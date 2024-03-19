EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🌸 March Events
👀 2024 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
♀️ Women's History Month
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food Specials

Six Spring 2024 Cocktails to Try in Seattle

Cherry Blossom Cocktails, Soju Jungle Juice, and More
by Julianne Bell
March 19, 2024
|
Like
OHSUN Banchan Deli & Cafe's vibrant spring cocktail lineup is ready and waiting for you. (OHSUN Banchan Deli & Cafe)
We've made it through the treacherous Big Dark, and it's time to leave our carefully assembled indoor nests to soak up some vitamin D. And in case you need an additional reason for revelry, National Cocktail Day is on Sunday, March 24. Why not celebrate with some fruity and floral libations? Seattle has no shortage of seasonal drinks, from corn daiquiris to cherry blossom cocktails to soju-spiked jungle juice. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Agua Verde Cafe List
As part of the U District Cherry Blossom Festival Remind List , Portage Bay's Agua Verde Cafe (owned by the team behind Rumba List and Inside Passage List ) is now serving up cherry blossom cocktails made with wild cherry, honeycrisp apples, ginger liqueur, Don Fulano Añejo, and Pueblo Viejo Blanco. It's the perfect delicate floral beverage for before or after your petal-peeping expedition.
Portage Bay

Donna's List
The lively Italian cocktail bar from the team behind Rose Temple is skipping right over spring and moving straight to summer cocktails with its current warm-weather-inspired offerings. Sip a corn daiquiri (Wray & Nephew Overproof Jamaican Rum, Nixta elote liqueur, caramelized pineapple, lime, Scrappy’s firewater bitters, tortilla salt, and a Juanita’s chip garnish) or the vibrant, refreshing "Whirlaway" (tequila, Aperol, Ancho Reyes Verde, strawberry, and lime).
Capitol Hill

OHSUN Banchan Deli & Cafe List
This Pioneer Square destination for Korean banchan unveiled its new spring menu this week, complete with a selection of seasonal cocktails. The lineup includes the "Four Top" (a Negroni variation with kumquat cheong, Campari, sweet vermouth, and sparkling wine), the "Asian Glow" (OHSUN's "nod to those of us that tend to glow when we have libations," with vodka, cucumber, grapefruit, lime, sauvignon blanc, and seltzer), and the "Soju Jungle Juice" (a more sophisticated take on your former college party favorite, with soju, gin, Campari, pineapple, orange, lemon, and cinnamon syrup).
Pioneer Square

OOLA Capitol Hill List
Paying tribute to Jane Fonda's iconic sci-fi role, OOLA's "Miss Barbarella" (originally created for Seattle Cocktail Week Past Event List earlier this month) contains OOLA Gin, a house-made rhubarb shrub, Prosecco, Simple Goodness Sisters vanilla rhubarb syrup, and an Orasella cherry. (As the owner of a cat named Rhubarb, I'm legally obligated to recommend this one.)
Capitol Hill

Otter on the Rocks List
This playful West Seattle cocktail bar just opened up its patio for spring and is serving "Around the World," a subtly tropical libation sure to stoke your wanderlust with Singani, lime-leaf-infused vodka, pandan, banana, and lime.
West Seattle

Sophon List
Rejoice: Oliver's Twist List owner Karuna Long has at last soft opened his highly anticipated Cambodian/Khmer spot Sophon, and Stranger List contributor Meg van Huygen rhapsodizes about the new "Khlang" cocktail, named for the Khmer word for "strength": "To make a Khlang, one begins with brie fat-washed rye and adds to it nocino, alongside Cocchi di Torino sweet vermouth and a housemade squash tincture. The alchemical result drinks a lot like a Manhattan, except much richer. The rye is James E. Pepper 1776, and it’s got some power behind it, bringing oak, honey, clove, and pineapple… before it’s imbued with cheese, that is. The finished drink evokes the caramel sauce on a British toffee pudding, with the walnut from the nocino and butter from the brie toning down the sharpness of its overall Manhattan-ness. It tastes so round!"
Phinney Ridge

You Might Also Like

Six Spring 2024 Cocktails to Try in Seattle
Cherry Blossom Cocktails, Soju Jungle Juice, and More
The Top 36 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 18–24, 2024
Trevor Noah, Neko Case, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 15–17, 2024
St. Patrick's Day Celebrations, U District Cherry Blossom Festival, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: A Halal Smash Burger Joint Arrives, HoneyHole Gets New Owners, and A Cookie Bakery Says Goodbye
March 15, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: Kid Cudi, Weezer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, THING and More Event Updates for March 14
'Poor Things' Inspired Me to Search for the Best Egg Tarts in Seattle—Here's My Favorite
From Pastel de Nata to Dan Tat

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me