This Week in Seattle Food News: A Halal Smash Burger Joint Arrives, HoneyHole Gets New Owners, and A Cookie Bakery Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS

SMA5H

This new halal smash burger joint recently opened its doors in Beacon Hill. Besides burgers, the restaurant also serves chopped cheeses, chicken sandwiches, loaded fries, and shakes in flavors like mango and Oreo.

Beacon Hill

FUTURE OPENINGS

Cheese Room

Many mourned when the iconic red sauce restaurant Machiavelli closed its Capitol Hill location after 36 years of business. What's next for the historic space? The nearby spot Meet Korean BBQ plans to open a mysterious new concept called the Cheese Room.

Capitol Hill



HoneyHole

The HoneyHole saga continues: The team behind Rumba and Inside Passage has taken over the beloved Capitol Hill sandwich shop and will reopen it sometime soon.

Capitol Hill



Kedai Makan

The cozy Malaysian restaurant and bar Kedai Makan, which closed in October 2022 and reopened in a new location on Capitol Hill under new ownership a couple of months later, will open a second location in the former Lai Rai space in Belltown.

Belltown

CLOSURES

Coping Cookies

The queer and woman-owned Capitol Hill bakery, which opened last March and discontinued retail hours at its brick-and-mortar space on Capitol Hill in January, announced on Monday that this weekend will be its last. Owners Sam Padilla and Ashley Hernandez attributed the closure to challenges like contractor delays, extensive appliance repairs, and unexpected expenses, writing, "We can’t continue Coping Cookies. As much as it pains us to part with the best cookies we’ve ever tasted, it’s the best decision for our mental health, for our physical health, and for our financial well-being. We do not have plans to get Coping Cookies coming back after this. However, we do foresee our cookies coming back exactly the way they started…in baking for friends and sharing moments of delicious bliss with people we enjoy. We hope you remember these unconventional little, big cookies every time you share with your people, too." No pre-orders will be required for purchases this weekend, and the shop will be open from 11 am-5 pm or until sold out on Saturday and Sunday.

Capitol Hill



Cupcake Royale

The local cupcake chain plans to close its 20-year-old Ballard location after service on Sunday.

Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Yalla 5-Year Anniversary Party & Fundraiser

The Levantine walk-up window Yalla will mark its five-year anniversary with some special festivities and is using the occasion to raise funds for Palestine. (Chef/owner Taylor Cheney is serious about speaking up about Palestine, as detailed in this feature by Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen, and has been hosting fundraisers for years.) All Friday, 100% of sales from Yalla's desserts and Palestine sweatshirts will benefit the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, which sends humanitarian aid to Palestinian children. Plus, the business will whip up Palestinian treats like ka’ak asawer (Palestinian date cookies) and atayef (semolina pancakes stuffed with cheese or pistachios and walnuts, fried and soaked in syrup). The local dance troupe Jafra Dabke Team will perform dabke (a traditional Levantine folk dance) at 9 pm.

Yalla, 12 pm-12 am

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Belltown Bites and Brews

The Asian culinary shop Mixed Pantry will host a variety of local businesses, including the small-batch roaster Tanuki Coffee Roaster, the South Asian-inspired pantry staple purveyor Ojaswe Co., and the Portuguese egg tart pop-up Nata. Plus, sample upcoming additions to the store's extensive chili crisp collection.

Mixed Pantry, 11 am-2 pm

WEDNEWSDAY, MARCH 20

Pizza Friends Pop-Up

The pop-up-turned-cult-favorite-bakery Ben’s Bread Co. is kicking off a new collaborative pizza pop-up series on Wednesdays this month, featuring some of their pals in the industry. Married couple and Gravy co-owners Dre Neeley and Pepa Brower will stop by on March 13, followed by chef Cam Hanin of Lupo and Guerilla Pizza Kitchen on March 20, and finally, Andrew and Ruel Gregory of Post Alley Pizza on on March 27. Expect plenty of pizza, side dishes, dessert, and drinks each night, available for takeout or patio dining—menus will be released closer to each date.

Ben's Bread Co., 5:30-7:30 pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Women in Beer 2024

Though the landscape of craft beer as we know it is by and large a bro-fest, women have been active in brewing since ancient times. In fact, brewing was an overwhelmingly female-dominated craft all over the world, right up until the advent of industrialization in the 1800s, when women were banned from participating in alcohol production and sidelined to subsidiary roles like barmaids. Now women in craft beer are reclaiming the trade. This event will uplift female brewers with an "interactive tasting experience" filled with food, drinks, and more. Vendors include Pike Brewing, BroVo Spirits, Chuckanut Brewery, Fast Penny Spirits, Reuben's Brews, Stoup Brewing, and Yonder Cider. Funds from the event and from beer sales throughout March will go towards the Rose Ann Finkel Diversity in Brewing Scholarship, which benefits the upcoming Brewery Certificate Program at Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology program (set to launch this year).

The Pike Pub at Pike Brewing Company, 6-8:30 pm.

THROUGH MARCH 24

Taste Washington 2024

Immerse yourself in 10 days of pure oenophilia with this behemoth event billing itself as “the nation’s largest single-region wine and food event.” The grand tasting unites more than 200 Washington wineries, 75 local restaurants, and a number of acclaimed local and national chefs, while other signature events include a swanky wine night, a dinner series, Sunday brunch, a seafood party, a casual wine night, seminars, and more.

Various locations

MARCH 16-APRIL 1

U District Cherry Blossom Festival

It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 80 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom lattes from Cafe Canuc, cherry glazed ring doughnuts from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, and pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse.

Various locations across the University District

SPECIALS

Half and Half Doughnuts

The retro doughnut shop is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a trio of specials: the "Pinch Me" (a green sugar-glazed old fashioned with colorful sprinkles), the "Pot o' Gold" bomba (a minty marshmallow-filled doughnut topped with glaze and gold-dusted banana brittle), and a Guinness-glazed chocolate old fashioned doughnut.

Capitol Hill



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

Molly Moon's is introducing a TBA limited-time flavor and special sundae in collaboration with the band Mt. Joy (not to be confused with the sustainable fried chicken spot of the same name) from March 23-24. Though the flavor hasn't been released yet, an Instagram post shows Chex, pretzel sticks, marshmallows, and chocolate going into the concoction. The ice cream shop will also give away four pairs of tickets to Mt. Joy’s show this summer at Remlinger Farms in a scavenger hunt.

Various locations



Saint Bread

In honor of cherry blossom season, the Portage Bay bakery is offering its popular seasonal sakura buns (cardamom buns with raspberry rose jam and sakura-infused mascarpone whipped cream). The special is limited to two per customer and will be available from 10 am until sold out beginning tomorrow.

Portage Bay