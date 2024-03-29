This Week in Seattle Food News: Bad Chancla Soft Opens, Cookie's Country Chicken Expands to Pioneer Square, and A New Cafe Arrives in Ballard

NEW OPENINGS

Bad Chancla

José Garzón, whose name you might recognize from his eponymous Latinx street food spot Garzón, will soft open his new takeout kitchen Bad Chancla, described as a "love letter to millennial immigrants and first gen Latinx Americans," inside the former space of the recently closed crêperie La Rue (housed inside the same building as the dispensary The Reef ) this weekend. The spot will be open from 2-6 pm or until sold out, so get there early. Garzón writes, "This menu will represent the struggle of an immigrant growing up on tradition and adapting to life in the USA. It will have anything from ROPA VIEJA RICE BOWLS, PUERTO RICAN, DOMINICAN & MIAMI inspired SANDOS to LATE NITE GRILLED CHEESE POP UPS AND HUEVITOS CON WINNIES AND FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR BRUNCH." Sounds like a recipe for god-tier stoner snacks to me.

Capitol Hill



Cardoon

Co-owners Jacilyn Watts, Alexander Sippel, and Tiffany Hu (formerly the team behind the National Nordic Museum 's Freya Cafe ) debuted this new cafe and bar in Ballard Yards on March 15. The menu offers a blend of German and Chinese cuisine.

Ballard



Cookie's Country Chicken

Ballard's cult-favorite fried chicken joint launched its second outpost in the former Pioneer Square D&E pace on Tuesday. The menu will be limited at first as the new location gets on its feet.

Pioneer Square

FUTURE OPENINGS

Julia's

Eater Seattle reports that the longtime Wallingford brunch fixture Julia's, which closed late last year, will be reopening under new ownership, with an updated menu that will include Mexican dishes.

Wallingford

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-MONDAY

U District Cherry Blossom Festival

It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 80 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom lattes from Cafe Canuc, cherry glazed ring doughnuts from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, and pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse.

Various locations across University District

SATURDAY

Georgetown Bites

Known for being Seattle’s oldest neighborhood, industrial-gritty Georgetown has become a culinary destination in its own right, with a high concentration of underrated gems. At this annual spring food walk, you can scoop up offerings from dozens of vendors, including fish tacos from El Sirenito, ube cookies from Voi Ca Phe, tavern burgers from Star Brass Lounge, soft serve from Matcha Man Ice Cream, and more.

Various locations across Georgetown

WEDNESDAY

Author Talk & Cooking Demo: Kat Lieu, Modern Asian Kitchen

Seattleite Kat Lieu, also known as the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking and the author of Modern Asian Baking at Home, is back with her second cookbook, Modern Asian Kitchen. The book aims to empower home cooks to create myriad meals from a variety of Asian cultures, including air fryer Taiwanese popcorn chicken, Sichuan-style fish-fragrant eggplant, homemade pho, weeknight bibimbap bowls, and much more. Kat will join Book Larder for a cooking demo, Q&A, and book signing.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

Becky Selengut with Bethany Jean Clement: Misunderstood Vegetables

Whether you're prejudiced against parsnips or biased against beets, local cookbook author Becky Selengut is here to help you gently break down your aversions to veggies that have traditionally gotten the short end of the stick. Her newest release Misunderstood Vegetables is dedicated to this very mission, with seasonal recipes like charred chard with spicy chili oil and celery root gratin, sure to convert even the pickiest palates. She'll chat about the plight of unpopular produce with Seattle Times food critic (and former Stranger food writer and managing editor) Bethany Jean Clement.

Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm