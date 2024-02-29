The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: March 2024

Jump to: Comedy | Community | Film | Food & Drink | Live Music | Performance | Readings & Talks | Sports & Recreation | Visual Art

COMEDY

David Nihill: Shelf Help Tour

Irish-born comic Dave Nihill draws from his vast international experiences—he's been to 70 countries, and lived in 12—to reflect on cultural norms, drinking sessions, and his life as a slightly confused US immigrant. Nihill's unconventional rise to comedy fame began when he crashed festivals and comedy clubs, pretending to be a successful comic named "Irish Dave." We hope to see more of Nihill's enterprising spirit, and hear that cool accent, in this performance. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sun Mar 3)

Brian Posehn

A giant nerd (he’s six foot seven), comedian Brian Posehn is obsessed with Star Wars—but just the first three movies, bro. Nevertheless, he’s still worth checking out. Aside from wringing much humor from that pop-culture institution, Posehn is a master of the self-deprecating anecdote, using his huge body as a fertile source of gross, hilarious bits. “I’ve taken care of myself like I thought I was gonna get a new body,” he confesses. “I’ve treated my body like it’s a shitty motel room at spring break.” An accomplished character actor, Posehn can also extract quality comedy out of heavy metal, going so far as to record the Live In: Nerd Rage album, which includes “Metal by Numbers,” a witty demystification of this overly serious musical genre. At one point, Posehn grunts, “Here’s the part that sounds like the singer wants to fight,” which is LOL-worthy. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat Mar 16)

Trevor Noah: Off The Record

Having grown up in apartheid-era South Africa, Noah’s worldly perspective shines alongside common-sense feminism in his specials like African American, Afraid of the Dark. Noah continues to prove that political correctness is not a threat to comedy. His is the kind of stand-up you can learn a thing or two from; Noah’s cultural commentary is the entire reason I now pronounce “zebra” correctly. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Mar 19–24)

COMMUNITY

Emerald City Comic Con 2024

It doesn't matter if you're a gamer, sci-fi nerd, anime fan, fantasy fairy, or cosplay artist, Emerald City Comic Con is for you! Don't miss this jam-packed weekend of panels, meet-and-greets, cosplay, comics, fanfic, and screenings. This welcoming con offers youngling lightsaber training, furry meetups, and panels on topics like mental health in pop culture and LGBTQ+ representation in the superhero world. Celebrity guests include America's favorite ass (Chris Evans), James Hong of EEAAO and Kung Fu Panda fame, the first female (and 13th overall) Doctor Jodie Whittaker, LOTR buds Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, and many more. Good news for Twilight fans (Washington pride!), four of the actors who played members of the Cullen family will make appearances. SL

Seattle Convention Center, Downtown (Mar 1–3)

Kells 41st Annual St. Patrick’s Irish Festival

Kells' 41st annual celebration will kick off on March 7 and continue with daily revelry through St. Patrick's Day (if you've got the stamina). As usual, Post Alley and First Ave will be closed to traffic and covered by a large tent to support expanded celebrations, but Kells will also open its event space Hidden Gem for the festivities. There will be house-brewed beers, classic Irish dishes (corned beef, anyone?), and local musicians including the Buck Mad Boys, Máirtín Ó Huigin, and Vertigo Zoo (a U2 Tribute), playing traditional tunes. Don't forget the bagpipes! SL

Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub, Pike Place Market (Mar 7–17)

Seattle Irish Week 2024

The Irish Heritage Club celebrates St. Patrick's Day throughout March with food events, a film festival, a parade, a festival at Seattle Center, and much more. It's the one time of the year when my mother (a woman who's 6% Irish) makes Irish soda bread; maybe I can convince her to enter it into T.S. McHugh's contest. The holiday weekend will include a St. Patrick’s "pirates landing" at South Lake Union on the 15th and a parade through downtown the 16th. SL

Various locations (Mar 9–17)

27th Annual Daffodil Day

Seattle, we did it! We made it through winter! We can't guarantee that you'll see the sun on the first day of spring, but you can pick up a brilliant (free!) daffodil to celebrate. This spring tradition sources daffodils grown within 100 miles of the city by multi-generational family-run farms that have been market fixtures for decades. Even as someone who "doesn't like flowers," there's something about seeing dozens of strangers walking around with bright yellow blooms that puts a smile on my face. SL

Pike Place Market, Pike Place Market (Tues Mar 19)

FILM

50 Years of SIFF

SIFF Cinema Egyptian's 50 Years of SIFF series has returned, offering an opportunity to catch 11 Seattle International Film Festival faves and Audience Award winners. Over the past five decades, the festival has screened over 10,000 films from all over the world, so seeing them all would be pretty much impossible. These screenings will help fill the gaps on your Letterboxd lists, though. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Mar 1–10)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year's "cinemanna" includes an opening night screening of the Anthony Hopkins-fronted flick One Life and The Catskills, a "humorous and nostalgic tribute to the rise and fall of what was affectionately known as the Borscht Belt or Jewish Alps." Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home. LC

Various locations and Virtual (Mar 2–17)

The Kids Aren’t Alright: Troubled Teens on Screen

Teen movies really hit their stride once the youngins started hanging out in malls in the early '80s. Suddenly, teens were more visible, and with that visibility came more complex and rebellious young roles on screen. Local filmmaker Jeremy Cropf will chat about some of the most enduring teen films of the last 40-odd years in this series, which includes screenings of Jennifer's Body, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and more alongside hybrid lectures on teen representation with themes corresponding to high school grades ("Freshman Year: The Invention of the Teenager," "Sophomore Year: Dark Comedy and Social Satire," and so on). Show up if you're into Euphoria. LC

Various locations (Mar 4–13)

The 11th Annual On Cinema Oscar Special

Tim Heidecker's On Cinema at the Cinema Oscar Special perfectly encapsulates the comedic renaissance man's idiosyncratic style, supplemented by "expert" film analysis from Gregg Turkington. With over ten years of commitment to the bit, the duo promises special guests, emotional catharsis, fighting, and more absurdity than anyone's expecting. Don't anticipate an actual broadcast of this year's Oscars ceremony, though. Not to be annoying, but this is one of those rare events in which I can honestly say that if you don't get it, just don't worry about it. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Sun Mar 10)

Make Believe Seattle Film Festival

The second annual Make Believe Seattle Film Festival aims to "shine a dark light on the energy that courses through the PNW’s veins"—in other words, they bring horror, sci-fi, and animated movie magic to our fantastical region. The genre film festival, which includes queer, Black, and Native film programming, will offer up a diverse range of flicks for newbies and film buffs alike. I'm stoked for the playful '80s zombie film homage All You Need Is Blood and the "millennial coming-of-rage" flick American Meltdown. LC

Various locations (Mar 21–26)

FOOD & DRINK

PNA's Annual Wine Taste

Admission to this annual wine lovers' festival gets you samples of wines from 13 local producers, including Delille Cellars, Sleight of Hand Cellars, Treveri Cellars, and The Orcas Project, plus homemade cookies and plenty of appetizers to snack on. If you fall in love with a particular vintage, buy a bottle at the pop-up store—proceeds go to the Phinney Neighborhood Association's community programming. JB

Phinney Neighborhood Association, Phinney Ridge (Sat Mar 2)

Penn Cove Musselfest

Thanks to the nutrient-rich outflow of water from the Skagit River, beautiful Penn Cove’s famous mussels grow full-sized in record time and are harvested young, making them impossibly firm, fat, and sweet. This annual festival, which bills itself as a celebration of all things “bold, briny, and blue,” features boat tours of the Penn Cove Mussel Farm, a mussel eating contest, cooking demonstrations with local chefs, a waterfront beer garden, and the main event: a tasting competition with restaurants from all over Coupeville vying to have their mussel chowder declared the finest in town. JB

Coupeville Recreation Hall, Coupeville (Mar 2–3)

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus events, tours, a "Bartender's Circle Summit," and more. Saturday’s Cocktail District event at Bell Harbor Conference Center, a "carnival of cocktails," will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities. JB

Various locations (Mar 3–10)

Taste Washington 2024

Immerse yourself in 10 days of pure oenophilia with this behemoth event billing itself as “the nation’s largest single-region wine and food event.” The grand tasting unites more than 200 Washington wineries, 75 local restaurants, and a number of acclaimed local and national chefs, while other signature events include a swanky wine night, a dinner series, Sunday brunch, a seafood party, a casual wine night, seminars, and more. JB

Various locations (Mar 14–24)

LIVE MUSIC

Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons

Stardew Valley is the latest gaming craze that all my friends are playing but that I still don't understand (I'm still playing Candy Crush, people!) From what I can tell, the game is in a similar vein and has the same relaxing vibe as Animal Crossing, Harvest Moon, or even Farmville. And, given the aesthetics of the whole thing, I'm sure that the music is just as cozy. This immersive concert will feature fresh arrangements of the game's most cherished songs, performed live by a chamber orchestra. AV

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Sat Mar 2)

Destroyer (Solo)

Former Stranger contributor Kathy Fennessy writes: "To judge by Dan Bejar's (aka Destroyer's) singing style, the equivalent of a stranger whispering in your ear to be heard over a crowd, it's easy to picture the Vancouver musician as a cross between Joel Grey and Space Oddity-era David Bowie, except he's neither a dapper song-and-dance man nor a starry-eyed glam rocker. It's just that he italicizes every lyric like an alien struggling to emulate the human concept of sincerity—and failing spectacularly. Even as a member of power-pop collective the New Pornographers, Bejar's songs stand alone, sounding as if they drifted over from one of his 13 studio albums, such as the excellent, NYC-inspired Poison Season. If you don't get it, don't worry. Bejar is a Brechtian device disguised as a chamber-pop troubadour." He will return to Seattle for a solo set with support from Canadian indie rockers Lightning Dust. AV

Tractor Tavern, Ballard (Tues Mar 5)

Arlo Parks

With inspirations ranging from Radiohead to Joni Mitchell, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks crafts emotionally stirring indie pop songs with poetic lyrics such as "Cardamom and jade as your eyes screamed / On the night you showed your volcanic side / And I'm afraid to need validation / Waiting for the day when you finally try" ("Pegasus"). Parks will support her critically acclaimed sophomore album, My Soft Machine, which features collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Lous and the Yakuza, and redveil. Pop singer-songwriter Chloe George—who has penned songs for Dua Lipa and Normani—will open. AV

Showbox SoDo, SoDo (Fri Mar 8)

Jess Williamson

I first became acquainted with Texan singer-songwriter Jess Williamson through Plains, her collaborative country-folk project with Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield. My love of Crutchfield's songwriting compelled me to pick up their debut album, I Walked with You a Ways, but I stayed for Williamson's Emmylou Harris-esque vocal delivery and the duo's jaw-dropping blended harmonies (evocative of legendary supergroup Trio). After overplaying Plains' single "Abilene" to death, I moved on to Williamson's psychedelic indie-folk album, Sorceress, with delight. She will stop by in support of her fifth solo album, Time Ain't Accidental, (my favorite of hers thus far!) which touches on themes of "endless prairies and ocean waves; long drives and highway expanse; dancing, smoke, sex, and physical desire." Nashville-born folk-pop gem Erin Ray will open. AV

Tractor Tavern, Ballard (Fri Mar 8)

Bad Bunny

We've all seen a lot of Bad Bunny over the last few years—he's become ubiquitous with his Latin-trap earworms, high-fashion style, famous flings, and controversial stage antics. And, as Spotify's most streamed artist of 2021 and 2022 (and the second most streamed in 2023), it looks like he's here to stay! The Latin trap star is bringing his Most Wanted tour to Seattle to support his fifth album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which, despite leaning into cowboy aesthetics, is not a country album. Rather, he explores various EDM genres like house, drill, and Jersey club. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Sat Mar 9)

Nicki Minaj

Amid more controversies than I can personally keep up with, it is a weird time for Nicki Minaj to be on tour. When she dropped Pink Friday 2 last December, I, a critical fan, listened with an open mind. Tracks like "Barbie Dangerous" and "Pink Friday Girls" tugged on my heartstrings with glimmers of the 2010s Nicki that soundtracked my high school years. Then, just as my guard was down, she came in with "Big Foot," a bizarre, half-baked diss track aimed at Megan Thee Stallion (if you care to get a rundown of the drama, I suggest taking to YouTube). The bottom line is that Nicki is a complicated, problematic, and divisive figure. And, while there is absolutely no excuse for her public support of sex offenders, history of anti-vax comments, or displays of internalized misogyny, I find myself wanting to root for her. Then, welp, I always end up disappointed again. In the words of Tyra Banks: "I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you! How dare you!!" AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Sun Mar 10)

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

Along with being a prolific songwriter in her own right, Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) has the ability to transform an existing song, breathing new life into old classics (as evidenced by her wildly popular cover of Phil Phillips' "Sea of Love"). On her latest release, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, Marshall recreates Bob Dylan's famously bootlegged Manchester Free Trade Hall performance (frequently mislabeled as the "Royal Albert Hall Concert"), complete with the exact setlist and infamous crowd heckles. Don't miss the opportunity to see this faithful tribute with songs like "She Belongs To Me," "Mr. Tamborine Man," and "Like a Rolling Stone"—lord knows you won't be hearing these at an actual Dylan concert (he's too cool, he will never give the people what they want.) AV

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Mar 13)

KEXP and Clock-Out Lounge Present: Mary Timony with Rosali

Best described by Carrie Brownstein as “Mary Shelley with a guitar," indie rock innovator Mary Timony has made an undeniable mark on rock music as a member of bands like Helium, Ex Hex, Autoclave, and Wild Flag. Now, Timony is back with her first solo album in 19 years, Untame the Tiger. The album is a perfect encapsulation of her 30+ year career with melodic guitar riffs, melancholic lyrics, and signature deadpan vocals. It simultaneously sounds like it was recorded in 1998 while finding pockets of fresh experimentation—a true feat if you ask me! Don't miss an opening set from Philadelphia-based folk rock artist Rosali. AV

Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill (Sat Mar 23)

Neko Case

If you don't follow Tacoma-born treasure Neko Case on Instagram, then do yourself a favor and click the "follow" button. She documents her life in rural Vermont with a sincerity and rawness that few prominent people display. On there, you can expect to find a casual snap of her dinner, a blurry photo of her hair, and a troveof pet photos. Because of this delightfully accessible presence, I was not surprised to see that she was skipping major cities on this tour. In true Neko fashion, she will play an intimate show in Edmonds to support no particular album at all. I love to see it! AV

Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds (Sun Mar 24)

Caetano Veloso

Revolutionary Brazilian artist Caetano Veloso is known as one of the founding fathers of the Tropicália movement for his distinctive blend of pop psychedelia, traditional Brazilian rhythms, and anti-authoritarian lyrics. The loss of fellow Brazilian psychedelia trailblazers Rita Lee and Gal Costa still feels fresh, so I am elated to see that Veloso is still peddling his songs around the globe. If you're new to Veloso's music, then drop everything and listen to his 1972 album, Transa. The album seamlessly floats between English and Portuguese, detailing his experiences with loss, loneliness, and British culture while living in political exile in London. AV

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Mar 27)

PDX Jazz Presents: Laurie Anderson

Just in time for Women's History Month, pioneering electronic musician and performance artist Laurie Anderson is bringing her groundbreaking works to Benaroya Hall. Her latest show, Let X = X, revisits songs from her 42-year-long music career with a reinvigorated perspective, spirit, and sound—thanks to her backing band, New York jazz ensemble Sexmob. Anderson is known for her '80s art pop albums full of electronic experiments and spoken-work quips. Some of my favorite Laurieisms include "I don't know about your brain, but mine is really...bossy" ("Babydoll") and "I met this guy / And he looked like might have been a hat check clerk at an ice rink / Which, in fact, he turned out to be" ("Let X=X"). AV

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Sat Mar 30)

PERFORMANCE

X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

This series of biographical vignettes traces the life of the American Muslim minister and radical Black human rights activist El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, aka Malcolm X, from his early experiences with white supremacy to his conversion to Islam, ground-shaking activist work, and eventual murder. Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Anthony Davis (Central Park Five) created an intriguing minimalist and jazz-fused score for the operatic work, which is a co-production with Detroit Opera, Opera Omaha, and the Metropolitan Opera. LC

McCaw Hall, Uptown (Mar 1–9)

Something's Afoot

Agatha Christie rules, and as one of the literary canon's most twisted storytellers, her style is a perfect fit for a musical spoof on the whodunit genre. Enter Something's Afoot, in which 10 stranded strangers on a sprawling estate are plucked off one by one. You know the drill, so just show up and enjoy the mystery! Fifth Avenue Theatre also compares the production to the farcical antics of Arrested Development, The Office, and Schitt’s Creek, so even if you're not "into" murder, you'll find something to laugh about. LC

The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown (Mar 1–24)

Sanctuary City

The newest production by Polish-born playwright Martyna Majok, whose play Cost of Living received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, was a New York Times Critic's Pick. Sanctuary City is staged in post-9/11 Newark, where two pre-DACA "Dreamers" meet up on a fire escape to share their worries and hopes as undocumented teens. They plan to marry, but time shifts their relationship and brings up questions about sacrifice, love, and belonging. LC

Leo K. Theater, Uptown (Mar 1–31)

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

The bigger the hair, the closer to the spirit world, amiright? Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo will share the deets on her "psychic gifts" at this performance, delivering healing messages to audience members who have lost loved ones. LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Thurs Mar 7)

The Master and Margarita

Mikhail Bulgakov's masterpiece, The Master and Margarita, was first published (in a censored form) in 1967, and it's beautifully weird. It's about the devil and his entourage; there's a scene-stealing chain-smoking cat; it's full of pranks and hypocrisy, metaphysical elements, beheaded bureaucrats, haunted theaters, Communism, and Stalinism. It's gothy and fantastical and anti-totalitarian. I mean, what's not to love? Director Mike Lion has adapted the tome for this production, which attempts to preserve its Russian sensibilities but also includes musical numbers, puppetry, physicality, and clowning. LC

12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill (Mar 22–Apr 13)

The Moors

In what sounds like a fun, fond, but nonetheless dark and violent parody of 19th-century feminist classics like Jane Eyre, Jen Silverman's comedy (directed by Annie Lareau) follows two sisters, a dog, a new governess, and a hen on the gloomy English moors, enlivened by "anachronisms sprinkled throughout" and even a power ballad.

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Mar 22–Apr 14)

Willow Pill presents God’s Child

She might hate people, but everyone's favorite twisted doll will still bless us with her presence at her first-ever solo tour. The RuPaul's Drag Race mommy (spoiler alert: she won season 14) will come to slay and hit the stage to tell the story of her god-fearing childhood and rise to D-list status, bringing her trippy pin-up style and sacrilegious humor along for the ride. #Blessed. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Fri Mar 29)

READINGS & TALKS

Sloane Crosley with Ben Gibbard: Grief Is for People

New York Times bestselling essayist Sloane Crosley will chat about her disarmingly funny and fresh-off-the-press memoir Grief Is For People, which explores the many forms of loss that she experienced after a burglary and the death of her close friend to suicide. She'll be joined by Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, who's also a longtime Seattle resident. LC

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Fri Mar 1)

Roger Reeves and Anastacia‑Reneé

Poet and essayist Roger Reeves is one of my favorites—drop what you're doing and read King Me if you haven't. Reeves's most recent work, Best Barbarian, was a finalist for the 2022 National Book Award for Poetry, so expect to hear some breathtakingly beautiful words. He'll be joined on stage by former Seattleite, formidable poet, genre-crossing artist, TEDx speaker, and podcaster Anastacia-Reneé, whose funky, feminist collection Side Notes from the Archivist: Poems illuminates Black femme culture through coming-of-age poems set in '80s Philly. ("The deft tonal shifts of Anastacia-Reneé’s words and delivery amuse, disarm and devastate," said the Seattle Times.) LC

Rainier Arts Center, Rainier Valley (Mon Mar 4)

Ijeoma Oluo with Marcus Harrison Green

Self-proclaimed "internet yeller" Ijeoma Oluo is also the author of the New York Times bestseller So You Want To Talk About Race and the follow-up book Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America, both of which offered critical perspectives on how to navigate the issues of racism and white male supremacy embedded in American culture. But for those wondering "Okay, what now?" Oluo's latest book might answer your question. Be A Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World — and How You Can, Too looks closely at how folks are enacting change from within the powerful, garbagey systems that be. Creating seismic shifts for intersectional racial equity is not only possible, it's necessary, and Oluo's got thoughts on how you can find an entry point. In this discussion with local author-activist Marcus Harrison Green, Oluo will share "how to take conversations on race and racism out of a place of pure pain and trauma, and into a place of loving action." LC

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill (Wed Mar 6)

Author Talk: If You Can't Take the Heat by Geraldine DeRuiter

If you haven't had a chance to read James Beard Award-winning local writer Geraldine DeRuiter's fierce, incendiary viral essay "I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter," go do that right now. Her hysterical review of an absurd meal at the Michelin-starred restaurant Bros. is equally worth your time. Luckily for us all, DeRuiter has brought her scathing wit to a new collection of essays entitled If You Can't Take the Heat: Tales of Food, Feminism, and Fury. She'll drop by Book Larder for a chat with local author Becky Selengut, followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Book Larder, Fremont (Tues Mar 12)

A Conversation with Eric Kim: In‑Person & Online

Allow me to fangirl over New York Times staff writer Eric Kim for a minute. His tuna mayo rice bowl recipe has quickly become my go-to WFH lunch and hyperfixation food du jour (add a little cucumber and avocado, scoop it all up with seaweed sheets, and thank me later). I adore his poignant, lovely food writing (see: this ode to wonton chicken salad and this romantic paean to midnight pasta). And I love how craveable and nostalgic his recipes are—I mean, how could you not want to make cheesy peanut butter noodles, gochujang caramel cookies, black sesame Rice Krispies treats, or matcha latte cookies topped with a cloud of old-school boiled milk frosting? With the advent of his debut cookbook Korean American, I can't wait to add even more of his recipes, including gochugaru shrimp and grits, caramelized kimchi baked potatoes, and gochujang-buttered radish toast, to my repertoire. In addition, the book also includes personal essays on his upbringing as the son of two Korean immigrants in Atlanta and provides context on the history of Korean American cuisine. He'll chat with local author J. Kenji López-Alt about the book at this event. JB

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Thurs Mar 14)

Bushwick Book Club: Rena Priest’s I Sing the Salmon Home

The spring equinox is the ideal time to bask in the beauty of Rena Priest's poetry, which often references natural cycles and seasonal shifts. Merging traditional poetic forms and modern sensibilities, the Lummi tribal member and Washington’s sixth state poet laureate is a boundary blaster in the genre, fearlessly approaching Indigenous rights and environmentalism in her work and employing poetry as a vehicle for social transformation. (If Priest's poetry were an actual vehicle, I think it would be an elegant sports car, accelerating from 0 to 60 in mere seconds...or maybe something more environmentally friendly, like a finely tuned bicycle. I digress.) For this talk, Priest will cap off her storied poet laureate term by discussing I Sing the Salmon Home, which gathers poetry from over 150 Washington poets, including first graders and tribal elders. LC

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Sat Mar 16)

Dr. Jane Goodall

I came in second place in my fourth-grade oration contest with a speech about Dr. Jane Goodall, which I was tasked with delivering to the entire school without having a meltdown. Ever since, I've associated Dr. Goodall with this core memory, which was both terrifying and life-affirming. Anyway, I'd be remiss not to recommend Dr. Goodall's upcoming talk at the Moore Theatre, where she'll reflect on her 60+ years of conservation, advocacy, and study of wild chimpanzees. Fun fact: She also kind of believes in Bigfoot, which is the best argument I've got for his existence. LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Mar 30)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Hot Chocolate Run

The Hot Chocolate Run is back! Sign up for a 5K, 10K, or 15K race and celebrate at the finish line with a special mug overflowing with chocolate fondue, dippables, and drinkable hot chocolate. Still not enough chocolate? Stop by the free and open-to-the-public expo where you can warm up your sweet tooth and browse chocolate-themed items from local vendors. SL

Seattle Center, Uptown (Sun Mar 3)

St. Patrick's Day Dash 2024

Grab your greenest running gear (or a costume that you can run in) and join in on Seattle's 40th year of celebrating the Irish with a 5K. It wouldn't be St. Patrick's Day without Guinness, and you'll find plenty of it at the post-dash bash at the Fisher Pavilion along with food from Shawn O’Donnell’s and performances by the Stout Pounders and Seattle Irish Dance Company. There's plenty of fun for the kiddos, too: they can run the "leprechaun lap," get their faces painted, and check out the Irish Festival next door in the Armory. SL

Seattle Center, Uptown (Sun Mar 17)

Seattle Cherry Blossom Run

Every year, thousands of visitors flock to the UW campus to see the cherry blossom trees in bloom. But Seattleites can also celebrate the coming of spring by running through the picturesque trees during two weekends of races that include a 10K and full marathon (which counts as a Boston Marathon qualifier, for all you overachievers out there). Stick around for vendors and live entertainment in Red Square after your run, and don't forget to explore the U District during its Cherry Blossom Festival featuring sakura-themed food and drinks. SL

University of Washington, Northeast Seattle (Mar 23–30)

Big Climb Seattle 2024

Standing just a few dozen feet (and a few hundred steps) shorter than the Eiffel Tower, the Columbia Tower takes a grueling 1,311 footfalls to reach the top. Take on the high-stepping challenge for a good cause—the Big Climb raises money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and its mission to fund blood cancer research. Don't worry if you need to sit down and rest for a while at the top; you can just say you're appreciating the breathtaking views from the Pacific Northwest's tallest building. SL

Columbia Center, Downtown (Sun Mar 24)

VISUAL ART

Jaune Quick-To-See Smith: Memory Map

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, a citizen of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation, is one of the 20th century's most innovative artists—she blends references to pop art and abstraction with Native perspectives on Americana and mass media in brilliant, layered compositions. This solo exhibition curates from across five decades of the artist's paintings, drawings, and sculptures; I'm especially drawn to the Bush administration critique of War is Heck and Indian Map, Smith's "first recognizable map of the country in which brushstrokes and drips blur states’ borders and collaged texts and photographs tell stories of the land’s vast Indigenous presence." LC

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Mar 1–May 12)

Hank Willis Thomas: LOVERULES—From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Conceptual artist and activist Hank Willis Thomas blends mixed media with mass-produced, archival, and contemporary images to create photographs, sculptures, and installations that reckon with important questions about the role of art in civic life. LOVERULES, which pulls works spanning 20 years of Thomas's career from the Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation's collection, includes some of his most well-known pieces, including the corporate advertising-inspired works Branded and Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America. Staying curious about advertising and visual culture as creators of "narratives that shape our notion of value in society," Thomas spotlights the cultural tropes that influence race relations, inequality, and resistance. LC

Henry Art Gallery, University District (Mar 1–Aug 4)

Alterations

I confess that, even though it is a 20-minute walk from my home, I had never been to Photographic Center Northwest until their last exhibit featuring the works of Jon Henry. It humbled me, and inspired me to return. I typically have a hard time understanding "art," and gravitate toward photography where I expect things to be more real. The latest PCN exhibit, Alterations, challenges that idea, as it features six Pacific Northwest artists who burn, tear, and paste various ephemera into their photographs. The works use collage to enhance, challenge, or twist the image, providing commentary on various aspects of our reality from gender stereotypes to environmental destruction. SL

Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill (Mar 28–June 2)

Martine Gutierrez: Monsen Photography Lecture

Transdisciplinary artist Martine Gutierrez creates twists on pop culture tropes through elaborate narrative scenes. Using a wide range of mediums connected to mass media, from music videos to billboard campaigns and satirical fashion magazines, Gutierrez explores constructions of self and their own multicultural, first-generation identity as an artist of Indigenous descent. This presentation of Gutierrez's work was organized in conjunction with their upcoming Monsen Photography Lecture, an annual talk that brings key makers and thinkers in photographic practice to the Henry. LC

Henry Art Gallery, University District (Mar 30–July 28)