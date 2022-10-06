Ticket Alert: Arctic Monkeys, Muse, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
MUSIC
Arctic Monkeys
Climate Pledge Arena (Sept 22, 2023)
Betty Who
Showbox SoDo (Mar 28, 2023)
Destroy Lonely: No Stylist Tour
The Showbox (Sun Dec 4)
John Mellencamp
Paramount Theatre (Mar 15, 2023)
Larkin Poe
The Crocodile (Feb 2, 2023)
The Lone Bellow: Love Songs For Losers Tour
Neptune Theatre (Feb 8, 2023)
Mitchell Tenpenny
Showbox SoDo (Jan 21, 2023)
Muse: Will Of The People Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Apr 18)
Rod Wave: Beautiful Mind Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Dec 21)
Shaina Shepherd & Josiah Johnson
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 1)
The Storm Large Holiday Ordeal
Aladdin Theater (Nov 25-26)
Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour
Paramount Theatre (Feb 23, 2023)
X
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 8)
COMEDY
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
Moore Theatre (Jan 28, 2023)
Bill Maher
Paramount Theatre (April 1, 2023)
Whose Live Anyway?
Moore Theatre (March 10, 2023)
PODCASTS
Stuff You Should Know
Moore Theatre (Feb 1, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
The Fire's Very Scottish Christmas
Aladdin Theater (Thurs Dec 15)
COMEDY
Christopher Titus: Carrying Monsters
Christopher Titus: Carrying Monsters Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 17)
Noel Miller: Everything Is F#&ked
Moore Theatre (April 14, 2023)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran: +–=÷x Tour
Lumen Field (Aug 26, 2023)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Harlem Globetrotters
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 29, 2023)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels
*CANCELED*
Tacoma Dome (Mar 9, 2023)
COMEDY
Dan Cummins: Burn It All Down Tour
*late show added*
Neptune Theatre (March 4, 2023)
PERFORMANCE
Bluey’s Big Play
*late shows added*
Paramount Theatre (Feb 11-12, 2023)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Deb Perelman of popular food blog Smitten Kitchen will tour with her forthcoming cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers, stopping in Seattle (location TBA) on January 25-26, 2023.