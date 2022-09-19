Show Me
Food Specials

Where to Get Food in Seattle For Rosh Hashanah

Brisket, Challah, and More
by Julianne Bell
September 19, 2022
Macrina Bakery's crown challah is begging to be slathered in butter and honey. (Macrina Bakery)
Chag sameach! Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, runs from September 25-27 this year. The holiday is typically celebrated with a variety of symbolic foods to bring prosperity: pomegranate for a fruitful year, challah to represent the cycle of the year, and apples and honey to usher in plenty of sweetness. We've compiled a list of ideas for your holiday festivities here, from special meals from Dingfelder's Delicatessen, Muriel's, and Zylberschtein's to challah and other treats. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

Dingfelder's Delicatessen Add to a List
Capitol Hill's resident Jewish deli has you covered with a special Rosh Hashanah menu, complete with challah, pomegranate honey za'atar chicken, slow roasted brisket, smoked salmon, matzo ball soup, tsimmes, gefilte fish loaf, and more. Pickup is available from September 24 to October 5.
Capitol Hill
Pickup

Macrina Bakery
The bakery mainstay's traditional Jewish challah crown, made with eggs and honey and brushed with egg wash for a shiny finish, would be right at home on your Rosh Hashanah holiday table. The challah is available with or without raisins and must be ordered two days in advance. (Note: This challah is not kosher certified.)
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Muriel's Add to a List
Impress your guests with a full Rosh Hashanah meal from Zylberschtein's Add to a List kosher bakery spinoff, including locally caught, pomegranate-glazed salmon, sweet tsimmes, and kasha varnishkes, plus optional add-ons like crown challah with raisins and sweet apple cake. Dishes are available as part of a full meal package or à la carte.
Seward Park
Pickup

Trophy Cupcakes
Make the new year extra sweet with Trophy's special holiday cupcakes—one made with apples and honey and topped with honey buttercream, and another fashioned to look like a ripe red apple. The shop also stocks wine, macarons, and other treats.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Zylberschtein's Add to a List
The Pinehurst-based Jewish deli is serving a similar meal to the one at its sibling Muriel's Add to a List : pomegranate-glazed chicken, tsimmes, kasha varnishkes, and apple cake, with optional add-ons like crown challah, matzo ball soup, sweet noodle kugel, and chopped liver.
Pinehurst
Pickup

OTHER JEWISH FOOD

Bakery Nouveau
This longtime bakery chain has a lovely traditional braided challah for all your celebratory needs.
Burien, Capitol Hill, West Seattle
Pickup

Ben & Esther's Add to a List
It won't be open quite in time for the high holidays, but this vegan Jewish deli from Portland is planning to open its upcoming Capitol Hill location soon—possibly even by the end of the month, according to a comment on Instagram.
Capitol Hill

Grateful Bread Add to a List
This quaint bakery serves glossy braided challah loaves. Preorder at least two days in advance to secure the goods in time for your holiday gathering.
Ravenna, Duvall
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Westman's Bagel and Coffee
Monica Dimas's New York-inspired shop sells baked goods like cookies, babkas, and challah (available on Fridays only) in addition to its signature bagels.
Capitol Hill, University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

