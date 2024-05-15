Seven Places To Eat Rhubarb in Seattle Right Now

Note: Availability may vary. We recommend calling ahead to check to ensure specials are still available—or just take your chances and accept the fact that you may end up with an equally delicious, non-rhubarb option.
Coyle’s Bakeshop
Pastry wizard Rachael Coyle's charming Greenwood bakery sources forced rhubarb, so they've been churning out treats with the seasonal ingredient for a few months now. Keep an eye out for their rhubarb olive oil Bundt cake, rhubarb croissants, rhubarb galettes, and other perennial favorites.
Greenwood
Lowrider Cookie Company
You have approximately two more weeks to try Lowrider's seasonal stuffed strawberry rhubarb cookie, a soft sugar cookie bursting with jammy strawberry rhubarb filling and topped with toothsome streusel.
Central District, Georgetown, Burien
Macrina Bakery
Rhubarb is usually paired with strawberry, but the local bakery stalwart Macrina teams it with raspberries and anise in their amaretto-spiked mini upside-down cake for an unexpected twist.
Various locations
Molly Moon's Ice Cream
Stranger arts and culture editor Megan Seling declares that Molly Moon's seasonal rhubarb upside-down cake flavor contains "BIG chunks of pound cake and rhubarb jam that is still tart enough to make you pucker." For even more tang, Molly Moon's suggests topping it with lemon curd.
Various locations
Rachel's Ginger Beer
The spicy-sweet soda purveyor's latest limited-time flavor is Strawberry x Rhubarb, available on tap and in growlers to go.
Various locations
Salt & Straw Ice Cream
As part of its annual "May Flowers" series, Salt & Straw serves up scoops of a rhubarb crumble flavor with toasted anise for added complexity. It's one of my favorite offerings from the Portland-based chain, and I've gotten it several years in a row—I recommend it in a split scoop with their pistachio saffron rosewater or honey lavender flavors.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Sea Wolf Bakers Like List
The celebrated bakery is currently capturing some of spring's best flavors with its seasonal croissants, including a sweet version with rhubarb, ginger, and peppercorn and a savory one with asparagus, ricotta, lemon, and garlic.
Fremont