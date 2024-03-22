EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
This Week in Seattle Food News: U District Gets A New Japanese Spot, Insomnia Cookies is Coming, and Champagne Diner Says Goodbye

March 22, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
March 22, 2024
|
Like
The new Japanese spot Sumo Express offers grab-and-go meals in the U District. (Sumo Express UW)
This week, Insomnia Cookies is headed to the U District, Halfseas Wine and Bottle Shop plans to open in Ballard, and Champagne Diner says goodbye. Read about that and more, from spiced honey vanilla ice cream biscuits to asparagus bagels, below. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS 

Kitchen & Market List
The upscale grocery chain debuted a new location in Madison Valley yesterday.
Madison Valley

Sumo Express UW List
The fast-casual Japanese spot Sumo Express, which serves dishes like yakisoba, sushi, and poke bowls and operates a location on Capitol Hill, recently expanded with a new location in the University District.
University District

FUTURE OPENINGS 

Guillotine List
Off with their heads: This new spot touting "wellness and more" is set to take over the former Witness space on Capitol Hill.
Capitol Hill

Halfseas Wine and Bottle Shop List
Brimmer & Heeltap List 's wine club Halfseas Bottle Shop is getting a brick-and-mortar of its own: Owner Jen Doak tells My Ballard that she expects to open the shop on April 1.
Ballard

Insomnia Cookies List
Perhaps hoping to capture the attention of stoned UW students looking for mobile munchies, the nocturnal cookie delivery chain is set to open a location in the University District this spring.
University District

CLOSURES

Champagne Diner List
Owner Bryn Lumsden announced on Instagram this week that his elevated diner's last day of service will be Sunday, April 7. He wrote, "We have sincerely treasured our time with you all and with each other. Thank you for taking a chance on our dreamy little diner tucked behind an orthodontist’s office somewhere between Ballard and Belltown!"
Interbay

Etta's Big Mountain BBQ List
Tom Douglas's casual barbecue joint has closed and plans to reopen as a new seafood-inspired concept called Half Shell.
Pike Place Market

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Skål Five Year Anniversary Party Remind List
Name a more iconic duo than Vikings and drag queens—we'll wait. The Nordic-inspired beer hall Skål will celebrate a half-decade of business with a show from their in-house performers Queens of the Hall, plus $5 kitchen and bar items, past menu favorites, and discounts on their "shot sword" challenge.
Skål Beer Hall, 12-9 pm

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Pizza Friends Pop-Up Remind List
The pop-up-turned-cult-favorite-bakery Ben’s Bread Co. is kicking off a new collaborative pizza pop-up series on Wednesdays this month, featuring some of their pals in the industry. The series comes to a close this week with Andrew and Ruel Gregory of Post Alley Pizza. Expect plenty of pizza, side dishes, dessert, and drinks each night, available for takeout or patio dining—menus will be released closer to each date.
Ben's Bread, 5:30–7:30 pm

THROUGH APRIL 1

U District Cherry Blossom Festival Remind List
It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 80 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom lattes from Cafe Canuc, cherry glazed ring doughnuts from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, and pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse.
Various locations across University District

SPECIALS

Bok a Bok Fried Chicken
In honor of Full Tilt Ice Cream founder Justin Cline, who died earlier this month following hospitalization for a heart attack in February, Bok a Bok is bringing back a special they once offered in collaboration with Full Tilt: a Full Tilt vanilla ice cream biscuit sandwich drizzled with spiced honey.
Various locations

OHSUN Banchan Deli & Cafe List
This Pioneer Square destination for Korean banchan unveiled its new spring menu this week. The lineup includes a spring bibimbap with zucchini and baby kale, spring kimbap (gochujang jackfruit, cucumber, danmuji, and chimichurri dip), and soup (seaweed, mu radish, and mung bean sprouts).
Pioneer Square

Rachel's Bagels & Burritos List
The Ballard spot is taking advantage of asparagus season with its new veggie-packed "Lester Freamon" (roasted asparagus, lox, sumac onions, capers, and lemon-asparagus cream cheese). 
Ballard

