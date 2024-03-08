This Week In Seattle Food News: Katsu Curry, Duck Carnitas Tacos, and A Possible In-N-Out in Washington

NEW OPENINGS

Big Mike's Sandwich Company

This sandwich joint debuted in Seattle Center in mid-February, serving meaty specialties like wagyu beef fat fries and Italian beef sandwiches (the Chicago regional favorite featured on The Bear ).

Bon Restaurant

Rejoice: This Japanese-Korean restaurant has at last opened on the second floor of Capitol Hill's bustling Korean supermarket M2M Mart . The menu features crispy pork cutlets, Korean fried chicken, katsu curries, ramen, and other comfort food.

Golden Roosters

Speaking of fried chicken, this new sports bar offering crispy battered poultry opened in Pioneer Square last month. The establishment has a 180-inch projector for showing local Seattle sports games.

The Last Drop

This Maple Leaf beer and wine shop launched a location in the former Kaladi Brothers space (RIP) on Capitol Hill.

Little Donkey

West Seattle welcomed this new Mexican restaurant at the end of February. The spot serves dishes like aguachile, nachos, chile relleno, and duck carnitas tacos, as well as a selection of cocktails.

CLOSURES

Conor Byrne Pub

Alas, Ballard's beloved Irish pub and music venue plans to shut down at the end of the month. Co-owner Diarmuid Cullen wrote on Instagram, "In the meantime we hope to celebrate one more St. Patrick's Day season with all of you over the next month...We will be open for all the Open Mic Nights, Honky Tonk Tuesdays, Bluegrass Jams, and shows supporting local artists for the rest of the month. Please join us in celebrating St Patrick’s Day and give us one last sláinte."

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Full Tilt owner Justine Cline has died

Full Tilt Ice Cream owner Justine Cline, who suffered a severe heart attack a few weeks ago on February 5, died at 49 years old on March 2. Those who knew him remember him as a kind, lively, and outspoken person, who used his popular business to raise funds and awareness for various political causes, including abortion rights, Palestine, and Black Lives Matter. Stranger contributor Tobias Coughlin-Bogue has more details. A GoFundMe is also raising funds to support Cline's family in the wake of their loss.



In-N-Out may be coming to Ridgefield

The California fast-food chain known for its double-double burgers and animal-style fries could be coming soon to Washington. In-N-Out recently submitted a development application in Ridgefield, a city in northern Clark County. However, the proposed location—which would be the state's first—does not yet have a confirmed opening date. In-N-Out’s vice president of store development Mike Abbate told Eater Portland, "It is still very early in the development process, so we are hopeful for a positive outcome as we work with the city in pursuit of our permits and approvals. We look forward to the possibility of being a part of the Ridgefield community."

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus events, tours, and more. Saturday’s Carnival of Cocktails event at Seattle Center will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Elysian Brewing's Juice Dust Pop-Up Market

If your vibe this week could best be summarized as one of those vintage "Calgon, take me away" commercials, good news: In celebration of the release of Elysian's refreshing new Juice Dust IPA, Elysian Fields will transform into a tropical oasis, complete with food from The Jerk Shack, Melton's BBQ, Kathmandu MomoCha, and more. DJs Jyoti.B.Fly and Mike Ramos will add to the lush ambience, while Elysian will offer $3 Juice Dusts on tap, free tattoos, and other surprises.

Elysian Fields, 12-8 pm

Flora Roast Launch Party

Beacon Hill's pastry haven the Flora Bakehouse and the revered coffee brand Stumptown have teamed up to create a new signature organic roast for Flora. To mark the occasion and to help you get your caffeine buzz, they're throwing a launch party with free Minor Figures oat milk lattes from 1-3 pm, free pour-overs from the Stumptown crew from 9 am-12 pm, java-themed pastries and soft serve, DJ tunes, and raffle drawings.

The Flora Bakehouse, 7 am-5 pm

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Author Talk: If You Can't Take the Heat by Geraldine DeRuiter

If you haven't had a chance to read James Beard Award-winning local writer Geraldine DeRuiter's fierce, incendiary viral essay "I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter," go do that right now. Her hysterical review of an absurd meal at the Michelin-starred restaurant Bros. is equally worth your time. Luckily for us all, DeRuiter has brought her scathing wit to a new collection of essays entitled If You Can't Take the Heat: Tales of Food, Feminism, and Fury. She'll drop by Book Larder for a chat with local author Becky Selengut, followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Book Larder, 6:30–8 pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

A Conversation with Eric Kim: In‑Person & Online

Allow me to fangirl over New York Times staff writer Eric Kim for a minute. His tuna mayo rice bowl recipe has quickly become my go-to WFH lunch and hyperfixation food du jour (add a little cucumber and avocado, scoop it all up with seaweed sheets, and thank me later). I adore his poignant, lovely food writing (see: this ode to wonton chicken salad and this romantic paean to midnight pasta). And I love how craveable and nostalgic his recipes are—I mean, how could you not want to make cheesy peanut butter noodles, gochujang caramel cookies, black sesame Rice Krispies treats, or matcha latte cookies topped with a cloud of old-school boiled milk frosting? With the advent of his debut cookbook Korean American, I can't wait to add even more of his recipes, including gochugaru shrimp and grits, caramelized kimchi baked potatoes, and gochujang-buttered radish toast, to my repertoire. In addition, the book also includes personal essays on his upbringing as the son of two Korean immigrants in Atlanta and provides context on the history of Korean American cuisine. He'll chat with local author J. Kenji López-Alt about the book at this event.

Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm

MARCH 14-24

Taste Washington 2024

Immerse yourself in 10 days of pure oenophilia with this behemoth event billing itself as “the nation’s largest single-region wine and food event.” The grand tasting unites more than 200 Washington wineries, 75 local restaurants, and a number of acclaimed local and national chefs, while other signature events include a swanky wine night, a dinner series, Sunday brunch, a seafood party, a casual wine night, seminars, and more.

Various locations

SPECIALS

Atulea

You may have spotted strawberry matcha lattes—easily recognizable due to their stunning green, white, and red layers—in your Instagram feed last spring. The local tea shop Atulea, which recently expanded to Phinney, is now offering the viral beverage at both of its locations. Personally, I'm very down with this trend—the sweetness of strawberries complements earthy matcha perfectly.

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice cream shop's trio of spring flavors includes carrot cake, "For the Love of Lemon," and mint cookie crunch.

Top Pot Doughnuts

The local doughnut chain is welcoming spring with a variety of cherry blossom specials, including fritters, cake doughnuts, doughnut holes, and more. They're also paying tribute to Girl Scout Cookie season with samoa-inspired cake doughnuts, available today through Tuesday.

