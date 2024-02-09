This Week in Seattle Food News: La Dive Expands to Queen Anne, Howdy Bagel Reopens, and Machiavelli Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Howdy Bagel

On Wednesday, the beloved Tacoma bagel shop reopened for the first time since the tragic death of co-owner Jake Carter, who was shot in a mugging in New Orleans on January 5. Jake's husband and Howdy co-owner Daniel Blagovich wrote, "This has been by far the shittiest month of my whole life. I am still reeling with grief, confusion, and a vast array of emotions I didn’t know I was capable of feeling. I have lost the best part of my life - my partner in life and in business. Sweet Jacob was my absolute everything...Opening again is something I never viewed as possible, but y’all have been so very kind and encouraging. I really appreciate your tenderness and patience as we learn how to do this without Jake."

Tacoma

La Dive Queen Anne and Rich Rich

Capitol Hill's smash-hit boozy slushie specialist and natural wine bar La Dive plans to open its second location on Tuesday, February 13, in the former Dandylion space in Queen Anne. Eater Seattle reports that the new outpost will be "more of a restaurant," according to co-owner Kate Opatz, with an expanded food menu that will likely include pasta. (And yes, the bathroom will feature floor-to-ceiling mirrors like the original, which earned it a mention in The Stranger's list of best bathrooms for fucking.) Not only that, but they're also opening a dark, moody speakeasy called Rich Rich with an unmarked entrance in the alley behind the bar.

Queen Anne

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Kite Cafe

Co-owners Tony Meyer and Matt Kelly plan to open this new beachside counter-service café and concession stand in the former Miri's at Golden Gardens space in May, serving "East-coast style sandwiches, salads, drinks, and snacks."

Ballard



Maria Luisa Empanadas

This SoDo empanada spot is set to take over the former Schmaltzy's Delicatessen space at the end of February or in early March. Owner Rodrigo Cappagli says he'll probably close the SoDo location.

Ballard

CLOSURES

Ristorante Machiavelli

Oof, this one hurts: After nearly 36 years of business, Capitol Hill's beloved red-sauce joint and date night destination Machiavelli, which is currently closed, announced yesterday that its final evening of service will be from 3-10 pm on Thursday, February 15. Owner Suzette Jarding cited a "very difficult negotiation process with the landlord" and wrote, "Please understand that this was one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I have poured my heart and soul into this restaurant for over 25 years...I am as heartbroken about this as you are. The joy that this little corner of Melrose and Pine has brought to myself, my family, and my Machiavelli family will never fade, and neither will my memories with all of you." One small consolation: The business's recently launched Edmonds location will remain open.

Capitol Hill



Mission Cantina

The West Seattle Mexican restaurant announced yesterday that it is closing after 19 years of business. Saturday, February 17 will be its final night of service.

West Seattle

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY

Lunar New Year Brunch Market

Join the Korean cafe and deli Ohsun Banchan and its in-house market Anyoung Super for a special Lunar New Year edition of their monthly brunch market. You'll get to grab coffee and seasonal drink specials like tangerine mochas from the cart Bloom Coffee Co., savor slices of cake from Paper Cake Shop, and pick up gorgeous paper goods and handmade trinkets from artists Julisha Kim, Lauren Nishizaki, and Odd Rabbits.

Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe, 11 am-3 pm

MONDAY

Author Talk and Book Signing: The Hebridean Baker At Home by Coinneach MacLeod

Coinneach MacLeod rose to fame as the jolly "Hebridean Baker" on TikTok, bringing the romance of the Scottish islands into the kitchens of his 252k+ followers with his gently lilting voice and cozy "Hebridean Hygge" lifestyle (which includes an enviable collection of knitwear and colorful kilts). He splits his time between the Isle of Lewis and the picturesque town Oban, with his partner Peter MacQueen and his faithful Westland Terrier Seòras (Gaelic for "George"). At this event, he'll discuss his debut cookbook, The Hebridean Baker at Home: Flavors & Folklore from the Scottish Island, which will enable you to bring some of that Hebridean magic to your own home with recipes like double dram cake, marmalade shortbread, and Ecclefechan tarts. Sounds like just the thing for getting through this last stretch of The Big Dark. Unfortunately, the author talk and Q&A portion are already sold out, but you'll still get a chance to meet MacLeod and get your book autographed at the free book signing afterward.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

Anti-Valentine's Day Party

Whether you've recently had your heart stomped on or just despise the ceaseless commercialization of love, Greenwood's moody bar Dark Room is here to provide a safe space for all V-Day haters with their Anti-Valentine's Day Party, an "evening of horror, crime, food, and cocktails." They'll screen the decidedly un-mushy flicks Valentine, Promising Young Woman, and Heathers while serving gussied-up versions of the single person's food of choice—frozen dinners—including kimchi bacon mac and cheese, French bread pizza, chicken pot hand pies, Salisbury steak, and brownie sundaes with miso caramel and cherry coulis. Cheeky cocktails range from the "Saltburn" (La Favorite Rhum, yuzu dry curaçao, sweetheart candy syrup, citrus, and absinthe) to the "Jennifer's Body" (Diega gin, strawberry-infused Suze, Nonino, vermouth, and chocolate bitters).

Dark Room, 5-10 pm

TUESDAY

Linda's Tavern 30th Anniversary Party

Linda Derschang opened Linda’s Tavern in February 1994. It was the same year Kurt Cobain died and Jeff Bezos founded an online bookstore called Amazon.com. Seattle feels like a wholly different city now, but somehow, thankfully and miraculously, Linda’s has gone unchanged in the best way. The TOOLS RADIO TACKLE sign still hangs in the window opposite the HIPPIES USE SIDE DOOR warning, and the punk rock hunting lodge interior remains a cozy combo of wagon wheel chandeliers, strings lights, vintage show posters, and taxidermied animal heads. It’s cool, but not trendy; divey, but not rundown. And, thanks to a 2014 New York Times travel article, Linda's also became widely known as the last place Cobain was seen alive, but the bar managed to avoid turning into a morbid tourist destination for Nirvana fanatics. Goddamn right that’s worth celebrating! Local music scene superstars Lisa Prank, Bree Mckenna of Tacocat, Sub Pop co-founder Bruce Pavitt, and Steve Turner of Mudhoney will DJ Tuesday night's party, and there'll be free T-shirts for the first 100 revelers. Long live Linda's! MEGAN SELING

Linda's Tavern, 7 pm

WEDNESDAY

La Saint Valentin Dinner

Too many Valentine's Day menus are overwrought and fussy, leaning too heavily on cloying clichés. Not so with L'Oursin's three-course prix-fixe meal—the charming French bistro presents bright, refreshing, romantic options like a blush-pink chicory and chèvre salad, dry-aged salmon crudo, seared scallops with tarragon velouté, ravioli featuring the appealingly named "winter luxury squash," passionfruit tarts, and chocolate crèmeux, as well as optional supplements (like foie gras and oysters) and wine pairings.

L'Oursin

Valentine's Dessert Night

Valentine's Day can often be rife with pressure, which is a recipe for inevitable disappointment. If you're looking for a more laidback (but nonetheless enchanting) celebration that doesn't require reservations, Coyle's has you covered: On February 14, they'll reopen in the evening from 5-8 pm for their annual Valentine's Dessert Night, which will include some of their fanciest treats, such as macarons, chocolate eclairs, Paris-Brests, and their coveted coconut caramel chiffon cake, as well as beverages and sparkling wine. Linger in the dining room or take your baked goods home for Netflix and chill.

Coyle's Bakeshop, 5-8 pm

FEBRUARY 9-MARCH 4

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its 10th annual Burger Month series, which features four weeks of special burger collaborations dreamed up by some of the city's brightest culinary luminaries. This year's specials include the Pyanggang Fried Chicken Sandwich (a fried chicken thigh, burnt coconut aioli, sawsawan pickled cucumbers, and scallions on a bun) from Canlis chef Aisha Ibrahim (February 6-12); the Bremerton Burger (a Royal Ranch beef patty, crispy coppa, roasted shimeji mushrooms, gruyere cheese, XO sauce, garlic aioli, pickled red onions, and cilantro on a bun) from Darkalino's chef Conner Cronin (February 13-19); the Pancita Tostada Crunch (a Royal Ranch beef and pork Patty, American cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, slaw, aioli, and a crunchy tostada on a bun) from Pancita chef Janet Becerra (February 20-26); and The Nadia (a grilled halal beef kefta patty, tahini and lemon garlic aioli, pickled cucumbers, cabbage salad, and Yalla’s fermented hot sauce on a Ben’s Bread brioche bun) from Yalla chef Taylor Cheney (February 27-March 4). Burger enthusiasts who purchase all four specials will receive a limited edition Li'l Woody's water bottle.

Li'l Woody's

FEBRUARY 14-20

10th Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Festival

Dark, wintry days call for dark beers. In honor of Stout Month, Watershed has hoarded a wealth of "the most indulgent, tantalizing and eclectic" imperial stouts they could find and is ready to unleash 15 of them at this event to propel you into dark beer nirvana. A takeout sampler with exclusive custom glassware is also available.

Watershed Pub & Kitchen

SPECIALS

The Flour Box

The wildly popular James Beard-nominated doughnut shop is serving up some romantic Valentine's Day-inspired flavors through February 25, including tiramisu, strawberry cream, chocolate hazelnut, and lemon-lime curd. They'll also offer strawberry milk for a limited time.

Rainier Valley



Petit Pierre Bakery

Prepare for Mardi Gras revelry with a colorful king cake complete with the requisite baby figurine and beads, currently available for pre-order.

Magnolia, Phinney Ridge



Stevie's Famous

Stock up on Super Bowl snacks with this pizza favorite's limited-time specials. The Burien location will offer wings and garlic bread for takeout and delivery, while the newly opened Beacon Hill location inside Clock-Out Lounge will have queso and chips and garlic bread for takeout. If you'd rather watch the game with a crowd, the Clock-Out will also be hosting a watch party with pizza and drink specials.

Burien, Beacon Hill