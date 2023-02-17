The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 17-19, 2023

Through the Eyes of Art: Black Style , Ninth Annual Black & Brew, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15



Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Buffalo Soldier Film Screening and Panel Discussion

Directed by Dru Holley of Vancouver, Washington, the documentary Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts details the efforts of the 19th-century African American regiment of the US Army as they faced both international military conflicts and civil rights struggles at home. Holley will attend the screening for a panel discussion, and the living history outreach organization Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle will be on site with a "historically uniformed" team and display.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, free)

LIVE MUSIC

A Benefit for Pride Across The Bridge: Falon Sierra, Antoine Sand, and Xiomi

Seattle-based artists including alt-R&B gem Falon Sierra, rapper Antoine Sand, and vocal powerhouse Xiomi will join forces to raise money for Pride Across the Bridge, an organization that supports local LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities by providing resources, activities, and advocacy opportunities.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $10)

Mardi Gras Brass Band Blowout: A Fundraiser for HONK! Fest West

Local brass ensembles including Filthy FemCorps, Tacomarama, Burn Out Brass Band, 8-Bit Brass Band, and TMB Brass Band will join forces for a Mardi Gras blowout benefitting the free local music festival HONK! Fest West.

(Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown, $10)

READINGS & TALKS

The Moth StorySLAM

Let the storytelling continue! This edition of The Moth StorySLAM centers tales of the bizarre. Participants will spill the tea in front of a live audience with quirk-heavy five-minute stories on all things strange, spooky, and peculiar.

(Bloedel Hall, Capitol Hill)

Word Works—Mark Doty: Raising the Stakes

Hugo House's Word Works craft talks continue with this discussion of poetic tools for imaginative participation and enhanced perception. National Book Award-winning poet Mark Doty will lead the talk alongside Tucson-based wordsmith Joshua Wilkinson.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

SATURDAY

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Through the Eyes of Art: Black Style

Celebrate the dynamic and expressive modes of Black style at MoPOP in observance of Black History Month. Through the Eyes of Art: Black Style brings together artists, leaders, and tastemakers from across the state; attendees will hear from beauty expert (and Target designer) Kahlana Barfield Brown, catch a fashion show, and vibe to tunes spun by DJ Lace Cadence.

(MoPOP, Uptown, $0-$13)

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

A Matter of Loyalty: A Poet’s Reckoning with Sharon Hashimoto

Planned in observance of the Japanese American Day of Remembrance, this poetic "reckoning" will feature stories, images, and observations from Sharon Hashimoto, the 2022 Washington State Book Award winner in poetry, and Bainbridge Islanders Lily Kodama and Clarence Moriwaki. Looking closely at entwined concepts of citizenship, civic engagement, allyship, and community trauma, they'll reflect on the Japanese American experience on the island and share excerpts from Hashimoto’s 2021 Off the Grid Poetry Prize-winning collection, More American.

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2023

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series is for you. Grand Illusion will continue its longstanding tradition of screening matinee classics alongside a "weekly cliffhanger episode of a movie serial" every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. For the next two weekends, the theme will be “Nuts!”—expect screwball '30s comedy classics.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

Valentine's VHS Special

For Cupid-struck cuties who can scrape together three bucks, this Valentine's edition of Grand Illusion's recurring VHS Uber Alles schlockfest is the place to be on Saturday night—the series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun!) This month's flick follows a wax museum owner whose shipment of Dracula memorabilia arrives with a special delivery of a sex-crazed vamp. Expect excruciating dialogue and enough plot holes to sink a ship.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

LIVE MUSIC

Anna Mieke with Jessie Thoreson

On her latest album, Theatre, Irish singer-songwriter Anna Mieke conveys her dreams and memories through vivid lyricism, glittering Spanish guitars, and ornate arrangements that bring to mind the orchestral folk of '70s folk hero Nick Drake. She will support the album after an opening set from Seattle-based folk artist Jessie Thoreson.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $13)

Arrington de Dionyso, Ben Bennet, Noel Kennon, and Eric Lanzillota

Former Mercury writer Andrew R Tonry wrote: "While ever-present, explorative, and purposeful, the music of Arrington de Dionyso takes many forms. With the venerable K Records stalwarts Old Time Relijun, he presides over a swampy, stomping, black mass of shrieking garage funk. Malaikat dan Singa is similarly serrated, but more chanting and psychedelic. As a solo artist, Dionyso inhabits deep centers and meditational space with Tuvan throat singing, bass clarinet, and homemade instruments. His performances are spiritual, animalistic, and immersive, as he enters seemingly transcendental states." He will be joined by fellow experimental artists Ben Bennet and Noel Kennon for a trio performance, followed by a set from Bennet and veteran electronic musician Eric Lanzillota.

(Gallery 1412, Central District, $10-20 suggested donation)

Obscure & Terrible Showcase III

Local experimental label Obscure & Terrible will host a showcase of drone, noise, improv, and electro-acoustic music from their roster with performances from doom project Kole Galbraith, ambient duo Medina/Walsh, electronic artist Domenica Diavoleria, and sound artist Empire State Observatories.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $10–$20 sliding scale at the door)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Last Call - Let's Dance! with St Celfer ft. Christin Call, Tomo Nakayama, Kylie Mooncakes, Rylee Raw, and Solana Solstice

As the poignant AAPI-focused art exhibit Have You Eaten? comes to a close, local musicians, artists, and drag performers will give the show a proper send-off with a lively party that promises to "get your heart rate and those endorphins pumping nonstop." Don't miss performances from acclaimed dream pop artist Tomo Nakayama, electronic project St. Celfer, multimedia artist Christin Call, and drag superstars Kylie Mooncakes, Rylee Raw, and Solana Solstice.

(Slip Gallery, Belltown, Donation)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Good Comedy

It's all in the name, folks: Bo Johnson and Chris Mejia will return with their recurring showcase of reliable local crack-ups and touring comedians.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

COMMUNITY

Cafe y Espanol: Casual Conversations in Spanish & Coffee

Brush up on your español at these hour-long coffee-fueled sessions with native speakers and novice learners alike.

(Assembly Seattle, Ballard, free)

FILM

Audre Lorde: The Berlin Years 1984-1992

Celebrate Black History Month—and Audre Lorde's birthday weekend—at this screening of the 2012 documentary Audre Lorde: The Berlin Years 1984-1992, which explores a rarely discussed page in the prolific poet and activist's life. When Lorde lived in West Berlin in the '80s and early '90s, she motivated many Afro-German writers to share their work in a culture where they were silenced. Learn more about it at this screening selected by the Washington-based Black Cinema Collective.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

LIVE MUSIC

Jazz in the City: Gail Pettis

Earshot Jazz's 2010 vocalist of the year Gail Pettis will perform a program of jazz standards that shows off her silky retro, warm vocal talents as a part of this free bi-monthly series.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

Racer Sessions - tilt: Kalia Vandever, Carmen Rothwell, and Isabel Crespo Pardo

Tilt is the improvisational collective of Brooklyn-based musicians including vocalist Isabel Crespo Pardo, trombonist Kalia Vandever, and bassist Carmen Q Rothwell. Separately, they have performed with popular musicians like Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Japanese Breakfast. But together, they form an ever-changing experimental ensemble that showcases their individual talents and effortless chemistry. Don't miss the trio on their first West Coast tour in anticipation of their upcoming debut album.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, Free)

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

Duck under the Fremont Bridge for the winter season, where you'll find over 100 booths of handcrafted goods, plus street bites, DJs, and patio heaters to help you stay toasty while you mingle.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Oscar Shorts 2023: Live Action

These brief but spellbinding stories have made an impression on the Academy. Predict the winners at separate screenings of the nominated films in live action, animation, and documentary categories. Standouts include Ivalu, a meditative, icy tale based on a graphic novel set in Greenland's tundra, and Le Pupille, an inventive tale co-produced by Alfonso Cuarón and set in a Catholic boarding house during World War I.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Robinson's Garden

Masashi Yamamoto's '87 film Robinson's Garden is a clear-cut punk statement, offering up a rare glimpse of a multicultural Tokyo sans city pop and financial prosperity. The film draws from underground No Wave aesthetics (think Jim Jarmusch) to tell an anticapitalist story of a bohemian drug dealer who discovers an abandoned building lush with vegetation.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. This year's specials include “Unc’s Fried Chicken Sandwich” (fried chicken with black-eyed pea hummus, bacon aioli, grilled onions, tomato, butter lettuce, and herbed Grand Central Bakery foccacia) from Kristi Brown of Communion (February 14-20); the "Paju Jr." (Royal Ranch beef patty, American cheese, kalbi sauce, kimchi cucumber coleslaw, gochujang aioli, and Lil Woody’s bun) from Bill Jeong of Paju (February 21-27); and the “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (February 28-March 6).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Ninth Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Celebration

Watershed has hoarded a wealth of "delicious, decadent, and eclectic" black brews over the year and is ready to unleash 15 of them at this event to propel you into dark beer nirvana. A takeout sampler with exclusive custom glassware is also available.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Carmela Full of Wishes

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Matt de la Peña, this adaptation of Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young girl whose chance encounter with a dandelion on her birthday means she must devise the perfect wish.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$20, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Breathing Room: Bell, Danielson, Roberston

Seattle-based abstract artist Sue Danielson, experimental printmaker Barbara Robertson, and Symbiocenic artist Vaughn Bell present a series of sculptures, paintings, and videos in this group exhibition. The trio draws from their own climate anxieties and the widespread losses caused by the pandemic to think about "the mysteries of disconnected moments in time." Breathing Room offers a light in the darkness with playful projections and a cozy "atmospheric river blanket."

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday)

Ed Wicklander: Low Profile

Seattle woodcarver Edward Wicklander brings his comical, narrative-based aesthetic—and an abundance of hand-carved and bronze-casted kitties—to Low Profile, a solo exhibition that emphasizes the artist's idiosyncratic storytelling and reverence for materials.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Electric Summer

Free to the public, Blake Blanco's new exhibition Electric Summer includes comforting virtual landscapes designed to combat the effects of seasonal depression. This peaceful, restorative connection to the natural world might be the coolest use of VR technology we've heard of so far, so if you're feeling fooled by false spring, don't miss this show.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Monyee Chau and Tu'er Shen: a Lunar New Year installation

Located in the windows of Grocery Studios on Beacon Hill, Walk Up Gallery is accessible 24/7, making it a perfect stopping spot on long walks at any time of day. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Seattle-based artist Monyee Chau transformed WUG's windows in an exhibition dedicated to the story of Tu'er Shen, a Chinese rabbit deity who is the patron and protector of same-sex couples. In one window is a poster of Tu'er Shen depicted as a trans man—with rabbit ears!!!—seated on a peach, surrounded by wisps of smoke and jade rings, and holding white lilies. Behind him is the Chinese word for "double happiness." In the other window, Chau installed a floating mobile of ceramic sculptures and fabric with text explaining the importance of Tu'er Shen. Go check it out! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(The Grocery Studios, North Beacon Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

Norman Lundin: The Space Between Things

Concerned with "light, space, perspective, and impression," Norman Lundin's hushed oil paintings center everyday subject matter like grocery bags and paper cups alongside stark Manitoba landscapes. The artist conjures a sense of emptiness that feels meditative, but never bleak.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

PublicDisplay.ART: the exhibit

Contemporary heavy hitters like Tariqa Waters and Moses Sun will share their work alongside over two dozen other forward-thinking artists in this showcase of creatives recently seen on the pages of the quarterly publication PublicDisplay.ART. The organization's fresh gallery space aims to bolster their work by championing local and emerging artists.

(PublicDisplay: GALLERY, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)