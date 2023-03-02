EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Capitol Hill Block Party, BECU ZooTunes, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas and More Event Updates for March 2
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
March 2, 2023
It's the 25th anniversary of beloved summer jam Capitol Hill Block Party. (Capitol Hill Block Party via Facebook)
Your summer plans just got better, because Capitol Hill Block Party tickets are on sale this week. This year's CHBP lineup features synth pop duo Sofi Tukker, Florida-born rapper Denzel Curry, and electronic dance group Louis the Child. BECU ZooTunes has also announced their summer concert series with highlights like national treasure Patti Smith, pop music’s favorite twins Tegan and Sara, and indie rock royalty Japanese Breakfast. Plus, East Coast hip-hop phenoms Wu-Tang Clan & Nas will enter the PNW on their NY State Of Mind tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 3

MUSIC

Al Stewart Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 9)

Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and the Monsters Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun July 23)

Capitol Hill Block Party 2023 Add to a List
Capitol Hill (July 21-23)

The Dead South with Corb Lund Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon July 17)

Emily King Add to a List
The Crocodile (Tues May 16)

Father John Misty with Shabazz Palaces Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 10)

The Flaming Lips Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Aug 23)

grandson & K.Flay Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri June 23)

Indigo Girls & Neko Case Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (June 28-29)

Jamie Cullum Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 27)

Japanese Breakfast with Built To Spill Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 20)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Deer Tick Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed July 5)

Kolohe Kai Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sept 23-24)

The Mountain Goats with Blitzen Trapper Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Tues Aug 8)

Nickel Creek Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs July 6)

An Evening with Patti Smith Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Aug 16)

Sampa The Great Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed May 17)

Siddhartha Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 15)

$NOT Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 25)

Tegan and Sara Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 17)

The Teskey Brothers Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 27)

Weezer: Indie Rock Road Trip Add to a List
White River Amphitheater (Sun Aug 20)

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 18)
On sale at 9 am

COMEDY

Molly Shannon Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 21)

Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Aug 26) 
On sale at noon

PODCASTS

Bad Friends Add to a List *rescheduled from Feb 18 date*
Paramount Theatre (Wed May 10) 

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Baek Z Young Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Apr 16)

Carlos Rivera: Un Tour A Todas Partes Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun June 18)

Celebrating David Bowie with Peter Murphy, Adrien Belew, Scrote, and More Add to a List
Temple Theater, Tacoma (Mon May 8)

FKJ Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mon May 1)

Inzo Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri June 9)

Petty Theft Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Aug 11)

COMEDY

Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison, and Sarah Sherman: The Live Nude Girls Tour Add to a List *late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 28)

READINGS & TALKS

In-Person Author Talk: Alison Roman, Sweet Enough Add to a List
SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Mon Apr 3)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Deathpact Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Sun Apr 29)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Add to a List
Moved to Remlinger Farms from Carnation Farms (June 16-18)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Capitol Hill Block Party Add to a List is back for their 25th anniversary with a lineup including Sofi Tukker, Denzel Curry, Louis The Child, Goth Babe, Madeon, and PinkPantheress. Presale tickets, which are being offered at a discounted price, are available through Thursday, March 2 at 11:59 pm.

The lineup for the Woodland Park Zoo’s beloved summer concert series BECU ZooTunes Add to a List has also dropped, bringing big names like Indigo Girls & Neko Case, Patti Smith, Tegan and Sara, and Japanese Breakfast to the venue. 

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced their 2023/24 season Add to a List of jangly musical theater and much-loved classics, with performances of Cambodian Rock Band Add to a List , Disney’s The Little Mermaid Add to a List , and more. 

