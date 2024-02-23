This Week in Seattle Food News: Maíz Opens a New Taqueria, Shikorina Pastries Reopens, and Spice Waala Expands to Columbia City

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Maíz Taquería

The acclaimed tortillería Maíz, which is known for its house-nixtamalized masa and operates a stand in Pike Place and a sit-down restaurant in Belltown, debuted a third concept this week. Their new taquería in Ballard serves burritos, quesadillas, tortas, chilaquiles, nachos, and (of course) tacos. Fillings include chorizo, carnitas, birria, al pastor, chicken tinga, campechano, veggies, fish, chicken, steak ranchero, and beans and cheese.

Ballard



Shikorina Pastries

Pastry Project alum Hana Yohannes plans to reopen this organic and sustainable bakery, formerly based in the Central District, on Capitol Hill on Sunday.

Capitol Hill



Sophon

Oliver's Twist owner Karuna Long recently soft opened his highly anticipated Cambodian restaurant in Phinney Ridge. (He previously showcased his Cambodian cuisine on the Oliver's Twist menu to widespread acclaim, but is now branching out into a bigger space.) The spot features dishes like kha sach chrouk (pork belly braised in coconut milk) and kroeung mushroom "khmeraage" (a Khmer take on karaage with crispy kroeung-marinated oyster mushrooms dredged in a blend of potato and cornstarch, served with kroeung aioli, house chili oil, and lemon).

Phinney Ridge



Spice Waala

The smash-hit Indian street food spot, which operates locations in Capitol Hill and Ballard, opened its new outpost in Columbia City yesterday.

Columbia City

CLOSURES

Pike Taproom

Pike Brewing Company recently closed this Ballard taproom, which opened in the former Bramling Cross space at the end of 2022.

Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Chocolate Beer Week

After you're done raiding the heart-shaped Russell Stover packages you received from your bevy of admirers on Valentine's Day, check out this event offering a unique lineup of chocolate-inspired beers on tap from a range of craft breweries, including Fremont, Structures, Perennial, Oskar Blues, Belching Beaver, Double Mountain, Bottle Logic, Mother Earth, Block 15, Boulevard, and Oakshire. You'll get to pick out your own flights, making this one box of chocolates where you do know what you're going to get.

The Beer Junction

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Alki Winter Beer and Food Truck Festival

As daredevils attempt the annual Polar Plunge into the punishingly icy waters of Puget Sound, the Mobile Food Rodeo will provide warming sustenance for plungers and onlookers alike with a fleet of food trucks, plus 20 wintry beers on tap from local breweries. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics.

Alki Beach, 11 am-4:30 pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Bigfoot Long's Pop-Up

This Sasquatch-themed foot-long hot dog pop-up from chef Geofrey Redd (previously of Jones Brothers & Co., Rider, and Frankie & Jo's) proudly slings "Seattle's longest weiners." Choose from options like the "Seattle Sasquatch" (a Seattle dog with a Tall Grass Bakery brioche bun, thyme caramelized onions, farmers cheese, and jalapeño relish) and the "Italian Chili Cheese" (bolognese, a grilled garlic bread bun, chives, and a mountain of parm). This particular event will also showcase two brunch-ready versions: the "Breakfast in Bread" (bacon, cheddar, scrambled eggs, and pickled red onions) and the "Missing Link" (sausage links, cheddar, scrambled eggs, and chives). Like a certain rare cryptid, these specials are elusive, so catch them while you can.

Tio Baby's, 1-7 pm

FEBRUARY 23-MARCH 4

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its 10th annual Burger Month series, which features four weeks of special burger collaborations dreamed up by some of the city's brightest culinary luminaries. Remaining specials include the Pancita Tostada Crunch (a Royal Ranch beef and pork Patty, American cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, slaw, aioli, and a crunchy tostada on a bun) from Pancita chef Janet Becerra (February 20-26) and The Nadia (a grilled halal beef kefta patty, tahini and lemon garlic aioli, pickled cucumbers, cabbage salad, and Yalla’s fermented hot sauce on a Ben’s Bread brioche bun) from Yalla chef Taylor Cheney (February 27-March 4).

All Li'l Woody's locations

SPECIALS

Gemini Room

The vibe-y Capitol Hill lounge captures orchard flavor in a glass with its limited-time apple pear martini, made with Beefeater gin, pear purée, apple juice, St. Germain, and lemon and available through Saturday.

Capitol Hill



Little Jaye Cafe and Bakery

Get a one-two punch of caffeine and '90s nostalgia with the South Park spot's cereal milk latte, which is currently made with Kellogg Apple Jacks-infused milk.

South Park



Musang

Make the most of citrus season with Musang's feisty wildcat buttermilk panna cotta, featuring vanilla panna cotta, winter citrus, and toasted coconut flakes.

Beacon Hill