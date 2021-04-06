This Week in Seattle Event News: The Seattle Asian Art Museum Will Reopen, Sounders Fans Can Return to Lumen Field, and More

Seattle's arts, culture, and entertainment spheres aren't back to their pre-COVID ways just yet, but a few major players have exciting announcements lined up this week regarding their virtual or otherwise socially distanced returns. Read on for details on ticket sales and other important info for the Seattle Asian Art Museum reopening, May cooking classes with the Pantry, and more.

The Seattle Asian Art Museum will reopen. As Jasmyne Keimig reported last week, the Volunteer Park institution will return after a year of closure due to COVID, which is all the more exciting for those who didn't see the museum's impressive renovations during its brief blue-sky period before lockdown. You can book a timed visit (GA tickets go on sale Thursday, April 29, or Thursday, April 16 for SAM members) from 10 am-5 pm on Friday-Sunday starting Friday, May 28, or as early as Friday, May 7 if you're a member.

Queer Bar will resume its brunch program starting next Sunday, April 19, promising mimosas and hangover-quelling noshes from 11 am-1:30 pm. Reservations are encouraged. On Friday, April 16, they'll also host a RuPaul's Drag Race viewing party hosted by resident queen Kristie Champagne, just like the old days—but with a limited capacity of masked viewers on a first-come, first-served basis this time.

Sponsored

Tickets for the Seattle Black Film Festival are on sale. Presented virtually for the second time, Langston Seattle's always-excellent program of films from across the Black American diaspora will run from April 16-26. Passes are available now and single tickets will be available soon.

The Sounders will return to Lumen Field this month. Starting with a match against Minnesota United on Friday, April 16 with additional matches through November, Seattle's MLS team will resume home games after a yearlong hiatus, welcoming fans at 25% capacity in compliance with Phase 3 guidelines, as the Seattle Mariners have already done at T-Mobile Park. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 14.

Preorders are open for a witchy Cafe Nordo home experience. The Witching Hour is the latest interactive parcel from the wild and witchy minds of Cafe Nordo. Those who order a package for pickup or local delivery are cast as new initiates of the Society of Nocturnal Mysteries—a journey that begins with lighting a candle and choosing a powerful crystal from an embossed velvet satchel and ends with making an executive decision as to whether or not to "put the army of fears you have unleashed back in the bottle or recruit them to be your allies in this astral plane." Each box comes with two to four servings of "Fairy Mine Pie" and a cocktail kit.

Tickets are on sale for a beer-filled bike ride. The annual Seattle Bike-n-Brews (May 1-31) invites you to pedal along the Duwamish and Green River trails from Georgetown to Tukwila, taking pit stops at Airways Brewing, Two Beers Brewing, and Georgetown Brewing along the way, knowing that proceeds will benefit Cascade Bicycle Club. Tickets are $60 for the public and $50 for members.

An auction for a Top Chef dinner starts this week. Seattle chef Shota Nakajima, fresh off competing in season 18 of the Bravo series Top Chef in Portland, is auctioning off a private dinner on Saturday, April 23, with two of his Top Chef pals: chef Sara Hauman of Soter Vineyards in Portland, Oregon, and chef Byron Gomez of 7908 in Aspen, Colorado. All of the proceeds from the meal will go towards the distribution of meals to low-income residents in the Chinatown-International District, prepared from restaurants in the neighborhood. Place your bids from April 9-16.

The Pantry announced its May cooking classes. On the itinerary: a two-day croissant workshop (May 15-16, May 29-30), New York bagels (May 16), smash burgers (May 1 and 15), plus much more. If you want to register, don't hesitate: the events are known to sell out quicker than the time it takes to fry an egg. (Should you not be swift enough for the event of your choice, wait lists are available.)

A luncheon with a local restaurateur has one more table available. Chef Renee Erickson is releasing her highly anticipated new cookbook Getaway: Food and Drink to Transport You, which contains recipes inspired by Rome, Paris, Normandy, London, Baja California, and Seattle. To celebrate, she's hosting a book release luncheon at her waterfront restaurant Westward on Tuesday, April 27, with a three-course meal of dishes like rockfish ceviche, wood oven-roasted chicken with salsa roja and lime, and vanilla soft serve. To ensure social distancing, tickets will only be sold by individual table. There's only one left, so act fast.