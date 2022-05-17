Our Favorite AANHPI-Owned Restaurants in Seattle

May has been designated as Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, which highlights the AANHPI community's many contributions to American culture. Trailblazing immigrants helped make Seattle the place it is today, and the city continues to be home to a vibrant AANHPI food scene. One way to show your gratitude is to support these businesses during May and all year long. There are too many wonderful AANHPI-owned restaurants in Seattle to list, but to get you started, we've curated this list of some of our all-time favorites. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Archipelago

A 2022 James Beard Award finalist , this high-end restaurant from chef Aaron Verzosa (formerly of Modernist Cuisine and Harvest Vine) and his wife Amber Manuguid focuses on a Pacific Northwest approach to Filipino cooking, using local and seasonal ingredients.

Beacon Hill

Dine-in



Atulea

This "modern tea room" is owned by married couple Kathy Wang and Vince Shi and specializes in "cheese tea," a Taiwanese food trend consisting of iced tea with a cheesecake-like layer of foamy cream cheese floating on top. The extremely photogenic shop also carries other delightful beverages, like pineapple matcha lattes and iced raspberry lemon rooibos tea, and treats like mochi doughnuts.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

BOPBOX and Made In House

For a nourishing, flavorful, feel-good meal, look no further than Georgetown's family-run eatery BOPBOX and its Fremont sibling Made In House. Both establishments specialize in Korean-inspired bowls loaded with scratch-made ingredients like kimchi and crispy kale tempura. Get the refreshing chia honey gingerade for added bliss.

Georgetown, Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cakes of Paradise Bakery

You'll find a rainbow of tropical cakes in sunny flavors like lilikoi, guava, mango, and haupia at this beloved Hawaiian bakery in Georgetown.

Georgetown

Pickup



The Chicken Supply

In 2021, chef Paolo Campbell transformed the former Opus Co. space into his "dream restaurant," a Filipino fried chicken joint. The spot offers, of course, crispy battered poultry (thighs, drumsticks, skewers, and wings), as well as beans and rice, marinated vegetables, house-made pickles, coconut collard greens, cold pancit, crispy potatoes, garlic rice, and butter mochi. Things sell out quickly, so be sure to pre-order.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



Fuji Bakery

Baker Taka Hirai spent three years at Joël Robuchon’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Tokyo before helping start Fuji Bakery in Seattle. He is no longer with the company, but his expertise is still reflected in its work: They use a particular European cultured butter, and they make their own yeast. Japanese-meets-French offerings include curry buns, green tea Danishes, and baguette sandwiches with fillings such as smoked salmon, milk cream, and mentaiko butter, while the straight-up French stuff—croissants, tiny quiches, etc.—is better than what you’ll find at some so-called French bakeries.

Chinatown-International District, Interbay

Pickup



Hello Em

Pho Bac co-owner Yenvy Pham's coffee shop in Little Saigon serves Vietnamese coffee, panini-style banh mi sandwiches, and Vietnamese-inspired baked goods.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

James Beard-nominated founder Chera Amlag's beloved bakeshop is rightfully famous for its Filipino-inspired specialties such as ube cheesecake and coconut buko pie (which The Stranger's Jas Keimig says tastes like "love" and "coming home"). The bar features a coffee program with breakfast and snacks by day and a drink menu with cocktails in flavors like tamarind, guava, and ube by night.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Kamonegi and Hannyatou

Chef Mutsuko Soma's pint-sized spot Kamonegi has racked up national accolades (including James Beard nominations) for its tempura and handmade soba noodles, which Soma painstakingly makes from scratch using Washington buckwheat. The entire process takes her two to three hours. As Naomi Tomky wrote, "[Soma] marries the old-school noodle-making technique with local ingredients, and uses her own wildly creative culinary mind to produce dishes like sake poached shrimp on foie gras tofu and curry mozzarella soba bowls." Kamonegi's next-door sibling bar, Hannyatou, is also worth a visit in its own right for its enviable sake selection and inventive snacks like Top Ramen chips, Spam and chicken liver mousse, "okonomi-latkes" (an okonomiyaki-latke hybrid), and yuzu-ginger parfaits.

Fremont

Dine-in

Maneki

Maneki is pure comfort food, serving izakaya-style dishes and very reasonably priced sushi. In its 100-plus years of existence, Maneki has only had one major interruption to business (other than COVID): when it shut down because the US government sent Japanese Americans to internment camps during World War II. After the war, in 1946, internees returned to the city and reclaimed their belongings from a space in the NP Hotel that has since been the restaurant’s home.

Chinatown-International District

Dine-in

Marination and Super Six

Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison's Hawaiian-Korean chain Marination and its Columbia City sibling restaurant Super Six are beloved for their island-inspired fare, including kalbi beef tacos, kimchi fried rice, loco moco, Spam sliders, and more. The "aloha tots" (tater tots topped with kalua pork, kimchi sauce, Japanese mayo, and a fried egg) are especially crave-worthy.

Downtown, West Seattle, Columbia City

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Matcha Man Ice Cream & Taiyaki

This popular pop-up, known for its eye-catching specialties like taiyaki (Japanese fish-shaped waffles) and soft serve in flavors like matcha and ube, launched a brick-and-mortar shop in Georgetown last summer.

Georgetown

Pickup



Meesha and Kricket Club

Indian chef Preeti Agarwal's Fremont restaurant Meesha has racked up acclaim for its contemporary Indian fare made with local and seasonal Pacific Northwest ingredients. Last October, Agarwal launched her "refined but casual" sibling restaurant Kricket Club, which serves street food inspired by Mumbai and New Delhi, with Indian-style snacks like papdi chaat (masala potatoes with moong sprouts and tamarind chutney) and larger dishes like awadhi dum biryani (slow-cooked goat, fragrant basmati rice, and burani raita), plus desserts and drinks. There's even a "bread bar" with paratha, roti, and kulcha.

Fremont, Ravenna

Dine-in



Musang

James Beard Award semifinalist Melissa Miranda's Filipinx pop-up-turned-restaurant has become a nationally acclaimed sensation and has been featured on chef Marcus Samuelsson's No Passport Required. Besides serving dreamy dishes like beef mechado and ginataan, Musang is also admirably community-focused and maintains a kitchen to provide meals for those in need.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Musashi's

This no-frills staple is a favorite for its high-value sushi and chirashi bowls.

Chinatown-International District, Wallingford

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Paju

Just a stone's throw from SIFF Uptown, this modern Korean restaurant specializes in shareable, seasonally influenced plates like chicken wings, beef tartare, crispy pancakes, fried rice, and mushrooms with kimchi and truffle aioli, with panna cotta and creme brulee for dessert.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in

Patrick's Cafe and Bakery

This cozy neighborhood bakery is owned by Hawaiian-born Patrick Choy, whose family owned Sam Choy's Kaloko (which won a James Beard America's Classics award) and who was previously responsible for corporate food and beverage programs for Marriott and Starbucks. His baked goods are locally sourced whenever possible. (Don't miss the cinnamon rolls, one of his specialties.)

White Center

Pickup, dine-in



Phnom Penh Noodle House

It’s all about the noodles at this three-decades-old International District mainstay, Cambodian food that touches on the flavors of Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand, too.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Pho Bac

Seattle's definitive pho institution has been run by the Pham family since its birth in 1982. The downtown location, which opened last October, serves bánh mì with house-baked bread and features a treehouse-like upstairs bar slinging craft cocktails with Viet-inspired flavors like fish sauce, pandan, and cà phê trung (Vietnamese egg coffee). The hip, neon-adorned spinoff Pho Bac Súp Shop also features a full bar and is next to the chain's iconic "red boat" location, which is decked out with a palm tree and glittery golden disco ball so you can imagine you're on a leisurely cruise as you slurp your pho and bún bò huế.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Ping's Dumpling House

Our friend Erika, who is a legit China scholar and has lived over there for longish stretches and also is a great cook of Chinese food herself, says, "I am a big fan of a small place in the ID called Ping's. The proprietress is from a city close to Beijing, and they serve the best northern fare I've found here: dumplings, fried street snacks, zhou (Chinese porridge), and other assorted dishes. Much as I would love to dine with you in China someday, Ping's is a good fix for now."

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in

Revel

Husband-and-wife team Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Wallingford's awesome Joule brings you "Urban. Comfort. Asian. Street Food," e.g., pork belly pancakes, chorizo dumplings, and short ribs with daikon.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Rondo , Tamari Bar , and Hi Life

We're big fans of Capitol Hill's bustling, izakaya-inspired spots Rondo and Tamari Bar, which both feature wildly delicious Japanese fare (including many rotating specials) and drinks (including whiskey highball made with a Suntory Whisky Toki Highball machine. Owner Makoto Kimoto also recently opened the spot Hi Life on Bainbridge Island, serving up dreamy bento boxes and poké bowls.

Capitol Hill, Bainbridge Island

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sankaku

Named for the Japanese word for "triangle," this onigiri cafe and bar (previously a pop-up) officially opened inside Capitol Hill's Melrose Market at the beginning of January. The Stranger's Jas Keimig writes, "On a recent afternoon visit, I had two of Sankaku's classic onigiris: the ume konbu (salty pickled plum with konbu, a type of edible kelp) and the tuna mayo (flaky albacore tuna doused in kewpie mayo with sesame seeds). Unlike traditional onigiri that has all the filling in a compacted center, Sankaku disperses it throughout the ball so that each bite is a delicate mix of rice and filling...I found myself in a satisfying rhythm of rice ball, cucumber, rice ball, cucumber, ascending to a kind of textural heaven."

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Susu Dessert Cafe

The Chinatown-International District dessert cafe Susu got its start as a Thai-style rolled ice cream spot and pivoted to a bakery serving some of the most coveted baked goods in town due to the pandemic. The spot also recently revealed on Instagram that it is opening a dedicated bakery called T55 Pâtisserie in Bothell, hopefully by late summer. The post states, "The new space is much bigger and will allow us to reach farther into the world of French pastry than we’re capable of in Chinatown. Viennoiserie…here we come!" (Note: The Chinatown location, which will transition into a dessert bar with a small savory menu, will be closed occasionally while the team works on getting the Bothell location up and running—check Instagram for updates before visiting.)

Chinatown-International District

Pickup



Szechuan Noodle Bowl

A brightly lit, no-nonsense source of fabulous Sino-starch, the Bowl specializes in all things doughy, from bowls of ropy noodles to hand-pleated gyoza to scallion pancakes. Nearly everything served here possesses a deeply satisfying chew, and everything’s real cheap, too.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Tai Tung

Recommended by Tom Douglas himself, this family-run gem is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the ID, having been around since 1935. Try the dependable and decadent hum baos (sweet stuffed buns), which never fail in their flavor. Also of note: Bruce Lee apparently worked here when he lived in Seattle many years ago. This place is consistent, friendly, historic and cheap.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Taku

Top Chef: Portland fan-favorite Shota Nakajima's late-night bar Taku is inspired by the street food of Osaka. The spot features karaage chicken, marinated, battered, and twice-fried, which Shota's mom made for him growing up. There are also kegged cocktails, boilermakers, and Suntory Whisky highballs.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Taneda

Chef Hideaki Taneda, who previously has spent time at I Love Sushi and is a co-owner of Fremont Bowl, runs this elegant, seasonally inspired sushi bar in an intimate space inside Broadway Alley. The restaurant serves only coursed meals, including sushi and kaiseki (a traditional multi-course Japanese cuisine) in omakase style (chef's selections). Reservations book up months in advance.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Toyoda Sushi

Toyoda is the hidden gem of Lake City; its existence is a well-kept secret, spread mostly by word of mouth. The fish is unbelievably fresh and creamy: For whole seconds, it is impossible to focus on anything except this heavenly taste, as if you have just seen the Holy Virgin outlined on a piece of pickled ginger. You will feel capable of such a vision.

Lake City

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Yoroshiku and Indigo Cow

The Stranger's Angela Garbes wrote in 2016, "It was pouring rain the day I visited Yoroshiku, and as I slurped my way through a bowl of spicy miso ramen, I couldn't think of anything I'd rather be eating. Every spoonful of broth—salty, nutty, and just a little bit funky—was also fiery, but in a smoldering kind of way, building as I worked my way through the dish. Rich, buttery slices of chashu (braised pork belly) offset the heat, as did sweet yellow-corn kernels and a scattering of crunchy sesame seeds." Yoroshiku owner Keisuke Kobayashi also opened the pint-sized ice creamery Indigo Cow, which he believes to be the country's first Hokkaido-style soft-serve shop, last October. The spot's lone flavor, Hokkaido milk, showcases the Japanese region's famed dairy, prized for its creamy, sweet, pure flavor, along with toppings like house-made fruit syrups, shiratama kuromitsu kinako (a blend of mochi, brown sugar syrup, and roasted soybean powder), and a Theo Chocolate ark chocolate "wall" (think magic shell but more intense).

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in



Young Tea

Since opening in 2015, this boba shop has served some of the finest bubble tea in town, with impeccably sourced ingredients and house-made syrups.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



WeRo

Wes Yoo, who had bought the Ballard cocktail bar The Gerald two years earlier, reconnected with his love of Korean comfort food in 2020 during the advent of the pandemic. Inspired by the food he ate growing up in Seoul, he started a Korean takeout pop-up, which quickly gained a loyal following. Now, Yoo has reopened the Gerald as WeRo (a Korean word meaning "comfort," "upwards," and "to the stomach"), serving modern Korean food and cocktails. The updated menu, which is subject to change, offers 24-hour-roasted Yukon gold potatoes (a tribute to the kind often found at Korean highway rest stops), jeon (savory kimchi pancakes), fried wings, and ssam platters with steak or tofu.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in