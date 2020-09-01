10 Food & Drink Specials to Try in Seattle for Labor Day Weekend 2020

The parting of summer is such sweet sorrow. Even though some of your usual Labor Day activities may not be viable right now, you can make it a little sweeter with this selection of holiday specials from local restaurants, including brunches with trendy nitrogen ice cream, luxe picnic spreads, and barbecue-ready kits to make you look like a grillmaster.

Boat Street Kitchen

Add some French flair to your grill game with seasonal three-course kits from the comfortable Queen Anne bistro. Offerings include muhammara, salmon mousse, blueberry balsamic-glazed ribs, and summer vegetables and tofu en papillote, with lemon curd Eton mess or chocolate bread pudding for dessert. Pre-order by 2 pm on Friday, September 4, for pickup between 2 and 4 pm on Sunday, September 6.

Pickup

Lower Queen Anne

Brimmer and Heeltap

Ballard's charming neighborhood bar has a take-out meal kit with Tuscan pork ribs, roasted beets, bread, potato salad, and a "sweet treat." Keep the libations flowing with add-ons like a half-gallon of house sangria or cocktails for two.

Pickup

West Woodland

Cafe Nordo

Sun yourself on a picturesque patio or balcony somewhere, if you're lucky enough to have access to one, and gulp down Nordo's unique spicy, floral sangria blend of hibiscus, orange Combier, citrus, ginger beer, and rosé, available in a 90 oz (3/4 gallon) container.

Delivery or pickup

Pioneer Square

Fair Food To-Go

Missing your favorite nostalgic carnival treats? Fear not—you can still purchase classic fair staples like funnel cake, caramel apples, elephant ears, turkey legs, cotton candy, and more on the Washington State Fair fairgrounds at this drive-thru event.

Drive-thru

Puyallup

FogRose Ice Cream

The nitro ice cream wizards at FogRose have planned a decadent weekend brunch on the patio at AC Hotel Bellevue, and they promise nitro ice cream and cake slices will make an appearance on the menu. If you're really looking to treat yourself, you can make a reservation at the hotel for the weekend with brunch included in the package.

Dine-in

Bellevue

Hama Hama Oysters

Take a scenic road trip to Hama Hama's Hood Canal saloon to procure some superlatively fresh bivalves and some lovely flower bouquets from Shelton Valley Farm.

Pickup

Hood Canal

Mamnoon

Recreate the flavors of your favorite shawarma spot at home with barbecue-ready grilling kits from the Anthony Bourdain-approved Mediterranean favorite. The package includes shish taouk (marinated chicken) skewers, lamb kefta skewers, condiments like fennel pollen toum and shawarma sauce, a selection of mezze, ingredients to assemble a fattoush, summer melon salad, and "Mama's cookies." Orders can be picked up on Friday, September 4, or Saturday, September 5.

Pickup

Capitol Hill

Osteria La Spiga

La Spiga's Italian-inflected Labor Day picnic box for two comes packed with a stuzzichini (Italian appetizer) platter, two paninis, a sommelier-curated wine pairing of your choice, and hazelnut cake for dessert. All that's left for you to do is unfurl a blanket in a grassy spot and choose someone to share it with. Orders must be placed by noon on Thursday, September 3, and picked up on Monday, September 7, between 11 am and 1 pm.

Pickup

Capitol Hill

Tilth

Dine on an organic, locally minded meal of bone-in pork chops or sockeye salmon, Caprese salad, polenta cakes, summer beans, and rice pudding, available for pre-order. You can add on a bottle of Washington rosé and soak up the carefree summer vibes.

Pickup

Wallingford

Yonder Bar

Yonder, a recently opened craft cidery in Phinney that makes its products with apples picked and pressed in Wenatchee, has pre-orders available for all your long-weekend drinking needs. Orders are due by 5 pm on Wednesday, September 2.

Pickup

Phinney

