Where to Eat Peaches in Seattle: Summer 2022 Edition

Fritters, Soft Serve, and More
by Julianne Bell
August 17, 2022
Enjoy Lady Yum's peach prosecco macarons with your favorite fizzy wine. (Lady Yum)
Sweet, juicy, and fragrant, ripe summer peaches are the pinnacle of the season's fresh produce, and since August is National Peach Month, there's no better time to enjoy them. Though you may not be able to get millions of them (cue the Presidents of the United States of America), we've hand-picked this list of restaurants, bakeries, and other spots in Seattle where you can consume as much of the succulent stone fruit as possible in a wide variety of forms, including fritters, ice cream, pie, and cupcakes, plus places where you can buy them to eat on their own (preferably while standing over a sink). For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

A La Mode Pies
For the six weeks it's available, the pie bakery's famous summer peach pie, made with ripe, Washington-grown Pence peaches, is the favorite of A La Mode owner Chris Porter, aka "The Pie Guy." Get it by the slice or whole pie at any of the three locations while you can.
Ballard, Phinney, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery

Atulea Add to a List
Treat yourself to a swirl of peach jasmine soft serve from this chic Capitol Hill tea cafe. You can even add boba to your cup for added textural delight.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in

Bar del Corso Add to a List
Beacon Hill's cozy spot is channeling the Italian countryside with a rustic peach polenta cake.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in

Big Max Burger Co. Add to a List
Today is the last day to snag a luscious peaches and cream milkshake with Martin Family Orchard peaches from Eden Hill's fast food spinoff.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Frankie & Jo's
The plant-based creamery is scooping up a trio of seasonal specials inspired by "that reminiscent, wistful feeling that always seems to come towards the end of the season," including Peaches and Cream, a vanilla ice cream swirled with peach sorbet.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Honest Biscuits Add to a List
Enjoy the flavors of late summer in a flaky peach raspberry biscuit, available through the end of the month.
Pike Place Market
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Jardin Tea Add to a List
This boba shop inside Uwajimaya is currently serving a frothy mango peaches and cream special.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Lady Yum
Pop open a bottle of bubbly while enjoying Lady Yum's seasonal peach prosecco macarons.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Macrina Bakery
The popular bakery's peach pull-apart bread, made with brioche, peaches, and cinnamon sugar and finished with a buttermilk glaze, would be right at home on your table as part of a leisurely brunch spread.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Milk Drunk Add to a List
This fried chicken and ice cream shop from the owners of Homer is currently serving vegan peach soft serve as one of its seasonal specials—try it twisted with their other seasonal flavor, pistachio.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Musang Add to a List
Melissa Miranda's acclaimed restaurant is serving a dairy-free, gluten-free blueberry peach crumble with coconut and mint sorbet.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in

Raised Doughnuts Add to a List  
For August, pastry chef Mi Kim's doughnut shop is serving a peach fritter, made with raised yeast dough, peaches, sugar, cinnamon, and a peach glaze.
Central District
Pickup, dine-in

Trophy Cupcakes
The gourmet cupcakery's Peachy Cream Crumble flavor is filled with house-made Northwest peach jam and topped with mascarpone buttercream and vanilla brown sugar cake crumble.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery

PLACES TO BUY PEACHES

Collins Family Orchards Add to a List
Based in Selah, Washington, this orchard offers a variety of bulk peaches, including Regina yellow freestone peaches, white peaches, and white donut peaches, in its online farm stand and will deliver them right to your door. They're also available at the University District Add to a List Ballard Add to a List Capitol Hill Add to a List , and West Seattle Add to a List  farmers markets.
Selah
Pickup, delivery 

Metropolitan Market
Diehard stone fruit devotees know that the high-end grocer's annual "Peach-O-Rama" celebration, which offers a range of locally grown heirloom peach varietals that have been tested for sweetness with the Brix scale, is the most wonderful time of the year. You'll also find specials made with peaches, such as peach salsa or peach smoothies, all over the store.
Various locations
Pickup

Sosio's Fruit and Produce Add to a List
This Pike Place Market stall has long been known for its signature "OMG" peaches, named for the reaction they elicit when customers take a bite. They'll even help you pick one that's perfectly ripe to eat right away.
Pike Place Market
Pickup

Tonnemaker Valley Farm Add to a List
This Woodinville farm is currently offering organic donut peaches at its farm stand.
Woodinville
Pickup, delivery

