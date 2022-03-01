Your Guide to March 2022 Events in Seattle

MUSIC

Bad Bunny

We've all seen a whole lot of Bad Bunny across phone screens over the last year, with his signature sunglasses, high-fashion style, and smooth Latin trap anthems. After winning multiple Grammys and becoming the first non-English language act to be Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year (in 2020 AND 2021), he will return to the stage on his El Último Tour del Mundo Tour in support of his 2020 album of the same name.

(Tues March 1, Climate Pledge Arena)

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams

To describe Alabama native Jason Isbell as a thoughtful, progressive country artist does a disservice to the genre, since he’s hardly alone in that regard, but the former Drive-By Trucker has become as much of a standard-bearer as Steve Earle or Johnny Cash. Granted, Isbell’s music has also been categorized as roots rock and Southern rock, but he seems less concerned with labels than those who bestow him with awards, like the Grammy he won for best Americana album in 2016. KATHY FENNESSY

(Wed March 2, Paramount Theatre)

Black Violin

With the marriage of viola, violin, hip-hop samples, and a tight rhythm section, string duo Black Violin aims to strip away the preconceived notions of classical music by blurring the lines between genres. This won't be your typical classical recital—the pair encourages a rowdy party atmosphere at their shows.

(Fri March 4, Paramount Theatre)

Circle Jerks with Adolescents & Negative Approach

Hardcore punk legends Circle Jerks, led by Black Flag co-founder Keith Morris and Redd Kross guitarist Greg Hetson, are stopping by as part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of their landmark album, Group Sex. (Both are phrases that should be Googled with caution.) With support from fellow heavies of the early ‘80s hardcore scene Adolescents and Negative Approach, this show will surely be a reminder of their everlasting influence.

(Sat March 5, Showbox SoDo)

Maxo Kream: The Big Persona Tour

Since breaking out of the Houston scene with his 2018 album, Punken, gangsta rapper Maxo Kream has gained mainstream success and a major label deal with RCA. On his major label debut, Brandon Banks, features from rap heavy hitters like Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and ScHoolboy Q have firmly secured him as an acclaimed storyteller with raves from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and more.

(Sun March 6, Neptune Theatre)

Mitski

After the release of her critically acclaimed fourth album, Be The Cowboy, Mitski turned from cult favorite to one of the biggest names in indie rock. On her new album, Laurel Hell, she tackles the complexities of success, transformation, and contradictory realities through built-up tensions that bloom into '80s dance beats with synth flourishes. Mitski has that special gift of turning the saddest song you've ever heard into a dance floor anthem, and if her live shows are anything like her songs, you’d better be ready to embrace crying and dancing simultaneously.

(Wed March 9, Moore Theatre)

Glass Animals: Dreamland Tour

Glass Animals enjoyed their mainstream US alt-rock radio rise with sexy-caressing youth-love single “Gooey” off 2014’s Zaba, which finds lead singer, songwriter, and producer Dave Bayley crooning in his distinctively silky, stealthy, and mysterious vocal about peanut-butter vibes and tipsy-topsy slurs against a beat that has decided tropical percussion and jungle textures. This is a sonic theme they’ve returned to over the years, most recently in “Your Love (Déjà Vu),” a catchy single with a skittering, dance-inducing beat and samples that sound like flittering animal cries. The electro-psychedelic pop quartet took a break in mid-2018, as drummer Joe Seaward recovered from an accident that left him with brain damage (he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle and had to learn to walk, talk, and read again). But now they’re back on the road supporting their 2020 album, Dreamland. LEILANI POLK

(Thurs March 10, WaMu Theater)

Maternità: A Recital

Led by soprano Takesha Meshé Kizart and pianist Artina McCain, this opera recital reflects on Black motherhood. Combining classic opera arias and world premieres of new works, Maternità is a powerful, elegant tribute to Black mothers everywhere.

(Thurs March 10, Opera Center)

Nick Cave + Warren Ellis

Goth oracle Nick Cave joins forces with longtime collaborator and member of The Bad Seeds Warren Ellis for their first proper album as a duo, Carnage. Recorded over a period of weeks during lockdown, the pair explores universal themes of isolation, grief, and loneliness that Cave himself describes as “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.”

(Thurs March 17, Paramount Theatre)

Jawbreaker: 25th Anniversary of Dear You Tour

‘90s NYC punks Jawbreaker are back at it to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Dear You, their fourth and final album which remains a landmark of the pop-punk genre. Don’t miss their first show of the tour which features support from alt-rock trio Jawbox.

(Fri March 18, Showbox SoDo)

Bonobo

Step into the tranquil world of DJ/producer Simon Green's soothing electronic universe known as Bonobo. Beginning as a trip-hop-focused solo DJ in small clubs, Green shifted to a focus on ambient electronics, while never leaving his gift for crafting danceable bangers behind. It's easy to imagine tracks off of his new album, Fragments, both being featured on a "Chill Beats to Study To" playlist as well as playing at the peak of a cramped NYC club.

The Sling Tour: Clairo with Arlo Parks

On her sophomore album, Sling, Gen Z sensation Clairo trades the synthy bedroom pop that turned her into a viral star for elegant folk songs inspired by singer-songwriters of the ‘70s. The album is warm and sensitive, evoking the comfort of laying by a fireplace wrapped in your grandmother’s quilt. There is no better time than now to relish in the cozy and hushed acoustic tunes of Clairo, especially with an opening set from like-minded singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.

(Wed March 23, Paramount Theatre) Sponsored Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever World Tour

Billie Eilish is back in town in support of her album, Happier Than Even, which took shape after the cancelation of her 2020 tour. While most young pop stars tend to sing about the fortunes that notoriety brings, Billie takes a different approach, sharing horror stories about her rapid rise to stardom through crooning whispers over haunting beats made by her brother Finneas. Although the problems that she sings about may not be as relatable as they once were, it's her transparent vulnerability and undeniable talent that makes her so beloved.

(March 25–26, Climate Pledge Arena) Guided By Voices

Guided by Voices’ shows will consistently give you the most bang for your buck. Of the 2,000-plus cuts that Robert Pollard has penned throughout his prolific career, few creep far past the three-minute mark, and many fan favorites clock in closer to a minute and a half. As a result, the indie rock heroes’ set will likely feature dozens upon dozens of tracks spanning their roughly 30-year existence—every song, of course, being an attempt to fulfill Pollard’s chief goal of fitting as many hooks into as little time as possible. BEN WEINSTEIN

Singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza stops by with her Any Shape You Take Tour, in support of her latest album of the same name. On Any Shape You Take, De Souza writes intimate lyrics about her own life wrapped up in grungy indie rock riffs inspired by '90s alt-rock heroes like The Breeders and Dinosaur Jr.

(Sat March 26, ALMA Tacoma) Journey: Freedom Tour 2022 with Toto

Most legacy artists have trouble keeping the fan enthusiasm afloat as their lineup inevitably changes, however, legendary rock heroes Journey have seemingly done the impossible. Founding guitarist Neal Schon and longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain scouted Arnel Pineda performing covers on YouTube, and soon asked him to join the group in 2007 as lead vocalist, demonstrating their “Don’t Stop Believin’” ethos. Pineda’s energetic stage presence and vocal similarities to the original singer Steve Perry reignited the band’s success and brought a whole new generation of fans. Fellow classic rock wizards Toto, of “Africa” success, will kick off the night.

(Mon March 28, Climate Pledge Arena) Caroline Polachek with Lxolo Zouaï

If you're wondering such a big name is playing at this small venue in Tacoma, and why it's not yet sold out, we are just as perplexed as you are. Vocalist and electronic artist Caroline Polacheck, formerly of the synth-pop duo Chairlift, will play a solo show, just a day before an opening set for Dua Lipa at Climate Pledge Arena. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see this opera-trained vocalist in an intimate setting, fresh off the heels of the Charli XCX collab "New Shapes" and new single "Billions". French-American singer Lolo Zouaï will start the night off with her smooth R&B-pop serenades.

(Wed March 30, ALMA Tacoma) Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia Tour

When Dua Lipa's album, Future Nostalgia, was released in 2020, it seemed like the perfect mood-boosting potion for most of us chilling at home, anxious, and wearing sweatpants. Lipa follows in the footsteps of her childhood idols Kylie Minogue, Madonna, and Gwen Stefani, spreading the nu-disco gospel with her perfectly raspy vocals and delightfully polished grooves. If you've seen one of her many television performances in the past year, then you know what to expect: iconic dance moves, glittering fashions, and disco lighting galore. Experimental-pop angel Caroline Polacheck, formerly of the synth-pop duo Chairlift, will get the party started along with French-American R&B troubadour Lolo Zouaï.

(Thurs March 31, Climate Pledge Arena)

PERFORMANCE

Blue

This timely portrait of an African American family follows the birth of their son, who is later murdered by a police officer. Community, church, and sisterhood become vitally important in the aftermath of this traumatic event. From librettist Tazewell Thompson and composer Jeanine Tesori, Blue won Best New Opera in 2020 (Music Critics Association).

(March 2–12, McCaw Hall)

Teenage Dick

Shakespeare’s Richard III introduces one of the literary canon's most famous characters with a disability. This reinterpretation of the story imagines Richard as a modern-day teen with cerebral palsy. Richard schemes for revenge against his high school bullies while developing a master plan to become senior class president, but along the way, he's confronted with unforeseen challenges.

(March 4–April 6, Seattle Repertory Theatre)



Red Riding Hood

This funny, fresh take on the Red Riding Hood tale, suitable for children 5 and up, centers two characters: actor Wolfgang, and a delivery driver with a strange package. While Wolfgang wants to tell the “true” tale of Red Riding Hood, the delivery driver insists that he tell the traditional story. A lively, imaginative farce ensues.

(Through March 5, Seattle Children's Theatre)

The Band's Visit

When a traditional Arabic music band gets lost and shows up in a tiny Israeli town, the musicians and the townsfolk make unexpected and moving connections. This musical, based on a quirky Israeli film, has been showered in Tony Awards —a total of 10—and been crowned with a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, so Broadway lovers should be sure to catch it as it comes to town.

(March 8–13, Paramount Theatre)



Pipeline

When an inner-city school teacher sends her son, Omari, to an upstate private school, his expulsion leads to anger, confusion, and resentment between them both. Pipeline, written by Dominique Morriseau and directed by Faith Bennett Russell, creates a powerful, lyrical conversation of compassion.

(March 10–April 3, Seattle Public Theater)



Todrick Hall

The dreamy young choreographer, singer, dancer, actor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race guest judge Todrick Hall is swinging back through town with an all-new production of singing and dancing. As you know if you’ve seen the documentary about his life, Behind the Curtain, Hall grew up in Texas and had the good fortune to have a mother who drove him an hour and a half each way to dance classes. As an adult, he got to star in Kinky Boots on Broadway. And did I mention he’s pals with RuPaul? CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

(Sat March 12, Moore Theatre)

Cirque du Sxoleil: Alegría in a New Light

Youth in revolt is the driving theme of this revamped phantasmagorical production from Cirque du Soleil, which features an "eclectic mix of sonic palates" and, of course, stunning acts of circus artistry.

(Through March 13, Marymoor Park)

Freestyle Love Supreme

Predating the phenomena of Hamilton and In the Heights, Broadway performance Freestyle Love Supreme is a Tony Award-winning show that combines hip-hop, comedy, and crowd improvisation to create a completely unexpected experience. Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme is never the same show twice.

(Through March 13, Seattle Repertory Theatre)



Shakespeare: Drum and Colours

Tragedy or comedy? Shakespeare: Drum and Colours presents two plays, Hamlet and As You Like It, performed by Seattle Shakespeare’s all-POC repertory company. Catch one show, or both—the two performances are designed to complement each other, but also stand alone as inclusive, fresh takes on Shakespearean classics.

(Through March 13, Center Theatre)



Letterkenny Live!

The cast of the award-winning sitcom will appear for some shenanigans—live! As former EverOut staffer Bobby Roberts once wrote, "Letterkenny is ostensibly a sitcom about the escapades of small-town Canadian cliques bumping into each other, but it's really just live-action Looney Tunes for linguistics nerds, a love-letter to the silly ways silly people communicate their serious passions. Sure, there's a few duds in its run—you don't hit eight seasons without stubbing your toe once or twice—but when it's good? It's fuckin' great."

(Wed March 16, Paramount Theatre)



Seattle Moisture Festival

Moisture Festival is devoted to the variety of performers Seattle has fostered over the years, from circus acts to comedians, burlesque dancers to musicians, and jugglers to tap dancers. Variété is the main, recurring event, with a rotating lineup, and there are also matinée and rather racier late-night versions. The bawdy Libertease Cabaret is for adults only and features burlesque dancers and scantily clothed aerial performers. There are also workshops, talks, and special opening and closing nights.

(March 17–April 10, Hale's Palladium)



Plot Points

This set of mysterious, experimental dance works features performers David Parsons, Crystal Pite, Justin Peck, and Robyn Mineko Williams. Reminiscent of Parsons’s prior performance Caught* and Pite’s Plot Point, this new series promises to leave a similarly deep imprint on viewers. We're excited about Robyn Mineko Williams's world premiere performance of The Trees The Trees.

(March 18–27, Pacific Northwest Ballet)



The Thin Place

The Thin Place, a bewitching new play by Obie Award-winner Lucas Hnath, contemplates whether we can talk with the dead. This chilling ghost story about a psychic and her client, full of illusions, twists, and turns, just might convince you that it’s possible.

(March 18–April 10, ACT - A Contemporary Theatre)



Trixie & Katya Live

The girls are back with an outrageous road trip parody, blending themes from cult classics like Crossroads, To Wong Foo, and Priscilla to create an uproarious musical drag show. Fans of last year’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will approve.

(Sun March 20, Paramount Theatre)



The Best Summer Ever!

When nine-year-old Maurice experiences a profound loss, one small lie leads to one big, complicated summer. Will he still get to relax by the pool or gaze at the stars? This lively sing-a-long play, written and performed by lauded storyteller Kevin Kling, explores the sensory experience of childhood.

(March 22—April 17, Seattle Children's Theatre)



Dancing with the Stars: LIVE

See all the glitz and glamour of your favorite ABC reality show Dancing with the Stars live on this North America tour stop.

(Wed March 23, McCaw Hall)

Mrs. Caliban

Based on the bizarre 1982 novella by Rachel Ingalls, Mrs. Caliban merges magical realism and social satire with wit and emotional depth. When a bored housewife meets Aquarius the Monsterman, a giant frog-like creature, their great companionship begins to deconstruct the careful domesticity of her life.

(March 23–April 17, Book-It Repertory Theatre)



Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company has developed a reputation for disruptive, innovative modern dance over its 38-year history. In What Problem?, the company explores the nature of “we,” considering the tensions of belonging and feelings of isolation in alienating times. Performed by a cast of local community members, What Problem? also includes spoken text by Jones, pulled from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and Herman Melville’s Moby Dick.

(March 24–26, Meany Center for the Performing Arts)



Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

See contemporary works touching on humanity and self-revelation from the world-famous Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

(March 26–27, Paramount Theatre)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents Michael Schur in Conversation

With creator and co-creator credits on The Good Place and Parks and Recreation under his belt, Michael Schur now brings a new guide to "living an ethical life," drawing from 2,500 years of theories from around the world. Hear him read from How to Be Perfect before diving into a Q&A with George Meyer.

(Fri March 4, Town Hall)

An Evening with Eckhart Tolle

This rare event gives attendees the opportunity to learn directly from Tolle’s profound guidance on spiritual awakening and consciousness transformation. Deemed “the most popular spiritual author in the United States” by the New York Times, Tolle weaves together simple teachings to encourage a life of increased peace, presence, and warmth.

(Sat March 5, Paramount Theatre)

Dolly Parton with James Patterson

Country queen Dolly Parton and bestselling writer James Patterson are the delightfully unlikely duo behind Run, Rose, Run, a thriller about a young singer-songwriter who lands in Nashville while trying to escape an abusive past. They'll both be present for the virtual launch to discuss their partnership; Parton is also set to release a new album in conjunction with the book release.

(Sun March 6, Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Mira Jacob

Mira Jacob's post-9/11, pre-Trump era graphic memoir Good Talk delves into experiences of love, belonging, and family while encountering racism in America. With a television series adaptation currently in development, Jacob's memoir approaches challenging emotional topics with heart-wrenching humor.

(Tues March 8, Town Hall)



Daniel James Brown

Daniel James Brown formerly taught writing at San Jose State University and Stanford before pivoting into writing narrative nonfiction full time, bringing "compelling historical events to life as vividly and accurately as I can." His latest book, Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II, profiles the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a special Japanese American Army unit that overcame brutal odds in Europe while their families were simultaneously confined in U.S. internment camps. Brown lives outside Seattle.

(Tues March 15, Benaroya Hall)

Secrets of the Whales (National Geographic Live)

Discover the fascinating science behind these massive sea mammals through the work of prominent National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry. This presentation of National Geographic Live, featuring footage and imagery from the iconic publication, will delve into the astonishingly human habits of whales.

(March 27–29, Benaroya Hall)

COMEDY

Fortune Feimster

North Carolina-raised comic Fortune Feimster, whom you may recognize from Chelsea Lately, The Mindy Project, and Champions among other popular shows, will throw out some funny riffs.

(Fri March 4, Moore Theatre)

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour

Nate Bargatze has been busy lately. Over the last few years, the Tennessee-born stand-up comedian has released two highly-rated Netflix specials and started a hilarious podcast, and now he's touring the nation. Fans of Bargatze’s latest special, The Greatest Average American, will dig The Raincheck Tour, which promises all-new material. Not familiar with Bargatze’s work? Expect wily self-deprecation and relatable reflections on pandemic life.

FOOD & DRINK

J. Kenji López-Alt, The Wok

Famed food writer, Seattle transplant, and noted bagel fan J. Kenji López-Alt will discuss his new book The Wok and the fundamentals of wok cooking with local writers and Spilled Milk podcast co-hosts Molly Wizenberg and Matthew Amster-Burton.

(Sat March 5, Town Hall)

Washington Beer Open House

This month, breweries all over Washington will open their doors for a simultaneous open house, which gives beer lovers a unique opportunity to create their own adventure. Plot an itinerary for a personalized brewery crawl, travel to a few destination breweries you’ve always wanted to try, or simply drop into the nearest participating craft brewer in your neighborhood. Each featured brewer will have their own lineup of surprises in store, including samples, tours, souvenirs, tastings, food pairings, and more.

(Sat March 5, Various locations)

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus events, tours, a "Bartender's Circle Summit," and more. Saturday’s Cocktail District event at Bell Harbor Conference Center, a "carnival of cocktails," will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

(Through March 6)

Hot Chocolate 5K

Starting and finishing at Seattle Center, this annual race rewards runners with all manner of chocolate delights, including hot chocolate, marshmallows with a hot fudge dipping sauce, and more.

(Sun March 6, Seattle Center)

The Big Taste

Enjoy an embarrassment of booze at this tasting event with over 100 Pacific Northwest wines, beers, ciders, and spirits, plus barbecue from Carolina Smoke.

(Sat March 26, Magnuson Park Hangar 30)

FILM

Virtual Nordic Lights Film Festival

Broadcasting virtually this year, the Nordic Lights Film Festival will showcase the best of Nordic cinema, including feature-length films, shorts, and works by emerging filmmakers from Denmark and Norway. We’re excited for Anna Sofie Hartmann’s Giraffe, described as “ruminative” and “deserving of arthouse attention” by Variety.

(Through March 5, National Nordic Museum)

10th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

For the last decade, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) has brought compelling Asian American independent films to the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is no exception, featuring 13 standout films (including A24's After Yang by director Kogonada), plus 12 shorts programs and more. Tune in for the livestream party on opening night to catch performances and discussions with Massive Monkees, Chong the Nomad, Ruby Ibarra, and Prometheus Brown.

(March 3–13, The Stonehouse Cafe)

ByDesign Festival 2022

As Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." At this year's hybrid edition, presented in partnership with AIA Seattle's Seattle Design Festival, highlights include Americaville, about a Chinese replica city of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Robolove, about a world in which robots live alongside humans; and Waiting for the Carnival, about Brazilian jean workers who look forward to Mardi Gras each year.

(March 17–20, Northwest Film Forum)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

This film festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year, programming includes 18 films from nine countries, plus special events, guests, and food experiences. Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home.

(March 24–April 10)

VISUAL ART

Collective Impulse: The 2022 Henry Gala

This livestreamed gala celebrates art in all its forms, raising funds for the Henry's continual work in boosting diverse viewpoints, increasing access, developing community engagement, and supporting artistic visions. Tune in for performances by The Black Tones, DANDY, and many other musicians!

(Fri March 4, Henry Art Gallery)

Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water

Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water assembles works by artists across 2,000 years of history, 17 countries, and seven Native American tribes, each exploring the significance of water from vastly different perspectives. This exhibition includes 80 paintings, sculptures, films, photographs, and textiles.

(March 18–May 30, Seattle Art Museum)

HOLIDAYS & SPECIAL OCCASIONS

Balkan Night Northwest

Celebrate Mardi Gras and the arrival of springtime with Balkan Night Northwest, the biggest Balkan festival on the west coast that brings together music, dance, and culinary traditions from across the Balkans.

(Sat March 5, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church)

Seattle Irish Week 2022

The Irish Heritage Club celebrates St. Patrick's Day throughout the month of March with food events, a parade , a festival at Seattle Center , a genealogy seminar, and much more.

(March 5–19, various locations)

Seattle St. Patrick's Day Dash 2022

Throw on your green running gear and celebrate the Irish! This longstanding Seattle tradition includes a traditional 5K run, plus a leprechaun lap, Guinness Beer Garden, Post Dash Bash, costume contests, live music, and more.

(Sun March 13, Seattle Center)

Holi Festival of Colors 2022

Run around throwing colored powders at your friends and family in honor of India's Holi spring festival.

(Sat March 26, Phinney Center)

Film Awards Party

This evening of festivities celebrates the 94th Academy Awards with raffle prizes, snacks, games, and trivia. Win free movie tickets for a year by guessing the most award winners correctly, or dress up in your best Oscar-ready attire for the costume contest. Don't forget us when you're famous!

(Sun March 27, Grand Cinema, Tacoma)

Plus, check out our Women's History Month calendar.