Ticket Alert: Capitol Hill Block Party, BECU ZooTunes, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas and More Event Updates for March 2

Plus, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas and More Event Updates for March 2



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 3

MUSIC

Al Stewart

Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 9)

Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun July 23)

Capitol Hill Block Party 2023

Capitol Hill (July 21-23)

The Dead South with Corb Lund

Woodland Park Zoo (Mon July 17)

Emily King

The Crocodile (Tues May 16)

Father John Misty with Shabazz Palaces

Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 10)

The Flaming Lips

Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Aug 23)

grandson & K.Flay

Showbox SoDo (Fri June 23)

Indigo Girls & Neko Case

Woodland Park Zoo (June 28-29)

Jamie Cullum

Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 27)

Japanese Breakfast with Built To Spill

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 20)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Deer Tick

Woodland Park Zoo (Wed July 5)

Kolohe Kai

Showbox SoDo (Sept 23-24)

The Mountain Goats with Blitzen Trapper

Woodland Park Zoo (Tues Aug 8)

Nickel Creek

Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs July 6)

An Evening with Patti Smith

Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Aug 16)

Sampa The Great

Neptune Theatre (Wed May 17)

Siddhartha

Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 15)

$NOT

Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 25)

Tegan and Sara

Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 17)

The Teskey Brothers

Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 27)

Weezer: Indie Rock Road Trip

White River Amphitheater (Sun Aug 20)

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 18)

On sale at 9 am

COMEDY

Molly Shannon

Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 21)

Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour

Paramount Theatre (Sat Aug 26)

On sale at noon

PODCASTS

Bad Friends *rescheduled from Feb 18 date*

Paramount Theatre (Wed May 10)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Baek Z Young

Moore Theatre (Sun Apr 16)

Carlos Rivera: Un Tour A Todas Partes

Moore Theatre (Sun June 18)

Celebrating David Bowie with Peter Murphy, Adrien Belew, Scrote, and More

Temple Theater, Tacoma (Mon May 8)

FKJ

Showbox SoDo (Mon May 1)

Inzo

Showbox SoDo (Fri June 9)

Petty Theft

The Showbox (Fri Aug 11)

COMEDY

Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison, and Sarah Sherman: The Live Nude Girls Tour *late show added*

Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 28)

READINGS & TALKS

In-Person Author Talk: Alison Roman, Sweet Enough

SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Mon Apr 3)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Deathpact

Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Sun Apr 29)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Moved to Remlinger Farms from Carnation Farms (June 16-18)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Capitol Hill Block Party is back for their 25th anniversary with a lineup including Sofi Tukker, Denzel Curry, Louis The Child, Goth Babe, Madeon, and PinkPantheress. Presale tickets, which are being offered at a discounted price, are available through Thursday, March 2 at 11:59 pm.

The lineup for the Woodland Park Zoo’s beloved summer concert series BECU ZooTunes has also dropped, bringing big names like Indigo Girls & Neko Case, Patti Smith, Tegan and Sara, and Japanese Breakfast to the venue.

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced their 2023/24 season of jangly musical theater and much-loved classics, with performances of Cambodian Rock Band , Disney’s The Little Mermaid , and more.