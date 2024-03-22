This Week in Seattle Food News: U District Gets A New Japanese Spot, Insomnia Cookies is Coming, and Champagne Diner Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS
Kitchen & Market
Like
List
The upscale grocery chain debuted a new location in Madison Valley yesterday.
Madison Valley
Sumo Express UW Like List
The fast-casual Japanese spot Sumo Express, which serves dishes like yakisoba, sushi, and poke bowls and operates a location on Capitol Hill, recently expanded with a new location in the University District.
University District
FUTURE OPENINGS
Guillotine
Like
List
Off with their heads: This new spot touting "wellness and more" is set to take over the former Witness space on Capitol Hill.
Capitol Hill
Halfseas Wine and Bottle Shop Like List
Brimmer & Heeltap Like List 's wine club Halfseas Bottle Shop is getting a brick-and-mortar of its own: Owner Jen Doak tells My Ballard that she expects to open the shop on April 1.
Ballard
Insomnia Cookies Like List
Perhaps hoping to capture the attention of stoned UW students looking for mobile munchies, the nocturnal cookie delivery chain is set to open a location in the University District this spring.
University District
CLOSURES
Champagne Diner
Like
List
Owner Bryn Lumsden announced on Instagram this week that his elevated diner's last day of service will be Sunday, April 7. He wrote, "We have sincerely treasured our time with you all and with each other. Thank you for taking a chance on our dreamy little diner tucked behind an orthodontist’s office somewhere between Ballard and Belltown!"
Interbay
Etta's Big Mountain BBQ Like List
Tom Douglas's casual barbecue joint has closed and plans to reopen as a new seafood-inspired concept called Half Shell.
Pike Place Market
POP-UPS AND EVENTS
SUNDAY, MARCH 24
Skål Five Year Anniversary Party
Remind
Like
List
Name a more iconic duo than Vikings and drag queens—we'll wait. The Nordic-inspired beer hall Skål will celebrate a half-decade of business with a show from their in-house performers Queens of the Hall, plus $5 kitchen and bar items, past menu favorites, and discounts on their "shot sword" challenge.
Skål Beer Hall, 12-9 pm
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
Pizza Friends Pop-Up
Remind
Like
List
The pop-up-turned-cult-favorite-bakery Ben’s Bread Co. is kicking off a new collaborative pizza pop-up series on Wednesdays this month, featuring some of their pals in the industry. The series comes to a close this week with Andrew and Ruel Gregory of Post Alley Pizza. Expect plenty of pizza, side dishes, dessert, and drinks each night, available for takeout or patio dining—menus will be released closer to each date.
Ben's Bread, 5:30–7:30 pm
THROUGH APRIL 1
U District Cherry Blossom Festival
Remind
Like
List
It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 80 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom lattes from Cafe Canuc, cherry glazed ring doughnuts from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, and pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse.
Various locations across University District
SPECIALS
Bok a Bok Fried Chicken
In honor of Full Tilt Ice Cream founder Justin Cline, who died earlier this month following hospitalization for a heart attack in February, Bok a Bok is bringing back a special they once offered in collaboration with Full Tilt: a Full Tilt vanilla ice cream biscuit sandwich drizzled with spiced honey.
Various locations
OHSUN Banchan Deli & Cafe Like List
This Pioneer Square destination for Korean banchan unveiled its new spring menu this week. The lineup includes a spring bibimbap with zucchini and baby kale, spring kimbap (gochujang jackfruit, cucumber, danmuji, and chimichurri dip), and soup (seaweed, mu radish, and mung bean sprouts).
Pioneer Square
Rachel's Bagels & Burritos Like List
The Ballard spot is taking advantage of asparagus season with its new veggie-packed "Lester Freamon" (roasted asparagus, lox, sumac onions, capers, and lemon-asparagus cream cheese).
Ballard