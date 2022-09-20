The Best Bars for Watching Sports in Seattle (Even if You Don't Care About Sports)

Sports bars in Seattle can look a lot of different ways. Like any other city, we’ve got no shortage of NHL-logo plastered dives and condobars, of course. But thanks to the cultural melange you find in a major metropolis, and specifically in this one, you can also get your sports alongside a plate of Japanese curry or a platter of injera and misir wat. We’ve also got a grip of sports bars serving veggie and vegan food around here, which may be more widespread nationwide than it once was, but Seattle’s taking it to new levels. As well, there are a ton of bars in this town devoted to women’s major-league spots, quite refreshingly. Here’s a list of our favorite places to watch sports in Seattle, whichever kind you’re into.

Kraken Community Iceplex

Did you know that the Kraken plays their GAMES at Climate Change Arena, but they PRACTICE at their eponymous Iceplex in Northgate, which is open to the public? And it has a bar upstairs, and you can just go there and watch the hockey jockeys do their thing on the ice below? Also there’s public skating and hockey lessons and all kinds of things happening. The 32 Bar and Grill , so named because the Kraken is the NHL’s 32nd franchise, is fucking huge, first of all, at 5,000 square feet, and you can’t not get a good view of the action, no matter where you sit. There’s also a bunch of cool historic Seattle hockey memorabilia everywhere. It’s not just about hockey here, though—Kraken, Mariners, Sounders, and Seahawks games are on all the tellies. The 32’s menu is upscale pub grub and notably includes a Dungeness crab roll, which, in our humble Northwestern opinion, is far superior to the lobster roll that everyone’s been obsessed with lately. (And it’s excellent, predictably.)

Northgate

The George and Dragon Pub

The George and Dragon has been in Fremont since time immemorial, and it used to have a, ahem, distinction about its restrooms. Ever seen Trainspotting? Perhaps it wasn’t The Worst Toilet in Washington, but…we digress. The point is that the George got bought a couple years ago, the new owners meticulously scrubbed the place clean, and it’s a sincerely gorgeous little pub these days. Hardcore Sounders and Reign fans adopted this spot even back when it was still grotty, so it’s a big jolly party here every time they play. Fabled soccer hooliganism at its most entertaining (and gentlest, probably). The food quality has skyrocketed along with the cleanliness levels, too, and they've got all the classics. Welsh rarebit, toasties, Scotch eggs, bangers and mash, fries and curry sauce, and an all-day full English breakfast—it’s all top shelf.

Fremont

Wonder Ethiopian Coffee and Sports Bar

Wonder takes its name from the fact that it’s in a condo building constructed on the site of the old Wonder Bread factory, and the giant neon sign still towers over the street. In addition to a standard, very delicious Ethiopian menu with loads of veggie options and a handful of American burgs and sandos, Wonder does coffee/tea service and has a full bar with both domestic and imported beers, such as St. George lager, brewed in Addis Ababa. Half a dozen screens play Seahawks games as well as soccer games, both domestic and imported. They also have fantastic, widely hailed live jazz on Fridays!

Central District

The Westy Sports & Spirits

The Westy is perhaps the best combination of food, drink, and game-watching experience in the city—or perhaps each location is the second-best, being tied for first place with the other Westy location. Because there are two Westy locations, get it? So, they’ve got all the games on all the TVs (including college games, soccer, and, yes, NFL), and both spots boast a seriously impressive tap list and craft cocktail program, and they’re bringing their A game on this food menu. They’re known for their killer wings—try the sesame-garlic!—although the seared broccoli and the porkchop on butternut squash hash are superstars as well. Veggie and vegan options abound as well. Drinkwise, the whiskey list is colossal here, and the list of fancy Marys is a fun addition, e.g., the Swedish Snapper with aquavit, lemon, tomato juice, and a caraway-salt rim. Everything’s fabulous on this menu, really, and we mean that.

West Seattle & Roosevelt

Kangaroo & Kiwi

So, although its rep is “the local Aussie/Kiwi bar,” it must be pointed out that Kangaroo & Kiwi is a legit sports bar for all kinds of sporty sportspeople, not just for soccer/rugby/cricket people. Built inside a 1904 Carnegie library, this whole place is bursting with the real-ass, polished-wood charm of an authentic public house. Even non-sportpeople can have a fine time here, playing darts and shuffleboard and eating New Zealand lamb and Aussie meat pies and just reveling in all the different cultures and accents who showed up to the pub party.

Ballard

Buckley’s

There are two of this one as well! Midwestern sports are the name of the game here: the Lower Queen Anne Buckley’s is a Packer bar, and the Belltown Buckley’s is a Vikings bar. As such, they’ve got a killer Minneapolis-style Jucy [sic] Lucy and Wisconsin fried cheese curds, hell yeah. If you’re trying to rep Seattle, though, you’re still in the right place; Buckley’s will have all the local games on no matter what, whether it’s football, soccer, hockey, or baseball, and they’re actually one of 18 official viewing bars for the Mariners.

Belltown & Queen Anne

Xtadium Lounge

Next to Lumen Field, It’s total sports Xtasy at Xtadium. (We think that’s how you pronounce it?) In addition to their actual Jumbotron-sized screen and the 50 shitloads of ancillary TVs surrounding it, there’s a live LED ticker with scores chiron-ing past, several Xbox stations with sports games loaded up, and they make their servers dress like referees. Or maybe they just like dressing like referees. Anyway, they’re showing absolutely every sport in existence at Xtadium Lounge, all at the same time. They clearly like watching games here, but when it comes to sports, this place isn’t playin’.

Pioneer Square

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

Chill, family-friendly Rookies (that’s several rookies, no apostrophe, not the possession of a person named Rookie) in Columbia City has a little of everything. You can come here for brunch, a great cocktail, an entire barbecue dinner, or just to watch the game and hang out. This spot is notable for showing Seattle Storm and Reign games, along with the standard NBA/NFL/MLB stuff. Along with the barbecue, folks rave over the breakfast burrito and the chilaquiles. Rookie’s also gets bonus points for being a sports bar with lots of veggie and vegan options—you don’t see that every day!

Columbia City

KJ’s Bar

On Olive Way and Boylston, next to C.C. Attle’s, KJ’s is the ultra-positive-vibes sports bar, where everyone is super nice! (Well, for Seattle.) Previously Kessler’s, this place is no longer a Packers bar—now it’s all about the ‘Hawks, so dress accordingly. (The Mariners are strongly represented here as well.) In addition to the friendly neighborhood pub vibe, everyone’s welcome at KJ’s, even dogs, and they’ve got 10 screens, which is impressive for such a small space. They also do Family Feud nights on Tuesday, which is…sort of a sport, if you think about it.

Capitol Hill

Fort St. George

God, Fort St. George is such a weird and precious jewel. Just a few blocks from the stadia, you enter through a weird '80s office building-turned-mall, pass the discount travel agency and the video game store, go up the swirly staircase, and you’ll be at Seattle’s only sports dive that’s also a Japanese-American fusion diner. It’s all Seahawks and Sounders here, accented by starchy Asian comfort food, especially their signature Japanese curry on rice, meaty garlic spaghetti, and doria–that’s a casserole dish of baked white rice with meat or seafood, sometimes veggies, a heavy cream sauce, and a busload of cheese. They also have a bunch of Japanese beers and whiskeys, and they serve food until closing. Sit at the bar for the ultimate screen-viewing experience.

Chinatown-International District