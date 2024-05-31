This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Yakitori Joint Opens, Bar Bayonne Is Named One of America's Best Bars, and Brouwer's Cafe Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS

Ooshiba Yakitori & Sushi

Japanese chefs Hirotaka Muramtsu and Hiroshi Kakuta, the team behind the pop-up Ooshiba, recently launched this permanent location in the same building as Figurehead Brewing in Fremont. The restaurant offers a range of sushi rolls and sashimi, as well as yakitori and kushiyaki.

Fremont

FUTURE OPENINGS

Jollibee

Great news for fans of the Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee, known for its impeccable fried chicken, its signature spaghetti topped with hot dogs and ham, and its dancing anthropomorphic bee mascot: The company plans to debut its first-ever Seattle proper restaurant at the Rainier Valley Square strip mall next Friday, June 7.

Rainier Valley

CLOSURES

Brouwer's Cafe

According to a press release, the Belgian-inspired craft beer bar and restaurant is closing its doors on June 29 after 19 years of business. In the release, general manager Nat Pellman said, "In the early years we had days with people three deep at the bar because they just had to have that special release beer, and our festivals caused lines around the block. The energy was high, we were at the forefront of the beer scene, and it was a lot of fun for our customers and our staff. The friendships we created will last forever!"

Fremont



Little Market on Portage Bay

This pint-sized shop known for its standout bagels closed permanently on May 26.

Portage Bay

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Bar Bayonne named one of the country's best bars

Esquire named L'Oursin 's Basque-inspired sibling Bar Bayonne one of the best bars in America this week. Contributor Omar Mamoon wrote, "The martinis are made with jambon-infused gin, dry sherry, and briny piparra peppers; plus, kalimotxo (the classic, highly quaffable Basque Country concoction of Coke and red wine) is on draft. Start with some oysters, of course (I’m convinced the best ones in the world come from the Pacific Northwest), then snack on Spanish potato chips topped with thin slices of the slightly sweet and salty meat for which the bar is named."

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bite of Greece

Longing for a Mamma Mia!-esque escape to Greece? Head to this free festival to stuff yourself with gyros, slow-roasted lamb sandwiches, grilled souvlaki, Greek salad, spanakopita, and other authentic Mediterranean delights prepared by the community of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption. You'll get to peruse a marketplace with pastries, crafts, imported deli items, and more. Plus, brush up on your fancy footwork with Greek dancing lessons and traditional live music.

Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 12-9 pm

Sour Fest 2024

Revel in a range of pucker-inducing brews at this annual tap takeover from Outer Planet Craft Brewing, featuring a selection of some of their most popular sour beers as well as some others from local breweries. Each day, the brewery will feature a special sour flight. Plus, look forward to a live performance by local musician NadaNada on Saturday and a raffle on Sunday.

Outer Planet Craft Brewing

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

This festival revolves around the combination of savory, gut-busting breakfast foods and heady booze. Day drinking is encouraged with craft beers from over 30 local breweries, ciders, and seltzers, plus mimosas, boozy root beer floats, Irish coffee, and a 30-foot Bloody Mary bar with dozens upon dozens of toppings (including tater tots, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, veggies, herbs, pickles, puffed Cheetos, bacon, and pork rinds). You're probably going to want to clear your schedule for that requisite post-brunch nap. Entertainment includes DJ Supreme La Rock, dueling pianos, giant lawn games, bacon bingo, photo ops with a gigantic inflatable skillet, and more. A portion of proceeds benefits the nonprofit SCM Medical Missions, which aims to bring relief to people affected by conflict and natural disaster in the Middle East and North Africa.

Lumen Field

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

Author Talk: Maria Finn, Forage Gather Feast

Perhaps you've picked up a copy of the cult favorite mushroom field guide All That the Rain Promises and More or spotted Alexis Nikole's delightful foraging videos on YouTube before and thought to yourself that you'd like to try your hand at tracking down your own food in the wild. After all, we do live in the bountiful Pacific Northwest. San Francisco-based author and chef Maria Finn is here to help you make your dreams a reality with her new book Forage Gather Feast: 100+ Recipes from West Coast Forests, Shores, and Urban Spaces, which contains over 100 recipes and stunning photography. She'll drop by Book Larder for an author talk, Q&A, and signing.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt

Welcome to strawberry season, aka the best time of the year: The Georgetown cake bakery Deep Sea Sugar & Salt has brought back their popular strawberry shortcake cake, featuring golden cream cake, a milk soak, strawberry mousse, strawberry jam, salted strawberry crumbs, and cream cheese frosting.

Georgetown



Mioposto

In celebration of Pride, the local pizzeria chainlet is serving a special cocktail called the "Marsha P. Mezcal," named for the iconic activist Marsha P. Johnson and made with mezcal, Aperol, lime, and prosecco. Proceeds will benefit the LGBTQ+ youth community center Lambert House.

Various locations



Salt & Straw Ice Cream

The Portland-based creamery has retired its "May Flowers" series (RIP) and ushered in its new "Brewers" series for June, featuring flavors made in collaboration with various breweries. The lineup includes local brewery Métier Brewing's Black Stripe Porter & Bread Pudding, as well as Breakside's Barrel-Aged Chocolate Stout, La Tropical's La Original Lager with Guava, Monkish's Space Cookies & Cream Hazy IPA , and Russian River’s Supplication Ale with Manchego.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland