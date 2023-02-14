Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras 2023 in Seattle

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS
Byen Bakeri
The charming Scandinavian bakery is offering semlor, sweet cardamom buns with almond filling, vanilla whipped cream, and powdered sugar that are traditionally eaten on Fat Tuesday for a little indulgence before Lent. This year, they've also added a variation filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry whipped cream.
Queen Anne
Pickup, dine-in
Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack
This family-run destination for Caribbean soul food celebrates Mardi Gras with Cajun specials every year. This year's special menu, which will be served from February 20-21, has not yet been announced, but past specials have included jambalaya, crawfish Monica, shrimp and andouille sausage grits, red beans and rice, hurricane cocktails, and more. DJ Vitamin D will bring the party vibes.
Columbia City
Pickup, dine-in
Le Panier
The French patisserie’s golden, flaky galette des rois is available through February 21 and comes with a ceramic fève (porcelain figurine), along with a regal gold crown for the lucky person who finds it in their slice. Special orders are encouraged.
Downtown
Pickup
Petit Pierre Bakery
This French bakery in Magnolia is slinging king cakes in three flavors: apple cinnamon raisin, Nutella, and almond frangipane. Orders must be placed two days in advance.
Magnolia
Pickup, delivery
Sugar Bakery
The First Hill bakery bakes king cake with a buttery brioche dough and a choice of filling: bourbon pecan, vanilla cream cheese, or brown sugar cinnamon. It’s adorned with colored sugar and beads and comes with a plastic baby inside. Whole cakes, which serve 10-12 people, can be pre-ordered online and are available through February 25.
Queen Anne, First Hill
Pickup, delivery
Where Ya At Matt
Matt Lewis's NOLA-style truck is selling classic king cakes for pre-order with 24 hours' notice, available for pickup at any truck pop-up location through Mardi Gras (February 21).
Various locations
Pickup
EVENTS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Mardi Gras Brass Band Blowout: A Fundraiser for HONK! Fest West
Local brass ensembles including Filthy FemCorps, Tacomarama, Burn Out Brass Band, 8-Bit Brass Band, and TMB Brass Band will join forces for a Mardi Gras blowout benefitting the free local music festival HONK! Fest West.
Jules Maes Saloon
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Mardi Gras with Skybound Spirits and Brownrigg Hard Cider
Brownrigg Hard Cider, which is closing permanently, is going out with a bang by throwing a Mardi Gras bash with Skybound Spirits on its last day of business. Expect live music from the 10 Man Brass Band, tunes from DJ Willy B, and an onsite food truck. Guests are encouraged to dress to the nines in "true Mardi Gras fashion."
Skybound Spirits, 8 pm-midnight
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
2023 Mardi Gras Party with Tubaluba and Unsinkable Heavies
Seven-piece Tubaluba will serve up some horn-driven funk, soul, and R&B for a lively Mardi Gras celebration alongside funk orchestra Unsinkable Heavies (a subgroup of beloved psych-funk band Polyrhythmics).
Nectar, 9 pm
Mardi Gras Band: Jacobs, Totusek, Sparks, and Jones
Get in the New Orleans spirit at this Mardi Gras celebration with Fat Tuesday specials (like shrimp po boys and fried green tomatoes over grits) and festive tunes from jazz pros Phil Sparks, Leif Totusek, and Bernie Jacobs.
Latona Pub, 7 pm
South Hudson Music Project Presents: Mardi Gras
Celebrate Fat Tuesday with some authentic New Orleans jazz brought to you by Royal Room regulars including vocalist Ayesha Brooks, trumpet player Thomas Marriott, trombonist David Marriott, saxophonist Cliff Colon, guitarist RL Heyer, and more.
The Royal Room, 7:30 pm