This Week in Seattle Food News: Lark Returns, Tsukushinbo Is Closing, and Glo's Raises Funds for New Restaurant

RETURNS

Lark

Rejoice: Chef John Sundstrom's pioneering Capitol Hill restaurant Lark at last reopened the doors to its dining room last week for the first time since the advent of the pandemic. The restaurant has made some changes—namely, in order to keep things more manageable for its staff, it now serves a fixed four-course menu (with three to four options per course) in place of its pre-pandemic á la carte menu.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates

Two biodynamic Oregon wineries, Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates, plan to expand to Washington in August with tasting rooms inside Woodinville's Schoolhouse District , a mixed-use development that also houses tasting rooms for L’Ecole No. 41 , Valdemar Estates , and McQueen Champagne Bar .

Woodinville

CLOSURES

Tsukushinbo

Bittersweet news for fans of the International District sushi gem Tsukushinbo: The longtime family-owned favorite plans to close its doors before this summer, but sibling owners Marin and Sho Caccam will open a two-story restaurant called Kakurenbo with a Japanese bar and sushi counter next door, with a targeted opening date by the end of the summer, followed by a laidback, onigiri-focused restaurant called Onibaba in the former Tsukushinbo space.

Chinatown-International District

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Amazon Fresh workers unionize

Workers at the Central District Amazon Fresh grocery store have formed Amazon Workers United —the first union in Amazon's family of grocery stores—and are demanding higher pay and better working conditions. Their demands include a $25 minimum starting wage, additional anti-sexual harassment training, and the right to wear Black Lives Matter pins at work.



Glo's launches crowdfunding campaign for new restaurant

Capitol Hill's beloved diner and eggs Benedict purveyor Glo's has launched Glow Up, a crowdfunding campaign with the goal of amassing $35,000 to cover costs for its new home in Capitol Hill Station. Perks for contributors include a reservation during the restaurant's opening weekend (at the $500 level), free birthday breakfasts for life (at the $5000 level), and even a pass that grants you the ability to skip to the front of Glo's notoriously long lines (at the $50,000 level).



J. Kenji López-Alt releases new cookbook

Food writer, Seattle transplant, and noted bagel fan J. Kenji López-Alt released his newest cookbook The Wok: Recipes and Techniques, a comprehensive primer on the fundamentals of wok cooking, on Tuesday. If you'd like to try your hand at one of the dishes, check out his recipe for San Francisco-Style Vietnamese American garlic noodles.



Subtle Asian Baking group raises funds for charity

The Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking, founded by Seattleite Kat Lieu and her friends as a place to share Asian-inspired baking and dessert recipes and photos of treats, has spearheaded bake sales around the world to raise thousands of dollars for organizations fighting against AAPI hate, including $10,000 for the New York City nonprofit Welcome to Chinatown and $5,000 for the struggling Asian-owned bakery Double Crispy Bakery in New York. The group, which now has over 300,000 members, is currently aiming to raise $10,000 for the Very Asian Foundation (a nonprofit started by former King 5 news anchor Michelle Li to support Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities) and Heart of Dinner (an organization providing meals for the elderly Asian community in New York City).

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Ohsun Banchan Pop-Up

Get a sneak peek of the offerings from the upcoming Korean deli and cafe Ohsun Banchan, including spicy potato jjigae, pork belly kimchi jjigae, and a banchan set with vegan mak kimchi, cucumber salad, soy-sauce pickled onions and sweet peppers, roasted broccoli with sweet gochujang sauce, and soybean sprout salad.

Cone & Steiner Pioneer Square, Saturday

Bothell Shamrock Shuffle Wine, Beer & Spirits Walk

Dress in your most verdant garb, grab your favorite glass or mug, and sample over 60 varieties of local beer, wine, and spirits at 21 different participating shops, restaurants, and businesses across downtown Bothell.

Downtown Bothell, Saturday, 5-8:30 pm

Grayseas Pies Pop-Up

This pop-up, launched by baker Gracie Santos as a way to cope with stress during quarantine, will sling handmade apple, cherry, and pumpkin pies at Distant Worlds Coffeehouse the day before Pi Day.

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Sunday, 12-3 pm

Pi(e) Day with Loko Kitchen

Local baker and Pieometry author Lauren Ko, known for the mind-bending geometric pie designs on her popular Instagram @lokokitchen, will demonstrate how to recreate her dazzling creations at home. Choose between Oreo crust with peanut butter filling or graham cracker crust with strawberry filling and leave with a ready-to-eat pie.

The Works Seattle, Monday, 2:30-3:30 pm

Miyagi Fair

Restaurants across Seattle, including Yoroshiku, Rondo, Teinei, and Iconiq, will offer special dishes inspired by the cuisine of the Japanese prefecture Miyagi, along with sake made there.

Various locations, March 11-15



Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. The remaining specials include the "Bombay Joe's" lamb burger with herbed raita and pickled onions on a brioche bun from Meesha chef Preeti Agarwal (March 8-14); the "Longgorosa Burger" with grass-fed beef, bacon longanisa marmalade, queso de bola, chili apple orosa sauce, turmeric adobo mayo, and winter atchara from Archipelago chef Aaron Verzosa (March 15-21); and the "Romesco Burger" with smoked paprika-spiced beef and pork burger, melty leeks, hazelnut-almond romesco sauce, escarole in parsley sauce, and mayo from Corson Building chef Emily Crawford Dann (March 22-28). Collect a stamp for all four burgers, and you'll be treated to a free Li'l Woody's tote bag at the end of the month.

Various locations, through March 28

SPECIALS

Hot Cakes

The dessert emporium's St. Patrick's Day-inspired March specials include a malted chocolate molten cake with Theo Chocolate, vanilla malt pastry cream, Pacific ale syrup, malt meringue, and stout butterscotch; an Irish cold brew with Jameson, house-made Irish cream, Theo Chocolate shavings, and whipped cream; and a festive green Miro Tea matcha mint shake with peppermint chocolate and cookie crumbles.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Macrina Bakery

Invoke the luck of the Irish with the bakery's Guinness chocolate mousse cake.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in