who really loves ass. I think it reveals a lot about his character—moral rectitude, family values, unshakable faith. And that's why I'm so thankful that Seattle's patron saint of hip-hop and King of Ass, Sir Mix-A-Lot, is working a bit of his magic in Seattle. Roll through to pay tribute to our own titan of PNW rap. JAS KEIMIG

(Sat Feb 5, El Corazón)

Ty Segall & The Freedom Band

Beloved garage rock sage Ty Segall is back with his Freedom Band in support of their latest album, Harmonizer, which Pitchfork called, "simultaneously sleek and sludgy." The album's tight beats, lustrous harmonies, and sometimes glitzy qualities bring Segall on a smoother and more polished ride.

(Sun Feb 6, The Showbox)

Marina: Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land Tour

Let your Tumblr-era cybergirl shine through with Welsh pop superstar Marina (fka Marina and the Diamonds), who will return to Portland in support of her critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, which draws on feminist themes of the divine feminine, the Salem witch trials, and the #MeToo movement.

(Mon Feb 7, Paramount Theatre)

Shinedown

The Jacksonville-hailing alt-rock/post-grunge outfit have a massive committed fanbase that have made them a multi-platinum and record-breaking band over the last two decades. Shinedown will make their way back to town ahead of their seventh studio album, Planet Zero, set to come out April 22.

(Mon Feb 7, Moore Theatre)

Dinosaur Jr.

Dinosaur Jr. are a blessed hard-rock institution at this point. True, their best work occurred in the last half of the 1980s, peaking with the one-two punch of You’re Living All Over Me and Bug. But J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph are still issuing robust guitar-hero showcases and blustery melodic gems. They’ve honed their formula to a science and, against odds, it’s still moving as hell.

(Thurs Feb 10, The Showbox)

Wynton Marsalis and The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis mastered the works of classic jazz legends like Duke Ellington and John Coltrane before carving out a unique voice and becoming one of the biggest names in contemporary jazz. Marsalis will lead a fifteen-piece band for an unforgettable evening of music including originals as well as those definitive masterworks that started his career.

(Thurs Feb 10, Paramount Theatre)

Galactic with Too Many Zooz

Proud New Orleans quintet Galactic have held their own as a successful funk-rock jam band for over 25 years, seamlessly collaborating with artists such as Mavis Staples, Allen Toussaint, Irma Thomas, and most recently with Juvenile on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! NYC brass band Too Many Zooz will join with a collection of covers and originals.

(Sat Feb 12, The Showbox)

Kronos Quartet

Grammy-winning Kronos Quartet, a rotating cast of string players (founded by Seattle's own David Harrington and much beloved by NPR) who changed the stuffy world of chamber music forever by incorporating contemporary and popular music into its repertoire.

(Sun Feb 13, Moore Theatre)

Faye Webster

Faye Webster is a multi-talented creative based out of Atlanta, Georgia, who recently came out with her fourth full-length album, I Know I’m Funny haha. The album mixes soft R&B with country-folk twang, and her lyrics portray a close vulnerability. SOFIA KRUTIKOVA

(Mon Feb 14, Neumos)

Cate Le Bon

Welsh musician and producer Cate Le Bon was hailed as "one of the best out there making music now" by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy for her angular, self-assured, art-rock-infused pop songs with lyrics rooted in the surreal. She will take the stage just after the release of her forthcoming album, Pompeii, out February 4. The night will start out with a never-boring performance by PNW's own Mega Bog whose whimsical tunes have been compared to artists such as Yoko Ono and Laurie Anderson.

(Thurs Feb 17, The Crocodile)

Jazmine Sullivan: The Heaux Tales Tour

R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan's velvety vocals and poignant lyrics have brought relatable and emotional hits about womanhood since her debut album Fearless in 2008. Her latest EP Heaux Tales has made waves earning her the 2021 BET Award for Album of the Year and Best New Music on Pitchfork, who writes that she "is in full command of her spectacular voice and totally delivers on an ambitious concept."

(Thurs Feb 17, Paramount Theatre)

The Wombats

English indie rockers The Wombats are stopping just after the release of their acclaimed fifth album, Fix Yourself, Not the World, hyped by NME who writes, "anyone surprised at the trio's continued success clearly hasn't been listening. Pop ambition, indie ideals and sonic experimentation: it's all here."

(Thurs Feb 17, The Showbox)

Best Coast

The indie surf-rock duo returns to Seattle for their Finally Tomorrow tour in support of their 2020 album, released just before the pandemic. Always Tomorrow shows the band's evolution from California-inspired pop songs to something deeper, touching on newfound sobriety. Still, the band maintains their signature sunny sound. Joining Best Coast is singer-songwriter Rosie Tucker, known for their poignant lyricism and catchy hooks.

(Fri Feb 18, The Showbox)

Drive-By Truckers

Twenty-two years into their croon-country catalog, Athens, Georgia–brewed Drive-By Truckers (the launchpad of now solo artist Jason Isbell) have unspooled yet another delicately developed deluge of disruption filed under their 12th studio album, The Unraveling. Two shimmering exclamations appear back-to-back on the nine-track credo—“Stick it up your ass with your useless thoughts and prayers” (from “Thoughts and Prayers”) and “If Amazon can deliver salvation, I’ll order it on my phone” (“21st Century America”). Joined by Nashville’s neotraditional Kelsey Waldon, the night should carry the twang of spitfire from open to close. ZACH FRIMMEL

(Feb 19–20, The Showbox)

Eddie Vedder And The Earthlings

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will play two consecutive nights in his hometown just ahead of the release of his highly anticipated album, Earthling, out February 11, which features collaborations with icons Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Ringo Starr. Looks like we will be getting a plugged-in version of Vedder this time around, after a decade long solo-career of primarily acoustic songs.

(Feb 21–22, Benaroya Hall)

The War on Drugs

There’s a paradox at the heart of the War on Drugs. For a band so baldly influenced by the freewheeling Americana of Springsteen, Petty, and Dylan, their music can sound strangely tense and stultifying. The most obvious cause is WoD mastermind Adam Granduciel’s reputation as a fastidious studio obsessive. Most War on Drugs songs are rich with detail: layers upon layers of guitar and synth, carefully calibrated vintage effects. But the music, though frequently gorgeous, rarely has room to breathe. Instead, it bellows—Granduciel’s work has increasingly taken on an anthemic, shouting-toward-the-cheap-seats quality. ANDREW GOSPE

(Feb 21–22, Paramount Theatre)

Manchester Orchestra

In the 2010s, Atlanta-based band Manchester Orchestra bridged the gap between emo and indie with their reflective alt-rock sound. Their 2021 album, The Million Masks of God, tries something grander and more cinematic with towering melodies that meditate on the highs and lows of life.

(Wed Feb 23, Moore Theatre)

Cautious Clay

Originally from Cleveland, OH, Cautious began his artistic journey at the age of seven when he picked up classical flute. His studies led him deep into the worlds of blues and jazz, and by the time he hit college in Washington, D.C., he’d added a number of other instruments to his repertoire in addition to songwriting and production. Now based in Brooklyn, Cautious is consistently working on music for both his own project and for others.

(Sat Feb 26, The Showbox)

JoJo

Those born in the mid-late '90s will remember the first time they heard 14-year old JoJo sing her 2004 chart-topping hit "Leave (Get Out)," the quintessential tween break-up song that made you want to recklessly get your ears pierced at Claire's. Her R&B-inspired production, emotional lyrics, and sassy-side ponytail stood out against the upbeat bubble-gum pop that commanded the charts at the time. After appearing in a handful of movies and being featured in a memorable episode of MTV Cribs, JoJo seemed to disappear from the limelight. Now, she's back on the road just after her recent appearance on The Masked Singer.

(Sat Feb 26, Showbox Sodo)

Justin Bieber: Justice World Tour

Beliebers, are you out there? Although most Justin Bieber fans at this point have reached adulthood, many of his fans are a new generation who have latched on recent years, with top 40 radio hits like "Yummy" and "Peaches" as well as unexpected gospel anthems like "Holy." Love him or hate him, you can't help but acknowledge his pop culture impact or his fascinating public relationship with model Hailey Bieber.

(Sat Feb 26, Tacoma Dome)

serpentwithfeet: DEACON’S TOUR

Fresh off a collaboration with Björk for her Cornucopia tour, serpentwithfeet will bring his otherworldly tenderness to the stage in support of his 2021 album, Deacon. The album is a passionate study in love, particularly Black queer love, which flourishes with his soaring vocals, '90s influenced melodies, romantic lyricism, and experimental production.

(Sat Feb 26, Neumos)

COMEDY

Tig Notaro

Check out Tig Notaro's Grammy-nominated standup special, Live; her Emmy-nominated HBO special, Boyish Girl Interrupted; and the intense Netflix documentary, Tig, to prepare for what will surely be a wildly popular Seattle tour stop.

(Wed Feb 2, Moore Theatre)

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

There seem to be two schools of people when it comes to comedian, TV producer/host, writer, and activist Chelsea Handler: those of us who love her sarcastic, acerbic wit and brash outspokenness on topics ranging from sex to parenthood to politics; and those who find her abrasive as fuck. LEILANI POLK

(Thurs Feb 3, Paramount Theatre)

Mike Birbiglia

With over a decade’s worth of stand-up specials, one-man shows, and feature films to his credit, comedian and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia has earned his household name status in the world of comedy. Don't miss him as he swings through town on his latest tour.

(Feb 5– 6, Moore Theatre)

Chris Redd : Why Am I Like This?

A Saturday Night Live cast member who’s impersonated Kanye West, Cory Booker, and others, St. Louis native Chris Redd is also a rapper who wrote the hilarious song “Come Back, Barack” for that show. Redd parlays a quick wit and snappy story-telling instincts into dozen-laughs-a-minute sets. When he gets excited, Redd radiates Chris Rock-like energy and inflections, which you can hear on his 2019 album But Here We Are. On it, Redd doles out hilarious bits about crackheads, close talkers, the “cute shit” people do in the first year of a relationship, climbing mountains when you don’t want to, and Los Angeles. “I didn’t like L.A. at first when I moved here,” Redd says, “because all L.A. people look like they’re having multiple good days in a row. And I don’t like that confidence.” DAVE SEGAL

(Sat Feb 19, Fremont Abbey Arts Center)

PODCASTS

Armchair Expert

Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s wildly popular podcast will hit the road (armchairs and all) to explore enthralling conspiracy theories with journalist and filmmaker David Farrier.

(Tues Feb 1, Paramount Theatre)

PERFORMANCE

Pacific Northwest Ballet: Roméo et Juliette

Romeo et Juliette is a PNB classic, featuring music by Prokofiev and choreography by Jean-Christophe Maillot. Back in 2009, when Pacific Northwest Ballet first performed this version, Jen Graves wrote that artistic director Peter Boal "has beefed up PNB's short, experimental repertory, but his updating of [Kent Stowell's] Romeo and Juliet with Roméo et Juliette is proof that he's undermining convention on all fronts, refusing to ghettoize experimentalism. His unified vision can reach even the big-story ballets. And the audience is eating it up. It's understandable: Roméo et Juliette is hot. It seduces the audience with everything the dancers have, not just some of it—their command and their release; their Olympian ability not just to spin bolt upright but also to ache; their fingers, eyes, mouths; their acting. Feels are copped. Making out is not symbolized: It occurs."

(Feb 4–13, McCaw Hall)

Disney's Beauty And The Beast

Beast, Belle, Gaston, Le Fou, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip all return to Seattle for a run of the Broadway Disney classic, featuring songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Rich Smith gave it a rave review in The Stranger, writing "the show was fun as hell, all of the leads (and most of the supporting players) turned in great performances, and the 5th's new firm and supportive seats were a welcome addition to the theatergoing experience, especially for this big ol' 2.5 hour production." Read his full review here.

(Through Feb 6, The 5th Avenue Theatre)

Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer

Cheryl West’s portrait of the late Fannie Lou Hamer, starring E. Faye Butler, tells the story of the former Mississippi sharecropper who became a moral leader of the civil rights movement.

(Through Feb 6, Seattle Repertory Theatre)

The Mystery of Irma Vep

The Mystery of Irma Vep is a quick-witted, Penny Dreadful-style sci-fi frolic. Written by Charles Ludlam and directed by Jasmine Joshua, the Intiman production (pulled from the company’s half-century history) will be performed at the Erickson Theatre. The show promises dozens of wigs and forty costume changes, plus plenty of monsters and mishaps.

(Feb 8–27, Erickson Theatre Off Broadway)

Kyle Abraham's A.I.M - An Untitled Love

Years ago, Stranger theater critic Brendan Kiley wrote: "Critics talk about hiphop theater and hiphop dance-theater, but artists like Abraham are making that critical frame obsolete, demonstrating that hiphop is an influence, not a cage." Abraham and his dancers have returned with new choreography, this time "drawing from the catalogue of Grammy Award-winning R&B legend D’Angelo [that] pays homage to the complexities of self love and Black love, while serving as a thumping mixtape celebrating our culture, family and community."

(Thurs Feb 10, Moore Theatre)

Red Riding Hood

This funny, fresh take on the Red Riding Hood tale, suitable for children five and up, centers two characters: actor Wolfgang, and a delivery driver with a strange package. While Wolfgang wants to tell the “true” tale of Red Riding Hood, the delivery driver insists that he tell the traditional story. A lively, imaginative farce ensues.

(Feb 10–March 5, Seattle Children's Theatre)

The Atomic Bombshells J’ADORE – 13 year Anniversary!

"Now celebrating it’s 13th Anniversary Season, 'the city's most dazzling Burlesque troupe,' The Atomic Bombshells, deliver a gorgeous and glittering VALENTINE to Seattle, and celebrate the return of their seasonal smash spectacular: J'ADORE! A Burlesque Valentine! Freshly re-imagined each year, and featuring a parade of breathtaking brand new and classic acts, J'ADORE! is a burlesque, drag, and dance spectacular that celebrates romance with good humor, style, and a healthy dose of dazzle! Recently named "Seattle's most venerable burlesque dancers” (The Stranger), The Atomic Bombshells are comprised of a cast of award-winning, title-holding, globe-trotting show girls and boys. Bring a friend, a fling, family, or a secret crush, and celebrate with the Valentine's burlesque spectacular that has played to sold out crowds for the last decade and will leave you shouting: 'J’ADORE… The Atomic Bombshells!'"

(Feb 11–14, Triple Door)

Mala

Melinda Lopez’s Mala, directed by Sophie Franco, delves into the relatable complexities of familial relationships. The one-woman performance stars Pilar O’Connell, who sways between comedy and deep reflection as she grapples with the role of death and grief within everyday life. At some point, we all face the loss of a loved one—Mala lays that experience bare.

(Through Feb 13, Seattle Public Theater)

Jersey Boys

The jukebox musical about the rags-to-riches rise of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons will return to Seattle.

(Feb 15–20, The 5th Avenue Theatre)

Hotter Than Egypt

Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi (Threesome, Ramayana, People of the Book) brings the world premiere of a new dramedy set in Cairo, where dreams and relationships are put to the test when old connections lead to new temptations.

(Through Feb 20, ACT - A Contemporary Theatre)

Freestyle Love Supreme

"The recipient of a special 2020 Tony Award® and subject of the recently released Hulu documentary We are Freestyle Love Supreme, every performance of this Grammy-nominated show brings the unexpected, as the crew takes the crowd on a freestyle, hip-hop, improvisational comedy ride. The performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers. See it for the first time each time — as no two shows are ever the same."

(Feb 16–March 13, Seattle Repertory Theatre)

Shakespeare: Drum and Colours

Tragedy or comedy? Shakespeare: Drum and Colours presents two plays, Hamlet and As You Like It, performed by Seattle Shakespeare’s all-POC repertory company. Catch one show, or both—the two performances are designed to complement each other, but also stand alone as inclusive, fresh takes on Shakespearean classics.

(Feb 16–March 13, Center Theatre)

España! with the Seattle Symphony

Troupe Vertigo, a Los Angeles-based theatrical circus company, delivers a magnetic, captivating performance with España!. Featuring music by Georges Bizet, Manuel Ponce, and Isaac Albéniz reimagined by the Seattle Symphony, the show promises to be spellbinding, with eclectic choreography and stylish visual landscapes.

(Fri Feb 18, Benaroya Hall)

Blue

"The 2020 winner for Best New Opera (Music Critics Association) arrives at the McCaw Hall stage in February 2022. From the award-winning team of librettist Tazewell Thompson and composer Jeanine Tesori comes Blue, a portrait of contemporary African American life: of love and loss, church, sisterhood, and most importantly, family. A young couple celebrates the joy of family with the birth of their son. And, later leans on their close-knit community in the aftermath of his death at the hands of a police officer."

(Feb 26–March 12, McCaw Hall)

Cirque du Soleil: Alegría in a New Light

Youth in revolt is the driving theme of this revamped phantasmagorical production from Cirque du Soleil, which features an "eclectic mix of sonic palates" and, of course, stunning acts of circus artistry.

(Through Mar 13, Marymoor Park)

Ooh La La!

Is it hot under these petticoats, or is it just the sexy cast of Can Can's Parisian-inspired production? Guests of this burlesque affair will get to sip on sparkling libations and dine on the finest of foods while taking in sultry song-and-dance numbers that'll evoke a night out in Montmartre.

(Through May 1, Can Can)

READINGS & TALKS

John Darnielle with Luke Burbank

Known best as the frontman and lyric genius of The Mountain Goats, John Darnielle is also gifted (unsurprisingly) in the art of fiction. His latest thriller, Devil House, centers on true-crime writer Gage Chandler, who is presented with a chance at his big break: move into a house—what locals call "The Devil House"—where a pair of briefly notorious murders occurred during the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. Darnielle will appear in conversation with Live Wire's Luke Burbank.

(Tues Feb 1, Town Hall)

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents: Ed Yong

"Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist Ed Yong writes about everything that is or was once alive, from the microbes that secretly rule the world to the species disappearing from it."

(Thurs Feb 10, Town Hall)

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Charles Yu

"Charles Yu is the infinitely inventive writer on HBO’s Westworld and the author of four books, including his latest, Interior Chinatown, winner of the 2020 National Book Award."

(Tues Feb 15, Benaroya Hall)

Chuck Klosterman presents The Nineties: A Book

In The Nineties, bestselling author and essayist Chuck Klosterman gives his take on the much reminisced upon decade, examining "wholesale shifts" in society such as the rise of the internet and the "paradoxical belief that nothing was more humiliating than trying too hard." Klosterman runs through the film, music, sports, TV, politics, and culture of the era with his signature precision, delivering a "fascinating examination of a period still remembered by most, refreshingly free of unnecessary mythmaking." (Kirkus)

(Mon Feb 21, Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Hailed as a “modern day Dorothy Parker,” (New York Times) cultural satirist Fran Lebowitz is known for delivering social commentary with her signature sardonic wit. Her Scorsese-directed docuseries Pretend It's a City was released on Netflix last year. This evening will be moderated by David Schmader.

(Sun Feb 27, Benaroya Hall)

Erik Larson with Mary Ann Gwinn

Erik Larson's books have taken a vivid approach to historic events like the sinking of the Lusitania (Dead Wake), the killings of the World's Fair murderer H.H. Holmes (The Devil in the White City), and the rise of Hitler through the eyes of an American family in Berlin (In the Garden of Beasts). His narrative nonfiction has netted him an Edgar Award and landed on bestseller lists, and he'll discuss the art with Seattle Times books columnist Mary Ann Gwinn.

(Mon Feb 28, Town Hall)

FILM

Dan Savage's HUMP! 2022 Opening Film Festival

Keep it in your pants during this delightfully dirty program curated by prolific sex columnist Dan Savage. The HUMP! Film Festival features an indie showcase of sex-positive short films running the gamut of body sizes, shapes, ages, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes.

(Feb 10–26, On the Boards)

Noir City 2022

Charles Mudede has written, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." This year's edition is inspired by "Czar of Noir" author Eddie Muller's book Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir, and will "include films from all the finer Dark City neighborhoods—Shamus Flats, Knockover Square, Vixenville, Blind Alley and Hate Street, with stops at The City Desk, The Psych Ward, Losers' Lane, The Big House and other dark alleys."

(Feb 11–17, SIFF Cinema Egyptian)

Children's Film Festival Seattle 2022

CCFS’s slate of international films features visual storytelling centered on narratives about childhood—the way that children view the world, deal with adult issues, and work as agents of change in their communities. Much of what you'll find on tap at the annual fest can be experienced and enjoyed by adults. LEILANI POLK

(Feb 11–20, Northwest Film Forum)

Where the House Was: Film Screening & Performance

"In celebration of Hugo House’s 25th Anniversary, join us for a special documentary film screening of Where the House Was, hosted by director Ryan Adams and featuring musical performances by Steve Fisk and Lori Goldston. Where the House Was is a film that follows the tear-down of the old Hugo House building. It’s also a film about the erasure of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood as we knew it, along with neighborhoods just like it across the country and world. Weaving together stories of the building, the neighborhood, and the writers who passed through the literary organization with the personal experiences of Hugo House’s co-founder Frances McCue, the film tells a story about how we attach to places. And about how, sometimes, we have to let those places go."

(Thurs Feb 24, Hugo House)

Virtual Nordic Lights Film Festival

This annual film festival, supported by SIFF, celebrates the richness of Nordic culture, featuring films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and even the Faroe Islands. There will also be a shorts program presented by NFFTY (the National Film Festival for Talented Youth) featuring emerging filmmakers from Denmark and Norway.

(Feb 25–March 5, National Nordic Museum)

FOOD & DRINK

Belgian Fest

Sate your affinity for Belgian-style beers by tasting an array of Tripels, Dubbels, Saisons, Wits, Abbeys, Lambics, and Kettle Sours.

(Sat Feb 5, Fisher Pavilion)

Field to Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, and Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, will cook up menus for the event.

(Through Feb 20, Lumen Field)

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at venues, plus events, tours, a "Bartender's Circle Summit," and more. Saturday’s Cocktail District event at Bell Harbor Conference Center, a "carnival of cocktails," will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

(Feb 27–March 6)

FESTIVALS

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

Think of this festival as a vast bouquet for the senses, with a floral arrangement competition and 20 display gardens representing this year's theme, "Greetings from Spring." Sign up for free seminars, shop the marketplace for new plant friends to take home, and escape winter blues by immersing yourself in a haven of green wholesomeness.

(Feb 9–13, Washington State Convention Center)

Kremwerk 8-Year Anniversary Festival

Celebrate 8 years of the Kremwerk complex grand opening of Cherry Nightclub with a five-day three-room festival featuring live music, DJs, and drag performances. This massive lineup includes music from Dee Diggs, Goth Jafar, Hiroko Yamamura, JP, Kid Hops b2b Brit Hansen, Spike Hellis, Steal Shit Do Drugs, The Carry Nation, WTCHCRFT, and The Return of Flammable as well as drag showstoppers Britt Brutality, Hoochie Papa, Issa Man, Old Witch, and Rowan Ruthless. Check out the complete lineup here.

(Feb 16–20, Kremwerk)

VISUAL ART

Lauren Halsey: 2021 Knight | Lawrence Prize Winner

Afrofuturism and funk pervade LA-based artist Lauren Halsey's work, whether it's a sculpture or a site-specific installation. She's this year's recipient of the Seattle Art Museum’s Gwendolyn Knight | Jacob Lawrence Prize.

(Feb 4–July 17, Seattle Art Museum)

From Dawn to Dusk: Nordic Art from Sweden’s Nationalmuseum

"From Dawn to Dusk: Nordic Art from Sweden’s Nationalmuseum presents 56 paintings by Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish artists held in the collection of the Nationalmuseum in Stockholm, Sweden. The exhibition traces the final decades of the 19th century, a period of radical development in art of the Nordic countries, through scenes of everyday life, portraits, and landscapes by Vilhelm Hammershøi, Hanna Hirsch-Pauli, Carl Larsson, August Strindberg, Anders Zorn, and many others. Beginning with the paintings of Nordic artists working in the realist style dominant in 19th-century France, the exhibition then turns to follow the work of those artists who spent time abroad and returned home to see their native countries with new eyes. This return launched a new approach to painting, particularly in the depiction of the landscape, a genre that has come to be regarded as quintessentially Nordic. Around 1890, a national style developed. Nature and the countryside figure prominently in turn-of-the-century Nordic art, but From Dawn to Dusk also highlights the growing interest of Nordic artists in depicting the growth and activity of modern cities. From Dawn to Dusk: Nordic Art from Sweden’s Nationalmuseum is organized by the Nationalmuseum in Stockholm, Sweden, and the National Nordic Museum. This exhibition is curated by the Nationalmuseum’s Curator Carl-Johan Olsson. The presentation at the National Nordic Museum—the premiere North American venue for the exhibition—is coordinated by Leslie Anne Anderson, Director of Collections, Exhibitions, and Programs."

(Feb 19–July 17, National Nordic Museum)