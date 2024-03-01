The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 1–3, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Pink Boots Society Collab Brew Release: Fluffy Pink Clouds West Coast Pilsner

Each year, the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit that brings together and supports women working in the beer industry, brews a special collaboration beer for International Women's Day. Be among the first to try this year's creation made in collaboration with Lucky Envelope Brewing: Fluffy Pink Clouds West Coast Pilsner, a refreshing beer dreamed up by brewer Alie Mulder. The concoction features a blend of HBC 638, El Dorado, Ahtanum, and Idaho 7 hops and a flavor profile that "balances herbal bitterness with the sweetness of tropical fruits." A portion of proceeds will go to Pink Boots Society. JB

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

Brittany Davis Live at Easy Street Records

Nonbinary singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer Brittany Davis has made a name for themself over the past few years with a string of singles, local shows, an NPR Tiny Desk performance, and as the subject of a recent documentary. For this free in-store concert, Davis will celebrate the release of their highly anticipated full-length debut, Image Issues, which crafts an "audio movie" to provide listeners with an experience akin to how Davis engages with films as a blind person.⁠ AV

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

GODDESS: A Queer Icons Party

GODDESS is a very glittery, very gay extravaganza that brings together music, dancing, and drag artistry to honor four decades of divas (aka queens like Whitney Houston, Madonna, Britney Spears, and Janet Jackson). Gag-worthy drag queens Anita Spritzer, Kylie Mooncakes, and Rowan Ruthless will show off their best hair flips and duck walks while DJ Baby Van Beezly gets you into the groove with a mic of "disco dynamos and pop princesses, to rockstar renegades and soul sirens." AV

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15-$20)

SATURDAY

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2024

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series has your name written allll over it. Grand Illusion will continue a longstanding tradition with its 16th season of matinee classics screened alongside a secret feature film every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. The series continues this weekend with "Deadly Intrigues," so strap in for "life-or-death plots" and "thrilling battles in the distant past." LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11 tickets, $66 series pass)

LIVE MUSIC

MoPOP’s 2024 Sound Off! Showcase

Now in its 23rd year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will give local under-21 talent the chance to show off their original tunes at the snazzy Sky Church. Considering that Sound Off! alumni include Parisalexa, Naked Giants, and Travis Thompson, this is a perfect opportunity to catch homegrown talent at the very start of their careers. AV

(MoPOP, Uptown, $12-$45)

PERFORMANCE

Wrecked and Righteous In-Gallery Performance featuring Physical Education

As part of exhibiting artist Jessica Jackson Hutchins's current show Wrecked and Righteous, which surveys the last 30-ish years of her career in a nonchronological presentation of furniture pieces, relief paintings, and more, the artist will share a performance created in collaboration with Portland-based group Physical Education. Dancers Allie Hankins, Takahiro Yamamoto, and Lu Yim will activate Hutchins's wearable works and "enact strange “little labors” of domesticity, care, and conviviality." Afterward, stick around for an artist discussion. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, $6-$10)

READINGS & TALKS

Night of Ideas Seattle 2024

Villa Albertine's Night of Ideas will take place across 20 cities, and Seattle is one of them! The cultural organization will bring together thought leaders, activists, performers, authors, and academics for keynote presentations and evening chats on an "Outside the Lines" theme this year, so expect conversation on everything from urban life and built environments to climate change, gentrification, and social activism. The Seattle-specific focus will be "Disruptive Innovation: A.I., Language, Arts, and Education," so talks will also include thoughts on—you guessed it—artificial intelligence. Speakers include Duwamish Tribal Services and Council Member Ken Workman, artist Anida Yoeu Ali, Google research scientist Stefania Druga, Ph.D., and several others. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Kraken Skate & Watch Party

Join your fellow fans to cheer on the Kraken from their practice facility with community skate and watch parties. Channel your inner Gourde and take a spin around the ice under a live broadcast of the game on a 32-foot screen. Don't worry if gliding around on ice wearing tiny blades on your feet freaks you out; fans are also welcome to watch from the bleachers. SL

(Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate, $14.97)

March to the Match

The Sounders are back and playing their home opener against Austin FC! Tickets to the game are a little pricey, but the vibes and entertainment are free at this pre-match march. Meet in Pioneer Square 90 minutes before kickoff for live music from Sound Wave, the Sounders' official band, and the opportunity to win contests and giveaways. Join your fellow football fans en route to the pitch while belting your favorite chants; the Sounders lost their first game against LA, so they could use some extra hype from a home crowd. SL

(Occidental Park, Pioneer Square, free)

Seattle Kraken Pregame at the Armory

If you don't have tickets to the Seattle Kraken game at Climate Pledge, don't fret, the Seattle Center Armory will be showing it on a big screen next door. To get hyped before the puck drops, the Armory will open two hours before each weekend match so you can join fellow Kraken fans in activities like sign making, cornhole, floor hockey, special activations, and more. Plus, snag a photo with Kraken mascot Buoy and enjoy tunes from Red Alert, the Kraken marching band. SL

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

SUNDAY

SHOPPING

Northwest Record Show

It'll cost you just three bucks (or two, if you bring a can of food to donate to Northwest Harvest) to peruse hundreds of records, CDs, and collectibles from dozens of record stores and dealers. Whether you're a funk fiend, hip-hop head, or country fan, you're bound to find something you like. Go treasure hunting for that one record that's always eluded you, or buy something you've never heard of for the fun of it. SL

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, $2-$3)

LIVE MUSIC

Back to Black: The Amy Winehouse Experience

The Amy Winehouse Experience is the project of vocalist Mia Karter, who pops on a jet-black beehive, thick eyeliner, and a very 2000s outfit for a faithful tribute to the dearly departed soul-pop star. However, the "experience" is more than a mere impersonation—Karter is a skilled vocalist in her own right. And, with a nine-piece backing band of longtime jazz musicians, this tribute miraculously doesn't make me cringe like other Winehouse tributes (I'm looking at you, upcoming biopic Back to Black). AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

WINTER

Pier 62 Fire Pit

We know the waterfront hardly sounds appealing in winter weather, but the Friends of Waterfront Seattle are lighting a fire right before dusk on every Sunday for the next couple of weeks for folks to gather ‘round. Go for a nice little walk and enjoy sunset views of Rainier and the Olympics (on a clear day) or simply soak up the cozy campfire vibes. The fires are weather-dependent, so if it's pouring rain or (god forbid) snowing, they might skip that weekend. SL

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Seattle Secrets

Drawing from radically honest projects like PostSecret, Mortified, and Found Magazine, this mysterious—and hilarious—show compiles anonymously submitted secrets from Seattleites and uses the city's dirty laundry to create improvised scenes. Expect a mix of lighthearted laughs, tea-sipping, and catharsis. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Winthrop Hot Air Balloon Festival

We've all seen dating profiles that claim the user loves "long, scenic drives." Now's the time to put your date to the test with a multi-hour drive into the Cascades to catch Winthrop’s annual hot air balloon festival. If you want to splurge, it costs about $350-$400 to ride in a balloon, but we think the (free) view from the ground can be equally magical. The little, snow-covered towns in the area will offer a picturesque landscape and plenty of other fun date activities. Think of it as a less kitschy Leavenworth (plus, you can always stop there on the way back). SL

(Winthrop, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

American Fiction

If the words "incisive literary satire" perk up your ears, then boy, does director Cord Jefferson have the film for you!! In his new dramedy (an adaptation of Percival Everett’s Erasure), Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist who's understandably aggravated by the establishment that profits from "Black" entertainment and its exhausting tropes. When Monk writes a book under a pen name, he finds himself paddling in the same phony waters he admonished in the first place. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Drive-Away Dolls

A Margaret Qualley-fronted flick directed by Ethan Coen? Okayyyy, I'm listening. Drive-Away Dolls stars Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as two friends aiming to "loosen up" by driving to Tallahassee. (This was their first mistake—trust me, I'm from Florida.) The pair meet up with a bunch of idiot criminals, and things spiral from there. One Letterboxd reviewer deemed the film a "zippy queer joyride," and they weren't kidding—the best thing about Drive-Away Dolls might be its tight 84-minute runtime. Take notes, Christopher Nolan. LC

(Ark Lodge Cinemas, Columbia City, $12-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Dune: Part Two

A sweeping sci-fi film with origins right here in the Pacific Northwest, Dune: Part Two is a sequel that surpasses the first by leaps and bounds as it transports us back to the world first created by the late local author Frank Herbert. Picking up where its predecessor left off, it follows the young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he aligns himself with Chani (Zendaya) and the rest of the Fremen who have found a way to survive in the harsh desert climate of Arrakis. As they battle against the forces of the galaxy looking to mine the valuable resources that the planet holds, there is soon a growing sense that the greatest dangers are only just beginning. The film also digs into fears Herbert explored about the hazards of giving power to leaders who talk a big game even as they may be the villains of their own stories. Readers of said books know how this ends, but the film offers just as much to those who are going in blissfully unaware, and its stunning visuals deserve to be seen on the big screen. In all of 2024, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a film as immense and well-crafted as Dune: Part Two. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, $14.50-$19.50, Friday-Sunday)

Oscar Shorts 2024: Live Action

If you typically watch the Oscars with a passing interest in the nominated short films, perhaps feeling intrigued but knowing that you'll never get a chance to see them on screen, have I got the opportunity for you. SIFF Cinema Uptown will screen the nominees in the live action, animation, and documentary categories, so you can predict the winners and scope out standouts like Wes Anderson's The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar, which was based on a Roald Dahl story. Pepper that into conversation later, your friends will think you are cool. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50, Friday-Sunday)

Perfect Days

New German Cinema pioneer Wim Wenders, who directed Wings of Desire and a mysterious terrain of canyons and neon in Paris, Texas, is known for his deliciously "slow" cinema and emphasis on desolation. Interestingly, this film (which was shortlisted for Best International Feature at this year's Oscars) feels a little more lighthearted, but I suspect that I will still come away feeling somehow devastated. Perfect Days follows a Tokyo toilet scrubber, Hirayama, whose days are filled with contentment, cassette tapes, books, and photos of trees. May we all be so blessed. LC

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year's "cinemanna" includes an opening night screening of the Anthony Hopkins-fronted flick One Life and The Catskills, a "humorous and nostalgic tribute to the rise and fall of what was affectionately known as the Borscht Belt or Jewish Alps." Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home. LC

(Various locations and Virtual, $15-$18, Saturday-Sunday)

The Taste of Things

Early on in The Taste of Things, a renowned chef asks a young culinary prodigy to taste a consommé and note how the flavor has changed. The prodigy concludes that it’s become less strong, and the chef agrees. “What you lose in taste you gain in color,” he says, explaining that the clarification process has alchemized the broth into something smoother, subtler, gentler, more delicate and pure. It’s a fitting analogy for the film itself, which forgoes embellishments and is all the more powerful for it. Director Trần Anh Hùng allows long, uninterrupted cooking sequences to speak for themselves: Instead of relying on music to evoke emotion, he scores the movie with a symphony of sounds: the clink of cutlery against china, the sizzle of short ribs in a pan, and the crackle of a hearth, all set against a near-constant backdrop of birdsong and buzzing bees. Read the full review on The Stranger. JB

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Penn Cove Musselfest

Thanks to the nutrient-rich outflow of water from the Skagit River, beautiful Penn Cove’s famous mussels grow full-sized in record time and are harvested young, making them impossibly firm, fat, and sweet. This annual festival, which bills itself as a celebration of all things “bold, briny, and blue,” features boat tours of the Penn Cove Mussel Farm, a mussel eating contest, cooking demonstrations with local chefs, a waterfront beer garden, and the main event: a tasting competition with restaurants from all over Coupeville vying to have their mussel chowder declared the finest in town. JB

(Coupeville Recreation Hall, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Antonio M. Gómez: LINEAJES

Tacoma-based percussionist Antonio M. Gómez will fill the Frye's Salon gallery with a visual and sonic presentation that explores the intertwined histories of world music. The LINEAJES exhibit features a custom-built tarima (a traditional Mexican percussive platform) along with an array of global instruments from Gómez’s vast collection. To heighten the experience, Gómez's Trio Guadalevin and other ensembles have provided recorded soundscapes that will play continuously through the exhibition. This is a wonderful opportunity to expand your knowledge of international sounds and complicate simplified notions of Western civilization. AV

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

Hank Willis Thomas: LOVERULES—From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Conceptual artist and activist Hank Willis Thomas blends mixed media with mass-produced, archival, and contemporary images to create photographs, sculptures, and installations that reckon with important questions about the role of art in civic life. LOVERULES, which pulls works spanning 20 years of Thomas's career from the Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation's collection, includes some of his most well-known pieces, including the corporate advertising-inspired works Branded and Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America. Staying curious about advertising and visual culture as creators of "narratives that shape our notion of value in society," Thomas spotlights the cultural tropes that influence race relations, inequality, and resistance. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Suggested donation $0-20, Friday-Sunday)

Jessica Jackson Hutchins: Wrecked and Righteous

If you're already familiar with the Portland art scene, you've likely heard the name "Jessica Jackson Hutchins" float around. Jackson Hutchins's tactile works transform everyday objects into art forms that are both intimately familiar and reverently heightened, and her ambitious, raw, playful style, which runs the gamut from massive sculptural installations to clothing pieces, is easily recognizable. The artist often employs castoff household objects to create her earth-toned, figurative, and vessel-like forms; in 2016, her process expanded to include collage-like window pieces in fused glass, some of which you'll see in Jessica Jackson Hutchins: Wrecked and Righteous. The exhibition surveys the last 30-ish years of her career in a nonchronological presentation of furniture pieces, relief paintings, and more, plus "wearable food vessels" that will be activated during a special performance. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

Luminosity

You'll find plenty of weekend-worthy exhibitions at Seattle Art Museum right now, like Remember the Rain, a collection of 20th-century Haitian paintings, and Elizabeth Malaska: All Be Your Mirror. (Pro tip for you Cheap and Easy readers: You can snag free museum passes from the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library.) Don't forget to duck into SAM Gallery, though, where you'll find Luminosity, which spotlights local artist Andy Eccleshall's precise oil paintings of illuminated fields and sunrises. LC

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

Matriarch: Portraits of Indigenous Women in the Pacific Northwest Fighting for our Collective Future

Happy Women's History Month! Tacoma-based photographer Roxann Murray will celebrate with this solo exhibition. On March 2, Murray will be on site to discuss the pieces in Matriarch: Portraits of Indigenous Women in the Pacific Northwest Fighting for our Collective Future, answer visitor questions, and honor the participating subjects, including Carolyn Christmas, Sweetwater Nannauck, Nancy Shippentower, Lisa Fruichantie, Elizabeth Satiacum, and others. Head to the museum to be among the first to see the show—you can also check out the current exhibition Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign while you're there. LC

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, free, Friday-Sunday)

Merry Go Round of Pleasure and Understanding: Melissa Messer and Ian Kurtis Crist

In this joint show Merry Go Round of Pleasure & Understanding, two artists, Melissa Messer and Ian Kurtis Crist, share vastly different approaches to capturing the human form. Messer's paintings of people—some solo, some warmly wrapped up in one another—will invite your eye to linger on the long brush strokes and lulling colors that shape their bodies. Crist's work, however, is initially unsettling—stark scenes of sex, violence, and questionable characters will leave you wondering if I should be looking at all. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Stranger Fruit: Work by Jon Henry

For his series Stranger Fruits, New York-based photographer Jon Henry composed powerful portraits of Black mothers holding their sons. The mothers and children range in age, and the settings are both indistinguishable and recognizable—among them public parks, backyards, a Target parking lot, and Montgomery Alabama’s capitol building where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “How Long, Not Long” speech in March 1965. In his statement about the series, Henry writes, “The mothers in the photographs have not lost their sons, but understand the reality that this could happen to their family.” It could happen any minute, anywhere. According to gun violence nonprofit Everytown, “Black, Indigenous, and Latinx people experience higher rates of gun homicides overall and fatal shootings by police than white peers” and Black people are 12 times more likely to die by gun homicide than white people. Stranger Fruits will make you feel those statistics in your bones. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)