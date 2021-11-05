This Week in Seattle Food News: Three New Places for Fried Chicken Are Here, The Kraken's Official Restaurant Arrives, and Pike Place Gets a Tortillería

It's a jam-packed edition of Seattle food news this week: the Seattle Kraken's 32 Bar & Grill opens this weekend, Eden Hill Provisions reopens as the gussied-up fast-food spot Big Max Burger Co., the tortillería Maíz comes to Pike Place Market, and no fewer than three new fried chicken spots are here, including Pelicana Chicken, The Chicken Supply, and the second coming of The Wandering Goose. Read on for all of that and more of the latest culinary updates, from a new natural wine bookshop in Phinney to an upcoming Zylberschtein's spinoff inside Third Place Books. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

32 Bar & Grill

The Seattle Kraken will open its official sports bar and restaurant 32 Bar & Grill inside the Kraken Community Iceplex on Saturday, according to a press release. (You may recall that the University District punk dive bar Kraken Bar & Lounge sued the Seattle Kraken NHL team over its use of the name "Kraken Bar" for its upcoming bar, claiming that the move risks irreparably damaging their brand—the upcoming eatery eventually settled on "32 Bar & Grill" in reference to the fact that the Seattle Kraken is the 32nd NHL franchise.) The upcoming spot will feature space for 250 guests, a private dining space for 35 guests, views into the Starbucks Rink and Smartsheet Rink, 17 TVs, a bar top embedded with over a thousand pucks donated by hockey fans around the world, hockey memorabilia, and over 300 hockey sticks on the ceiling. Seattle restaurant scene veteran Mick McHugh, the former owner of the popular Pioneer Square restaurant F.X McRory’s, is acting as a consultant for the restaurant.

Northgate

Dine-in



Ba Bar Green

According to a press release, the hip, ever-reliable Vietnamese chain Ba Bar plans to open a new all-vegan takeout window concept called Ba Bar Green in its South Lake Union location next Friday, November 12. The menu features plant-based dishes like kabocha and sweet potato Malay laksa, Lao crispy rice and quinoa salad, lemongrass tofu Singapore noodles, dan-dan noodles, Soyrizo bánh mì, braised tofu, tamarind soup, miso eggplant, and chilled tofu with mustard greens.

South Lake Union

Pickup



Big Max Burger Co.

The Queen Anne fine-dining restaurant Eden Hill's more casual, family-friendly spinoff Eden Hill Provisions rebrands as Big Max Burger Co. this week. The spot is pivoting to focus on their most popular item, the eponymous Big Max burger (named for chef/co-owner Maximillian Petty and featuring two beef patties, lettuce, bread and butter pickles, caramelized and chopped red onion, smoked cheddar, malt and maple ketchup, and "Max sauce" on a challah bun). They're also shifting to a fast food-inspired ethos, with self-order kiosks and a Coke machine. Besides the namesake burger, the menu also features the "Queen Animal" (a burger with smoked bacon, frizzled onions, avocado, and house barbecue sauce), deep-fried "caramel corn" Brussels sprouts, a veggie burger with pastrami-cured celery root, a "Hot Mama hen" buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, and a kid-friendly "Little Sammy Slider." Drinks include frozen lemonade, frosé, boozy and non-boozy milkshakes, Moscow mules, beer, wine, and fountain soda.

Queen Anne

Pickup



The Chicken Supply

Chef Paolo Campbell has transformed the former Opus Co. space into his "dream restaurant," a Filipino fried chicken joint. The spot offers, of course, crispy battered poultry (thighs, drumsticks, skewers, and wings), as well as beans and rice, marinated vegetables, house-made pickles, coconut collard greens, cold pancit, crispy potatoes, garlic rice, and butter mochi.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



Drink Books

If your idea of a perfect night in involves cozying up with a glass of natural wine and a captivating novel, we've got a hot tip for you: Co-owners Kim Kent and Emily Schikura opened this pop-up bookstore with evocative, hand-curated book and wine pairings in Phinney today. The shop focuses on titles from women, transgender, and non-binary authors.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup



Leon Coffee House

This new coffee shop opened recently in the University District, serving espresso drinks with latte art.

University District

Pickup, dine-in



Maíz

Although the small-batch tortilla producer Milpa Masa opened earlier this year, the options for purchasing handmade tortillas around Seattle are still sadly sparse. Luckily, the owners of the Mexican restaurant Sazón officially opened this artisan tortilleria, Maíz, in Pike Place Market this week, selling tortillas and antojitos (street snacks) like tacos and tamales, plus drinks like champurrado.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Pelicana Chicken

This highly anticipated Korean fried chicken chain, which was originally set to open before summer but was beset by delays, is now softly open on Capitol Hill in the former Bill's Off Broadway space.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



The Wandering Goose

Capitol Hill's dearly departed Southern restaurant The Wandering Goose, known for its fried chicken and fluffy biscuits, has made a triumphant return at the Tokeland Hotel, which was purchased by chef/owner Heather Earnhardt and her husband Zac Young in 2018. The revived location is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and serves hearty, homey fare like Dungeness crab melts, oysters, shrimp and grits, chicken-fried pork chops, fried rockfish sandwiches, and a special Sunday-only cranberry pot roast.

Tokeland

Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Jackalope Tex-Mex

Jack's BBQ owner Jack Timmons plans to open this Tex-Mex spinoff in the former El Sombrero space in Columbia City sometime this fall. The menu will feature smoked brisket, chicken tinga, carne asada, and puffy tacos.

Columbia City



Muri's

Chuck's Hop Shop announced in September that it will be opening an outpost inside Seward Park's Third Place Books, along with a restaurant. Now, we have more intel on that development: The restaurant will be Muri's, a spinoff from the popular Pinehurst-based Jewish deli and bakery Zylberschtein's. The upcoming spot will be a Kosher dairy restaurant and parve bakery, set to open as early as January 2022.

Seward Park

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Columbia City Harvest Market

Scoop up the last crop of locally sourced harvest bounties before winter sets in.

Columbia City Farmers Market, Saturday, 10 am-2 pm

Seattle Night Market

Claiming the distinction of Seattle's largest indoor night market, this after-hours indoor shopping affair will boast over 85 local "makers, finders, and foodies" under one roof.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Saturday, 2-10 pm

Seattle Restaurant Week

Frugal gourmands everywhere rejoice over Seattle Restaurant Week, which happens twice a year and lets diners tuck into prix-fixe menus at restaurants hoping to lure new customers with singularly slashed prices. The proceedings have adapted a bit in the wake of COVID-19's devastating impact on the restaurant industry: This fall, over 200 restaurants across over 45 cities and neighborhoods in the Seattle area will offer special menus for $20 lunches, $35 and/or $50 dinners, with options for takeout, delivery, and/or dine-in. The lineup this year includes Cafe Munir, Nirmal's, Vendemmia, Rondo, Tamari Bar, Communion/That Brown Girl Cooks!, Sawyer, Revel, Paseo, and other notable favorites.

Various locations, through Saturday



La Dive Pop-Up Series

Each Sunday, La Dive will feature a different pop-up from a different local chef. Geetu Vailoor of Union Coffee will kick off the series this Sunday with a pop-up called "Tiffin Time." Ampersand Leather Co. and Allie Harkless Design will also be onsite selling leather goods and jewelry.

La Dive, Sunday, 12-4 pm



Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving Trivia

Indulge in a Bob's Burgers marathon to retain as much information about the Belcher family as possible before heading to this nerdy coffeehouse to answer questions for prizes.

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Sunday, 6-7:30 pm

In Store Author Talk, Double Admission + Single Book: Gastro Obscura with Cecily Wong

Portland writer Cecily Wong of the publication Gastro Obscura, which delves into the many wonders, oddities, and curiosities of the food world, will discuss her new book Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide, which details everything from a beer made from fog in Chile to the 2000-year-old egg ovens of Egypt. She'll be joined in conversation by Seattle Times food writer Tan Vinh.

Book Larder, Wednesday, 6:30-8 pm

Virtual Author Talk: Black Food with Bryant Terry

Black vegan eco-chef and food justice activist Bryant Terry will discuss his latest book, Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora, along with TBA special guests.

Book Larder, November 12, 5-6 pm

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse

The Beacon Hill bakeshop is giving away free cardamom rose oat milk lattes from 1-6 pm this Sunday in partnership with the coffee company Minor Figures, which will provide their own oat milk for the drinks.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

The local ice cream chain has designated its popular mocha chip ice cream, made with Olympia Coffee and Theo Chocolate dark chocolate chunks, as a new permanent flavor.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Vif

The charming cafe and wine shop is celebrating the season with some new autumnal specials, such as a tartine with delicata squash, house-made ricotta, and hazelnut breadcrumbs.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in