Where to Get Food in Seattle For Rosh Hashanah

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

Dingfelder's Delicatessen

Capitol Hill's resident Jewish deli has you covered with a special Rosh Hashanah menu, complete with challah, pomegranate honey za'atar chicken, slow roasted brisket, smoked salmon, matzo ball soup, tsimmes, gefilte fish loaf, and more. Pickup is available from September 24 to October 5.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Macrina Bakery

The bakery mainstay's traditional Jewish challah crown, made with eggs and honey and brushed with egg wash for a shiny finish, would be right at home on your Rosh Hashanah holiday table. The challah is available with or without raisins and must be ordered two days in advance. (Note: This challah is not kosher certified.)

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Muriel's

Impress your guests with a full Rosh Hashanah meal from Zylberschtein's kosher bakery spinoff, including locally caught, pomegranate-glazed salmon, sweet tsimmes, and kasha varnishkes, plus optional add-ons like crown challah with raisins and sweet apple cake. Dishes are available as part of a full meal package or à la carte.

Seward Park

Pickup



Trophy Cupcakes

Make the new year extra sweet with Trophy's special holiday cupcakes—one made with apples and honey and topped with honey buttercream, and another fashioned to look like a ripe red apple. The shop also stocks wine, macarons, and other treats.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Zylberschtein's

The Pinehurst-based Jewish deli is serving a similar meal to the one at its sibling Muriel's : pomegranate-glazed chicken, tsimmes, kasha varnishkes, and apple cake, with optional add-ons like crown challah, matzo ball soup, sweet noodle kugel, and chopped liver.

Pinehurst

Pickup

OTHER JEWISH FOOD

Bakery Nouveau

This longtime bakery chain has a lovely traditional braided challah for all your celebratory needs.

Burien, Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Pickup



Ben & Esther's

It won't be open quite in time for the high holidays, but this vegan Jewish deli from Portland is planning to open its upcoming Capitol Hill location soon—possibly even by the end of the month, according to a comment on Instagram.

Capitol Hill



Grateful Bread

This quaint bakery serves glossy braided challah loaves. Preorder at least two days in advance to secure the goods in time for your holiday gathering.

Ravenna, Duvall

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Westman's Bagel and Coffee

Monica Dimas's New York-inspired shop sells baked goods like cookies, babkas, and challah (available on Fridays only) in addition to its signature bagels.

Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in