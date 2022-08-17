Where to Eat Peaches in Seattle: Summer 2022 Edition

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

A La Mode Pies

For the six weeks it's available, the pie bakery's famous summer peach pie, made with ripe, Washington-grown Pence peaches, is the favorite of A La Mode owner Chris Porter, aka "The Pie Guy." Get it by the slice or whole pie at any of the three locations while you can.

Ballard, Phinney, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery



Atulea

Treat yourself to a swirl of peach jasmine soft serve from this chic Capitol Hill tea cafe. You can even add boba to your cup for added textural delight.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Bar del Corso

Beacon Hill's cozy spot is channeling the Italian countryside with a rustic peach polenta cake.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Big Max Burger Co.

Today is the last day to snag a luscious peaches and cream milkshake with Martin Family Orchard peaches from Eden Hill's fast food spinoff.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery is scooping up a trio of seasonal specials inspired by "that reminiscent, wistful feeling that always seems to come towards the end of the season," including Peaches and Cream, a vanilla ice cream swirled with peach sorbet.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Honest Biscuits

Enjoy the flavors of late summer in a flaky peach raspberry biscuit, available through the end of the month.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Jardin Tea

This boba shop inside Uwajimaya is currently serving a frothy mango peaches and cream special.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lady Yum

Pop open a bottle of bubbly while enjoying Lady Yum's seasonal peach prosecco macarons.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Macrina Bakery

The popular bakery's peach pull-apart bread, made with brioche, peaches, and cinnamon sugar and finished with a buttermilk glaze, would be right at home on your table as part of a leisurely brunch spread.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Milk Drunk

This fried chicken and ice cream shop from the owners of Homer is currently serving vegan peach soft serve as one of its seasonal specials—try it twisted with their other seasonal flavor, pistachio.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Musang

Melissa Miranda's acclaimed restaurant is serving a dairy-free, gluten-free blueberry peach crumble with coconut and mint sorbet.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Raised Doughnuts

For August, pastry chef Mi Kim's doughnut shop is serving a peach fritter, made with raised yeast dough, peaches, sugar, cinnamon, and a peach glaze.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcakery's Peachy Cream Crumble flavor is filled with house-made Northwest peach jam and topped with mascarpone buttercream and vanilla brown sugar cake crumble.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery

PLACES TO BUY PEACHES

Collins Family Orchards

Based in Selah, Washington, this orchard offers a variety of bulk peaches, including Regina yellow freestone peaches, white peaches, and white donut peaches, in its online farm stand and will deliver them right to your door. They're also available at the University District , Ballard , Capitol Hill , and West Seattle farmers markets.

Selah

Pickup, delivery



Metropolitan Market

Diehard stone fruit devotees know that the high-end grocer's annual "Peach-O-Rama" celebration, which offers a range of locally grown heirloom peach varietals that have been tested for sweetness with the Brix scale, is the most wonderful time of the year. You'll also find specials made with peaches, such as peach salsa or peach smoothies, all over the store.

Various locations

Pickup

Sosio's Fruit and Produce

This Pike Place Market stall has long been known for its signature "OMG" peaches, named for the reaction they elicit when customers take a bite. They'll even help you pick one that's perfectly ripe to eat right away.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Tonnemaker Valley Farm

This Woodinville farm is currently offering organic donut peaches at its farm stand.

Woodinville

Pickup, delivery