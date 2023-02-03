This Week in Seattle Food News: Beth's Is Back, Full Tilt Ballard Says Goodbye, and A Vietnamese Spot Lands on Beacon Hill

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Asian Kitchen

This restaurant opened in the Broadview neighborhood in late January, serving up pan-Asian staples like kung pao chicken, honey walnut prawns, salt and pepper wings, chow mein, and more.

Broadview

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Beth's Cafe

Dozen-egg omelets are back on the menu: The legendary 24-hour greasy spoon Beth's Cafe, which shut down suddenly in 2021, illuminated its neon sign once again on Wednesday. Thankfully, the restaurant is still owned by its pre-closure owner Hazel Dalton, with veteran cook Ed Soder in charge of the kitchen, who began working at Beth's in 1982. Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen has the scoop.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



Cloud Cafe

Beacon Hill at last has a pho destination to call its own, thanks to this recently opened Vietnamese spot. The menu features spring rolls, pork belly bao, fried rice, vermicelli noodles, bánh mì, pho, and drinks including beer, cloud coffee, cloud pandan, cloud boba, and cloud milk tea.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Sushi Suzuki

Chef Yasutaka Suzuki, who apprenticed for Eastern Sushi Association president Hisashi Kawanaka at a young age, opened this omakase sushi restaurant in Madison Valley last month. Suzuki aims to serve "authentic sushi with a modern, Western twist, expanding the concepts of edomae sushi," with "relentless, thoughtful attention to detail."

Madison Park

Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Neighbor Lady

Good news for fans of the erstwhile Central District bar the Neighbor Lady: The vegetarian-friendly hangout is getting closer to reopening in the Central District's Midtown Square. In other news, owner Stephan Mollmann's treasured dive Twilight Exit is facing demolition but is set to reopen in the upcoming four-story development that will be built in the same space.

Central District

CLOSURES

Full Tilt Ice Cream

The ice cream shop and pinball arcade said goodbye to its Ballard location of 12 years at the end of January due to the landlord choosing not to renew its 12-year lease. The business's White Center and Columbia City locations remain open.

Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Seattle chefs nominated for James Beard Awards

The prestigious James Beard Foundation (named after the late, great Portland-born chef and food writer) announced the semifinalists for its annual awards last week, and many local chefs and restaurants made the cut. Nominations include Copine for Outstanding Restaurant, Renee Erickson for Outstanding Chef, Yenvy and Quynh Pham of Pho Bac for Outstanding Restaurateur, Rob Roy for Outstanding Bar Program, Kevin Smith of Beast and Cleaver for Emerging Chef, and Lark for Outstanding Hospitality. Several Seattle chefs are also in the running for Best Chefs: Northwest and Pacific, including Tony Brown of the Ruins, Dan Koommoo of Crafted, Melissa Miranda of Musang , David Nichols of Eight Row , Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi , and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago .

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Strange Brewfest: Live and Let Brew

The 17th edition of Port Townsend's proudly quirky beer festival is taking its cues from classic James Bond films. Dress in your best Bond Girl getup or in a bespoke tux that would make 007 himself proud, and dive into a world of espionage, Northwest craft beer, and live music.

American Legion Hall, 5 pm

Traditional Cupping: Blends vs. Single Origin Fuel Coffee

Fuel Coffee will demystify the meaning of the buzzword "single-origin" at this free community session. You'll get to taste a variety of blends and single-origin brews.

Fuel Coffee, 4-5 pm

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Enumclaw Expo Wine & Chocolate Festival

Glug vino from over 15 Washington wineries whilst sampling artisan chocolates from local producers and perusing handmade wares from vendors. A lineup of bands will also provide live entertainment throughout the event.

Enumclaw Expo Center

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Field To Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up Field to Table, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. This weekend's lineup includes Stuart Lane of Artusi, Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago, and Melissa Miranda of Musang.

Lumen Field Event Center

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Anacortes Uncorked

Feast your eyes on the natural beauty of Fidalgo Island while sipping fine vintages and snacking on hors d'oeuvres, chocolate, cheeses, and accompaniments. If you taste something you like, you can purchase it from an onsite shop to take home.

Historic Port of Anacortes Warehouse, 12-3 pm and 4-7 pm

National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Break out your comfiest sleepwear to observe the grand tradition of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Full Tilt. They'll be serving free Belgian waffles alongside your scoops for the occasion while supplies last, along with coffee and mimosas.

Full Tilt Ice Cream, 9 am-2 pm



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Red Wine & Chocolate

Revel in the decadent combination of red wine and chocolate at Chelan's annual celebration. Participating wineries will offer special chocolate and red wine pairings, special activities, discounts, and more.

Lake Chelan Wine Valley

SPECIALS

Ba Sa

Sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen are currently serving up a new limited-time grilled pink scallop special in limited quantities, complemented by laksa chimichurri, lime, confit onion, ghee, fried shallots, Thai chilis, peanuts, and garlic fish sauce.

Bainbridge Island

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mighty-O Donuts

The vegan donut shop's latest seasonal flavor is peanut butter and jelly, available exclusively for the month of February.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Saint Bread

Sometimes, bitter is better: The Portage Bay bakery is now offering a savory Danish made with radicchio marmalade, goat cheese, horseradish, and pickled onions.

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in