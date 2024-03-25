The Top 38 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 25–31, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Chelsea Wolfe

On her new album, She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, Chelsea Wolfe channels the goth trip-hop and effortless cool-factor of Portishead and PJ Harvey (à la To Bring You My Love). Reflecting the album's unending title, the album chronicles a cathartic rebirth that frames healing as cyclical, as opposed to a simple linear process. She will support the album alongside doom metal duo Divide and Dissolve. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

TUESDAY

FILM

Opera & Film: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Greta Gerwig cited The Umbrellas of Cherbourg as one of Barbie's main influences, and it's easy to see why—young Catherine Deneuve could be confused for Barbie any day of the week, and the musical's ultra-colorful set and musical numbers are drenched with the kaleidoscopic feel that Gerwig's film attempts. I can think of few better ways to celebrate spring than with a Jacques Demy flick—he largely sidestepped the French New Wave's stylish black-and-white ambiguity in favor of whimsy and color. Presented in partnership with Seattle Opera, this screening of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg will be preceded by a contextual lecture and followed with an audience discussion and Q&A. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Viva Italia! The Passion of Italian Cinema

If you consider life to be both an endless pursuit of beauty and philosophical challenges, I humbly suggest that you watch more '60s- and '70s-era Italian films. Viva Italia! makes it easy—the selection of straordinari film italiani boasts rare 35mm prints and 4K restorations, includes a screening of the unmatched Pasolini drama Mamma Roma. Chef's kiss. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

Pizza Friends Pop-Up

The pop-up-turned-cult-favorite-bakery Ben’s Bread Co. is kicking off a new collaborative pizza pop-up series on Wednesdays this month, featuring some of their pals in the industry. The series concludes this week with Andrew and Ruel Gregory of Post Alley Pizza. Expect plenty of pizza, side dishes, dessert, and drinks each night, available for takeout or patio dining—menus will be released closer to each date. JB

(Ben's Bread, Phinney Ridge)

LIVE MUSIC

Caetano Veloso

Revolutionary Brazilian artist Caetano Veloso is known as one of the founding fathers of the Tropicália movement for his distinctive blend of pop psychedelia, traditional Brazilian rhythms, and anti-authoritarian lyrics. The loss of fellow Brazilian psychedelia trailblazers Rita Lee and Gal Costa still feels fresh,so I am elated to see that Veloso is still peddling his songs around the globe. Not to mention, he also came out as bisexual at the age of 80—that's king behavior if you ask me! If you're new to Veloso's music, then drop everything and listen to his 1972 album Transa. The album seamlessly floats between English and Portuguese, detailing his experiences with loss, loneliness, and British culture while living in political exile in London. AV

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

THURSDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Disney Princess: The Concert

Unleash your inner Disney adult (c'mon, I know they're in there) as several Broadway royals step onto the stage to bring the cherished songs from Aladdin, The Lion King, and Beauty and the Beast to life. Be prepared to be starstruck by the likes of Lissa deGuzman (Wicked), Syndee Winters (Hamilton), and perhaps most exciting, Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol (you probably know her as Chelsea, Raven's redheaded BFF on That's So Raven). AV

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

FRIDAY

PERFORMANCE

Live Wire with Luke Burbank

Live Wire's spring offerings will continue with another edition of the honest and funny conversational show hosted by Luke Burbank. This time around, featured guests will include Dulcé Sloan, deemed "comedy gold" by Bust magazine, Jay Jurden, a recent staff writer for The Problem with Jon Stewart, lauded writer and touring musician Dessa, and Annie Rauwerda, whose social media project Depths of Wikipedia digs up the encyclopedic website's most delightfully strange stuff. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Willow Pill presents God’s Child

She might hate people, but everyone's favorite twisted doll will still bless us with her presence at her first-ever solo tour. The RuPaul's Drag Race mommy (spoiler alert: she won season 14) will come to slay and hit the stage to tell the story of her god-fearing childhood and rise to D-list status, bringing her trippy pin-up style and sacrilegious humor along for the ride. #Blessed. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

VISUAL ART

SAM Remix

Stop by Seattle Art Museum in your artsy finest for this evening of performances, art-making activities, live music, guided tours, and other creative encounters in celebration of the museum and its current exhibitions, including Jaune Quick-To-See Smith: Memory Map and Calder: In Motion. SAM Remix will run until 11 pm (it's a 21+ event, by the way), and the theme of the program,*•.¸♡ Crush ♡¸.•*, conjures exactly the kind of '90s-era Mandy Moore vision I can get behind. "Whether it’s a serendipitous connection, a meet-cute, or the start of a cherished friendship," the promotional materials state, "this edition of SAM Remix is our love letter to Seattle." LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee

I'm willing to believe that I'm a weirdo for this one, but hitting up a free spelling bee sounds like a blast. Eighty middle schoolers attempting to spell "psammophile," "zwitterion," and "schistorrhachis?" This is an environment Christopher Guest could only dream of conjuring up. Anywho, don't sleep on the cuteness of the King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee, which sees smarty-pants middle-schoolers from King and Snohomish Counties knock out words like "feuilleton" and "scherenschnitte." (I may still be mad that I lost a spelling bee in '99 by misspelling "phosphorescent," but these kids still have a shot at greatness.) Seattle Radio Theatre founder and KIRO Radio’s producer, host, and historian Feliks Banel will emcee the brainy event. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FILM

Fear with The Suspense is Killing Us Podcast

When a teenaged Reese Witherspoon brings a bad boy (who turns out to be a violent sociopath, NBD) into her dad's fancy Seattle home, he enlists the help of high-tech gadgets and surveillance to keep things in check. Fear also features a '90s rave, a dad bod, self-mutilation, and a rollercoaster orgasm. What more could we ask for? Travis Vogt, Matt Lynch, and Kevin Clarke, hosts of The Suspense Is Killing Us podcast and retro thriller fanatics, will introduce the nightmare. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Stop Making Sense

Calling it now: If you've seen Stop Making Sense, it's probably your favorite concert film. It's jangly and arty and all of the other words one might use to describe Talking Heads's catalog, and David wears the suit. Not feeling the Byrne? Listen, I know watching a concert movie for a band you don't listen to sounds like hell, but this one might be an exception. If you haven't seen it yet, anticipate looking back on the experience with a funny fondness later, like a good birthday party or the first time you smoked weed. Jonathan Demme (yes, the guy who went on to make The Silence of the Lambs) recorded all of the concert footage over the course of three days at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in 1983, during the height of the Heads' visionary fame. It's screening in a new restoration, so prep for a "once in a lifetime" experience. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Danny Brown - Quaranta '24 Tour

Danny Brown's new album Quaranta cuts right to the chase, opening with the bars "This rap shit done saved my life / And fucked it up at the same time / That pain in my heart I can't hide / Lot of trauma inside / You can see it in my eyes." His lyrics are vulnerable, reflective, and honest in a way that few rappers are—meditating on aging, trauma, and addiction. He will be joined by the California-based rapper HOOK and rising Detroit MC Bruiser Wolf. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Described by press materials as a "modern Huck Finn," Alynda Segarra (aka Hurray for the Riff Raff) adventurously travels through vocal runs and Americana music on her new album, The Past Is Still Alive. Pitchfork praised the album in their coveted "best new music" feature with critic Anna Gaca writing: "Segarra’s fantastic new album revives the folky textures of previous records to grapple with American myths and tragedies. It’s part folk-punk memoir, part spiritual invocation." Don't miss an opening set from Chicago-based bedroom pop artist Sen Morimoto. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PDX Jazz Presents: Laurie Anderson

Laurie Anderson has made an awe-inspiring mountain of music across her 40-year career as an experimental, trailblazing artist. You can attach multiple creative practices to her name, but her most well-known song—thanks to radio play from famed BBC DJ John Peel and an unexpected gen-z resurgence that landed her on the TikTok Billboard Top 50—is “O Superman.” If you scroll, you’ve heard the sample of Anderson’s track; she modulates her voice to an eerie, disembodied being, flatly singing: “Well you don’t know me / but I know you.” While “O Superman” conceptually floats somewhere in outer space, much of Anderson’s catalog is grounded, warm, and passionate. Don't miss Anderson in Seattle on her Let X=X tour backed by the NYC jazz ensemble Sexmob. The show is set to be a multimedia performance, showcasing her multi-hyphenate status while breathing new life into her extensive catalog. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Harold and the Purple Crayon's hour-long runtime is the perfect introduction to the ballet for a small newcomer–or, if you're anything like me, a length of time that doesn't make you nervous you'll get bored. Choreographed by Robyn Mineko Williams and Terence Marling, the production pulls from Crockett Johnson's 1955 children's classic and will be performed by PNB School students. Andrew Bird's music will provide a sweet backdrop to the creativity. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Dr. Jane Goodall

I came in second place in my fourth-grade oration contest with a speech about Dr. Jane Goodall, which I was tasked with delivering to the entire school without having a meltdown. Ever since, I've associated Dr. Goodall with this core memory, which was both terrifying and life-affirming. Anyway, I'd be remiss not to recommend Dr. Goodall's upcoming talk at the Moore Theatre, where she'll reflect on her 60+ years of conservation, advocacy, and study of wild chimpanzees. Fun fact: She also kind of believes in Bigfoot, which is the best argument I've got for his existence. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Cherry Blossom Run

Every year, thousands of visitors flock to the UW campus to see the cherry blossom trees in bloom. But Seattleites can also celebrate the coming of spring by running through the picturesque trees during two weekends of races that include a 10K and full marathon (which counts as a Boston Marathon qualifier, for all you overachievers out there). Stick around for vendors and live entertainment in Red Square after your run, and don't forget to explore the U District during its Cherry Blossom Festival featuring sakura-themed food and drinks. SL

(University of Washington, Northeast Seattle)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Black Punk Weekend

X-Ray Spex frontwoman Poly Styrene once sang, "Oh bondage, up yours!"—that is the ethos of the Northwest Film Forum's Black Punk Weekend. The three-day festival takes inspiration from James Spooner's 2003 documentary film, AFROPUNK, and subsequent book, Black Punk Now, which explores the lives of Black punks within an overwhelmingly white subculture. The festival program will celebrate the groundbreaking, boundary-pushing art, music, writing, and more created by Black punks with a screening of Spooner's film (followed by a conversation with the director), live music from the Black Ends and Brontez Purnell, an award ceremony honoring Kimya Dawson, and more. AV

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

U District Cherry Blossom Festival

It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 80 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom lattes from Cafe Canuc, cherry glazed ring doughnuts from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, and pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse. JB

(Various locations, University District, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

Dune: Part Two

A sweeping sci-fi film with origins right here in the Pacific Northwest, Dune: Part Two is a sequel that surpasses the first by leaps and bounds as it transports us back to the world first created by the late local author Frank Herbert. Picking up where its predecessor left off, it follows the young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he aligns himself with Chani (Zendaya) and the rest of the Fremen who have found a way to survive in the harsh desert climate of Arrakis. As they battle against the forces of the galaxy looking to mine the valuable resources that the planet holds, there is soon a growing sense that the greatest dangers are only just beginning. The film also digs into fears Herbert explored about the hazards of giving power to leaders who talk a big game even as they may be the villains of their own stories. Readers of said books know how this ends, but the film offers just as much to those who are going in blissfully unaware, and its stunning visuals deserve to be seen on the big screen. In all of 2024, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a film as immense and well-crafted as Dune: Part Two. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Monday-Thursday)

Love Lies Bleeding

In sophomore director Rose Glass’s queer melodrama Love Lies Bleeding, Kristen Stewart plays Lou, a chain-smoking dirtbag dyke and gym manager who splits her time between unclogging toilets, fending off the unwanted advances of her overzealous admirer Daisy (Anna Baryshnikov), worrying about her sister Beth (Jena Malone), reheating frozen dinners in a drab apartment, and masturbating on a faded couch in full view of her cat. When she meets ambitious muscle mommy Jackie (Katy O’Brian), who’s passing through town on her way to a bodybuilding competition in Las Vegas, the star-crossed sapphic lovers immediately fall into a spiral of toxic U-haul infatuation. Glass, who directed the 2019 psychological horror flick Saint Maud, brings a startlingly singular and stylish vision to life. She’s cited David Cronenberg’s Crash and Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls as influences for Love Lies Bleeding, and the carnal obsession of those films shines through in her work. The result is a seedy, sexy, high-octane ride that holds its own amongst the erotic thriller canon. JB

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Make Believe Seattle Film Festival

The second annual Make Believe Seattle Film Festival aims to "shine a dark light on the energy that courses through the PNW’s veins"—in other words, they bring horror, sci-fi, and animated movie magic to our fantastical region. The genre film festival, which includes queer, Black, and Native film programming, will offer up a diverse range of flicks for newbies and film buffs alike. I'm stoked for the playful '80s zombie film homage All You Need Is Blood and the "millennial coming-of-rage" flick American Meltdown. LC

(Various locations, Monday-Tuesday)

March Monster Madness

SIFF Cinema Egyptian's latest film series channels a very valid fear: that something gigantic and creepy and slimy will come along and gobble you up whole. (Hey, stranger things have happened.) March Monster Madness spotlights some of cinema history's scariest, most iconic, and most obscure creatures, from Godzilla and King Kong (duh) to Jeff Goldblum's hideous fly and that elegant, squid-like alien in Nope. Kaiju enthusiasts can also vote to select the final film in the lineup. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Nine-Tenths of The Law: Squatters’ Cinema

Squatters are not a group of folks that I'd previously associated with cinema, but I'm not afraid to admit that I was wrong. "In 2019, a radical group calling itself the Cinéma La Clef Revival Collective forced their way into the derelict building which housed La Clef (The Key), a '70s-era cinema," The Beacon explains. The French collective revitalized the space, which had shuttered in 2015 because the owners wanted to sell the property for redevelopment. Booo! La Clef Revival has fostered a community-programmed space for "squatter's cinema" ever since, shouting a gargantuan "fuck you" at exclusionary rental practices and vampiric landlords and developers. Show up to this screening series throughout March for a selection of squat-centric flicks like Occupied Cinema, Winstanley, and one of my personal faves, Robinson's Garden—it's a clear-cut punk statement offering up a rare glimpse of a multicultural Tokyo sans city pop and financial prosperity. Not to gush too much, but the film draws from underground No Wave aesthetics (think Jim Jarmusch) to tell an anticapitalist story of a bohemian drug dealer who discovers an abandoned building lush with vegetation. Promise you'll dig it. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday/Friday-Saturday)

Saltburn

Emerald Fennell's 2023 film is nothing if not polarizing ("Saltburn is the sort of embarrassment you’ll put up with for 75 minutes. But not for 127," says the New York Times), but as the world's preeminent Barry Keoghan stan, I have to at least entertain the idea that it has legs. Saltburn is billed as a "wicked tale of privilege and desire" (oOoOo) that sees an Oxford student attempt to infiltrate the aristocratic world of a classmate on an "eccentric family’s sprawling estate." (Has anything good ever happened at a "sprawling estate?") Also, if you've spent any time on Twitter over the last six months, it's no spoiler to mention that Keoghan fucks a grave. Anyway, if you like Agatha Christie, drugs, and films that had exactly zero skin in the Oscars game, this one might hit. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Tales of Lust & Madness with Lydia Lunch & Joseph Keckler

Here's your chance to see a living legend in the flesh! Counterculture icon Lydia Lunch is best known for her '70s no wave band Teenage Jesus and the Jerks, as well as her later collaboration with Sonic Youth (their song "Death Valley '69" was named one of the "50 Most Evil Songs Ever" by Kerrang!) Nowadays, Lunch spends the bulk of her time leading self-empowerment workshops and performing spoken-word poetry. For these performances, she will be joined by fellow New Yorker and multi-hyphenate Joseph Keckler for two intimate evenings of "musical and linguistic intrigue." AV

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market, Wednesday/Friday)

PERFORMANCE

The Master and Margarita

Mikhail Bulgakov's masterpiece, The Master and Margarita, was first published (in a censored form) in 1967, and it's beautifully weird. It's about the devil and his entourage; there's a scene-stealing chain-smoking cat; it's full of pranks and hypocrisy, metaphysical elements, beheaded bureaucrats, haunted theaters, Communism, and Stalinism. It's gothy and fantastical and anti-totalitarian. I mean, what's not to love? Director Mike Lion has adapted the tome for this production, which attempts to preserve its Russian sensibilities but also includes musical numbers, puppetry, physicality, and clowning. LC

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Moisture Festival 2024

A true testament to the popularity of underground cabaret entertainment in Seattle, the longstanding Moisture Festival has fostered circus performers, comics, burlesque dancers, and musicians for years, and now claims to be "the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival." The 24-day fest offers eye-popping events from the (relatively) mild-mannered to the racy and scantily clad end of the spectrum. LC

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

The Moors

In what sounds like a fun, fond, but nonetheless dark and violent parody of 19th-century feminist classics like Jane Eyre, Jen Silverman's comedy (directed by Annie Lareau) follows two sisters, a dog, a new governess, and a hen on the gloomy English moors, enlivened by "anachronisms sprinkled throughout" and even a power ballad.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday–Sunday)

Sanctuary City

The newest production by Polish-born playwright Martyna Majok, whose play Cost of Living received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, was a New York Times Critic's Pick. Sanctuary City is staged in post-9/11 Newark, where two pre-DACA "Dreamers" meet up on a fire escape to share their worries and hopes as undocumented teens. They plan to marry, but time shifts their relationship and brings up questions about sacrifice, love, and belonging. LC

(Leo K. Theater, Uptown, Thursday–Sunday)

Spring Shot Festival 2024: HOMEGROWN

Celebrating a "diverse garden" of performance artists, SpringShot serves as a launch pad for brand-new dance, theater, burlesque, and comedy shorts over three weekends, come rain or shine. Popping up like one of those bright magician's bouquets, over 30 artists will appear during three choose-your-own-price performances. Step outside to see week one's shows, which feature Si-Inni, Coco Justino, Ashley King, Erin Popelka, Daisy Dot, Bebe Abundance, Sinful Sugar, Vivienne Minx, Fawna Fae Tal, and others. LC

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Alexis Trice: UNDERCURRENT

Alexis Trice's mysterious paintings conjure beauty amid brutality—gossamer-haired creatures shed tears, sip from pearlescent streams, swim among seaweed, and float above vast expanses of ocean. The artist's diaphanous blend of realism and fantasy captures something rare: A real emotional undercurrent, something full of ecstasy and sadness, weaves throughout her compositions. Roq La Rue's first solo exhibition with Trice "touches on themes of grief and redemption" and includes sepia-toned oil paintings on antique shells. LC

(Roq La Rue, Madison Valley, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Alterations

I confess that, even though it is a 20-minute walk from my home, I had never been to Photographic Center Northwest until their last exhibit featuring the works of Jon Henry. It humbled me, and inspired me to return. I typically have a hard time understanding "art," and gravitate toward photography where I expect things to be more real. The latest PCNW exhibit, Alterations, challenges that idea, as it features six Pacific Northwest artists who burn, tear, and paste various ephemera into their photographs. The works use collage to enhance, challenge, or twist the image, providing commentary on various aspects of our reality from gender stereotypes to environmental destruction. SL

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, Thursday/Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Generous Portions: Collaborative Platters by Joe Max Emminger, Elizabeth Sandvig and Dick Weiss

If you haven't been enraptured by a ceramic platter lately, first of all: Same. But consider my previously platter-less perspective irrevocably changed by Generous Portions, the result of local artists Joe Max Emminger, Elizabeth Sandvig, and Dick Weiss's collaborative painting sessions. The trio gathers on Sandvig's sunny porch each week to gossip and paint ceramic plates with colorful enamels. (Hi guys, are you looking for a fourth friend?) The resulting pieces are layered, diary-like, and contain an element of spontaneity that only a hangout with a bestie can provide. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Saturday; closing)

Martine Gutierrez: Monsen Photography Lecture

Transdisciplinary artist Martine Gutierrez creates twists on pop culture tropes through elaborate narrative scenes. Using a wide range of mediums connected to mass media, from music videos to billboard campaigns and satirical fashion magazines, Gutierrez explores constructions of self and their own multicultural, first-generation identity as an artist of Indigenous descent. This presentation of Gutierrez's work was organized in conjunction with their upcoming Monsen Photography Lecture, an annual talk that brings key makers and thinkers in photographic practice to the Henry. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

quinn mcnichol: or was it all some kind of dream?

I was intrigued by quinn mcnichol's work in last year's Hudson River School-inspired group exhibition Of A Place, so I'm stoked to see or was it all some kind of dream?, mcnichol's solo exhibition at SOIL. The artist calls upon tarot readings, weather shifts, and medicinal herb gardens as "narratives" in a "visual adventure," inviting viewers into a dream space of cozy cushions, quiet music, and ethereal artworks. Drop in and take a breath. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Sleepless Nights

Curator Hannah Newman's Sleepless Nights explores the horrors that would've kept Edgar Allan Poe twisting and turning at night, had he been born in the last 50 years or so: Doomscrolling, mental health struggles, grind culture, inflation, all that very scary stuff. Describing busyness as a survival tactic ("The moment we slow down, our worries catch up," the promotional materials explain), Sleepless Nights posits that artists distract themselves by creating beauty. The exhibition, which features works by Marcelo Fontana, Pamela Hadley, Nicholas Moler-Gallardo, Jessie Rose Vala, Morgan Rosskopf, Katherine Spinella, and Newman, will unfold in a "dark room via blacklights, nightlights, phone screens, and projectors...infused with a continuous stream of audio, a background score of current events, news updates, podcasts, and other data." Nothing we're not accustomed to, right? LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)