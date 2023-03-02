Ticket Alert: Capitol Hill Block Party, BECU ZooTunes, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 3
MUSIC
Al Stewart
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 9)
Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun July 23)
Capitol Hill Block Party 2023
Capitol Hill (July 21-23)
The Dead South with Corb Lund
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon July 17)
Emily King
The Crocodile (Tues May 16)
Father John Misty with Shabazz Palaces
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 10)
The Flaming Lips
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Aug 23)
grandson & K.Flay
Showbox SoDo (Fri June 23)
Indigo Girls & Neko Case
Woodland Park Zoo (June 28-29)
Jamie Cullum
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 27)
Japanese Breakfast with Built To Spill
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 20)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Deer Tick
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed July 5)
Kolohe Kai
Showbox SoDo (Sept 23-24)
The Mountain Goats with Blitzen Trapper
Woodland Park Zoo (Tues Aug 8)
Nickel Creek
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs July 6)
An Evening with Patti Smith
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Aug 16)
Sampa The Great
Neptune Theatre (Wed May 17)
Siddhartha
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 15)
$NOT
Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 25)
Tegan and Sara
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 17)
The Teskey Brothers
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 27)
Weezer: Indie Rock Road Trip
White River Amphitheater (Sun Aug 20)
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 18)
On sale at 9 am
COMEDY
Molly Shannon
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 21)
Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sat Aug 26)
On sale at noon
PODCASTS
Bad Friends
*rescheduled from Feb 18 date*
Paramount Theatre (Wed May 10)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Baek Z Young
Moore Theatre (Sun Apr 16)
Carlos Rivera: Un Tour A Todas Partes
Moore Theatre (Sun June 18)
Celebrating David Bowie with Peter Murphy, Adrien Belew, Scrote, and More
Temple Theater, Tacoma (Mon May 8)
FKJ
Showbox SoDo (Mon May 1)
Inzo
Showbox SoDo (Fri June 9)
Petty Theft
The Showbox (Fri Aug 11)
COMEDY
Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison, and Sarah Sherman: The Live Nude Girls Tour
*late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 28)
READINGS & TALKS
In-Person Author Talk: Alison Roman, Sweet Enough
SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Mon Apr 3)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Deathpact
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Sun Apr 29)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Moved to Remlinger Farms from Carnation Farms (June 16-18)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Capitol Hill Block Party is back for their 25th anniversary with a lineup including Sofi Tukker, Denzel Curry, Louis The Child, Goth Babe, Madeon, and PinkPantheress. Presale tickets, which are being offered at a discounted price, are available through Thursday, March 2 at 11:59 pm.
The lineup for the Woodland Park Zoo's beloved summer concert series BECU ZooTunes has also dropped, bringing big names like Indigo Girls & Neko Case, Patti Smith, Tegan and Sara, and Japanese Breakfast to the venue.
The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced their 2023/24 season of jangly musical theater and much-loved classics, with performances of Cambodian Rock Band, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and more.