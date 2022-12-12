The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Dec 12-18, 2022



MONDAY

FILM

Black Christmas

Black Christmas is an underrated holiday gem, and surprisingly freaky–just wait until you find out what's hidden in the attic. Decked out in twinkle lights, the '74 flick follows a group of sorority sisters who receive strange phone calls over winter break. (You guessed it, a serial killer is on the loose.)

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

Collide-O-Scope Xmess Edition

This holiday edition of Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson's brain-melting found footage show compiles more of the wacky ephemera for which the duo is known and loved. The mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurity is well-suited to the Santa-loving weirdo in all of us—plus, nice-listers will have the chance to win presents throughout the night.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Amon Amarth

Longtime Swedish metalheads Amon Amarth, whom former Stranger contributor Jason Bracelin described as "the AC/DC of melodic Swedish Viking death metal sans the paunchy, cake-fed replacement singer with Loki-like ’tude," will stop by Seattle to wreak havoc on their Great Heathen tour. Don't miss opening sets from heavy metal trio Carcass, death metal heavies Obituary, and vegetarian deathgrind band Cattle Decapitation.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?

You might know Matt Rogers from the podcast Las Culturistas, or from the barebacking bit in the movie Fire Island, or from his voice on Q-Force. And now you will know him as the spirit of the holidays, thanks to his new musical revue Have You Heard of Christmas? in which he will perform original songs inspired by Christmas, a holiday. This live show is an adaptation of songs from Rogers’ new Showtime comedy special, which is real and tells the generally-fictionalized story of how he created a live Christmas show that has become iconic and beloved, or at least it will if you bozos buy tickets to see it. Somehow both sentimental and sarcastic, Matt’s show-within-a-show-about-a-show is the sort of weird mind-bender that has the power to beguile cynics who are exhausted by the season before it even begins, and also weirdos who live in Christmas Tree Shops year-round. May your holiday be as festive as it is horny. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Birth-Tay Ball! Taylor Swift B-Day Celebration

Celebrate the biggest day of the year (we're talking about Taylor Swift's birthday, obviously) with a birth-Tay dance party featuring all your favorite tunes from her country days to Midnights, and everything in between. This is probably the only acceptable place to request "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" at the DJ booth.

(High Dive, Fremont)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Pond with Cryogeyser

Australian psych-pop ensemble Pond, who has toured with the likes of the Arctic Monkeys, MGMT, and Flaming Lips, will stop by on their North American tour to support their 2021 album, 9, which Rolling Stone called "an exhilarating ride through multiple ideas all being born at once." Don't miss an opening set from LA-based alt-rock band Cryogeyser.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Yung Gravy & bbno$: Baby Gravy Tour

Minnesota-born rapper Yung Gravy will bring his unique blend of modern trap, classic soul, retro samples, satirical raps, and colorful fashion back to Seattle in support of his new album Marvelous. Don't miss an opening set from like-minded Canadian rapper and frequent collaborator bbno$.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

QUEER

Open Mic Night

Channel your rage, grief, and resilience at Wildrose's open mic night hosted by Seattle Dyke March, which will honor those injured and murdered in the Club Q shooting with a night of refuge and queer expression. Sign up for a five-minute time slot, or build community amid performances of poetry, prose, music, and more. Direct links to verified funds will be shared to support survivors and victims' families.

(Wildrose, Capitol Hill)

SHOPPING

Urban Craft Market

Handmade goodies and holiday markets are the name of the game at Christmastime, and this one shouldn't be missed. Boasting over 25 local artisans, the carefully curated Urban Craft Market will feature Crunch Supply's colorful paper goods, wooden keepsakes by Maison Arbor, and ever-popular boob ceramics by Tough Tatas Pottery.

(400 Fairview, South Lake Union)

THURSDAY

FILM

Holiday Horror: Black Christmas Film Talk

Dig into the frosty atmosphere of Black Christmas at this hybrid talk led by local filmmaker Jeremy Cropf. In honor of the festive fright fest's approaching 50th anniversary, Cropf will analyze the original flick and its 2006 and 2019 sequels, looking closely at how they stylistically and thematically impacted the horror landscape. (If you're down to be ho-ho-horrified, catch the original Black Christmas at SIFF Cinema Uptown on December 12.)

(SIFF Film Center and Virtual)

LIVE MUSIC

Channel Tres

Having shared stages with artists like Vince Staples and JPEGMAFIA, Compton-hailing DJ, producer, and musician Channel Tres brings his unique blend of house-infused hip-hop and R&B back to town for a headlining set of his own, supporting his latest album refresh. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from electronic soul gem Rochelle Jordan.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Johnnyswim

Nashville-hailing folk, soul, blues, and pop music duo, consisting of husband-and-wife singer-songwriters Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez, will support their latest self-titled album which preserves the pop melodies of hyped acts like the Lumineers while never losing sight of the confessional songwriting of the Americana tradition. Plus, anticipate hearing some of their holiday-centric jams from their 2014 album, A Johnnyswim Christmas.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

SHOPPING

Punk Rock Flea Market

What's punk rock without a dash of consumerism? Grab your mohawked buddies for this metal-studded weekend flea, where hundreds of alt vendors from across the region will peddle their ripped and chained wares alongside DJs and live bands. (Third & Union, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle

For this co-headlined tour, noted transphobe Dave Chappelle will return with another round of "cultural observations" alongside recently slapped funnyman Chris Rock.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Robby Hoffman

Ex-Hasidic queer Jewish stand-up and Chris Gethard Show writer Robby Hoffman is a comic to keep your eye on—the festival favorite was named one of Vulture's Top Comedians to Watch in 2020. We hope she'll share more about her love of dried apricots and hatred of ravines for this set.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Ali Gatie: Who Hurt You? Tour

Yemen-born, Toronto-raised singer-songwriter Ali Gatie initially made waves with his 2019 single "It's You," which garnered nearly 300 million views on YouTube and landed on Billboard charts across the world. Catch him supporting his debut album, Who Hurt You?, which draws inspiration from Ed Sheeran, J. Cole, and Frank Ocean with its stripped-down acoustic-pop production, effusive lyricism, and free-flowing neo-soul song structure. Like-minded Canadian pop singer Johnny Orlando will open.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Deep Sea Diver - A Very Special Christmas Show

Local singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Dobson (AKA Deep Sea Diver) will harness holiday cheer with a two-night "Christmas extravaganza," putting her signature doo-wop and pop-infused indie rock stamp on classic holiday carols. Fellow Seattle artists BYLAND and Racoma will join the festivities.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Holidaze of Blaze: Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, and More

Cherished West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg, whom Mercury writer Leilani Polk once called "the smoke-hazed king of ganja love himself," will light up the Tacoma Dome with his Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring a star-studded lineup of hip-hop royalty including auto-tune genius T-Pain, Long Beach legend Warren G, Southern rap duo Ying Yang Twins, and rising country singer Justin Champagne (this one is a real wild card).

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

The Smile

For their side project The Smile, Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood joined forces with drummer Tom Skinner (of jazz outfit Sons of Kemet) to stir up a unique potion of post-punk, progressive rock, Afrobeat, and electronic music. They will support their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, which Pitchfork called a "raw-boned rock number," reminiscent of Radiohead's sophomore album The Bends. British composer Robert Stillman will open.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Tremolo: 1992

Rock bands from across the US, including New Age Healers, Karate Guns & Tanning, Medejin, The Sleepover Disaster, Dead Leaf Echo, boococoon, Guest Directors, Sun Atoms, Black Nite Crash, and Pure Hex, will pay tribute to the year 1992, one of the greatest years in shoegaze history, with covers of drone-y alt-rock classics from Lush, Ride, The Lilys, Medicine, Curve, and more.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

Wild Powwers with Constant Lovers

Former Stranger writer Amber Cortes wrote of Wild Powwers, "Fans of guitar-driven rock will dig this trio's wily, grungy ways. Each member contributes to the band's immense sound: Jordan Gomes builds full and heavy bass lines, Lupe Flores wails on the drums like there's no tomorrow, and guitarist and vocalist Lara Hilgeman's forceful voice will rip you apart (in a good way)." Catch them performing alongside the local hard rock quartet Constant Lovers.

(High Dive, Fremont)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Shrek Rave: Shrek The Halls

If you've ever wanted to get down at a swamp-style holiday rave inspired by the 2007 television special ShrekThe Halls, here's your chance. You may be asking "Why?" and we guess the only answer would be "Why not?" It's a thing, and a thing whose NYC event was attended by Rico Nasty and Jaboukie Young-White, no less. So what're you waiting for? Get your game on, go playyyy!

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Thank God It's Hanukkah

L’chaim! Weekly disco dance party Thank God It's Friday will celebrate Hanukkah with an immersive extravaganza that will include DJs, drag performances, go-go dancers, and plenty of chocolate gold coins to keep your energy high. Don't forget to dress to impress, festive blue, white, and gold attire is highly encouraged!

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

A Warning to the Curious

For those who prefer their holiday festivities with a side of spectral hauntings, this night of "festive ghost whispering" will include a guided tour of the historic Georgetown Steam Plant, a talk with local Spooked in Seattle author and ghost tracker Ross Allison, and opportunities to test out ghost hunting kits.

(Georgetown Steam Plant, Georgetown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Christopher Titus: Carrying Monsters

Stranger writer Dave Segal once described the modus operandi of Christopher Titus's comedy as “you gotta laugh to keep from crying.” Challenge accepted. Titus will head to Seattle with more of his wincingly hilarious style, so brace yourself for harrowing humor and unexpected barbs.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

GEEK & GAMING

AI Artmaking: Online Workshop

If you've been intrigued—and perhaps a little unnerved—by all of the artificial intelligence art generators popping up on the internet, AI artist Lia Coleman will share how the medium can support human expression and encourage creativity. The online workshop will include "self-reflective writing prompts" and opportunities for computer-generated art-making.

(Virtual via MOHAI)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle SantaCon 2022

In the words of Stranger staff writer Matt Baume, "I do not necessarily endorse this event, but I feel that you should be warned that it is happening again." Claiming to be "much more than a pub crawl," an alcohol-infused flash mob of folks clad in Santa Claus costumes will hit the streets of downtown Seattle again this year to enjoy drink specials, contests, and live entertainment.

(Various locations)

LIVE MUSIC

20th Annual Holiday Hootenanny and Sing-A-Long

Oregon native Carrie Clark and her band the Lonesome Lovers will be joined by Sue Corcoran and Vincent Gates (of the Von Piglet Family Players), Christine Kistler (of Lion Judah), Rob Witmer, Doug Port, and Andy Stoller (of Heart) for this 20th annual "holiday hootenanny and sing-a-long."

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

The Holiday Show: Tomo Nakayama, Widower, Hannah Ramone, and Mikey and Matty

Tomo Nakayama makes emotionally compelling folk-inspired pop songs that have been praised by journalists from NPR, The New York Times, and KEXP in recent years. He will be joined by folk-rock artist WIDOWER, indie singer-songwriter Hannah Ramone, and art-pop duo Mikey and Matty for a festive winter concert of cozy, comforting tunes.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Genderqueer: A Non-Binary Drag Show

Put your own twist on gender norms, or shirk them entirely—this is GenderQueer, a recurring drag experience performed entirely by non-binary performers. Hosted by the always-camp Mx. O Gender, this month's show will feature enby glamazons Jack King Goff, Edith Pilaf, Pupusa, Rowan Ruthless, Risque and Rye, and Sloppy Giuseppe as they explore the "gender universe."

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown)

MoM's 2022 Gala

Museum of Museums's galactic gala, which has an "out of this world" theme this year, invites fashion-forward extraterrestrials to celebrate their artistic programming with performances, live music, and more. The starry-eyed party is free to members, and a limited number of general admission tickets are also available, so snatch them up quickly to groove alongside other space aliens in support of contemporary art.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill)

POP2k: Playing 2000s Pop Dance Hits (X-Mas Sweater Edition)

DJ HandZ will spin some of your favorite holiday-centric pop favorites while you reenact the iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" dance routine from Mean Girls at thismerry ol' '00s and '10s throwback bash. Ugly Christmas sweaters are highly encouraged!

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Seasons: Willow Pill

She might hate people, but everyone's favorite twisted doll will bless us with her presence at this drag performance anyway. The "reigning Drag Queen mommy" (spoiler alert: she won season 14) will come to slay with weirdo pin-up style and wicked humor.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Christmas With Creed Bratton

"Do you want to see a foot with four toes?" Legendary weirdo and Renaissance man Creed Bratton will stop by Seattle to share a few Christmassy chuckles, and hopefully a song or two from his 2020 album Slightly Altered.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Hollis with Chong the Nomad

You may have caught Alda Agustiano’s moniker, Chong the Nomad, in the credits for “Lazy Susan,” the lead single from 2021 Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The producer brings her poppy, complex electronic tracks down to Portland next month, with fellow Seattleite and singer-songwriter Hollis Wong-Wear. Now going simply by Hollis, Wong-Wear is perhaps best known as the lead vocalist for R&B trio the Flavr Blue, and a 2014 Grammy nomination for her work on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ The Heist. The co-headliners co-wrote and performed “Take Two” in the summer of 2020—and we can’t see a more likely outcome for the bill than the two performing it together. Hollis’ recent album Subliminal is a whole vibe—of sparkling and celestial gems like “Bloom Indigo.” We’re also hoping Hollis treats us to some Flavr Blue cut, maybe “We Can Go Blind?” Just putting it out there. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Patterson Hood (of Drive-By Truckers)

What a generous and wonderful gift the artistic output of Patterson Hood has turned out to be. The son of one of the greatest bassists who ever lived—David Hood of Muscle Shoals, Alabama—Patterson’s legacy would have been assured even if he’d just dipped his toe in the waters of his dad’s profession. But as it turns out, Hood not only co-fronts one of the most prolific and fiery rock bands of the past two decades (Drive-By Truckers), he’s carried on a simultaneous solo career in music and become a fantastic essayist and storyteller, exploring the conflict of the two Americas and the redemptive power of music. NED LANNAMANN

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

Snoopernova with Snoop Dogg

Get ready to hear classics like "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin and Juice" live as the doggfather himself transforms the artsy night club into the "Snoopernova" for a rare intimate performance just days after his Holidaze of Blaze arena concert. We repeat: THIS IS NOT A TRIBUTE NIGHT!

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

Snow Globe Holiday Concert

Snow Globe, the annual holiday benefit concert that has provided thousands of meals for Northwest Harvest, is back for a sixth year with performances from singer-songwriter Kristin Chambers and jazz ensemble the Mack Grout Trio.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

SPORTS & RECREATION

FIFA World Cup 2022 Watch Parties

Join the Seattle Sounders for a free watch party of the World Cup Final. The event will feature food and drink available for purchase, plus giveaways, music, photo booths, games, prizes, and more. Seating is first-come, first-served, and demand is high, so get there ahead of time to secure your spot.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

26th Annual Model Train Festival

In our opinion, trains represent all things wintry and magical–maybe it's their soothing chugga-chugga sounds, their plumes of smoke, or the romantic notion of snuggling up in a vintage train car à la Hercule Poirot. (Just us?) Indulge in some train magic at this model train festival, where regional railroad clubs will share their intricate room-sized layouts throughout the Washington State History Museum.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The complicated, inspiring life of acclaimed photographer and activist Nan Goldin sees new light in this documentary, which compiles rarely seen footage and interviews to illuminate her fight against big-pharma villains the Sackler family. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and was previously screened at this year’s SIFF DocFest .

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Bones and All

Road trip!! Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), this cannibalistic thriller stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as blood-thirsty lovers traveling 3,000 miles through the backroads of the United States. IndieWire reports that the film "would have Chekhov himself weeping," so prepare to feel at least mildly devastated.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Holy Spider

Based on the true story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, this thriller by lauded writer-director Ali Abbasi follows a female journalist who arrives in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad in search of an elusive murderer targeting sex workers.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes bump heads in this horror satire of gastronomic proportions. The Menu roasts the hoity-toity culture of haute cuisine while folding in some unexpected ingredients.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

9th Annual Dark Beer Fest at Flying Lion Brewing

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this four-day event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews." Plus, in case you need another reason to drag yourself out of bed, a limited supply of free donuts will be available each morning.

(Flying Lion Brewing, Rainier Valley, Thursday-Sunday)

Miracle on Second

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Sippin' Santa

This holiday-tiki-themed cocktail bar pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on Second at nearby Rob Roy) invites you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine." Drinks include the "Kris Kringle Colada" (dark Jamaican rum, Cynar, allspice, lime and pineapple juice, and cream of coconut) and the "Christmas Eve of Destruction" (dark overproof rum, herbal liqueur, nutmeg syrup, lime juice and Angostura bitters).

(Navy Strength, Belltown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Wonderland: Seattle's World Class Dinner Theatre

At this swanky holiday soirée, sparkly performers will swing from chandeliers in celebration of the winter season. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

A Christmas Carol

If the impending holiday season elicits a "Bah, humbug," try this dependable Yuletide delight. ACT's A Christmas Carol, returning for its 47th year(!!!), will offer up a little Dickensian magic with ghosts and a grumpy old dude. What's more Christmassy than that?

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Acrobatic Conundrum—Volume 9: Thresholds

As Stranger associate editor Rich Smith has written, "Acrobatic Conundrum trades the cheeseball spectacle of circus arts for the more expressive vocabulary of modern dance without sacrificing the athletic rigor associated with the form." In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the impressive Seattle-based company will tumble onto the stage for this curated cabaret performance, which will include acrobatic acts from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Austen Unbound

Jane Austen lovers, we know you're out there—this imaginative improvised performance will transport you back to the Regency era where you belong. (Bridgerton fans, this one's for you, too.) Informed by audience suggestions, each performance of Austen Unbound shirks order and structure to celebrate the writer's signature wit with a loosened-up visit to the drawing rooms and manor houses of yore.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Christmastown

If your ideal holiday season includes smoky lounges and sultry dames, you won't wanna miss this mistletoe noir, which follows hard-hitting sleuth Nick Holiday on a curious case involving Christmas trees and a "glamorous elf." Christmastown, a beloved recurring production, will take its final bow this year.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Dina Martina Christmas Show

Seattle's own "Second Lady of Entertainment" will return to the stage with some Christmassy razzle-dazzle this month. Alongside Stranger Genius award-winning composer and musician Chris Jeffries, Dina Martina will deliver the surreal comedy and festive tunes for which she's been known and loved for 25 years. (Her show was described by former Stranger editor Chase Burns as "cozy but disorienting," and John Waters calls her act "some new kind of twisted art,” so buckle in for a holiday fever dream.)

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Flight Before Xmas

This recurring holiday production by "fearless feminist non-profit arts organization" Macha Theatre Works starts with an all-too-familiar story of holiday stress at the airport, but flight delays and lost luggage won't dampen the cast's Christmas spirit.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Thursday-Sunday)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s magical score springs to life in this Sugarplum-packed rendition of a longstanding holiday tradition, complete with mice, tin soldiers, and a timeless trip to the Land of Sweets.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Harlem Nutcracker Teaser

This adaptation of the beloved holiday ballet uses Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's "Nutcracker Suite" as a "musical starting point" to share the tale of an African American family's Christmas Eve in Harlem. This surprising teaser performance, which includes the entirety of Harlem Nutcracker minus the last 20 minutes, will preview the final production, which is slated to premiere next year.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Jingle All the Gay

You better not pout at this luminous jubilee featuring "fabulous fruitcakes" like Kylie Mooncakes, Tito Bonito, Woody Shticks, Cherdonna Shinatra, and others. Jingle All the Gay promises to stuff your stockings with burlesque, cabaret, dance, drag, and musical performances in one hilarious celebration of chosen family.

(West Hall, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

Journey to the lascivious Land of the Sweets at this showy burlesque spectacle, which will return for its 16th season with more sugar plum sexiness and swinging tunes by The Nutcracker Nonette.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Little Women the Musical

It's difficult to improve upon greatness—and to us, greatness is personified by the 1994 film Little Women starring Winona Ryder. (No, not the Greta Gerwig one. We said what we said!!) But hey, this musical interpretation might change our minds. Based on Louisa May Alcott's classic 1869 novel, the lives of impetuous Jo, bratty-but-loveable Amy, and the rest of the March fam will come alive on stage. Bring your mom!

(Theatre Puget Sound Studio, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Baz Luhrmann's sparkly world hits the theatrical stage in this musical directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers. You probably already know the plot of the romantic drama set in turn-of-the-century Paris, so just sit back and thrill your eyeballs with the glamour of the show—Moulin Rouge! brings new meaning to the word "extra."

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Mr. Dickens and his Carol

Adapted from Samantha Silva's charmingly Christmassy novel, Mr. Dickens and his Carol follows the man himself in the aftermath of a publication flop. When Dickens is tasked with writing a holiday-themed tome within a month, comedy ensues.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Next Fest NW 2022: REVOLVE/REVOLUTION

Spotlighting up-and-coming choreographers in Seattle, Velocity's experimental new works festival Next Fest NW will continue to celebrate contemporary movement art. Inspired by this year's theme of "REVOLVE/REVOLUTION," artists Akoiya Harris, Andrew McShea, Jenny Peterson and Kaitlin McCarthy, and the Anfractuous project will present forward-thinking new pieces.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

Paddington Saves Christmas

Paddington Bear will once again don his blue duffle coat and bright-red hat for this holiday comedy, which sees the beloved, accident-prone bear on a chaotic journey to make marmalade jam.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

Q Brothers Christmas Carol

This rhythmic spin on a Dickens classic sees crabby old Ebenezer visited by "the ghosts of hip-hop past, present, and future," plus a Jamaican Jacob Marley. Sign us up! As the story goes, Scrooge will cast off his grumpy chains in favor of a funky new beat.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

Rich Gray's Forbidden Xmas

A bygone holiday tradition returns! Written by beloved local theater director and artist Rich Gray, Forbidden Xmas first hit Seattle stages in the '90s with musical parodies and sketch comedy to remember. The production will twinkle back to life at Cornish Playhouse with fresh songs and past favorites.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas

Scott Shoemaker (AKA Ms. Pak-Man) will lead a gaggle of Seattle's most Yuletide-lovin' burlesque, music, and comedy stars in this subversive celebration of Christmas. Expect song and dance, utter hilarity, and partial nudity from this cast of cheery queerdos.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Friday-Sunday)

Uncle Mike Ruins Christmas

Returning for its 15th year, Uncle Mike Ruins Christmas will deliver more "delightfully twisted" holiday mischief, courtesy of Mike Murphy and the Jet City cast. Not for the faint of heart, the show's improvisers will trample on audience-provided Christmas memories like a pack of wild reindeer.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Friday-Saturday)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

"Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs." Or you could head to this Die Hard musical parody, which blends the action classic with pure comedy (plus smooth jams and '80s style) for a snarky twist on Christmas spirit.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Wednesday-Sunday)

A Very Drunken Christmas Carol

The Drunken Tenor returns for this comedy opera, which gets a little topsy-turvy after he's knocked out and sent to an alternate realm of Christmas ghosts with lessons to share. Sound familiar? The wobbly retelling of a classic Dickens tale includes an ugly sweater contest, so show 'em your worst for a chance to win a prize.

(Opera Center, Uptown, Friday & Sunday)

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

It's all Darcys and Bennets in this clever, Christmassy take on Jane Austen's elaborate Regency world. (Can't get enough of charming, Austen-inspired theater? Check out the improvised performance Austen Unbound after this!)

(Taproot Theatre, Greenwood, Wednesday-Saturday)

The Wiz

I can't decide what I love most about The Wiz, the 5th Avenue Theater's first live holiday show since 2019's Annie. Kataka Corn is a fantastic Dorothy, slowly unveiling the true power of their voice a little more with every song, culminating in the stunning, teary-eyed show-closer, "Home." The horny tap-dancing tin man, clumsy scarecrow, and emotionally complicated lion were everything, too. And the witches! And the Wiz! Truly all delightful! But I think it was the costumes (designed by Jarrod Barnes) and the wigs and makeup (by Kelley Jordan) that were truly phenomenal—dancers turned into mesmerizing swirls of psychedelic colors and glitter during the big dance scenes, at times recalling Nick Cave with the way feathers, strings, fabric, and fur moved and swayed. While it took a few songs for the energy of the production to build—mostly because the earlier songs are mid-tempo plot builders with less opportunity for singers to flex the vocal strength we get to hear later in the show—the payoff was entirely worth waiting for. Look, I'm just gonna say it, okay? I can't not say it: You better "ease on down the road" to the 5th Avenue Theatre to catch The Wiz before it closes on December 23. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Christmas Ship Festival

Because nothing says Christmas like a big ass ship covered in twinkle lights, the Puget Sound will get a little more sparkly as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship docks in waterfront communities along the Seattle shoreline. Those who pay to hop aboard can meet Santa and hear a community choir performance, or tag along behind the ship in a 21+ boat with rotating party themes.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the holiday season.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)