Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍁 Fall Arts
🎃 Halloween
🌎 Indigenous Peoples' Day
💃🏽 Hispanic Heritage Month
🎵 Live Music
🍜 Food & Drink
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Arctic Monkeys, Muse, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bill Maher and More Event Updates for Oct 6
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
October 6, 2022
Like
Share
There'd better be a mirrorball at the Arctic Monkeys show.
Indie rock heartthrobs Arctic Monkeys have announced a North American tour supporting their forthcoming album, The Car. Fellow British rockers Muse have also revealed a Seattle date on their supermassive Will Of The People tour next spring. Plus, political commentator/comedian Bill Maher will stop by on his Live On Stage stand-up tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

MUSIC

Arctic Monkeys Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sept 22, 2023)

Betty Who Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 28, 2023)

Destroy Lonely: No Stylist Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun Dec 4)

John Mellencamp Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 15, 2023)

Larkin Poe Add to a List
The Crocodile (Feb 2, 2023)

The Lone Bellow: Love Songs For Losers Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 8, 2023)

Mitchell Tenpenny Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Jan 21, 2023)

Muse: Will Of The People Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Apr 18)

Rod Wave: Beautiful Mind Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Dec 21)

Shaina Shepherd & Josiah Johnson Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 1)

The Storm Large Holiday Ordeal Add to a List
Aladdin Theater (Nov 25-26)

Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 23, 2023)

X Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 8)

COMEDY

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Jan 28, 2023)

Bill Maher Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (April 1, 2023)

Whose Live Anyway? Add to a List
Moore Theatre (March 10, 2023)

PODCASTS

Stuff You Should Know Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 1, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Fire's Very Scottish Christmas Add to a List
Aladdin Theater (Thurs Dec 15)

COMEDY

Christopher Titus: Carrying Monsters
 Add to a List Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 17)

Noel Miller: Everything Is F#&ked Add to a List
Moore Theatre (April 14, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Ed Sheeran: +–=÷x Tour Add to a List
Lumen Field (Aug 26, 2023)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Harlem Globetrotters Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 29, 2023)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels Add to a List *CANCELED*
Tacoma Dome (Mar 9, 2023)

COMEDY

Dan Cummins: Burn It All Down Tour Add to a List *late show added*
Neptune Theatre (March 4, 2023) 

PERFORMANCE

Bluey’s Big Play Add to a List *late shows added*
Paramount Theatre (Feb 11-12, 2023)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Deb Perelman of popular food blog Smitten Kitchen Add to a List will tour with her forthcoming cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers, stopping in Seattle (location TBA) on January 25-26, 2023.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Arctic Monkeys, Muse, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Bill Maher and More Event Updates for Oct 6
It's Harvest Season—Here Are Eight Seattle Pumpkin Patches Worth Visiting, Even if You Don't Have Kids
Wine Tastings, Apple Cider Donuts, Fire Pits, and More
The Top 80 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 3-9, 2022
Issa Rae, Florence + The Machine with Wet Leg, and More Top Picks
The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: October 2022
Halloween Shows, the Earshot Jazz Festival, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
BrickCon, Big Spooky Salvage Art Show, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: By Tae Returns, Counterbalance Brewing Closes, and A New Bar Comes to Bellevue
September 30, 2022 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!