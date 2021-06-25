28 In-Person Seattle Events to Check Out This Weekend: June 25-27, 2021

At a glance, this weekend looks like a test-run for Seattle's post-COVID future. With several Pride happenings, live concerts, and a spate of art events to choose from, we've rounded up our picks for in-person events both outdoors and in air-conditioned sanctuaries to help you narrow down your plans, from Taking B[l]ack Pride to KEXP's Drive-In at On the Boards, and from the Dragon Fest Food Walk to the Shoreline Arts Festival. As you know, it's gonna be a scorcher, so be sure to fill your water bottle to the brim and slap on some sunscreen before leaving the house! For even more options, read our guides to the best movies to watch this week, upcoming events going on sale this week, the best things to do from home this week, this season's drive-in movies, and our complete guide to Pride Month and in-person things to do in Seattle.

Note: Events are subject to cancellation due to extreme heat—double-check event websites before heading out!

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Phinney Food Truck Fridays

Make your way to Phinney Center's parking lot every Friday this summer for an eclectic array of nourishment from mobile purveyors like Sam Choy's Poke to the Max, Panda Dim Sum, Bumbu Truck, Bean Fish Taiyaki, Delfino's Pizza, Kiss My Grits, Falafel Salam, Seoul Bowl, and Off the Rez.

(Phinney Center)

PRIDE

Weird: A Drag Show

Staking a bold claim as "Seattle's oddest drag show," this long-running revue starring Londyn Bradshaw is sure to get extra kooky after its year-long hiatus.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

MUSIC

BowieVision

David Bowie may have left us, but his music lives on in this epic live show that delivers song after song from every stage of the musician's career. Hear "Rebel Rebel," "All the Young Dudes," "Suffragette City," "Life on Mars?," "Space Oddity," "The Man Who Sold the World," and more. The show features world-class vocals, deft musicianship, and Bowie-inspired costumes.

Triple Door (Downtown)

MUSIC

Drive-In at On the Boards: KEXP | Sonic Travelogue

A program of live music sessions recorded both in the KEXP studio and in remote locations across the globe comes to the drive-in rig in the On the Boards parking lot, featuring performances by Songhoy Blues, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, HuunHuur-Tu, and DakhaBrakha.

On the Boards (Queen Anne)

VISUAL ART

In the Backspace: New Works by Ko Kirk Yamahira

"Ko Kirk Yamahira's works are destruction in suspension," Jasmyne Keimig writes. "Yamahira creatively takes apart sections of canvases, thread by thread (vertically, horizontally), expanding the breadth of the material and forcing it to occupy the gallery space in a new way." Check out his newest tactile exploration that de- and re-constructs canvas and wood.

SOIL (Pioneer Square) - Closing

Saya Moriyasu, spooky actions at a distance

Saya Moriyasu's works are often monumental ceramics, adapting folk art, myth, and visual humor. These sculptures and oil works on porcelain canvases "open eyes, mouths, doors, and portals bridging distance between time and space."

J. Rinehart Gallery (Pioneer Square) - Closing

Surfing & Chess

"While chess pieces maneuver through the tight boundaries of a grid, surfers move fluidly to move with the behavior of waves," SOIL writes about their new exhibition whose title was born from an analog word-generating game. "Chess is calculated and predictable until human fallibility intervenes, and surfing requires human adaptability to a more unpredictable element." Here to explore this tension further are artists Rachel Thomander and Brooklynn Johnson.

SOIL (Pioneer Square) - Closing

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

RhodZi & Church: Two Short Films By Charles Mudede

Appropriately screened in the Mudede Theater, MoM will show two back-to-back short films by The Stranger's resident filmmaker/philosopher Charles Mudede as part of his Planet C series, which is a part of e-flux’s Artist Cinema program. The first, "rhodZi" (June 17-July 15), is a collaboration between Mudede, director Adam Sekuler, and Tendai "Baba" Maraire of Shabazz Palaces. The second, "Church" (July 15-Aug 19), is a joint effort between Mudede, Bellen Drake, and Stranger Genius D.K. Pan.

Museum of Museums (Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

The Divine: Beyond the Bounds of Queerness

If you're looking for artistic representations of queerness that go beyond rainbow flags, check out this group show featuring work by Martha Campo, Ali El-Chaer, Dia Knight, and many others.

Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (White Center) - Closing

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Mount Baker Garden Tour

Walk, bike, or frolic through ten Mount Baker estates, outdoor living spaces, and vegetable gardens hidden in plain sight on a self-guided tour. Plus, shop for garden art from 12 artisan makers.

Various locations (Mount Baker)

FOOD & DRINK

Dragon Fest Food Walk 2021

In an incredible boon to the curious, the indecisive, and the gluttonous, the International District’s annual Dragon Fest features more than 30 restaurants offering tastes of their food for only $2, and many more participating in an ID–wide happy hour.

Various locations (Chinatown-International District)

Sweet Tooth Inc. Pop-Up

The Modesto, California-based pop-up Sweet Tooth Inc. will pay a visit to Tres Lecheria to sling their infamous Flamin' Hot Cheetos cupcakes, which the two bakeries first made in collaboration together on the Netflix baking competition Sugar Rush.

Tres Lecheria (Wallingford)

SHOPPING

Plantasia

Get inspired for your summer gardening and repotting ventures at this mega plant sale bolstered by raffles, live music and entertainment, and a plant-themed cocktail bar.

Renton Pavilion

PRIDE

All-Ages Pride Skate!

Bring the whole family (and a mask, which is required regardless of vaccination status) down to White Center for its annual all-ages Pride skate.

Southgate Roller Rink (White Center)

Cruisin' with Clara: Pride 2021

Stand-up comic Clara Pluton will take a break from their podcast Hot Takes with Hot Dykes (co-hosted with their partner Val Nigro) to co-host a queer-tastic late-night talk show with Max Delsohn, featuring special guest drag queens Chocolate the Entertainer and Jane Don't.

Kremwerk (Downtown)

Kings: A Drag Show

Flipping the traditional drag script, the Kings of Kremwerk brings royalty to the stage.

Kremwerk (Downtown)

Linda's Pride Show on the Patio

Sip something icy on Linda's patio as Stacey Starstruck, Londyn Bradshaw, Kitty Glitter, Anita Spritzer, Siren St. James, and Old Witch make the heatwave even hotter. (Note: Sadly, it's sold out.)

Linda's Tavern (Capitol Hill)

Pride Bash at Martha's Garden

The dog daycare center invites one and all to snag free rainbow bandanas, snap pictures in a photo booth, watch the new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, and enter their four-legged companions in a canine costume contest.

Martha's Garden (South Lake Union)

Pride Vaccination Pop-Up

Get your first or second (with proof of your first) COVID shot on Capitol Hill, then grab a snack from a Chophouse Row vendor.

Chophouse Row (Capitol Hill)

Taking B[l]ack Pride

In memory of the late Dominique Lucious, Diamond Kyree Sanders, Jaida Peterson, and other Black trans Americans who have lost their lives to hateful violence, join the Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network and other organizations for an afternoon of food, performances, and other socially distant Pride activities in the park. There will even be a mobile vaccine clinic onsite for anyone who still needs a COVID shot.

Jimi Hendrix Park (Central District)

The AMP DEDICATION

Celebrate the long-awaited completion of the Seattle AIDS Memorial Pathway—a public art project that honors the victims of the AIDS epidemic through a Seattle-centric lens—by checking out the artwork, chatting with the artists, and learning more about the project.

Capitol Hill Light Rail Plaza

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Slug Fest

After it rains, slugs abound in Pacific Northwest grasses and gardens. Why not celebrate their slimy presence? Take a tentacled tram, make slug crafts, and slide down a soapy track in a Human Slug Race. Plus, meet critters up close and take a photo by a giant slug statue.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park (Eatonville)

Shoreline Arts Festival

This annual art market will once again play host to over 60 artist booths, live performances on an outdoor stage, and continent-spanning cultural demonstrations (like Latin handicrafts, African drumming and dancing, and Chinese paper crafts). Take-home art kits themed around Pride and Northwest wildlife are a new addition this year.

Animal Acres Park (Shoreline)

SUNDAY

PRIDE

Columbia City Pride Block Party

Columbia City's Ferdinand Street patio space will play host to the neighborhood's first-ever Pride block party, which promises a disco DJ set, drag performances by Queen Andrew Scott, raffles, miniature ponies (!!), and plenty of food and drinks.

The Patio (Columbia City)

ourHOUSE: Pride 2021

DJ YourMOM, DJ NotYourDADDY, and special guest DJ Sharlese will heat up the decks until midnight.

Kremwerk (Downtown)

Patio From Hell ft. DJ Having Sex

DJ Having Sex will take over the patio until the early evening.

Kremwerk (Downtown)

SHOPPING

Summer Art Market & Sale at Building C

It's time for this bi-annual art market, where you can shop for goods for clothing, jewelry, home goods, and more from the likes of Kalindi Kunis, Janee Kreinheder, AJ Power, and Yuko Tanaka Jewelry while you enjoy some live music.

Building C Studios (Ballard)