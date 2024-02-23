EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
❄️ February Events
🐉 Lunar New Year
✊🏿 Black History Month
🧀 Nacho Week
👀 2024 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Maíz Opens a New Taqueria, Shikorina Pastries Reopens, and Spice Waala Expands to Columbia City

February 23, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
February 23, 2024
|
Like
Maíz Taquería is now slinging its house-nixtamalized delights in Ballard. (Maíz Taquería)
Several Seattle food scene favorites are making moves this week, as Maíz's new taquería arrives in Ballard, Shikorina Pastries reopens on Capitol Hill, and Oliver's Twist owner Karuna Long opens his buzzy new Cambodian destination Sophon. Read on for all of that and more of the latest food news, from chocolate beer to cereal milk lattes. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Maíz Taquería List
The acclaimed tortillería Maíz, which is known for its house-nixtamalized masa and operates a stand in Pike Place and a sit-down restaurant in Belltown, debuted a third concept this week. Their new taquería in Ballard serves burritos, quesadillas, tortas, chilaquiles, nachos, and (of course) tacos. Fillings include chorizo, carnitas, birria, al pastor, chicken tinga, campechano, veggies, fish, chicken, steak ranchero, and beans and cheese.
Ballard

Shikorina Pastries List
Pastry Project List alum Hana Yohannes plans to reopen this organic and sustainable bakery, formerly based in the Central District, on Capitol Hill on Sunday.
Capitol Hill

Sophon List
Oliver's Twist List owner Karuna Long recently soft opened his highly anticipated Cambodian restaurant in Phinney Ridge. (He previously showcased his Cambodian cuisine on the Oliver's Twist menu to widespread acclaim, but is now branching out into a bigger space.)  The spot features dishes like kha sach chrouk (pork belly braised in coconut milk) and kroeung mushroom "khmeraage" (a Khmer take on karaage with crispy kroeung-marinated oyster mushrooms dredged in a blend of potato and cornstarch, served with kroeung aioli, house chili oil, and lemon).
Phinney Ridge

Spice Waala List
The smash-hit Indian street food spot, which operates locations in Capitol Hill and Ballard, opened its new outpost in Columbia City yesterday.
Columbia City

CLOSURES

Pike Taproom List
Pike Brewing Company recently closed this Ballard taproom, which opened in the former Bramling Cross space at the end of 2022.
Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Chocolate Beer Week Remind List
After you're done raiding the heart-shaped Russell Stover packages you received from your bevy of admirers on Valentine's Day, check out this event offering a unique lineup of chocolate-inspired beers on tap from a range of craft breweries, including Fremont, Structures, Perennial, Oskar Blues, Belching Beaver, Double Mountain, Bottle Logic, Mother Earth, Block 15, Boulevard, and Oakshire. You'll get to pick out your own flights, making this one box of chocolates where you do know what you're going to get.
The Beer Junction

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Alki Winter Beer and Food Truck Festival Remind List
As daredevils attempt the annual Polar Plunge into the punishingly icy waters of Puget Sound, the Mobile Food Rodeo will provide warming sustenance for plungers and onlookers alike with a fleet of food trucks, plus 20 wintry beers on tap from local breweries. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics.
Alki Beach, 11 am-4:30 pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Bigfoot Long's Pop-Up Remind List
This Sasquatch-themed foot-long hot dog pop-up from chef Geofrey Redd (previously of Jones Brothers & Co., Rider, and Frankie & Jo's) proudly slings "Seattle's longest weiners." Choose from options like the "Seattle Sasquatch" (a Seattle dog with a Tall Grass Bakery brioche bun, thyme caramelized onions, farmers cheese, and jalapeño relish) and the "Italian Chili Cheese" (bolognese, a grilled garlic bread bun, chives, and a mountain of parm). This particular event will also showcase two brunch-ready versions: the "Breakfast in Bread" (bacon, cheddar, scrambled eggs, and pickled red onions) and the "Missing Link" (sausage links, cheddar, scrambled eggs, and chives). Like a certain rare cryptid, these specials are elusive, so catch them while you can.
Tio Baby's, 1-7 pm

FEBRUARY 23-MARCH 4

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Remind List
The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its 10th annual Burger Month series, which features four weeks of special burger collaborations dreamed up by some of the city's brightest culinary luminaries. Remaining specials include the Pancita Tostada Crunch (a Royal Ranch beef and pork Patty, American cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, slaw, aioli, and a crunchy tostada on a bun) from Pancita chef Janet Becerra (February 20-26) and The Nadia (a grilled halal beef kefta patty, tahini and lemon garlic aioli, pickled cucumbers, cabbage salad, and Yalla’s fermented hot sauce on a Ben’s Bread brioche bun) from Yalla chef Taylor Cheney (February 27-March 4).
All Li'l Woody's locations

SPECIALS

Gemini Room List
The vibe-y Capitol Hill lounge captures orchard flavor in a glass with its limited-time apple pear martini, made with Beefeater gin, pear purée, apple juice, St. Germain, and lemon and available through Saturday.
Capitol Hill

Little Jaye Cafe and Bakery List
Get a one-two punch of caffeine and '90s nostalgia with the South Park spot's cereal milk latte, which is currently made with Kellogg Apple Jacks-infused milk.
South Park

Musang List
Make the most of citrus season with Musang's feisty wildcat buttermilk panna cotta, featuring vanilla panna cotta, winter citrus, and toasted coconut flakes.
Beacon Hill

You Might Also Like

This Week in Seattle Food News: Maíz Opens a New Taqueria, Shikorina Pastries Reopens, and Spice Waala Expands to Columbia City
February 23, 2024 Edition
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 23–25, 2024
C-ID's Lunar New Year, Gaza: PCRF Charity Screening, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: Pearl Jam, Vampire Weekend, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, BECU ZooTunes and More Event Updates for February 22
The Top 41 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 19–25, 2024
Seattle Asian American Film Festival, Mahalia, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 16–18, 2024
BE Great Celebration, Black & Brew Imperial Stout Festival, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: Usher, girl in red, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Dave Matthews Band and More Event Updates for February 15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me