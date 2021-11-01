21 Covered and Heated Patios Perfect for Cold, Rainy Weather in Seattle

If you've got cabin fever from being cooped up in your home for too long, but the weather isn't exactly conducive to dining al fresco, take refuge in one of the many cozy covered and/or heated patios dotting the city. We've rounded up this list of 20 spots where you can warm up this fall and winter. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Ba Bar

When you need a bowlful of something hot and fortifying, head to Ba Bar for Vietnamese favorites like pho and bún bò Huế. All three locations also feature outdoor patios, with heaters at the Capitol Hill and U Village outposts. The U Village one is also illuminated by string lights and chandeliers.

Capitol Hill, South Lake Union, University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Covered, heated

Bangrak Market

This Belltown restaurant's cheerful, lively ambiance and decor will make you swear you've been transported to a colorful Thai street market. Their covered, heated sidewalk seating, decked out with string lights, is the perfect setting in which to enjoy dishes like grilled skewers, kao mun gai, and fried pork belly.

Belltown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Covered, heated



Bottlehouse

The elegant wine bar and shop is always a reliable destination for upscale comfort food, like their house mac and cheese with gruyere, gouda, cheddar, and truffle oil. They've also got two covered and heated patios, including their clear covered "greenhouse" patio and their outdoor "winegarden."

Central District

Pickup, dine-in

Covered, heated

Brimmer & Heeltap

If you read too much Frances Hodgson Burnett as a child, you'll appreciate this charming Ballard cocktail destination's lush "secret garden" patio, with plenty of greenery, glowing string lights, and heaters for added coziness. During the pandemic, the restaurant also launched a "neighborhood garden cafe" called Red Arrow Coffee, serving Caffe Umbria espresso, pastries, salads, toast, and more.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

Heated



Cafe Pettirosso

The longtime Capitol Hill establishment's cozy outdoor dining area is perpetually bustling with activity. Their menu will revive you with dishes like Beecher's grilled cheese and tomato soup or a secret family recipe vegan mac and cheese.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Covered, heated



Citizen

Kick back with some craft beer or cocktails on Citizen's spacious outdoor patio, which features plenty of covered decks, heaters, fire pits, and comfy seating. Their outdoor beer garden Citizen Campfire offers games and additional seating.

Uptown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Covered, heated



Fiasco

Wrap up in one of the blankets available for purchase and warm your bones by this Wallingford bar's outdoor fire pit. On Tuesday nights, you can snag a meal for two for $30, with your choice of any two pasta dishes, an arugula salad, chocolate chip cookies, and a bottle of wine.

Wallingford

In-person

Covered, heated



Harry's Fine Foods

Capitol Hill's neighborhood gem offers a picturesque patio, complete with plants and stylish umbrellas. You can people-watch as you dig into simple, satisfying meals like roast chicken, burgers, and Penn Cove mussels.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

Covered, heated



Humble Pie

Pretend you're in Stardew Valley and watch the resident chickens roam around their coop while you feast on wood-fired pies at this spot's open-air patio.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Covered, heated



Il Nido

You can dine on some of the best handmade pasta in town at this in-demand restaurant housed in the historic Alki Homestead, brought to you by Mike Easton of the dearly departed Il Corvo. Walk-ins are accepted for the patio, although reservations are available via email.

West Seattle

Dine-in

Covered, heated

Loretta's Northwesterner

This beloved dive's signature char-broiled burger has been ranked as the fourth-best burger in the country by Thrillist. Their heated outdoor patio has a delightfully unpretentious, laidback vibe.

South Park

Pickup, dine-in

Covered, heated



Maximilien

The intimate French bistro offers plastic weatherproof Igloos (or as they call it, "Le Igloo") for protection from the elements as well as prime rooftop views of the Seattle skyline, available by reservation. While the igloos are not heated, they do act as a "greenhouse" to keep guests warm, and bigger parties will generate more heat. Still, Maximilien recommends bundling up, just in case.

Downtown

Pickup, in-person, or delivery

Covered



Musang

Melissa Miranda's celebrated Filipinx restaurant boasts a lovely covered and heated outdoor patio. They even offer special Musang blankets for sale for maximum coziness.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in

Covered, heated



Oddfellows Cafe + Bar

Linda Derschang's crowd-pleasing Capitol Hill cafe and bar has copious covered and heated patio seating.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

Covered, heated



Ristorante Picolinos

This hidden Italian gem in Ballard is known for its romantic atmosphere and its inviting outdoor garden patio, impeccably decorated with lots of cushions, plants, and curtains.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

Covered, heated



Sabine Cafe Bar and Market

Last year, Ballard's popular bistro Bastille rebranded as this all-day cafe, modeled on trendy counter-service spots like Los Angeles's Sqirl and Gjusta. The covered patio has plenty of space to spread out and enjoy house-made bread, pastries, brunch fare, salads, and more.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Covered, heated



San Fermo

This restaurant in Ballard has covered and heated tables on its quaint patio and porch and two heated sidewalk cafe domes to protect you from the elements and allow you to dine outdoors safely. Their dinner menu (which changes frequently) features seasonally inspired Italian comforts like braised short ribs, risotto, saffron spaghetti bolognese, and bucatini alla carbonara.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Covered, heated



Stoup Brewing

Ballard has a glut of breweries, but this one is among the coziest, boasting both partially and fully covered outdoor dining spaces, fire pits, and even a private greenhouse space available by reservation.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

Covered, heated



Tamari Bar

If you haven't dined at this Capitol Hill izakaya's cozy covered and heated patio, what are you waiting for? The space offers a prime spot for taking in the action on the Hill while enjoying chicken karaage, nori-seasoned fries, chirashi bowls, sashimi, and dan-dan noodles.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Covered, heated



Walrus and the Carpenter

This acclaimed oyster bar from chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson offers a wide selection of briny bivalves and a steady flow of muscadet wine with which to wash them down, as well as a beautiful covered and heated patio.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

Covered, heated



Westward

Perch on one of the Adirondack chairs at this waterfront restaurant (also owned by Renee Erickson) beside a roaring fire and admire the view of Lake Union. There's also a covered, heated patio tent festooned with string lights.

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in

Covered, heated