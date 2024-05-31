The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: June 2024

Jump to: Comedy | Film | Food & Drink | Juneteenth | Live Music | Performance | Pride | Readings & Talks | Shopping | Visual Art

COMEDY

Hannah Gadsby: Woof!

Hannah Gadsby really shook things up with her 2018 Netflix special Nanette, which landed the furious, courageous comic an Emmy, a Peabody, and a newfound audience who resonated with her brutally honest stand-up style. Gadsby found herself with plenty of time to "ponder" during the pandemic, so I'm stoked to see what she's come up with this time—The Guardian described Woof! as "refusing to toe the line." LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri June 7)

Lavender Rights Project Presents The Black Trans Comedy Showcase 2024

At this Black- and trans-centered comedy showcase, attendees can kiki and clap back with Lavender Rights Project, an organization supporting the Black intersex and gender-diverse community. Delicious drag dessert TS Madison will host the evening of laughs featuring Black trans comics like "Swiss Army Knife" Mx. Dahlia Belle, multi-hyphenate LA queen Quei Tann, and Alabama-born trailblazer Sunkee Angel. Sit back and enjoy with nibbles and drinks—you might win a raffle prize, too. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Sat June 8)

Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah contributor and Crazy Rich Asians actor Ronny Chieng released a cynically sweet Netflix special, Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy, back in 2022, but his name might also ring a bell if you binged John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA last month. (He was on the "paranormal" episode with the bewigged hypnotist.) Chieng will drop by the Pacific Northwest on a new tour, perhaps to explain why we should outsource ass-kickings to the government. LC

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Fri June 21)

Bill Burr

As a comedian with a big mouth, brash attitude, and selective filter, Bill Burr regularly offends people, which is pretty easy to do with the current profusion of snowflakes floating around the country. Also, no subject matter is off limits; during a Conan appearance, he touched on the military, obesity, and sexual harassment, all in one fell swoop, while on his next visit, he discussed his desire to yell at other peoples’ kids and how fatherhood is kind of like being the back-up quarterback—everyone else comes first. I don’t know what he’ll be discussing on his current tour, but belly laughs are guaranteed. FORMER STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR LEILANI POLK

Moore Theatre, Belltown (June 26–29)

FILM

Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival

Now in its 19th year, this annual fest presents the best in innovative sci-fi and fantasy cinema from around the world. Created in collaboration with the Seattle International Film Festival, MoPOP's SFFSFF tends to pack the house, selling out for the last 10 years with film fans eager for fresh space stories and tales from other worlds. Past SFFSFF flicks have earned Oscar nods and giant distribution deals, so show up and you might catch the next Everything Everywhere All At Once. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (June 1–2)

TRANSlations: 19th Annual Seattle Trans Film Festival

One of only nine trans film festivals in the world, TRANSlations offers a hybrid showcase of trans-centered features, short films, and special events again this year. The fest will screen at Ark Lodge Theatres and the Beacon on June 7 and 8, with options for at-home streaming June 6–9. I'm stoked for selections like the Nashville-set Lavender Outlaw, "punk rock fairytale" How to Carry Water, New Zealand narrative The Boy, The Queen, And Everything In Between, and the archival San Francisco flick Boys in the Backyard. LC

Various locations (June 6–9)

Collide-O-Scope: Pride Edition - Hosted by Shane Wahlund & Michael Anderson

Collide-O-Scope is the brilliant brain baby of Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson, two local filmmakers and pop culture know-it-alls who cut, clip, and splice their way through hours and hours of music videos, movies, television shows, old commercials, and other footage to piece together spellbinding video collages. It's not a slap-dash memeification of vintage clips to get an easy laugh from 13-year-old YouTube addicts, Collide-O-Scope is an art form, a thoughtful and smart curation of strange, hilarious, surprising, and at times even touching moments of our history. (And I'm not just saying all these nice things because Wahlund is The Stranger's director of video production. I liked Collide-O-Scope long before knowing Wahlund, as its been a Seattle staple for more than 12 years!) A tip: Collide-O-Scope often sells out, so get your tickets sooner than later. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown (Mon June 10)

I Saw the TV Glow

Nonbinary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun's first feature-length flick, We're All Going to the World's Fair, was a creepy foray into the world of online horror gaming, following one teenager's descent into an increasingly unsettling fantasy. It stirred up positive reviews at Sundance, and solidified Schoenbrun as a director to watch. Lo and behold, Schoenbrun landed an A24 flick with I Saw the TV Glow, which documents a teen's investigations into an eerie, supernatural TV show. Fans of online wormholes and creepypasta shouldn't miss it. LC

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (June 12–16)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Opus

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Oscar-winning composer, unparalleled style icon, and one of the three melodic geniuses behind the Tokyo electronic outfit Yellow Magic Orchestra, passed away last year after a battle with cancer. (Chances are good that you've heard YMO's arty electro-pop tunes, but if not, throw this on before continuing.) Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus is Sakamoto's swan song—as a parting gift in 2022, he curated, sequenced, and performed a piano concert that "wordlessly narrates his life through his wide-ranging oeuvre." You'll hear selections from his pop icon days in YMO, his scores created for Bernardo Bertolucci, and his reflective final album. LC

SIFF Film Center, Uptown (June 14–16)

FOOD & DRINK

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

This festival revolves around the combination of savory, gut-busting breakfast foods and heady booze. Day drinking is encouraged with craft beers from over 30 local breweries, ciders, and seltzers, plus mimosas, boozy root beer floats, Irish coffee, and a 30-foot Bloody Mary bar with dozens upon dozens of toppings (including tater tots, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, veggies, herbs, pickles, puffed Cheetos, bacon, and pork rinds). You're probably going to want to clear your schedule for that requisite post-brunch nap. Entertainment includes DJ Supreme La Rock, dueling pianos, giant lawn games, bacon bingo, photo ops with a gigantic inflatable skillet, and more. A portion of proceeds benefits the nonprofit SCM Medical Missions, which aims to bring relief to people affected by conflict and natural disaster in the Middle East and North Africa. JB

Lumen Field, SoDo (June 1–2)

Bite of Greece

Longing for a Mamma Mia!-esque escape to Greece? Head to this free festival to stuff yourself with gyros, slow-roasted lamb sandwiches, grilled souvlaki, Greek salad, spanakopita, and other authentic Mediterranean delights prepared by the community of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption. You'll get to peruse a marketplace with pastries, crafts, imported deli items, and more. Plus, brush up on your fancy footwork with Greek dancing lessons and traditional live music. JB

Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, Capitol Hill (June 1–2)

Pierogi Fest 2024

To know pierogi, the absurdly comforting and starchy Polish dumplings, is to love them. This wildly popular yearly event from the Polish Cultural Center gives you an opportunity to shovel the petite pockets of dough into your face by the plateful, with fillings like potato and cheese; meat, sauerkraut and mushrooms; sweet cheese; and blueberries. Plus, try pastries, Polish dogs, and beer, and take in a performance from the Polish Vivat Musica! Choir. Bags of frozen pierogi and other Polish delicacies are also available, so you can stock up for future cravings. JB

Polish Home Association, Miller Park (Sat June 8)

Seattle Bakes Back!: A Bake Sale for Reproductive Rights

The teams behind the cult favorite bakeries Ben's Bread and Saint Bread have joined forces to host this bake sale to raise funds for the Northwest Abortion Access Fund. Featuring some of the city's most sought-after names, including Doce Donuts, Raised Doughnuts, Paper Cake Shop, Zylberschtein's, and Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, the lineup is sure to beguile even the most discerning carb connoisseurs. Plus, a steady flow of coffee from the Portland-based roaster Proud Mary will keep everyone in attendance sufficiently caffeinated. Go enjoy some community and throw some cash at baked goods and reproductive justice. JB

Saint Bread, Portage Bay (Sun June 9)

The Stranger's Burger Week 2024

Hamburglars, it's your time to shine. For one week only, participating restaurants all over the city will be creating original, specialty burgers for only $12. Plot your own personalized burger adventure and try as many as you like. You won't get a trophy or anything, but you will have bragging rights among your fellow burger lovers and one very satisfied stomach. For maximum success, we recommend wearing something with an elastic waistband. Plus, don't forget to tip the kitchen staff and servers, take lots of photos, and post on social media using #seattleburgerweek.

Various locations (June 10–16)

JUNETEENTH

Emmett and Mamie-Till Mobley: Let the World See

Nearly 70 years ago, Emmett Till's beaten and decomposed body was returned to his mother, who demanded an open casket at his funeral so that all attendees could bear witness to the brutalities of racism. Opening on Juneteenth, Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See was created in collaboration with the Till family, the Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Show up to learn more about Till's tragic murder and how you can become a "ripple for justice" in your community. LC

Northwest African American Museum, Central District

Atlantic Street Center's 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

For the 23rd year, Atlantic Street Center welcomes the community to celebrate Juneteenth with a day full of live performances, delicious food, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and a resource fair. If it's anything like last year, you can expect step performances, tap dancing, jump rope tricks, and hip-hop. Juneteenth commemorates the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865 (it was signed two years earlier!) in Texas at the end of the Civil War, and modern celebrations spotlight Black excellence and connection. If you can't make it out, don't worry! The whole thing will be streaming on Rainier Avenue Radio. SL

Rainier Beach Community Center, Dunlap (Sat June 22)

LIVE MUSIC

Echo & The Bunnymen

You can easily identify the illustrious post-punk quartet Echo & The Bunnymen from their full-bodied vocals, ethereal instrumentation, and wind-tossed hairstyles (set in place with lots of hairspray, of course). Let them add some doom and gloom to the spring season (we need more, right?) with songs like "The Killing Moon" and "Lips Like Sugar" as they bring their Songs to Learn and Sing tour to Seattle. AV

Showbox SoDo, SoDo (Mon June 3)

Jon Batiste: Uneasy Tour

In 2022, Jon Batiste won the coveted Grammy for Album of the Year, beating out pop radio heavies like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat—and for good reason! On his award-winning album WE ARE, Batiste is credited for playing over two dozen instruments along with self-producing, writing, arranging, and composing. He will support his newest output, World Music Radio, which is more radio-ready than ever with pop hooks, hip-hop beats, and A-list features like Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, and Seattle's own Kenny G. AV

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (Wed June 5)

Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

This lineup looks like it hopped right out of my dad's music cabinet like a classic rock-themed version of Toy Story. Smooth groove legend Daryl Hall will stop by Carnation for a solo performance just months after suing his long-time bandmate John Oates. New wave phenom Elvis Costello and his backing band the Imposters and longtime rocker Charlie Sexton (of "Beat's So Lonely" fame) will get the evening started. Here’s hoping that Hall will play some songs from Hall & Oates' 1973 masterpiece Abandoned Luncheonette. AV

Remlinger Farms, Carnation (Thurs June 6)

Car Seat Headrest

Seattle indie-rockers Car Seat Headrest began in 2010 as a solitary project of frontman Will Toledo, who self-released ten albums throughout his college career. Now, on Making A Door Less Open, the band's second album as a full four-piece, the quartet continues experimenting with their sound by incorporating buzzing electronics. On the album, Toledo takes on an alternate persona called "Trait," a mysterious gas-masked character who embraces party music. “Trait is a creature filled with exuberant energy," he told the Guardian. "The character is a way to be an embodiment of that energy rather than some schmuck with a microphone.” AV

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Thurs June 20)

Iron & Wine

Indie-folk top dog Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam) has dedicated the majority of the past nine years to collaborative projects—releasing albums with Calexico, Jesca Hoop, and Ben Bridwell. Now, Beam is back with a new solo album, Light Verse, which returns to form with the finger-picked tear-jerkers he's known for. Southern Gothic folk artist Amythyst Kiah will open. AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Thurs June 20)

Vampire Weekend

Portland Mercury arts and culture editor Suzette Smith writes: "I started listening to Vampire Weekend in design school for their consistent versatility: You can draw to it, talk over it, or you can take it and the rhymes by singer/guitarist Ezra Koenig pretty seriously. With the departure of the group’s synth player and all-around genius Rostam Batmanglij in 2016, fans stepped into the new record cautiously, and waited for their subsequent albums patiently." And, luckily, the five-year-long wait for Only God Was Above Us was well worth it. Drawing inspiration from 20th century New York City, Koenig and co. ponder the generation's existence in the shadows of the past; notably, long gone famed New Yorkers and defunct storefronts. Guitarist, vocalist, and founding member of Phish Mike Gordon will open. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Thurs June 20)

Adrianne Lenker

Hailed by illustrious publications such as Pitchfork and NPR, Big Thief frontwoman Adrianne Lenker employs homey guitars, acoustic pianos, and grounded-yet-whimsical storytelling on her latest output, Bright Future. The album was recorded straight to tape with a small group of musicians, for a result that is raw, warm, and delightfully imperfect. Anticipate a similarly intimate sound as Lenker swings through Seattle for a rare solo show. AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat June 22)

Beyond Wonderland

Get lost down the rabbit hole into a swirling wonderland of electronic dance music, dazzling art installations, out-of-this-world dancers, carnival rides, and idyllic views from the Gorge at this two-day festival. The lineup this year, which features over sixty artists (!!), includes big-name producers like Mellodeath (Marshmello with SVDDEN DEATH), Zedd, Dillon Francis, Wuki, Deorro, SIDEPIECE, Disco Lines, Biscits, Odd Mob with OMNOM, Dimension, and Adventure Club. AV

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (June 22–23)

Juana Molina

Argentine singer-songwriter Juana Molina has lived many lives. The daughter of famed parents (tango singer Horacio Molina and actress Elva “Chunchuna” Villafañe) made a name for herself as a popular comedic actress before pursuing a career as an experimental musician. Although her debut album perplexed Argentinian fans and media, Molina eventually moved to LA where she released her sophomore album, Segundo, an experimental folk masterpiece that utilizes electronics and looping. She will return to Seattle this month on a solo tour, performing old and new material with lots of improvisations, some of which will be crowd directed.

Triple Door, Downtown (Sun June 23)

Jessica Pratt

Jessica Pratt is known for her otherworldly, stripped-down acoustic folk songs which sound simultaneously of the past and the future. Her 2012 self-titled debut has a magical quality that's hard to name—her voice echoes like a mermaid humming in a damp alcove or a fairy singing her friends a lullaby. Pratt's new album Here in the Pitch enters the tangible world of the 1960s with orchestral pop songs reminiscent of Marianne Faithfull, the Walker Brothers, and Dusty Springfield. Don't miss an opening set from San Francisco-based indie rock artist Tony Molina. AV

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Wed June 26)

PERFORMANCE

Two Dykes and a Mic: Topping Your Best Friend Tour

McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon's very gay podcast stops by Seattle on June 1, which means it's Pride Month official. Self-described as "the gayest show of all time" (I guess they haven't heard the Neil Patrick Harris episode of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!), listeners are invited to "snort queer joy and laugh [their] gay cans off." Yay! Goodwin, aka the gay Norah Jones of comedy, and Scanlon, who is also gay, will share relationship advice, Bumble fumbles, and new ruminations ("What's gayer?" and "Who tops who?" among them) at this live edition of the pod. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat June 1)

Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales: Together Again, Again!

We can hear the cackling from down the street. The Pacific Northwest's premiere "internationally tolerated Jewish narcoleptic drag queen" Jinkx Monsoon will cast a campy spell and bring more of the weirdo dramatics for which she's known and loved on the concert tour Together Again, Again!, which sees the two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner flex her musical chops alongside "musical prodigy" Major Scales. Water off a duck's back! LC

Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown (June 1–23)

Clyde's

As a Pulitzer Prize winner and 2007 MacArthur genius, Lynn Nottage often centers working-class people in her storytelling—her 2015 play Sweat centered small-town Pennsylvania factory workers facing job insecurity, racism, and class disparities. This time around, she had me at "play about a sandwich." Nottage's Clyde's follows a team of formerly incarcerated kitchen staff who navigate life after lock-up while on a "quest to create the perfect sandwich," so I hope you brought napkins. Check out this interpretation of the play for a funky cross between The Bear and Abbott Elementary. LC

ArtsWest, Junction (June 6–30)

Last Podcast On The Left

Delight your ghoulish sensibilities with a live edition of this frighteningly addictive comedic podcast dedicated to freaky and violent real-life events (or events that a lot of people believe in), including cultish shenanigans, demonic apparitions, alien abductions, and more. Join Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, and Ben Kissel to "laugh at things you will probably feel guilty about later." (True enough, but the humor is at the expense of killers and charlatans—and the occasional Slender Man erotic fanfic—so let that temper your shame as you will.) FORMER EVEROUT ARTS EDITOR ELAINA FRIEDMAN

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat June 8)

Therapy Gecko Live: The Lizard Agenda Tour

As one of the millions of people on earth who has tried therapy, I'd never considered that a man-sized, anthropomorphic gecko might be the actual answer to my problems—yet perhaps I do need a soft-voiced, wholesome counselor version of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in my life. It's no weirder than whatever Goop is up to. Therapy Gecko, hosted by a dude who is, coincidentally, also named Lyle, is casually off-kilter and a little psychedelic, like something you'd encounter on Adult Swim or Between Two Ferns. Lyle grants an empathetic, reptilian ear to all sorts of oddball questions from anonymous callers on his podcast; we're assuming he'll offer a lending hand (do geckos have hands?) to the audience at this performance. LC

The Crocodile, Belltown (Sun June 9)

Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 5

If you prefer your alt-drag shows with a side of gore and guts, you probably already revel in the chaos of the Boulet Brothers, whose punkish brand of eleganza often features bugs, gauged needles, pig brains, and live burial. (Contestants on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula don't exactly sashay away—they're "exterminated" in a freaky death scene. Okay then!!) Grab your hello uglies fan and gag for the duo's ghoulish glam when they drop by Seattle with the show's season five divas. They'll share the stage with the hot-yet-terrifying Niohuru X, the world's reigning Drag Supermonster. LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Tues June 18)

Reality Gays - The "If You Can Dream It" Tour

Reality Gays is a reality TV podcast that connects many of my disparate interests: sex positivity, classic literature, queer history, '80s country music, and absolute garbage television. No, they don't cover the polished oeuvre of Bravo—but lower-budget filth like 90 Day Fiancé, Seeking Sister Wives, Love After Lockup, and the god-forsaken, questionably incestuous dating show MILF Manor. Hosts Matt Marr (nicknamed "Matty"), a clinically trained therapist, makeup artist, and actor, and Jake Anthony (nicknamed "Poodle"), a music teacher, composer, and life coach, flex their talents in psychology, music, comedy, and cosmetology to dissect trashy television into content that is both hilarious and heartfelt. Just in time for Pride Month, Matty and Poodle will bring the If You Can Dream It tour to Seattle for a live taping of the podcast that is sure to include plenty of improv, risqué costumes, and tragic stories about their Southern upbringings. AV

Triple Door, Downtown (Thurs June 20)

Girl From The North Country

When I was a teenager, a boy once "broke up" with me by copy-pasting the lyrics to Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" into his AIM away message, thus cementing my permanent and near-lifelong disdain for the grumpy troubadour. But maybe you love Bob Dylan. Good for you!! This Tony Award-winning musical reimagines 20 of Dylan's hits and is set against the backdrop of a guesthouse in '30s-era Duluth. Girl From The North Country includes renditions of “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone." I'm not sure if "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" is featured, but if it is, do me a favor—don't tell me about it. LC

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (June 25–30)

PRIDE

Seattle Pride in the Park 2024

Kick off the 50th anniversary celebrations of Seattle Pride with a day of music, dancing, performances, and more. Emceed by drag favorites Versace Doll and Betty Wetter, one stage will feature live performances from the likes of headliner LIVt and groovy sextet Day Soul Exquisite while the other will showcase local DJs spinning dance tracks. It wouldn't be pride without Drag Queen Storytime, and the family and teen space from Camp Ten Trees will also return. New this year, GenPride hosts an area specifically designed for seniors with accessibility features like ADA restrooms, ASL interpreters, and priority seating. As always, there will be an alcohol garden, a sober area, food trucks, community booths, queer vendor marketplace, and the most welcoming vibes. SL

Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill (Sat June 1)

Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally

Cal Anderson is usually full of dogs and their humans, but this fourth Saturday in Pride Month will look a little bit different. A doggie drag contest will have everyone oohing, aahing, and wagging their tails. Activists and artists are scheduled to take the stage as we celebrate queerness and reflect on the origins of pride at Stonewall. SL

Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill (Sat June 22)

Trans Pride Seattle 2024

Celebrate trans joy with an evening of performances, community speakers, a resource fair, and "chill vibes." The Gender Justice League works to strengthen and connect the two-spirit, trans, and gender diverse (2STGD) community and its allies, a goal highlighted by this all-ages, free, and accessible event (masks are required in an effort to make it safe for immunocompromised community members). In a country that's increasingly passing laws restricting the rights of trans folx, it's more important than ever to be visible as we come together and celebrate trans lives. SL

Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill (Fri June 28)

Cuff Complex Pride Fest

Cuff Complex is back with its long-standing pride festival—this year, the lineup includes Grammy-nominated synth-pop sensation Hot Chip, renowned electronic music producer Karsten Sollors, legendary drag queen Lady Bunny, London-based collective Horse Meat Disco, self-proclaimed "one-woman funk machine" DJ Holographic, RuPaul's Drag Race alumna Kornbread, and many more. The three-day affair will kick off with a snazzy Pride edition of Bearracuda on Friday followed by live performances on Saturday and Sunday. AV

Cuff Complex, Capitol Hill (June 28–30)

Queer/Pride Festival 2024

This event is sort of like if Seattle PrideFest got tangled up with the Capitol Hill Block Party. Outside of Queer/Bar, gaggles of queer icons will take the outdoor stage with music, drag, and burlesque performances. After last year's lineup boasted headliners Pabllo Vittar, Trixie Mattel, and Charo, it was hard to imagine what could top (or even match) that holy trinity, but they did it again! Queen of indie sleaze Santigold will headline with queer pop sister duo Tegan and Sara, "sugar trap" rapper Rico Nasty, art pop polymath Perfume Genius, and indie rock band Juliette & the Licks (fronted by none other than Juliette Lewis). Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race stars Shea Couleé, Alaska Thunderfuck, Detox, Roxxxy Andrews, Lady Camden, and Bosco will goop and gag the crowd alongside local drag talent. AV

Various locations, Capitol Hill (June 28–30)

Wildrose Pride 2024

This is your semi-regular reminder that there are only 37 surviving lesbian bars in the United States, so it's a rare and special thing to be able to join in amongst the pride revelry at the Wildrose, one of the west coast's oldest establishments catering to dykes. Their three-day lineup of festivities this year, hosted by the "Chaos Queen" Frizzancis and singer Adra Boo, includes appearances from DJs SailorHank, Summersoft, Chelsea Starr, Mixxtress, Mixx America, and Ricki Leigh. Plus, look forward to a karaoke competition, burlesque seductresses Gritty City Sirens, dark wave band Dark Chisme, and the yacht rock spectacular Ship Show—there's truly something for everyone. JB

Wildrose, Capitol Hill (June 28–30)

Pride Weekend at Rhein Haus

RuPaul's Drag Race stans, you're bound to hear a few names you recognize at this Pride party for the gods. Iconique show competitors Darienne Lake and Heidi N Closet will appear alongside local glamazons like Beau Degas, Monday Mourning, and Lisa Frank fantasy Anita Spritzer at the two-day dragstravaganza, which starts with a bang at the Saturday drag brunch (jams provided by DJ Baby Van Beezly), followed by a dance party 'til late. On Sunday, shake it off at Heidi's drag brunch (yes, you should go to brunch twice), where you'll also spot Moscato Sky and Rowan Ruthless. LC

Rhein Haus, Central District (June 29–30)

Seattle Pride Parade 2024

Seattle's Pride Parade is a little more than a don't-miss—it's a gargantuan gathering of over 250 participating groups, with 300,000 spectators turning up to show off their sparkle. For the 50th anniversary this year, Seattle sports legends and power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will serve as the parade’s grand marshals as the event commemorates the first Seattle LGBTQIA+ gathering for collective resistance. Celebrations kick off with a pre-party at Westlake Park; the parade will start at 11 am at Fourth and Pike before marching loud and proud past two stages and concluding at Denny Way. Expect DJs, advocacy talks, food trucks, beer gardens, and traffic disruptions if for some ill-advised reason you attempt to drive downtown. SL

Downtown Seattle (Sun June 30)

READINGS & TALKS

Nana Kwame Adjei‑Brenyah

Unless you've been hiding under a book-shaped rock recently, you've probably seen a bright yellow copy of Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah's 2023 novel Chain-Gang All-Stars, which was a finalist for last year's National Book Award for Fiction. The eagerly anticipated novel imagined a dystopian death match program set within for-profit prisons, and was described by the Washington Post as "like Orwell’s 1984 and Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale." Not too shabby for a speculative fiction author who's relatively new to the scene! (Adjei-Brenyah's only 33.) LC

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Tues June 4)

Timothy Egan presents A Fever in the Heartland

Timothy Egan, beloved Seattle dweller and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Immortal Irishman, The Big Burn, and other works of history, travel writing, and true crime, takes on the KKK in his newest tome. A Fever in the Heartland traces the life of Madge Oberholtzer, a "seemingly powerless" woman who exposed the cruelties of D. C. Stephenson, a KKK leader, murderer, rapist, and candidate for the world's worst dude. Oberholtzer's deathbed testimony provoked the demise of the second incarnation of the Ku Klux Klan—learn more about it at this talk. LC

Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park (Thurs June 6)

Maggie Smith with Jane Wong

Poet's poet Maggie Smith plumbs the depths of her disintegrating marriage in You Could Make This Place Beautiful, reflecting on contemporary womanhood, gender roles, and power dynamics with an inquisitive, empathetic eye. (If you dig Deborah Levy and Rachel Cusk, this memoir will be up your alley.) Jane Wong, whose recent memoir Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City traces her upbringing in a Chinese takeout restaurant on the Jersey shore, will moderate a post-reading conversation. LC

Hugo House, Capitol Hill (Sat June 8)

Khushbu Shah with Lauren Ko: Culture & Cuisine

With her debut cookbook Amrikan: 125 Recipes From the Indian Diaspora, Food & Wine writer and editor Khushbu Shah asks the question, “What is Indian food in America?” She delves into the answer not only with irresistible-sounding recipes I'm eager to add into my rotation, like saag paneer lasagna, achari paneer pizza, spinach tadka dal with rice, panipuri mojitos, and masala chai Basque cheesecake, but also with images and essays that meditate on the connection between food and identity. As Shah told the New York Times in a 2019 interview, "Food is undeniably intersectional. It’s impossible — it’s irresponsible — to deny it." She'll chat about the release with local baker, artist, and Pieometry author Lauren Ko, whose mind-bending pastry creations have earned her hundreds of thousands of followers on her Instagram account @lokokitchen.

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Tues June 18)

Matt Baume Presents "Thank You for Being a Friend: The Enduring Queer Joy of the Golden Girls"

Cultural critic, pop culture YouTuber, and former Stranger staff writer Matt Baume's 2023 tome Honey, I'm Homo! Sitcoms, Specials, and the Queering of American Culture was a deep dive into the "subversive" queer comedy storylines that transformed the American sitcom and continue to shape cultural attitudes toward LGBTQ+ folks today. The author will drop by Elliott Bay again (and just in time for Pride Month) to chat about television history's most beloved quartet of old ladies, who were also steadfast queer allies. Baume will walk through key lessons from The Golden Girls, like "helping friends to come out on their own terms, learning why marriage equality matters, [and] combating stigma around HIV." LC

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill (Fri June 21)

SHOPPING

Cutie Fest

Founded by Kaitlin Fritz in 2022, Cutie Fest is an alternative craft market that offers an accessible, inclusive alternative to other similar events, requiring no vendor fee. Since its inception, the festival has also spawned a nonprofit called the Cutie Foundation focused on empowering young artists. In the past, Cutie Fest has taken place at Cal Anderson Park, but excitingly, this iteration will be the first to take place at Bell Street Park in downtown Seattle and to be supported by the Downtown Seattle Association, meaning there will be capacity for food stalls, live music stages, and amenities like bathrooms. It's been so heartening to see this scrappy grassroots movement grow, and I can't wait to be there with a fun beverage in hand, ready to throw money at everything from handmade Crocs charms to Shrinky Dink keychains. Prepare to make lots of new queer friends. JB

Bell Street Park, Downtown (June 22–23)

Fremont Fair 2024

I'm gonna be real with you: I've never been to the Fremont Fair. It always falls on Father's Day weekend so I'm typically with my pops, but this year, he's traveling! So I will without a doubt be soaking up the sun and all the Fremont quirkiness on a weekend full of market stalls, street performances, local bands, and general free-spirited merriment and artistic expression. If you're around Saturday afternoon, you literally can't miss the Solstice Parade, known for its elaborately painted nude cyclists, stilt-walkers, and giant puppets, among a stream of floats. Who's got a bike and some body paint I can borrow? SL

Fremont, Northlake (June 22–23)

Gobble Up

The indie craft show Urban Craft Rising typically hosts their annual specialty food show Gobble Up during the winter holiday season, but there's no reason that an array of tasty small-batch products should be relegated to the wintertime, so they're hosting this brand new summer version with over 75 small businesses and food trucks. If you want to plan ahead with your gift-giving, the Cancers, Leos, and Virgos in your life will surely appreciate birthday presents like hand-crafted salami, chili crisp, or wooden cutting boards—or just treat yourself to something special. JB

Lake Union Park, South Lake Union (Sat June 29)

VISUAL ART

Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images

Stephanie Syjuco's artworks were objects of my obsession in art school—the Manila-born conceptual artist often draws from archives, museums, and library collections to craft disruptive responses to colonialism, imperialism, capitalism, and war. It'll appeal to you if you're a nerd for research and good politics. In Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images, the artist considers the camera, describing it as a "technology of imperialism that records and creates racialized American histories." The exhibition’s reconstructed archival photographs, videos, and installations center the US occupation of the Philippines, American colonization overseas, and the troubling ideology of Manifest Destiny. LC

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (June 1–Sept 8)

Poke in The Eye: Art of The West Coast Counterculture

Even if you consider yourself a counterculture connoisseur, you might not be familiar with the West Coast's alternative art history, which tends to be left out of art history classes. Enter Poke in the Eye, a new exhibition spotlighting '60s- and '70s-era aesthetic practices that shirked the minimalist, chilly movements coming out of the East Coast at that time. Seattle and Bay Area artists were "intentionally offbeat," splashing color across figural and narrative compositions and making weird mouth sculptures. Hey, it's always been a little irreverent out here, right? LC

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (June 21–Sept 2)

Jacob Lawrence: American Storyteller

Visual story-weaver Jacob Lawrence's paintings feel like an American history lesson. One of the 20th century's most affecting artists created genre scenes and "serial elaborations" on key events that blended unseen narratives and figural depictions. This was a little offbeat in a time when abstraction was king and Lawrence's themes (family, community, history) weren't necessarily à la mode. This retrospective curates works from SAM and local collections for a series of "case studies that survey the essential themes [informing Lawrence's] works." LC

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (June 28–Jan 5, 2025)