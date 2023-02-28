Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA, St. Patrick's Day, and More Events to Know About This Month

LIVE MUSIC

Vance Joy

With his gentle folk-pop tunes, filled with plenty of good vibes and acoustic guitars, it might surprise you to learn that top 40 radio heavy Vance Joy was a former professional Aussie rules football player. Sway along to sentimental songs like "Missing Piece" and "Every Side of You" from his latest release, In Our Own Sweet Time, alongside kindred pop artist Jack Botts.

Paramount Theatre (Fri March 3)

Hot 103.7 Legends of the West

Seattle's "number one radio station for hip hop and throwbacks," HOT 103.7, presents its first Legends of the West concert with an impressive lineup of trailblazing West Coast artists including gangsta rap pioneer Ice Cube, beloved hip-hop ensemble Bone Thugs N Harmony, rapper and TV personality Xzibit, and Long Beach hailing hip-hop duo Tha Dogg Pound.

Accesso ShoWare Center (Sat March 4)

Freakout Weekender

Freakout Records and The Crocodile bring you a spectacular weekend mini-fest full of indie royalty and local favorites. Some highlights out of the more than two dozen artists include the Swedish punk band Viagra Boys, psych-rock ensemble Frankie and the Witch Fingers, skate-punk royalty FIDLAR, and genre-blending rock outfit White Denim.

The Crocodile (March 4–5)

Jonathan Richman

When I first saw a clip of Jonathan Richman performing “The Girl Stands Up to Me Now” on an old Conan O’Brien show, something inside me clicked. Every single dude I grew up with who started their own quirky band with their own weird, faux-earnest personality was really just doing bad Jonathan Richman drag. Except Richman is truly earnest, truly strange, and truly funny. He’s a fucking legend. From his music with the Modern Lovers to his solo stuff, Richman’s career spans several decades, influencing punk and everything that came after it. He’ll be joined onstage by drummer Tommy Larkins. JAS KEIMIG

Tractor Tavern (Sun March 5)

Andy Shauf

Toronto-based, Saskatchewan-raised songwriter Andy Shauf will come to Seattle in support of his eighth album, Norm. Accurately represented by the serene ocean sunset on its cover, Norm is a breezy indie-folk concept album that explores love through different perspectives. Nashville-born singer-songwriter Katy Kirby will open.

The Crocodile (Wed March 8)

Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Urban legend has it that American folk troubadour Ramblin' Jack Elliott ran away from home as a teenager with the intention of being a cowboy. After hearing other cowboys' songs at rodeos, he was inspired to make music himself. His mentor at the time was folk godfather Woodie Guthrie, and his mentees went on to include Bob Dylan. At 91 years old, this man is a living legend. Catch him in Seattle for a two-night stint at the Tractor with support from Chris Price (night one) and Kevin Murphy (night two).

Tractor Tavern (Sun March 12)

Elle King: A-Freaking-Men Tour

Elle King hails from Brooklyn, but her twangy badassery could be confused for an "Austin-tatious" Texan. Part Southern rockabilly, part blues-pop, King's music constantly keeps you on your toes and makes you dance a few different styles along the way. Though King is the offspring of Rob Schneider and model London King, she does her own thing; she taught herself how to play the banjo, she writes her own tunes, and she got herself signed with no help from pops. ROSE FINN

Showbox SoDo (Mon March 13)

NAV

Toronto-born rapper NAV's career kicked off in 2015 after co-producing fellow Canadian Drake's diss track "Back to Back" and has since worked with heavy hitters like the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Offset, and Gucci Mane. He will support his new album Demons Protected by Angels, with support from SoFaygo and RealestK.

Paramount Theatre (Tues March 14)

Ibeyi: Spell 31 Tour

French twin sister duo Ibeyi uniquely blends elements of traditional West African, French, and Afro-Cuban sounds with jazz, electronic, and pop elements. Their 2017 tour stop in Seattle was described by former Stranger writer Zach Frimmel as "chills-inducing, charming, and healing," so don't miss the opportunity to see them support their new album, Spell 31, alongside soulful singer-songwriter (and daughter of Bobby McFerrin) Madison McFerrin.

The Crocodile (Wed March 15)

PUP & Joyce Manor

This two-night shindig of 2010s indie rock will be headlined by Canadian punks PUP alongside emo heroes Joyce Manor. Expect to hear songs new and old with PUP supporting their 2022 album The Unraveling of PUPTheBand and Joyce Manor's 40 oz. to Fresno. Rising emo band Pool Kids will open.

The Showbox (Wed March 15)

Stevie Nicks

Former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman and beloved good witch Stevie Nicks will return to Seattle for the first time in seven years. If you watched her 2020 concert film, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert, then you know what to expect: her classic hits, a sprinkling of deep cuts, and her signature whimsical garb.

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed March 15)

Sunny Day Real Estate

Seattle-born emo pioneers Sunny Day Real Estate have embarked on their first tour since 2010, playing all of the old fuzzed-out, moody indie rock that made them perennial favorites in the genre. Longtime Kansas rockers The Appleseed Cast will open.

Moore Theatre (Thurs March 16)

SZA

The last time that SZA played a headlining show in Seattle was six years ago at the modest Neptune Theater (capacity 1,000) while supporting her sophomore album, CTRL. Now embarking on her first solo arena tour, the rapidly rising neo-soul sensation will ignite Climate Pledge (capacity 18,300!) with songs from her new album SOS, which dances between cheeky TikTok-friendly bops about murdering your ex ("Kill Bill") to heartwrenching folk-infused ballads (e.g. "Ghost in the Machine" ft. Phoebe Bridgers and "Nobody Gets Me"). Fellow R&B pop heavy Omar Apollo will open the night with tracks from his acclaimed debut album, Ivory.

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs March 16)

Carrie Underwood

I was nine years old when Grammy-winning country queen Carrie Underwood released "Jesus, Take The Wheel," and although she was not my favorite American Idol contestant of season four (I was rooting for dreamy rocker Constantine Maroulis, obviously), it was the first song to ever make me shed a tear. Despite disliking most country music at the time, it's easy for me to understand why I connected to the devastating lyrics about a young woman that gets into a car accident on Christmas (my favorite movie was the 2004 Hilary Duff drama Raise Your Voice, after all). To this day, the song's delicate strings and tear-jerking vocals still give me goosebumps. And, her break-up anthem "Before He Cheats" is still in my regular rotation. She will return to Seattle to promote her new album Denim & Rhinestones, which dances through genres like '80s synth-pop, classic soul, and rootsy country. I'm telling you, she has a song for every mood. AUDREY VANN

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri March 17)

Robyn Hitchcock

Whether playing with the Egyptians, the Venus 3, or his seminal group the Soft Boys, Robyn Hitchcock is one of the most prolific contemporary songwriters, surrealists, poets, and folk-rock purveyors. Expect to hear songs from his 2022 album, Shufflemania!, which was recorded in various locations around the world over the course of the pandemic era.

Neptune Theatre (Fri March 17)

Shygirl

On her debut album, Nymph, experimental hip-hop jewel Shygirl employs hyper-pop beats, ethereal harmonies, and poignant raps about intimacy, relationships, and self-love. She will stop for two consecutive nights supporting the new album alongside some unannounced special guests.

Neumos (Fri March 17)

The Residents

While still weird, the Residents’ music has become somewhat sentimental and soft around the edges—maybe even a bit too professional, if you compare the newer works to their otherworldly and absurdly warped 1970s output. Sure, there’s no going back to the bad-mushroom-trip sonics of the Third Reich ’n’ Roll/Fingerprince/Duck Stab/Not Available days, and for geezers pushing 70, the Residents—whoever they are—are still far, far from your typical night of entertainment. Long may they subvert. DAVE SEGAL

Fremont Abbey Arts Center (Fri March 17)

dvsn: Working On My Karma Tour

Toronto-based duo dvsn blends Nineteen85's futuristic R&B production with Daniel Daley's velvety falsetto vocals for a sound that is both new and nostalgic. They will play tracks from their most recent album, Working on My Karma, which lyrically examines issues with fidelity and relationships.

Showbox SoDo (Sat March 18)

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Billed as "the world’s no. 1 touring ABBA tribute show," the group has actually been sued by the real ABBA, who have denigrated the group as “parasitic." Despite this, MANIA lives on, performing the Swedish pop supergroup's iconic jams around the world for starving fans. We wonder what it must be like to make your living impersonating a band that actively despises you...regardless, this show will be a fascinating, sparkly spectacle.

Neptune Theatre (Sun March 19)

Paolo Nutini

Picture this: It's 2007, you've just heard Paolo Nutini’s "New Shoes" in a Puma commercial, and you use an iTunes gift card to purchase it. As you wait for it to upload onto your iPod shuffle, you flip through the new dELiA*s catalog. Nutini's radio-friendly coffeeshop soul is the perfect time capsule from the mid-2000s with his raspy vocals, effortlessly tousled hair, and straw fedoras. On his latest release, Last Night in the Bittersweet, his sound (and style) are a bit more understated with sparse acoustic instruments, dense lyricism, and a bit more of a country twang.

The Showbox (Sun March 19)

Tank and The Bangas

Tarriona "Tank" Ball is the founder and frontwoman of the funky, gospel-inspired hip-hop troupe Tank and the Bangas, who you may know from their wildly popular NPR Tiny Desk Concert (seriously, the video has over 13 million views!) Don't miss this local tour stop as they play tracks off their latest release Red Balloon.

Neumos (Sun March 19)

Queensrÿche: The Digital Noise Alliance Tour

Bellevue-raised heavy metal giants Queensrÿche will bring their progressive sounds back to the PNW on their Digital Noise Alliance tour, supporting their new album of the same name. They will be joined by fellow metalheads Trauma and Marty Friedman (of Megadeth).

Neptune Theatre (Wed March 22)

Weyes Blood: In Holy Flux Tour

Indie-folk troubadour Weyes Blood (aka LA-based singer-songwriter Natalie Mering) is known for her revival of '70s soft rock, lush orchestral arrangements, and Joni Mitchell-esque vocal range, which combine for a result she once described as “Bob Seger meets Enya.” Don't miss her on tour supporting her acclaimed album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, which lyrically explores universal topics of loneliness, connection, and love.

The Showbox (Wed March 22)

A New World: Intimate Music from Final Fantasy

The exceptional New World Players Chamber Ensemble, led by conductor Eric Roth, will perform the whimsical battle medleys and character themes from the sci-fi video game Final Fantasy, composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Naoshi Mizuta, Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura, and Masayoshi Soken.

Benaroya Hall (Sat March 25)

Emotional Oranges

R&B/pop duo Emotional Oranges are shrouded in mystery—the band members use aliases instead of their real names and obscure their faces with designer shades and bucket hats. Join them for an evening of sultry break-beat drums, jazzy guitars, and unaffected vocals that have allegedly received praise from both Michelle Obama and Guy Fieri.

Showbox SoDo (Sat March 25)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

On their upcoming album, V (out March 17), Portland-via-New Zealand rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra cite influences like "West Coast album-oriented rock, classic hits, weirdo pop, and Hawaiian Hapa-haole music." They will promote the new album alongside the Portland-based audio/visual project Amulets.

Moore Theatre (Sat March 25)

Tortoise

Long ago in 2016, Mercury writer Robert Ham wrote: "How does a band survive more than 20 years without a scratch on them or their discography? With Tortoise, some of that is due to the fact that its six members remain busy outside the fold: Guitarist Jeff Parker resides in LA, where his career as a jazz player thrives, and bassist Doug McCombs records on his own as Brokeback and with his other longtime band Eleventh Dream Day, to give but two examples. This allows everyone involved individual space and time to find new creative influences to bring back to the band. Once the sextet is together at last, the results are explosive and thrilling."

Neumos (Mon March 27)

Betty Who

Heavily biting on the dance-pop balladeers of the '80s and ’90s, Betty Who has cruised through her 13-year-long career holding tight to the influences of her icons. She will take a pause from her gig as the host of Amazon dating show The One That Got Away to support her uplifting and anthemic new album, BIG!, alongside drag superstar Shea Couleé (season five winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars).

Showbox SoDo (Tues March 28)

Carmina Burana

Acclaimed conductor and New Jersey Symphony Orchestra director Xian Zhang will conduct the Seattle Symphony, the Northwest Boychior, and several operatic powerhouses in a performance of Carl Orff's masterwork,Carmina Burana. Based on a 13th-century medieval poem about love, lust, and indulgence, the piece has become a pop culture staple with its epic opening piece "O Fortuna," appearing in everything from the 1981 film Excalibur to commercials for Applebee's and York Peppermint Patties. Plus, look forward to performances of Rossini's classic William Tell Overture and contemporary composer Qigang Chen's L'éloignement.

Benaroya Hall (Thurs March 30)

PERFORMANCE

Kidd Pivot: Revisor

Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite's rigorous dance company Kidd Pivot will perform a hybrid piece in collaboration with Electric Company Theatre co-founder Jonathon Young, blending contemporary theater and movement in a witty reflection on "the recorded dialogue of some of Canada’s finest actors." Expect Revisor to get a lil' weird—the performance was deemed a "strange, fascinating trip" by the Georgia Straight.

Paramount Theatre (Wed March 1)

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

Cirque du Soleil's Corteo kicks off with a dead clown, but hold on, stay with us. The performance functions as a joyous funeral procession celebrating jester Mauro's life with festivities, frolic, and a cavalcade of awe-inspiring tumbles and spins.

Climate Pledge Arena (March 2–5)

Between Two Knees

Penned by intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s, who are also the co-creators of hit FX series Reservation Dogs, this irreverent play offers up absurd vignettes of American history. Centering the perspectives of one family as they experience the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 and the Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973, Between Two Knees was described as "uproariously funny" by the Siskiyou Daily News.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (March 3–26)

SOMPTUEUX - A Night To Remember with Ongina, Vander Von Odd and Kimora Blac

Stick The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season one winner Vander Von Odd, RuPaul's Drag Race season nine glamazon Kimora Blac, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season five queen Ongina together on one stage, and you've got SOMPTUEUX. (Our best guess is that it's pronounced "sumptuous.") The dragstravaganza promises a gaggy all-out glitter fest with additional appearances by local faves like MX. Gay Washington Stacey Starstruck, sleepy queen Caramel Flava, and double cheeked up Kennedy Colby.

Queer Bar (Sun March 5)

Into the Woods

The Tony-winning musical fairytale mashup Into the Woods, which blends Brothers Grimm magic with transcendent tunes by Stephen Sondheim, will get some love from The 5th Avenue Theatre for a complicated "happily ever after."

The 5th Avenue Theatre (through March 5)

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

A bucolic English village can't be cozy for long if Hercule Poirot is afoot, and indeed, the mustachioed detective stumbles across blackmail, deception, and murderous betrayal amid the seemingly peaceful townspeople in this theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1926 classic The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.

Book-It Repertory Theatre (through March 5)

Manual Cinema: Frankenstein

Blending shadow puppetry, sound design, live music, and other nifty, movie-evoking techniques, the Chicago-based Manual Cinema collective's haunting shows offer up a totally original "film" experience. This rendition of Frankenstein, the Gothic mother of all sci-fi monster tales,will be peppered with biographical information on author Mary Shelley to reflect on wider themes of creation, destruction, and personhood.

Moore Theatre (Tues March 7)

Dear Evan Hansen

In the words of former Mercury copy chief Robert Ham, "Musicals like Dear Evan Hansen are becoming sadly rare on Broadway, where the Great White Way is often filled with adaptations of films or revivals of previous successes. Steven Levenson’s creation is entirely original, telling the story of a desperate young man who injects himself into a tragedy he played no part in." The Tony- and Grammy-award-winning "gut-punching, breathtaking" (New York Times) musical will return to Seattle to put a tear in your eye.

Paramount Theatre (March 7–12)

A Thousand Splendid Suns

Based on the novel by Khaled Hosseini, this world premiere opera reveals the captivating story of Mariam and Laila, two Afghan women brought together under Taliban rule. One of Afghanistan’s first female film directors, Roya Sadat, directs this trailblazing production.

McCaw Hall (through March 11)

Carmela Full of Wishes

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Matt de la Peña, this adaptation of Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young girl whose chance encounter with a dandelion on her birthday means she must devise the perfect wish.

Seattle Children's Theatre (through March 12)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

Sodo Park (through March 12)

Drum and Colours: Henry IV

If we've learned anything from Succession and Game of Thrones, it's that an entrée of political power tends to come with a spicy side dish of family drama. Trace HBO's favorite recurring narrative back to the source in Shakespeare's Henry IV, which follows the king's conflict-ridden rule. The epic tale of taverns, brothels, blood, guts, and a polarized nation will be performed by an all-POC cast.

Seattle Center (March 14–April 9)

110 In the Shade

Since 2014, Reboot Theatre Company has experimented with funky interpretations of established works through innovative casting and design modifications, and the results can be pretty transformative—last year's Jesus Christ Superstar offered a unique twist on the relationship dynamics of Jesus, Mary, and Judas, history’s most dramatic throuple. This time around, director Scot Charles Anderson reimagines the '60s-era production 110 in the Shade with a closer examination of the gender dynamics at play. The story follows Lizzie, an independent woman in a small, drought-stricken western town. While being pressured to marry the recently widowed sheriff, Lizzie encounters a stranger with a curious promise to make it rain.

Seattle Public Theater (March 16–April 9)

Spectrum Stories

While people with autism have found inventive ways to thrive throughout history, their stories have too often gone untold. This original production, a collaboration between ArtsWest and Theater of Possibility (TOP), an arts organization serving neurodivergent communities, will be performed by a neurodiverse creative team. The devised theater work shirks stereotypes in favor of a clever narrative that "illuminates the many colors of the autism spectrum." Spectrum Stories was directed by award-winning theater artist Lauren Goldman Marshall.

ArtsWest (March 15–April 9)

Boundless

On the three-year anniversary of its COVID-19 closure, Pacific Northwest Ballet will share the McCaw Hall stage with its "pandemic-era collaborators," including Chicago based-choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo, lauded New York choreographer Jessica Lang, and International Commissioning Project winner Penny Saunders. The boundary-pushing trio will present two world premieres, plus Wonderland, a "love letter to the immense power and delight one finds [in live theater.]"

Pacific Northwest Ballet (March 17–26)

Every Brilliant Thing

Here is our (non-exhaustive) list of brilliant things: The Baby Mop. This weird building in Poland. The Lake Elsinore super bloom, before it was ravaged by Instagrammers. This show. It's true—Every Brilliant Thing, an "immersive storytelling experience" by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, is pretty brilliant. The hit one-man play blends theater, comedy, and audience-driven improv to tell a complex tale of mental illness and perseverance; it was described as "one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression" by The Guardian.

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (March 17–April 2)

Small Town Murder

Hosts James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman bring in-depth research and curious details on provincial crimes and neighborhood mayhem to the stage for this live edition of their podcast Small Town Murder. The show blends gory tragedy with plenty of wisecracks to lighten the mood.

Neptune Theatre (March 23–24)

Moisture Festival 2023

A true testament to the popularity of underground cabaret entertainment in Seattle, the longstanding Moisture Festival has fostered circus performers, comics, burlesque dancers, and musicians for years, and now claims to be "the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival." The month-long fest offers eye-popping events from the (relatively) mild-mannered to the racy and scantily clad end of the spectrum, including the risqué, adults-only Libertease Cabaret.

Broadway Performance Hall (March 23–April 16)

Watch What Crappens: The Cheater Brand Tour

If the name "Jax Taylor" elicits a shudder, you shouldn't miss this live edition of Watch What Crappens, a podcast geared toward genuine Bravo junkies. (Mamaw's beer cheese sadly not included.) Hosts Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam will go into exhaustive detail on The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, and "nearly every show that airs on Bravo." Whether that sounds like a nightmare or a juicy dream come true is up to you.

Neptune Theatre (Thurs March 30)

COMEDY

David Cross - Worst Daddy In The World Tour

Arrested Development actor, stand-up comic, and noted Creed hater David Cross will visit Seattle with more staunch opinions and acerbic witticisms on the heels of a divisive 2022 Vox interview that tackled "cancel culture" in comedy.

Neptune Theatre (Fri March 3)

Dulcé Sloan

Award-winning comedian and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Dulcé Sloan's meteoric rise is due in no small part to her smart comedic style, which was described as "straight-shooting" by The A.V. Club. The Southern native will strut her stuff on stage for this performance, hopefully sharing some of her multitudinous pop culture knowledge. (Get a taste by listening to her celebratory Black culture podcast That Blackass Show).

Laughs Comedy Club (March 3–4)

Dan Cummins: Burn It All Down Tour

Hit podcaster and comedian Dan Cummins will head to Seattle for more irreverent jokes and cultural observations—no topic is off limits, so you might hear him chat about Jeffrey Dahmer, Scientology, or his very scary daughter.

Neptune Theatre (Sat March 4)

Cameron Esposito

Queery podcast host, New York Times writer, and stand-up favorite Cameron Esposito will head to Seattle with more thoughtful comedy that doesn't shy away from hard-hitting topics like feminism, social justice, and marginalization.

Neptune Theatre (Sun March 5)

Whose Live Anyway?

Check in with the current cast of the classic Emmy-nominated show Whose Line Is It Anyway? on this comedy tour of unpredictable tomfoolery. In true improv style, audience members will shout out suggestions for Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray, who will then create uproarious scenes off the cuff.

Moore Theatre (Fri March 10)

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Your first encounter with Ben Schwartz may have been his role as wannabe baller Jean Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Recreation. Since then, he's voiced Sonic the Hedgehog (a role that oddly suits his fast-paced comedy style) and starred in three Netflix improv specials. He'll drop by Seattle before the release of buzzy horror-comedy Renfield, in which he'll star alongside Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

Paramount Theatre (Sun March 19)

Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour

The King of Queens kingpin, Paul Blart: Mall Cop punchline, and Long Island comedy giant Kevin James will drop by Seattle with unparalleled Dad energy and thoughts on lactose intolerance.

Paramount Theatre (Fri March 24)

Doug Stanhope

In the words of former Stranger managing editor Leilani Polk, Doug Stanhope is "dark, offensive, vulgar, and sometimes downright brutal. His style is a mix of volatile social criticism and anecdotal humor taken to self-hate extremes. Past subjects have included abortion, his own alcoholism and self-defeating behavior, capitalism and how the US’s idea of poverty is radically different from other parts of the world, football, death, and everything in between." In other words, if you're easily ruffled, avoid this show.

Neptune Theatre (Sat March 25)

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler

Sarah Millican, the bawdy Brit whose comedy style was once described as "gaspingly rude" by The Guardian, returns for her sixth international tour with more reflections on poop, unfortunate accidents, and more. (For those who aren't hip to Geordie slang, "bobby dazzler" is the highest of praise, oft bestowed on cute kids and ladies in fancy outfits.)

Moore Theatre (Sun March 26)

Creed Bratton

"Have you ever seen a foot with four toes?" Legendary weirdo and loveable Renaissance man Creed Bratton will stop by Seattle to share a few quirky chuckles, and hopefully a song or two from his 2020 album Slightly Altered.

Neptune Theatre (Fri March 31)

READINGS & TALKS

Kate Baer

Kate Baer, New York Times bestselling poet and author of 2020 poetry collection What Kind of Woman, will visit Rainier Arts Center in celebration of her newest work, And Yet. Baer's poems look at female companionship and motherhood through a refreshing lens—Vogue described Baer as "a different kind of Instagram poet" who "acknowledges the self-seriousness of the genre...and gently pok[es] a hole in it."

Rainier Arts Center (Thurs March 2)

2023 AWP Conference & Bookfair

If you follow any writers on Twitter, you've been hearing the buzz about the 2023 AWP Conference & Bookfair for months. Touching down in Seattle this year, AWP is the ultimate who's-who of the literary world—writers, teachers, students, editors, and publishers of contemporary creative writing converge to "network" and line their coveted Joan Didion Literary Hub totes with small press goodies. The exhibition hall will be stacked with bookfair exhibitors, and there will be panels with titles like "The Digital Sala: Radical Diasporic Filipinx Poetics" and "Migrations and Mutations: Writing and Translating From Our Bodies." If you're anything like us, the whole shebang is anxiety-inducing and incredibly appealing. Enjoy!

Seattle Convention Center (March 8–11)

Jessamine Chan with Angela Garbes — The School for Good Mothers: A Novel

In Jessamine Chan’s buzzy dystopic debut The School for Good Mothers, moms who stand accused of even minor parenting infractions must face a Big Brother-like government institution that measures maternal devotion with a cruelly sharp eye. In celebration of the paperback release of the novel, Chan will chat with Angela Garbes, a Filipino American food writer, former Stranger staffer, and author of Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change.

Third Place Books Seward Park (Thurs March 9)

Town Hall Seattle Live Wire with Luke Burbank: Adam Gopnik, Kelsey McKinney, Brenda Shaughnessy, and Who is She!

Live Wire's 2023 offerings continue with this evening of honest, inspiring conversation between New York Times bestselling author and New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik, Normal Gossip podcast host and novelist Kelsey McKinney, and Okinawa-Irish American poet Brenda Shaughnessy. Seattle-based indie outfit Who Is She! will provide the "spunky and violently catchy" (Vice) tunes.

Town Hall Seattle (Thurs March 9)

Wayward Writers Reading

Journalist, writer, and educator Ariel Gore aims to inspire wordsmiths with her revolutionary new tome, The Wayward Writer: Summon Your Power to Take Back Your Story, Liberate Yourself from Capitalism, and Publish Like a Superstar, which includes interviews with Ursula K. LeGuin, Alexis Pauline Gumbs, and other literary greats. She'll meet in conversation with fellow brilliant folks including Seattle fiction author Jenny Hayes, award-nominated novelist Tomas Moniz, poet Margaret Elysia Garcia, and drag king memoirist Christa Orth.

Elliott Bay Book Company (Thurs March 9)

Robert Greene and Ryan Holiday

Stoic philosopher and New York Times bestselling author Robert Greene, who is widely known for his books on power, strategy, and human behavior, has sometimes been accused of promoting manipulation—but, as with so many things, it depends on your perspective. He'll be joined on stage by mentee Ryan Holiday, a marketing and media strategist whose books The Obstacle Is the Way and Ego Is the Enemy have established him as a leading contemporary Stoic. Think of the pair as a philosophical Batman and Robin, but replace the capes and spandex with TED talks on achieving personal success in modern society.

Moore Theatre (Sat March 11)

National Geographic Live: T. rex Rises

Paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno spends several months each year scouring the North American badlands for signs of everyone's favorite extinct apex predator, and once in a while, she finds a brand-new species. (Turns out T. rex wasn't the original badass—the fearsome creature had some pretty powerful predecessors.) Find out more about the prehistoric tyrant, the Cretaceous period's climate crisis, and more at T. rex Rises, presented as part of the National Geographic Live series.

Benaroya Hall (March 12–14)

A Conversation with Jason Reynolds

With the literary finesse of a jazz musician, Jason Reynolds, the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, was described as “one of the most exciting, constantly surprising voices in children’s literature" by Entertainment Weekly. The New York Times bestselling author's canon includes Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, a collaboration with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, as well as Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, All American Boys, and more. He'll drop by Seattle for a chat on his complex portrayals of the contemporary Black experience geared toward young adult and middle readers.

Town Hall Seattle (Mon March 13)

Dr. Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

Dr. Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai, whose latest novel Dust Child was described as "rewarding…with a cinematic clarity" by Publishers Weekly, will be joined by Matterhorn author Karl Marlantes for this conversation, which will also include performances by Vietnamese American playwright and storyteller Susan Lieu and 2021 Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna.

Seattle Public Library - Central Library (Wed March 15)

Ruth Ozeki

You've probably already seen the bright red cover of author, filmmaker, Zen Buddhist priest, and 2022 Women's Prize for Fiction winner Ruth Ozeki's newest novel, The Book of Form and Emptiness, stacked on the shelves of your fave bookstore. Blending everything from jazz music to climate change in one luminous plot, the book was a quick hit, beloved by fellow authors like Matt Haig and David Mitchell. Now, Ozeki will return to Seattle to discuss the lauded novel, sharing a little more about her work for new readers and diehard fans alike.

Town Hall Seattle (Sat March 18)

A Study in Light: An Afternoon With Washington Poet Laureate Rena Priest

The spring equinox is the ideal time to bask in the beauty of Rena Priest's poetry, which often references natural cycles and seasonal shifts. Merging traditional poetic forms and modern sensibilities, the current Washington State Poet Laureate is a boundary-blaster in the genre, fearlessly approaching Indigenous rights and environmentalism in her work and employing poetry as a vehicle for social transformation. (If Priest's poetry were an actual vehicle, we think it would be an elegant sports car, accelerating from 0 to 60 in mere seconds...or maybe something more environmentally friendly, like a finely tuned bicycle. We digress.) For this talk, Priest will discuss her two goals during her term as Poet Laureate, "celebrating poetry in Washington’s tribal communities, and using poetry to increase appreciation of the natural world and the threats facing it."

Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum (Sun March 19)

Michelle Zauner

Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner will visit Seattle in celebration of her acclaimed memoir Crying in H Mart, which reflects on her upbringing in Eugene, Oregon and her mother's terminal cancer diagnosis. The New York Times bestseller, which is currently being adapted into a film, was described as "warm and wholehearted" by the Seattle Times.

Town Hall Seattle (Thurs March 30)

FILM

SIFF Film Talks: The Happiness of the Katakuris vs. The Quiet Family

Takashi Miike's musical horror The Happiness of the Katakuris depicts an oddball family whose bed-and-breakfast endeavor is quickly soured by a dead body in the backyard. But did you know that the film, which blends Miike's outlandishly violent style with claymation and karaoke, is actually a remake of Kim Jee-woon’s '98 freakout The Quiet Family? The next installment in SIFF’s versus series pits the two flicks against each other for a black comedy bloodbath showdown. Tune in for the discussion remotely, or head to SIFF Film Center to duke it out in person.

SIFF Film Center (Wed March 1)

Film, the Living Record of Our Memory

As cinema ventures ever further into the digital age, audiovisual heritage seems to be taking a back burner; thousands of historically significant films have already degraded and are now lost forever. (RIP, Bulgasari.) In Film, the Living Record of Our Memory, archivists, curators, technicians, and filmmakers make the case for film preservation as both an artistically important practice and a key way to preserve our cultural history.

Northwest Film Forum (March 1–5)

11th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

For the last decade, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) has brought compelling Asian American independent films to the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is no exception, featuring a variety of buzzy standouts (including Finding Her Beat and Liquor Store Dreams), plus a robust shorts program, locally made flicks, and more in a hybrid format.

Northwest Film Forum (through March 5)

18th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest will premiere an all-new lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations at On the Boards this year. Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen—scope out the sex-positive fest in person for a tantalizing treat.

On the Boards (through March 11)

ByDesign Festival 2023

As Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." This year's edition of the cross-cultural festival promises a "broad, inclusive" selection of thought-provoking films, performances, and interactive activities. The lineup hasn't been announced, but expect to explore the cross-sections of design, capitalism, built environments, and collective identity with flicks similar to last year's offerings. (We loved eerie documentary Americaville, which visited the Chinese replica city of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Robolove, a brain teaser on humanoid robotics.)

Northwest Film Forum (March 17–26)

Mother of Color

Blending themes of social and ancestral trauma, this feature debut by queer Mexican American filmmaker Dawn Jones Redstone follows a community organizer and single mother as she untangles mysterious messages from her ancestors. Keep an eye out for Luz Elena Mendoza of indie outfit Y La Bamba and former Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who both make appearances in the film.

Northwest Film Forum (Thurs March 23)

Make Believe Seattle Film Festival

The first inaugural Make Believe Seattle Film Festival aims to "shine a dark light on the energy that courses through the PNW’s veins"—in other words, they'll bring horror, sci-fi, and animated movie magic to our fantastical region. The genre film festival, which was juried by Chris Devlin (screenwriter of 2022's Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Sara Fetters (lead film critic at Seattle Gay News), and others, will offer up a diverse range of programming for newbies and film buffs alike. We're stoked for buzzy Sundance comedy Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out and Poundcake, a horror satire about a serial killer stalking straight white men. Spoopy!

Various locations (March 23–26)

Neptune Frost

Multi-talented artist Saul Williams's punky sci-fi vision comes to life in Neptune Frost, a turbulent, Afrofuturist thrill ride. The musical film blends thoughts that William explored in his 2016 album MartyrLoserKing with input from co-director Anisia Uzeyman, a Rwandan-born artist. The flick follows a gaggle of miners-turned-computer hackers in the Burundi hilltops, and sends a powerful message of technology's capacity for progression and radical change. We're enamored by the cool character names, like "Tekno" and "Psychology," but the film's quirks and artistic displays of bravura aren't just for show—Neptune Frost is grounded in anticolonialism, anticapitalism, and liberation. It's important that films like this exist. Presented by Black Cinema Collective, Wa Na Wari, and Northwest Film Forum, this screening celebrates Saul Williams' The Motherboard Suite performance at Meany Center; the artist will be in attendance for a film discussion at the April 2 screening.

Northwest Film Forum (March 29–April 2)

VISUAL ART

Mygration: An exhibition of works by Tomas Colbengtson and Stina Folkebrant

Tomas Colbengtson and Stina Folkebrant's immersive exhibition Mygration reflects on the historical relocation of Sámi herders to Alaska so that they could teach reindeer husbandry to the region's Native peoples. Sámi artist Colbengtson and Swedish artist Folkebrant explore themes of migration and hidden histories through archival photography, a panoramic painting installation, and a mural.

National Nordic Museum (through March 5)

The Birds and The Trunk: A Reading and Gallery Walkthrough

For decades, the Esthetical Society for Transcendental and Applied Realization (aka ESTAR(SER), an international research collective) have stayed curious about objects and the attention we pay them. Their current exhibition at the Frye, THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER), stages artworks in triads, pulling inspiration from the ancient fable of the "third bird" to prompt intimate conversations around looking, fear, fascination, and the complex dynamics of the museum space. Visiting artist Max Taylor-Milner, a contributor to the exhibition, will stop by the museum to offer readings from ESTAR(SER) essay collection In Search of the Third Bird and the archival poetics "special report" Opening a Pandora’s Box in the Archives of Attention.

Frye Art Museum (Wed March 8)

Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth

The ikat resist dye process is no easy feat—it's an intensive ritual of pattern calculation and thread-tying that takes time, patience, and dedication. Yet the resulting cloth pattern can be delightfully off-kilter and inexact; Wikipedia calls ikat “blurry." This impressive exhibition features over 100 ikat textiles from Africa, Asia, Indonesia, and elsewhere, and offers visitors the opportunity to "walk into an ikat" devised by indigo dye experts Rowland and Chinami Ricketts.

Seattle Art Museum (March 9–May 29)

OUTCRY: Works by Whitney Bradshaw

Chicago-based photographer Whitney Bradshaw's OUTCRY project launched on the night of the 2018 Women's March, and has since expanded to include 400 diverse women's portraits. Whitney's ongoing practice involves "scream sessions," wherein women are invited to her studio for intense emotional release and feminist camaraderie.

Photographic Center Northwest (through March 16)

Jónsi: FLÓÐ (Flood)

Complete with seaweed, mist, and fog, the immersive new artwork by Jónsi (Jón Þór Birgisson, lead singer of the dreamy Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós) will highlight the ecological similarities between sister cities Seattle and Reykjavik. The installation will include field recordings and other sonic elements that "simulate the experience of a wave traveling the length of the gallery," and a melodious soundtrack created by Jónsi will echo throughout the space.

National Nordic Museum (March 17–July 30)

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA

Calling all puppet lovers! Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of screen faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood created by Oregon stop-motion animation studio LAIKA. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks.

Museum of Pop Culture (March 17–summer 2024)

Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Contemporary art lovers, don't sleep on this one. Exploring the boundaries between the body and its environment, Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundationfeatures works spanning the last five decades by art mega-stars like Kehinde Wiley, Kiki Smith, Wendy Red Star, and Alison Saar. With an eye toward the climate crisis, the exhibition is a rare opportunity to see how some of the country's most influential artists are thinking critically about ecological issues and humanity's place on the planet.

Bellevue Arts Museum (March 25–Aug 20)

FOOD & DRINK

32nd Annual PNA Wine Taste

Admission to this annual wine lovers' festival gets you samples of 10 wines from local producers, plus live music from Tim Scallon and plenty of snacks. If you fall in love with a particular vintage, buy a bottle at the pop-up store—proceeds go to the Phinney Neighborhood Association.

Phinney Neighborhood Association (Sat March 4)

The 12th Annual Bellevue Bourbon Bash

Brush up on your bourbon knowledge at this spirited event, which will feature one of the largest collections of bourbon and rye whiskey on the West Coast. Choose from over 100 bourbons and a small selection of the sought-after brand Pappy Van Winkle, snack on appetizers, and chat with local distillers and brand representatives.

Daniel's Broiler (Sat March 4)

Penn Cove Musselfest

Thanks to the nutrient-rich outflow of water from the Skagit River, beautiful Penn Cove’s famous mussels grow full-sized in record time and are harvested young, making them impossibly firm, fat, and sweet. This annual festival, which bills itself as a celebration of all things “bold, briny, and blue,” features boat tours of the Penn Cove Mussel Farm, a mussel eating contest, mermaids, cooking demonstrations with local chefs, a waterfront beer garden, and the main event: a tasting competition with restaurants from all over Coupeville vying to have their mussel chowder declared the finest in town.

Coupeville (March 4–5)

Northwest Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week, a national culinary campaign founded in Houston in 2016 with the goal of shining a light on local Black-owned businesses, is returning for its third annual event in the Northwest region. Several local restaurants, such as Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, Pam's Kitchen, Taste of the Caribbean, and Conscious Eatery, are participating with prix-fixe menus, specials, and more.

Various locations (through March 5)

The Stranger & EverOut present Seattle Nacho Week 2023

This winter, we're partnering with our sister site, The Stranger, to bring you Nacho Week! For one week only, some of Seattle's fave restaurants will be serving up specially crafted, full-sized plates of inventive, delicious nachos during Nacho Week. And while it's not a competition, you can bet your butt that these fun-loving chefs will be coming up with the most creative nacho combinations imaginable!

Various locations (March 6–12)

Taste Washington

Immerse yourself in four days of pure oenophilia with this behemoth event billing itself as “the nation’s largest single-region wine and food event.” The Grand Tasting (March 11–12) unites more than 200 Washington wineries, 50 local restaurants, and a number of acclaimed local and national chefs, while other signature events include a dinner series, a seafood party, seminars, and more.

Various locations (March 6–13)

Barleywine Bacchanal XXI

Barleywines are a particularly potent style of beer, boasting a whopping 6 to 11 percent or 8 to 12 percent alcohol by volume. Tap into your hedonistic side with the 21st edition of this annual festival highlighting the “biggest, boldest brews,” which will feature 24 hefty barleywines over the course of four days. Proceed at your own risk.

Beveridge Place Pub (Thurs March 9)

Conchas & Cocktails Pairing Cruise

Pastry chef Karen Sandoval's pan dulce pop-up Bakescapade will serve pillowy conchas and other snacks on this two-hour cruise of Lake Union and Lake Washington. Enjoy a welcome champagne toast and sip half-sized cocktails or zero-proof beverages as you feast your eyes on the views of the city.

Waterways Cruises (Sun March 12)

In Person Author Talk: Jeanne Kelley, Vegetarian Salad for Dinner

Salads may have a reputation for being too meager to make up a full meal, but award-winning author Jeanne Kelley turns that notion on its head by presenting a selection of hearty, flavorful, plant-forward recipes in her newest cookbook, Vegetarian Salad for Dinner. She'll chat with Seattle chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson and sign copies of her book afterwards.

Book Larder (Tues March 14)

St. Patrick's Day Dinner

Hot Stove Society kitchen lead Eamonn Monaghan, who was born and raised in Dublin, will share some of his grandmother's authentic Irish recipes in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Enjoy cauliflower soup, beef short rib cottage pie, roasted turnips and Brussels sprouts, whole wheat soda bread, and chocolate Guinness stout cake.

Hot Stove Society (Fri March 17)

Georgetown Bites

Known for being Seattle’s oldest neighborhood, industrial-gritty Georgetown has become a culinary destination in its own right, with a high concentration of underrated under-the-radar gems. At this annual spring food walk, you can scoop up all those and other offerings from more than 30 different vendors, including grilled cheese and tomato bisque from Brother Joe, fish tacos from El Sirenito, slices from Flying Squirrel Pizza Co., full-sized gold bars from Fran's Chocolate, tavern burgers from Star Brass Works Lounge, Thai iced tea and ginger lemonade from Voi Ca Phe, and more.

Georgetown Trailer Park Mall (Sat March 25)

Sour Beer Day

Try three pucker-inducing new beer releases from Lucky Envelope, including boysenberry and "TropiCoolShip." The food truck Po'Boy & Tings will be onsite to sling New Orleans-inspired eats.

Lucky Envelope Brewing (Sat March 25)

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus tours, the industry-only Bartender's Circle Summit, and more. Saturday’s Carnival of Cocktails event will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

Various locations (March 26–April 2)

COMMUNITY & FESTIVALS

Emerald City Comic Con

Geeks across fandoms save their most inventive cosplay for Emerald City Comic Con, the biggest local comic event of the year. The four-day festival is filled to the brim with panels, meetups, special events, fun parties, and tons and tons of guests hanging out in the artist alley.

Seattle Convention Center (March 2–5)

Seattle Irish Week 2023

The Irish Heritage Club celebrates St. Patrick's Day throughout the month of March with food events, a parade, a festival at Seattle Center, a genealogy seminar, and much more.

Various locations (March 4–18)

Hot Chocolate Run

Get on your feet to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and score a "post-race chocolate experience like no other." We know you want to know what that means, so here's the lowdown—there will be fondue. There will be dippables. There will be hot chocolate (natch). And you bet your ass you're walking away with a commemorative mug. This is a race that understands human nature—if you're working on a "Couch to 5K" plan, what better motivator than sugary snacks at the finish line?

Seattle Center (Sun March 5)

Kells 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Irish Festival

This St. Patrick's Day, the pot at the end of the rainbow isn't full of gold coins. Instead, Kells' St. Patrick's Festival brings together house-brewed beers, an array of traditional dishes, and local musicians playing traditional Irish tunes, including Mairtin O Huigin & Darrin Cahill, Oliver Mulholland, Buck Mad Boys, Stocious, and Vertigo Zoo (U2 tribute), plus some jaunty Irish dancing and bagpipe players, too.

Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub (March 9–19)

Seattle St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023

Éirinn go Brách! Spread some cheer on the greenest holiday of the year at the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

Downtown Seattle (Sat March 11)

St. Patrick's Day Dash 2023

Pop on your greenest running gear and celebrate the Irish at this longstanding Seattle tradition, where attendees can participate in a traditional 5K, a shorter "leprechaun lap," costume contests, and a post-dash party with live music and plenty of Guinness. If you need some running inspiration, look no further than Ireland's whimsical President-slash-poet Michael D. Higgins. Look at his dogs! Do it for him!!

Seattle Center (Sun March 12)

Tilth Alliance's March Edible Plant Sale

Got a green thumb? You'll find plenty of locally grown spring plant starts that will yield your very own fresh, delicious produce at this sale hosted by Tilth Alliance. Garden educators have curated varieties that will grow well in our local climate and that are ideal for backyard or balcony gardens.

Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands (Sat March 18)

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Regionals

The frenetic energy of March Madness is coming to Climate Pledge Arena as Seattle University hosts the Division I Women's Basketball Tournament Regional. Pick your faves and root for 'em from the sidelines as eight teams vie for the two coveted spots in the Women's Final Four.

Climate Pledge Arena (March 24–27)

Seattle Cherry Blossom Run

Run a 5K or a half marathon through UW to Red Square—you're sure to get an eyeful of the campus's famous cherry blossom trees along the way. Afterwards, there will be vendors and live entertainment in the Quad, plus cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials around the U District.

University of Washington (March 25–26)

2023 Big Climb Seattle

At this annual climb, thousands of participants hike up the Columbia Tower's 69 flights of stairs (nice) to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's mission to fund blood cancer research. (That's 1,311 steps, or 1,311 reasons you can go get doughnuts afterward.) The Tower is the tallest building in the Pacific Northwest, so expect breathtaking views from the top.

Columbia Center (Sun March 26)