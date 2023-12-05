Your Guide to Hanukkah Food in Seattle for 2023

9th & Hennepin Donuts Like List
This operation known for its hot-out-of-the-fryer doughnuts with delicate seasonal flavors is kicking off Hanukkah in style with a box of sufganiyot, complete with four different fillings: strawberry jam, apricot rose petal, peach bay leaf, and cardamom Shiro plum. Pre-orders are now live for pickup from the business's truck on Thursday, December 7, so don't delay, although some may be available for walk-up purchase. If you miss out, 9th & Hennepin will also sell them again from their takeout window in West Seattle on Friday, December 15—preorders for that day will open on Monday, December 11.
Capitol Hill, West Seattle
Pickup
Dingfelder's Delicatessen
Capitol Hill's resident Jewish deli will go all out for the Festival of Lights with a box that contains a choice of 12-hour brisket, smoked salmon, or roasted lemon garlic herb kosher chicken, along with latkes, soup, two side dishes, four raspberry sufganiyot, four wood dreidels, gelt, and an optional bottle of red or white wine, all wrapped up with a big bow. They'll also have latkes available by the dozen, with options for classic or gluten-free varieties, and your choice of two side dishes, such as Honeycrisp applesauce, caramelized onion mushroom compote, orange cranberry relish, or horseradish gravy. Main dishes, side dishes, soups, and desserts, including sufganiyot, are also available à la carte.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery
À la carte options available
Dupar on the Fly
Impress your friends and family with Redmond-based caterer Lisa Dupar's "Latkes-A-Go-Go" menu, which includes "Aunt Frieda's latkes" with crème fraîche and apple butter sauce, matzo ball soup, braided challah bread, and Hanukkah jelly donuts, as well as a selection of wines. Orders can be picked up from 9 am-4 pm, December 7-15, and must be placed at least three days in advance.
Redmond
Pickup
À la carte options available
Mighty-O Donuts
The vegan and organic doughnut chain will offer raspberry-filled sufganiyot rolled in snowy powdered sugar for pickup from December 7-15. Online pre-orders are required.
Various locations
Pickup
Raised Doughnuts & Cakes
The Central District bakery is selling dreamy raspberry-stuffed Bismarck doughnuts on Friday, December 8 and Friday, December 15. Pre-orders are strongly recommended, as quantities available for walk-up purchase will be limited.
Central District
Pickup
Top Pot Doughnuts
Seattle's old reliable doughnut shop will dress their regular Bismarcks up with a sprinkle of powdered sugar for the Hanukkah season, and they'll also have a new cream-filled option this year. Pre-orders and walk-ins are available at all locations.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Trophy Cupcakes
The gourmet cupcake bakery and party supply shop has you covered with colorful Hanukkah-themed cupcake dozens topped with dreidels and stars of David, as well as gift boxes packed with cupcakes, macarons, "surprise balls" filled with small gifts, glittery stickers, sparklers, gelt, and an optional bottle of brut Cava. Other offerings include DIY cupcake kits, Hanukkah-themed macarons, paper plates, and dessert napkins.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
À la carte options available
Zylberschtein's
Pinehurst's Jewish deli and bakery is slinging a number of Hanukkah specials, including slow-cooked brisket, latkes, vegan jackfruit brisket, scratch-made applesauce, matzo ball soup, squash soup, knishes, cranberry sauce, rugelach, coconut macaroons, chocolate gelt cake, sprinkle cookies, and sufganiyot (chocolate, raspberry, cardamom cream, and blueberry rhubarb), available every night of Hanukkah (December 7-15). For added festivities, catch some Jewish nosh from Zylberschtein's at 6 pm outside Town Hall before a live performance from the eclectic Grammy Award-winning klezmer group the Klezmatics on Thursday, December 7, or join them at the deli for a Hanukkah party from 3-5 pm on December 16.
Pinehurst
Pickup, delivery
À la carte options available
Hanukkah runs from December 7-15 this year, celebrating the triumph of the Maccabees and a very miraculous bit of oil. Of course, there's no shortage of culinary ways to mark the occasion, from crispy potato latkes to sugar-dusted sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts). We've gathered a few of the places offering specials around town below.