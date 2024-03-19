Six Spring 2024 Cocktails to Try in Seattle

Agua Verde Cafe
As part of the U District Cherry Blossom Festival Remind Like List , Portage Bay's Agua Verde Cafe (owned by the team behind Rumba Like List and Inside Passage Like List ) is now serving up cherry blossom cocktails made with wild cherry, honeycrisp apples, ginger liqueur, Don Fulano Añejo, and Pueblo Viejo Blanco. It's the perfect delicate floral beverage for before or after your petal-peeping expedition.
Portage Bay
Donna's Like List
The lively Italian cocktail bar from the team behind Rose Temple is skipping right over spring and moving straight to summer cocktails with its current warm-weather-inspired offerings. Sip a corn daiquiri (Wray & Nephew Overproof Jamaican Rum, Nixta elote liqueur, caramelized pineapple, lime, Scrappy’s firewater bitters, tortilla salt, and a Juanita’s chip garnish) or the vibrant, refreshing "Whirlaway" (tequila, Aperol, Ancho Reyes Verde, strawberry, and lime).
Capitol Hill
OHSUN Banchan Deli & Cafe Like List
This Pioneer Square destination for Korean banchan unveiled its new spring menu this week, complete with a selection of seasonal cocktails. The lineup includes the "Four Top" (a Negroni variation with kumquat cheong, Campari, sweet vermouth, and sparkling wine), the "Asian Glow" (OHSUN's "nod to those of us that tend to glow when we have libations," with vodka, cucumber, grapefruit, lime, sauvignon blanc, and seltzer), and the "Soju Jungle Juice" (a more sophisticated take on your former college party favorite, with soju, gin, Campari, pineapple, orange, lemon, and cinnamon syrup).
Pioneer Square
OOLA Capitol Hill Like List
Paying tribute to Jane Fonda's iconic sci-fi role, OOLA's "Miss Barbarella" (originally created for Seattle Cocktail Week Past Event Like List earlier this month) contains OOLA Gin, a house-made rhubarb shrub, Prosecco, Simple Goodness Sisters vanilla rhubarb syrup, and an Orasella cherry. (As the owner of a cat named Rhubarb, I'm legally obligated to recommend this one.)
Capitol Hill
Otter on the Rocks Like List
This playful West Seattle cocktail bar just opened up its patio for spring and is serving "Around the World," a subtly tropical libation sure to stoke your wanderlust with Singani, lime-leaf-infused vodka, pandan, banana, and lime.
West Seattle
Sophon Like List
Rejoice: Oliver's Twist Like List owner Karuna Long has at last soft opened his highly anticipated Cambodian/Khmer spot Sophon, and Stranger Like List contributor Meg van Huygen rhapsodizes about the new "Khlang" cocktail, named for the Khmer word for "strength": "To make a Khlang, one begins with brie fat-washed rye and adds to it nocino, alongside Cocchi di Torino sweet vermouth and a housemade squash tincture. The alchemical result drinks a lot like a Manhattan, except much richer. The rye is James E. Pepper 1776, and it’s got some power behind it, bringing oak, honey, clove, and pineapple… before it’s imbued with cheese, that is. The finished drink evokes the caramel sauce on a British toffee pudding, with the walnut from the nocino and butter from the brie toning down the sharpness of its overall Manhattan-ness. It tastes so round!"
Phinney Ridge
Six Spring 2024 Cocktails to Try in Seattle
